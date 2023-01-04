The 15 Best Straight-Leg Jeans of 2022

Here are the best straight-leg jeans to add to your cart.

According to Cassandra Sethi, personal stylist and founder of Next Level Wardrobe , straight-leg jeans are one of those styles that'll always have a place in a wardrobe, no matter what's cycling in and out of fashion at the time. "They're functional in the winter since they keep your legs warm, yet remain versatile and flattering on everyone no matter the season," she says. We know how good it feels to finally land on the right pair of straight-leg jeans, so we're here to show you the best options on the market.

Finding the right pair of jeans is such a nuanced journey, isn't it? Slip on a pair in a fitting room and you're guaranteed to have a slew of questions run through your mind that'll influence your purchasing decision. There's the length to consider, the wash — and of course, the fit.

Best Overall Good American Power Stretch Pull-On Straight Jeans Good American View On Nordstrom View On Goodamerican.com Who It's Good For Anyone who changes sizes throughout the year Who It's Not Good For Those who don't prefer stretch in their jeans It'll be love at first try-on with the Good American Power Stretch Pull-On Straight Jeans. With two washes and nine sizes to choose from, these are the perfect pair of jeans to own if you're constantly in between sizes. During at-home testing, I found these jeans to be incredibly comfortable and stretchy, to the point where it felt like I was wearing leggings the minute I put them on. I appreciate how smoothing and sculpting they are — I didn't experience any bunching with this pair, and I found the slim fit from the top to the knees to be very flattering. Price at time of publish: $89 Material: 81.5% Cotton, 5% Recycled Cotton, 4.5% Elasterel-P, 5% Recycled Polyester, 4% Elastane | Size Range: XS-5XL | Colors: 2 | Inseam: 27.5"

Best Budget Gap Low Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell Gap View On Gap.com Who It's Good For Since these are low-rise, they're great for those who want to show off their curves Who It's Not Good For Anyone looking for stretchy material The sheer number of size and length options available for Gap's Low Rise Stride Jeans with Washwell is impressive. Whether you're tall or petite, you'll definitely find your match. Even though these jeans are 100 percent cotton and don't offer much stretch, they boast a relaxed, loose fit that doesn't sacrifice comfort. Plus, if you're not into the whole high-waisted jean trend, you'll appreciate this pair's nod to the '90s with the classic low rise. Style these jeans with a graphic tee and some sneakers for a lived-in look, or go for a skin-tight bodysuit to add some balance. Price at time of publish: $55 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: 24-35 Regular, 27-33 Tall, 24-30 Petite | Colors: 1 | Inseam: Short, Regular, Long



Best Investment Khaite The Danielle Stretch Jean Khaite View On Khaite.com Who It's Good For This features a 33-inch inseam and a high-waist design, making it great for those with a long torso Who It's Not Good For Those with a petite frame, since they feature a stovepipe silhouette Khaite's The Danielle Stretch Jeans are pricey, sure, but what you're really paying for is the solid attention to detail — like the classic marigold topstitching that details the five-pocket style and the refined structure of the stovepipe silhouette. The stovepipe style is slightly fitted from the waist to the knee, then features a more straight design as it tapers down, making it ideal for those with a long torso. When it comes to caring for this pair, you have options: either wash by hand or throw them in the freezer overnight. How's that for low maintenance? Price at time of publish: $420 Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Polyurethane | Size Range: 23-32 | Colors: 5 | Inseam: 33"

Best High-Waisted Levi's 70's High Rise Slim Straight Jeans Levi's View On Levi.com View On Macy's Who It's Good For These are great for those who are slimmer around the hips Who It's Not Good For The sizing is inconsistent across each wash of color, so these aren't great for those interested in purchasing multiples If you're looking for a modern take on the classic '70s denim style, look to this pair from Levi's, which features the brand's signature Sculpt with Hypersoft fabrication. This technology ensures the jeans' super-soft, smoothing feel and structure (you'll never know they're 100 percent cotton). And they're surprisingly durable for the low price tag. Plus, this style is available in three lengths (29, 31, and 33 inches) and three colors (light, medium, and dark wash) to take all your looks to the next level. Price at time of publish: $87.98 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: 23-34 | Colors: 3 | Inseam: 31" The 20 Best Jeans of 2023 for Curvy Women

