Less attentive gift-givers need not worry. We’ve curated a list of stocking stuffers that range from affordable to luxurious and run the gambit from intimate to universal. Whether you’re the type to stock up last minute or are a calculated elf that takes months to prep, there’s something for everyone.

For Sofia Crokos , a born-and-raised Brooklynite and founder of Sofia Crokos Events & Lifestyle, it all comes down to the art of paying attention to the likes of your giftee. “I’m an observer, and very observant of certain habits or preferences my friends and family have, so I like to gravitate toward items and give with those preferences in mind,” she tells PEOPLE.

The stocking stuffer: the unsung hero of holiday gifting. It’s the saving grace of those who travel to celebrate due to its smaller size. It’s an excuse to exercise a little creative liberty in a sea of wish lists. A fabulous stocking stuffer feels festive, as the limitations of a traditional stocking should be taken more as a guideline than a mandate, and the recipient should be gifted with joyful times ahead in mind.

Opalhouse 11.8 oz Stainless Steel Double Walled Wine Tumbler with Lid and Straw Target View On Target Perfect for wine, coffee, tea, or anything else — this monogrammed tumbler adds a personalized touch to every stocking you need to stuff. With a lid and reusable straw included, we can’t believe the price tag. Price at time of publish: $5

Supfine Airpod Case Cover and Cleaner Kit Amazon View On Amazon Protect and clean your beloved Airpods all at once with this helpful case and cleaner kit. It comes with a metal nib and microfiber brush so your Airpods can be free of gunk no matter where you take them.

Lenrue Portable Bluetooth Speaker with Built-in Mic Amazon View On Amazon This small portable bluetooth speaker is something anyone would appreciate — making it super simple to enjoy music or podcasts as a family. What better way to start off the morning than with some classic holiday tunes? Price at time of publish: $19.99

Olpchee 5-Piece Reusable Clear Glass Straws Amazon View On Amazon If your giftee is all about aesthetic, they’ll appreciate these Tiktok-popular reusable glass straws that feature miniature figures on each — pick between flowers, turtles, or cherries for unlimited sipping. Price at time of publish: $13.96 The 5 Best Reusable Straws of 2022

Kodak M35 35mm Film Camera Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On B&H Photo Video For anyone who loves to capture those special moments with a nostalgic twist, consider gifting them a reusable film camera. Just add film and batteries and it's ready to point and shoot. Price at time of publish: $22.48

A New Day Triangle Zippered Jewelry Case Target View On Target If you’re gifting jewelry, add it to a box that also counts as a present, like this velvet jewelry case. Not only will the jewelry be kept safe, but they can continue to use the case for organizing their everyday treasures or take with them while traveling. Price at time of publish: $10

Burt's Bees Everyday Essentials Gift Set Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Babylist.com Winter may bring chapped lips and dry hands, but leave it to Burt’s Bees to help. The Essentials Kit includes cleansing balm, hand salve, body lotion, lip balm, and foot cream for just $10. Price at time of publish: $9.98

Being Frenshe Hydrating Hand Serum Lotion with Squalane & Shea Butter Target View On Target Fact: One can never have too much hand cream, which is why it's a great stocking stuffer. “Keep it in your car or your purse so it's always within reach," says singer and actress Ashley Tisdale. Being Frenshe's Hydrating Hand Serum is made with squalane and shea butter to moisturize even the driest of cold, winter skin. Price at time of publish: $8

Maude Soak No. 1 Bath Salts Sephora View On Bloomingdales View On Getmaude.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue “A seriously good excuse for a bath in a woodsy, smokey scent with cedar — perfect for moms and friends alike,” says Maude's Head of Brand, Lily Sullivan. What makes this bath salt stand out? It's hand-harvested from the Black Sea and features vitamins and minerals like magnesium, zinc, sulfur, and potassium. Price at time of publish: $10

Victoria's Secret Eau de Parfum Rollerball Victoria's Secret View On Victoriassecret.com Gift a dose of ‘00s nostalgia with the iconic Victoria’s Secret Bombshell scent. The rollerball comes in a small giftable box so all you need to do is drop into the intended stocking. Price at time of publish: $19.95 The 12 Best Perfumes of 2022

