To see which stainless steel skillets are the most worth your money, we brought 19 popular pans into our test kitchen and put them through their paces through preparing rice, salmon, and mushrooms, as well as bringing water to a rolling boil and timing how long it took to do so. Seven of the skillets emerged victorious, outperforming the rest.

Stainless steel skillets are also "incredibly durable," says Tanta's Executive Chef Roberto Rocha. "You can beat it up, burn something on it, or scratch it..." he notes, with not much elbow grease needed to clean it up (more on that later). "When considering the difference between the two skillets, nonstick skillets have a protective film covering their surface which does not conduct heat as well as stainless steel."

"When it comes to cooking, everything has its purpose," Hell's Kitchen chef Abe Sanchez tells PEOPLE Tested. "I use stainless steel for a beautiful golden brown sear and also to make sauces from the stuff left at the bottom of the pan after searing meats called 'fond.' You can’t get this same finish with a nonstick [pan]"

Love to cook like Blake Lively ? Whether you're a longtime foodie or just getting started making dinners at home, a stainless steel skillet is going to be a staple item in your kitchen.

Best Overall Le Creuset Tri-Ply Stainless Steel 10 Inch Fry Pan 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Bloomingdales View On Lecreuset.com Pros High, slanted edges allow for easy flipping of food

Easy to maneuver and comfortable to hold Cons We couldn't find any! Le Creuset is a brand that's typically synonymous with good quality, and the 10" Tri-Ply stainless steel fry pan is no exception. Any home cook would benefit from having this particular skillet in their kitchen. Throw whatever vegetables or meats you have at this skillet —i t can handle it! It passed all our tests with flying colors. It's very well balanced in terms of weight, not bulky, and easy to maneuver for just about anyone. We found the rice very easy to flip, thanks to the flared sides of the cookware. In our salmon test, the fish released evenly from the pan without much coaxing and seared very well; the skillet produced a very even crisp with a nice golden brown finish. This skillet was easy to use while sautéing mushrooms as well. It took just over 6 minutes to cook the water out of them and those angled sides came in handy again for flipping. According to the manufacturer, this skillet is dishwasher-safe. However, if you want to prolong the life of your skillet, hand-washing with hot soapy water and cleaning with a damp sponge is always recommended. We let the skillet soak in hot water and dish soap for a few minutes and cleanup was a breeze. There was a slight discoloration to the cooking surface, but nothing that detracts from the cleaning. The price was a bit on the high side, but still a good value, as the product significantly outperformed all other skillets we tested. The Le Creuset feels sturdy and well-made with excellent heat retention and no sticking. Price at time of publish: $151.95 (medium size) Dimensions: 18.6 x 11.3 x 4.5 inches | Weight: 3.7 pounds | Dishwasher-safe: Yes | Oven-safe: Yes | Tri-ply People / Russell Kilgore

Best Design Misen Stainless Skillet 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Misen.com Pros Excellent for searing and sautéing

Cleanup was a breeze Cons This one is quite heavy The actual pan is very heavy on this skillet. The handle itself is very comfortable and the length helps to keep your hand away from the heat — especially considering it remains cool throughout cooking. If the heft of this skillet doesn't bother you, this model is a workhorse for searing. The salmon released very easily in our tests, on both the initial flip and at the end without much effort. The skin came out extremely crispy — 95% crisp and even across the board and very evenly cooked as a whole. The mushrooms took just under five minutes to cook, and the angled sides of the skillet helped make the sautéing process a breeze. Cleanup was a cinch after letting this model soak in very warm water and dish soap once the pan fully cooled off. There was a slight discoloration to the cooking surface, but, as we've noted, this is fairly common. On sale, this is close to the bottom tier price range for the products we tested, and so far, it stands against the more expensive products. And considering how well it performed, we consider this skillet to be an excellent value. The construction is very solid and should hold up against anything you'd like to use it for in the kitchen. Price at time of publish: $75