Best Distressed American Eagle AE Ripped Highest Waist Baggy Straight Jean American Eagle View On Ae.com Who It's Good For These are extra high-waisted (above the navel), meaning they're great for those looking to give the illusion of length Who It's Not Good For The color on this may transfer, so it's not a great option for those looking for a true investment piece So, you want to follow the ripped denim trend but don't want to commit. Cue the American Eagle AE Ripped Highest Waist Baggy Straight Jean, which will only set you back $35 but gives the ultimate distressed look — and effortlessly so. We're big fans of the comfortable stretch waistband, which feels breathable and never restrictive. Plus, there are three lengths to choose from (short, regular, and long) to give you the option of a stacked ankle look, if that's your thing. Scoop one up in each of the two colors and revel in the compliments that come pouring in. Price at time of publish: $34.97 Material: 75% Cotton, 20% Viscose, 5% Recycled Cotton | Size Range: 000-20 | Colors: 2 | Inseam: Short, Regular, Long

Best '90s Style Abercrombie & Fitch Ultra High Rise 90s Straight Jean Abercrombie & Fitch View On Abercrombie.com Who It's Good For Anyone that has trouble finding the perfect fit Who It's Not Good For These aren't the most comfortable jeans, so they're not ideal for those who will be sitting in them for lengthy periods With a fit this good, you'll want one of Abercrombie & Fitch's Ultra High Rise '90s Straight Jeans in every color (and you're in luck because there are 16 of them to choose from). But don't worry, the under-$100 price tag won't break the bank even if you buy multiples (unlike its higher-end counterparts that steer way north of $100). It's impressive how foolproof it is to find your perfect fit with this pair — there are several sizes and lengths to sift between, making them great for those who fall in the petite, tall, or plus sizes. Beyond this, we love the juxtaposition of the straight-leg silhouette with the vintage '90s fit — the hem is also so subtly frayed that it won't overpower your look. Price at time of publish: $90 Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane | Size Range: 23W-37W | Colors: 16 | Inseam: Extra short, short, regular, long, extra long

Best Maternity H&M Mama Slim Ankle Jeans H&M View On Hm.com Who It's Good For A mother-to-be looking for a well-constructed yet affordable pair of jeans Who It's Not Good For These run small, so if you're nearing the end of the pregnancy, you may have trouble finding a good fit We get it. You want to look cute during your pregnancy but can't justify spending a fortune on a pair of maternity jeans you'll only get a few months of wear out of. H&M's Mama Slim Ankle Jeans will not only not put a dent in your wallet, but they'll make you wish they made these in a non-maternity style. These fit like a glove but don't feel constricting — a combination that's hard to achieve when we're talking maternity jeans. That's all due to the wide jersey panel that's both breathable and adaptable to your growing belly. The ankle-grazing length is also noteworthy — they play nicely with any type of shoe, from high-top sneakers to slip-on loafers (which we're willing to bet you're living in during pregnancy). Price at time of publish: $49.99 Material: Shell: 99% cotton, 1% spandex; Waist: 96% cotton, 4% spandex | Size Range: XS-XXL | Colors: 1 | Inseam: Not listed

Best Plus Size NYDJ High Straight Jeans In Plus Size NYDJ View On Nydj.com Who It's Good For Since this features a Sure Stretch fit and Lift Tuck Technology, it's great for those seeking a sculpted look with some stretch. Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a true-to-size fit — these run small "The perfect pair of jeans doesn't exist," said no one who's tried this pair from NYDJ. There's a lot to love about these jeans. They feature the brand's proprietary Lift Tuck Technology that's meant to hug and support your curves, but because they're made with a Sure Stretch fabric consisting of only 53 percent cotton, they'll never feel stiff or uncomfortable. They're also available in both plus and regular sizing — and the released hem has a cool-girl vibe written all over it. Price at time of publish: $109.98 Material: 53% Cotton, 21% Viscose, 15% Modal, 9% Polyester, 2% Elastane | Size Range: 14W-28W | Colors: 3 | Inseam: 29"

Best Petite River Island Petite 90s Straight Jean ASOS View On Asos Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a unique pair of jeans — the lace up back is a nice detail Who It's Not Good For Since these feature slits along the sides, they may not be good for cold weather seasons This pair of jeans boasts all the qualities you know and love from a regular straight-legged jean, but they're crafted for petite frames to ensure nothing is off balance. The side slits near the ankle add a unique twist to the classic straight-leg style — plus, we dig the '90s flare with the light denim wash and relaxed fit. We recommend pairing these jeans with a crop top to really show off the lace-up back detail. Price at time of publish: $100 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: 0-12 | Colors: 1 | Inseam: Not listed

