The 7 Best Steamer Baskets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our PEOPLE Tested team tried out a slew of steamer baskets, taking on both broccoli and frozen dumplings. We rated each one on performance, ease of use, and cleanup. We found that the best steamer basket adjusts to fit easily into a variety of pots, has a telescoping handle, and is made from easy-to-clean stainless steel.

"People eat with their eyes before they eat with their mouths,” says Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions , a catering company based in Arkansas. “Steamer baskets are a great way to preserve the color and vibrancy of fresh vegetables, as well as all of their healthy nutrients." Aside from veggies, steamer baskets are great for preparing fish, dumplings, and other food that you want to cook up quickly.

If one of your New Year’s resolutions was to cook healthier food at home, a steamer basket is a great tool to have on hand. This kitchen gadget allows you to ditch the oil but keep all the flavor, so you can serve up tasty yet lighter meals.

We found the cleanup of this stainless steel steamer to be just as easy as other metal baskets we tried out. As far as durability goes, this one is a beast — you may damage your countertop or the floor dropping this before you destroy this steamer.

This is such a big steamer — the sheer size of it means you can add more food to it, so keep in mind this will likely affect how long you steam for. We noted its super-wide base, making it a great option for larger pots, though it’ll be a tight squeeze if you try to use it on smaller ones. The telescopic handle was a bit stiff at first, but we found it was easy enough to remove the basket with a fork.

The petal-like design made it especially easy to load up with the dumplings, but we did have to be careful when steaming veggies, as they can slip over the edge into the gaps. Cleanup was super easy, though; everything just slid out.

The compact design of this silicone steamer basket from MSC International is perfect for smaller pots, though it can expand to fit pots with a diameter of nine inches. The design kept the strong petal shape during steaming while staying small, so it’s ideal for smaller batches of food.

Since the adjustable petal design expands from around five inches to nine inches, so it can fit into a variety of pots. When used strictly for steaming purposes, the petals stay in place and hold their shape when lifted out.

Make no mistake: the Consevisen is a steamer basket, but it can be much more. You can use it as a strainer or a fruit container, and it’s also perfect for rinsing salad and other greens. Aside from steaming veggies and dumplings, the manufacturer says you can use it to cook up eggs, meat, dessert, and even baby food. It folds up for easy storage, as well. The plastic handle has a hole in it so you can simply insert a fork to gently remove it from the pot when you’re done steaming.

The cleanup was also super easy — all it took was a quick brush with a sponge to get it squeaky clean. If you’re clumsy in the kitchen, you’ll love that the soft silicone won’t damage if you drop it. The best part? This steamer basket hardly takes up any storage space — just roll it up and hook the handles to the feet.

Next up is one of the more uniquely designed steamer baskets on our list. The long handles on this silicone steamer from OXO lock together during cooking and unfold for easy removal. During testing, we found that it was nice to be able to grab the basket straight from the pot since the handles weren't too hot.

During testing, we found it easy to maneuver, thanks to the extendable sturdy handle and plenty of room for tongs to grab and move around. The design also keeps it stable, and it was also easy to make adjustments to it depending on the pot sizes. Plus, the petals stayed in place and didn't pop out unexpectedly during use.

This stainless steel steamer basket from Farberware is the tool you need to steam veggies, dumplings, and more like a professional chef. It fits larger pots, which means you can steam more food, plus the three-pronged base gives it stability once inserted. Though it does fit pots up to 11 inches in diameter, its narrow base fits well with smaller pots, too. And the handle was just short enough that the lid fit on without a problem.

This steamer is compact, so it’s a better fit for smaller pots and limited quantities of food; however, its performance impressed us during testing — even cleanup was a breeze. If you’re on the fence about a steamer, this one is well worth the $10, especially since it folds up so easily for compact storage.

We dare you not to smile when you see this bright green steamer basket that resembles a flower. Indeed, the petals furl and unfurl to fit a variety of pots, plus it makes it super easy to store in a cabinet.

Stainless steel is typically easy to clean, and while this steamer basket is dishwasher safe, the manufacturer does recommend hand washing. No worries here: the KitchenAid was the easiest cleanup of metal baskets, which is what sealed the deal for the KitchenAid taking the top spot on our list. This sturdy steamer also stood up to multiple drops during the stress test (you’ll probably damage your kitchen surface before you damage the steamer basket), so this is one kitchen utensil you can count on for a long time.