Miady 2-Pack Dual USB Portable Charger Amazon View On Amazon There’s nothing worse that being away from home with a low phone battery — yet we always seem to forget to bring a portable charger with us. This two-pack is perfect for throwing in stockings to ensure fully charged devices all around. Price at time of publish: $27.99

Catbird Souvenir Playing Cards Catbird View On Catbirdnyc.com Raise the ante with an elevated pack of souvenir playing cards from Brooklyn-based Catbird, designed with original illustrations. This is not your average deck of playing cards. Price at time of publish: $10

Papier Joy Weekly Desk Planner Papier View On Papier.com Another pick from Ashley Tisdale, this planner from Papier is key to keeping things running smoothly. “Running a business is a full-time job with tons of meetings, shoots, and more,” she says. “Staying organized is how I get everything done!" Price at time of publish: $15

Starface Big Lil Gift Set Starface View On Target View On Starface.world Even your most impossible-to-please niece will smile at receiving this Starface gift set, which includes a reusable zippered pouch, a compact, and three packs of Hydro-Star pimple patches. Price at time of publish: $25

MoMA Primary Recycled Leather Card Case Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Oversized wallets are out; card cases are in. These days, you only need a couple cards on hand along with your I.D. since membership, debit, and insurance cards can all be saved on your phone. Gift this leather card case to someone who could use a wallet upgrade. Price at time of publish: $16

Vont LED Clip-On Reading Light Amazon View On Amazon For the bookworms and night owls who want to get some reading done after lights out — this clip-on reading light is super portable and easy to throw in any bag you have. It’s also great for evening flights. Price at time of publish: $14.99

Slip Pure Silk Skinny Scrunchie Paparazzi Holiday Bauble Nordstrom View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Slip them something they may not normally buy themselves, such as luxurious silk scrunchies that are gentler on the hair. Price at time of publish: $27

Wondery Fifty States Bucket List Water Bottle Wondery View On Wonderybrand.com For the person who’s caught a case of wanderlust, gift them a water bottle that doubles as a keepsake. They can add a sticker for every state they visit — the brand also has one for U.S. National Parks. Price at time of publish: $58

Chamberlain Coffee Variety Box - Cold Brew Singles Chamberlain Coffee View On Chamberlaincoffee.com Emma Chamberlain’s coffee is worth the hype — so give the gift of caffeine with this cute variety box that includes five different cold brew blends. Like a tea bag, all you need to do is add the coffee bag to hot water and steep for at least five minutes. Price at time of publish: $16 The 7 Best Cold Brew Coffee Makers, Tested and Reviewed

Fly By Jing Holiday Triple Threat Fly By Jing View On Flybyjing.com Consider this gift the shortcut to better cooking in 2023. Three of the brand’s most popular spices, plus a little wooden spoon, is a favorite gift of Ghia founder Melanie Masarin. Price at time of publish: $36

Desmond & Dempsey Women's Socks Sansindo Tiger Print Desmond & Dempsey View On Desmondanddempsey.com What are stocking stuffers without a pair of stockings? Socks are an everyday necessity, but this pair adds a special touch to any sock drawer thanks to the gorgeous embroidery and sustainably sourced cotton. Price at time of publish: $23

Jo Malone Christmas Cracker Set Nordstrom View On Nordstrom Everyone loves a cracker set in their stocking — why not spice it up with a branded set that combines another gift, like perfume? This Jo Malone Christmas Cracker set includes a cologne, hand wash, and body cream (plus the crackers, of course). Price at time of publish: $48

Hu Kitchen Gingerbread Dark Chocolate 6-Pack Hu Kitchen View On Amazon View On Hukitchen.com Stock stuffings with a festive holiday chocolate. Organic and dairy-free, you can feel good about adding a bar to every stocking on your mantle. Price at time of publish: $36

Fresh Rose Pore-Minimizing Hydration Mist Fresh View On Fresh.com View On Kohls.com View On Neiman Marcus Sometimes gifting beauty products can feel a little daring, especially if you don’t know the recipient’s taste to a tee. Crokos suggests this cult-classic face mist. “I love little items that you wouldn’t normally think of but are small luxuries,” she reasons. Price at time of publish: $24