Best Tall Mother Denim The Maven Heel Jean Mother Denim View On Motherdenim.com Who It's Good For Those looking for a pair of jeans that can be worn with flat shoes and heels Who It's Not Good For These are pricey, so they may not be good for those on a budget If you're tall, it may feel like you've tried every jean out there to no avail, but the search ends with The Maven Heel Jean from Mother Denim. These jeans have a 34-inch inseam to accommodate longer lengths, plus a high waist to flatter a longer figure. Speaking of the waist, it's slightly cinched, which provides a nice balance to the wide silhouette and is great for those wanting a relaxed fit without going full-on flare. And, because this pair already has light fading and whiskering, they'll be naturally resistant to fading in the future, making the triple-digit price tag worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $180.60 Material: 98% Cotton, 2% Elastane | Size Range: 23-34 | Colors: 1 | Inseam: 34" The 7 Best Jeans for Tall Women of 2022, According to Fashion Experts

Best Cropped 7 For All Mankind Left Hand High Waist Cropped Straight Saks Fifth Avenue View On 7forallmankind.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It's Good For Those who are petite, as they're cropped and don't swallow up your frame Who It's Not Good For Since this has light whiskering, it's not for those who prefer a clean look The 7 For All Mankind Left Hand High Waist Cropped Straight features all the elements of a good jean: a cropped cut for ultimate breathability, a high-waisted rise that'll elongate petite frames, and a unique gray wash that's a refreshing alternative to the blues we're used to seeing. These conform the body in all the right areas yet because they're made with a relaxed straight leg, they don't feel suffocating if you plan on wearing them all day. Price at time of publish: $43.60 Material: 92% Cotton, 6% Elastomultiester, 2% Elastane | Size Range: 23-34 | Colors: 1 | Inseam: 27"

Best Dark Wash Current/Elliott The Soulmate Slim Straight Jean in Lighthouse Current/Elliott View On Currentelliott.com Who It's Good For Those seeking a pair of denim that easily transitions from day to night Who It's Not Good For This has a brand patch near the upper back pocket, so it's not ideal for those who prefer to have the brands of their jeans concealed Aptly named, the Current/Elliott The Soulmate Slim Straight Jean in Lighthouse will quickly become your soulmate if a dark wash is what you're after. The color is timeless and complements any outfit (daytime or nighttime), while the slim style is an all-season staple. There's no distressing or raw hem on these, making them a great option for those who prefer a sleeker look to their denim. Plus, the high waistline gives the illusion of longer legs — what more could you ask for? Price at time of publish: $126 Material: 99% Cotton, 1% Elastane | Size Range: 23-32 | Colors: 5 | Inseam: 30" The 20 Best Black Jeans of 2022, According to Fashion Experts

Best Light Wash Diesel 1999 Straight Light Blue Jeans Diesel View On Diesel.com Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a durable pair that'll last through several washes Who It's Not Good For These have a baggy, loose fit, so they won't be ideal for those looking for a slimming style If there's one thing we can promise, it's that you won't miss the stretch in these 100-percent cotton jeans. The baggy, relaxed fit and low rise make them so easy to slip into (and wear for hours on end). If you're into lighter washes, you'll find the bleached light blue color easy to style. Pair these jeans with some ankle boots and a lightweight sweater for brisk days, or throw on a white tee and sneakers to own that cool-girl vibe. Another quality that gives these jeans major brownie points: They run true to size, which helps take the guesswork out of something as tedious as denim shopping. Price at time of publish: $206 Material: 100% Cotton | Size Range: 23-32 | Colors: 1 | Inseam: Not listed

Best Raw Hem Paige Ultra High Rise Cindy - Maribelle Paige View On Paige.com View On Revolve Who It's Good For Someone looking for a body-conforming, super high-rise pair of denim Who It's Not Good For Those looking for a true-to-size fit — these run large Paige jeans always manage to make every pair feel custom, and the Ultra High Rise style is no exception. The high waist and straight silhouette fit snug against the body, and since they come with mid-stretch, you'll always get a reliable fit. These feature barely-there whiskering and fading, making them a great addition to your casual side of the closet, but they can easily be dressed up with some stilettos for a night out on the town. Price at time of publish: $229 Material: 93% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 2% Spandex | Size Range: 23-34 | Colors: 1 | Inseam: 28"