We found the KitchenAid really nice to use, in part because the telescoping handle made it really easy to lift in and out with tongs. It was the perfect size to use on a smaller pot, still allowing plenty of room to add the lid. We were also impressed with how well it held dumplings without them falling over, thanks to the flatter design that kept them in place.

Things to Consider When Buying Steamer Baskets

Price

Most of the steamers on our list are priced at $20 and under, so you won’t break the bank by adding a steamer to your kitchen arsenal, even if you only plan to use it on occasion. But if you like cooking healthy meals, you’ll likely find yourself reaching for your steamer basket more often, so go ahead and splurge on the $45 Martha Stewart Stainless Steel Folding Steamer Insert — it’s still an awesome value. But if you want a more budget-friendly model, you can’t go wrong with the $10 Joseph Joseph Bloom Steamer Basket.

Size

"At-home cooks should look for a steamer basket that expands and collapses so that it will fit a variety of different size pots,” says Krikorian. Many of the steamer baskets on our list do just that, but you’ll also want to take into account the amount of food it can hold. “Consider what you will be steaming and make sure that the basket is large enough to accommodate the food items. For example, vegetables are chunkier and require more space than a fish filet.”

Material

“Stainless steel is always a good option for cooking accessories because it is dishwasher safe,” Krikorian says. There are a number of stainless steel steamer baskets on our list, but don’t discount those made from silicone. Silicone steamers are light and easy to use, plus they fold up for compact storage. Some models are even compatible with microwaves and pressure cookers.

Features

Some steamer baskets expand to fit a variety of pot sizes, while others fold up to save space in your storage. While the primary function of your steamer basket is to steam food, look for features that will make it more compatible with your current cookware and kitchen storage. Krikorian’s advice? “It's a good idea to get a steamer basket with sturdy legs on the bottom that won't collapse into the boiling liquid," he says.



How We Tested

Steamed broccoli and dumplings were on the menu for our PEOPLE Tested team. Each of the steamer baskets tested took on a 0.5-lb. of broccoli and a package of frozen dumplings. We fitted each steamer basket over a Dutch oven using an inch of simmering water for about five minutes for the broccoli and 10 minutes for the dumplings.

Aside from seeing how well they steamed the broccoli and dumplings, we considered how easy each was to set up in a pot or saucepan and how easy it was to safely remove and clean up. While most of the steamers on our list are dishwasher safe, we did wash them by hand (after it cooled down) after the broccoli and dumplings tests.

We then submitted each steamer basket to a stress test, dropping each steamer multiple times on the counter (from a foot above) and then onto the floor (from hip height). After five drops from each height, we examined each one for damage and noted the results.



Frequently Asked Questions What steamer basket is the best? The KitchenAid Universal Steamer Basket topped our PEOPLE Tested list for its ease of use and cleanup. The best steamer for your needs should be large enough to contain the food you’ll be steaming, as well as compatible with your cookware. If you want to use your microwave or pressure cooker to steam, there are steam baskets that will fit the bill, like the OXO Good Grips Silicone Steamer. Overall, look for one that’s dishwasher safe (most on our list are) or simple to hand wash so you won’t have a hassle after the meal.

Are more expensive steamer baskets worth it? We found that all the steamers on their list functioned well for their actual purpose, so you’re in good hands with any of them, really. And while most of the steamers on our list are under $20, the design of the Martha Stewart Stainless Steel Folding Steamer Insert is worthy of its $45 price tag. If you’re looking to use your steamer on a variety of pot sizes — especially the bigger ones — this is a good choice.

What is the best material for a steamer basket? Krikorian likes stainless steel for steamer baskets because it’s dishwasher safe. Silicone is another good option — and also easy to clean — especially if you’re tight on space because you can just fold or roll them up to store. You really can’t go wrong with either, but it’s important to see whether stainless steel or silicone will work better with your cookware.

How do you use a steamer basket? Steamer baskets are easy to use. Just fill a pot with about an inch of water, insert the steamer filled with the food of your choice, and turn on the burner. Once the water starts to boil, lower the heat to a simmer and put the lid on the pot. In just a few minutes, your delicious dish will be ready.



What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