Wordle The Party Game Target View On Target View On Entertainmentearth.com View On Thepaperstore.com Bring the fun from the adored game of Wordle to life. Expect competitive sides to come out, perfect entertainment for groups of two to four people. Price at time of publish: $20

Haven's Kitchen Best Seller Set Haven's Kitchen View On Havenskitchen.com Introduce someone you love to the best-kept secret to easy meals packed with flavor. These sauces can become the starts of dressings, marinates, and dips, to name a few. Price at time of publish: $39

Megababe Rosy Pits Scented Candle Megababe View On Megababebeauty.com Katie Sturino, founder of Megababe and author of Body Talk, never thought customers would want a candle in the company’s best-selling deodorant scent. But that’s the feedback she got from countless customers. This candle, hand-poured in Los Angeles and made of a natural soy and coconut wax blend base, is a no-brainer stocking stuffer. Price at time of publish: $34 The 23 Best Fall Candles of 2022

Sugarfina Elf Presents Set of 4 Candy Cubes Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Horchow.com Coming together for the holidays means indulging in all kinds of treats — these Sugarfina candy cubes add a festive touch to stockings, especially if you have more than one to fill. Price at time of publish: $27

Artifact Uprising Photo Display Ornament Artifact Uprising View On Artifactuprising.com Capture a memory in the most festive of vessels — an ornament! Made of lightweight brass and wood, this ornament feels timeless. Customize it with a photograph of this year’s fondest memory. Price at time of publish: $32



Cotton Clara Merry Everything Embroidery Kit Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Etsy A cute gift for anyone who loves to create with their hands or is looking to learn a new skill, this embroidery kit is the perfect way to foster that itch. Price at time of publish: $23.95

Moon Juice Cosmic Cocoa Moon Juice View On Moonjuice.com Try a nourishing twist on the season’s classic beverage for the health-conscious on your holiday gifting list. It’s so much more than hot chocolate, but you’d never know based on taste alone. Price at time of publish: $30

Fig. 1 Glycolic Glow Treatment Fig. 1 View On Fig-1.co Give the gift of glow that skincare-obsessed and newcomers alike can’t wait to integrate into their routines. This treatment will make their skin feel super soft — but its pretty packaging also makes it super giftable. Price at time of publish: $34

SAMMEE Matcha Green Milk Tea Powder Boba Kit Nordstrom View On Nordstrom If you have a matcha or boba drinker on your hands, inspire them to make their own over the holidays with this matcha green milk tea boba kit that includes everything you need to make delicious milk tea from home. Price at time of publish: $40

Doublesoul High 3 Pack Doublesoul View On Doublesoul.co Lean into practical gifting with a pack of brightly colored socks made for everyday wear. Price at time of publish: $32

GrossyPelosi Pasta Water Mug GrossyPelosi View On Bigcartel.com “This Pasta Mug from my friend @GrossyPelosi makes me smile almost as much as a giant plate of actual pasta! Plus it’s a unique gift that any Italian food lover would be thrilled to have,” says Megababe founder Katie Sturino. Price at time of publish: $20

Soft Services Theraplush Overnight Repair Treatment Soft Services View On Softservices.co For Madison Brill, interior stylist and founder of @ilovecraigslist, this hand cream is the end-all-be-all of stocking stuffers. “There is nothing more luxe than to have this on your bedside table," she tells PEOPLE. "Not only are my hands smoother and my nails stronger than ever, but the design truly sends me.” Price at time of publish: $58

PVO Mini Projector Amazon View On Amazon For anyone who wants to bring their favorite film or show with them wherever they go, this portable projector is a fun way to do just that. Small enough to fit into your pocket, it connects to your phone to project anything you’re watching onto a bigger scale. Perfect for movie nights outside, or while camping and traveling. Price at time of publish: $69.99

J. Crew Chunky-Knit Balaclava J. Crew View On Jcrew.com Gift what Gayot calls a “winter essential” that beats the overplayed cashmere hat, as a balaclava can cover — thus keeping warm — more of your face and neck than any standard beanie. Price at time of publish: $55.99