Dimensions: 19.1 x 11.2 x 1.9 inches | Weight: 3.02 pounds | Dishwasher-safe: yes | Oven-safe: to 500 degrees | 5-ply



Best Lightweight All-Clad 10 Inch D3 Stainless 3-ply Bonded Cookware 5 All-Clad View On All-clad.com View On Food52 View On Williams-Sonoma Pros An exceptionally light feel and ergonomic design means it's super comfortable to use this skillet

Good, even heating Cons Not easy to pour from this skillet

Smaller cooking surface than other 10" skillets This skillet feels exceptionally light in the hand — it has a well-balanced weight and is easy to move and maneuver. The handle has a notch underneath near the front of the handle to create distance between the index and middle fingers and the ergonomic design strongly suggests where to hold the handle. With the skillet's light weight, the technique of flipping while sautéing will be more easily accessible by a wider range of consumer abilities. However, it's not easy to pour from, and we had some spillage while aiming for a container. The salmon skin beautifully crisped up along the edges and browned to a light golden hue around and into the middle. The surfaces were crispy — we'd be happy to eat any protein seared in this skillet. The full carton of mushrooms did not fit in an even layer, as this pan is actually smaller than 10 inches inside. This resulted in some uneven browning. We also found the handle to get a bit hot while cooking the mushrooms. The skillet was easy to clean by hand, and browned bits came off with the coarse side of a sponge. None of the oil burned in the cooking tests. At $159.99, we found it to be on the high end of price points, but would absolutely still buy it if it were on sale. The 3-ply heated quickly, maintained an even distribution of heat, and had good heat retention as well. This would be a great fit for someone who wants a well-performing pan that's easy to use, maneuver, and clean, and cares about having higher quality products but isn't cooking for a large crowd. Price at time of publish: $159.99 Dimensions: 17.9 x 10.5 x 4.8 inches | Weight: 2 pounds., 2 1/8 oz | Oven-safe: Oven and broiler safe to 600 degrees | Warranty: All-Clad limited lifetime warranty | Tri-ply People / Russell Kilgore

Best Budget Tramontina 80116/005DS Gourmet Stainless Steel Induction-Ready Tri-Ply Fry Pan 10 Inches 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Macy's Pros Great performance, particularly with searing protein

Comfortable handle Cons Felt heavier than some of the other skillets in our testing While this model was the most wallet-friendly of the bunch, it still performed impressively well. The shape of the handle is rounded, comfortable, and mostly easy to lift and hold, and the skillet is fairly balanced, but the weight of the pan does make this a bit more challenging to use. Home cooks with limited mobility may want to opt for a lighter model. We liked that the sides of this skillet slope very slightly outwards and have flared edges, which made it very easy to flip the test food. In our salmon test, the fish got a great sear on both sides. The skin was golden-brown but not burnt, and crispy on the top and bottom. The fish released easily when flipping. This skillet was also easy to use for sautéing mushrooms, and the handle felt especially secure while doing so. This model is dishwasher safe, though hand-washing and drying is recommended to preserve the finish. We found it fairly easy to clean with detergent, barkeeper's friend, and steel wool. As for value, we thought the price point made this skillet a pretty incredible deal considering that it performed well, cleaned fairly easily, and was pretty easy to maneuver. We would use this product for searing proteins, browning butter, sautéing — really anything suited for stainless steel use. Price at time of publish: $39.95

Dimensions: 18.25 x 1.88 x 10.5 inches | Weight: 2.25 pounds | Dishwasher-safe: yes | Oven-safe: up to 500 degrees | Tri-ply People / Russell Kilgore

Best Easy-to-Clean Martha Stewart 10 Inch Stainless Steel Tri-ply Fry Pan 4.4 Martha View On Martha.com Pros Easy to use and great for sauteing

The most simple clean-up in our testing, and it did not stain either Cons It's a bit heavy in the hand

This model did not sear salmon well on our first try. (Can be improved with practice.) Martha Stewart's 10-Inch Stainless Steel pan has a good bit of heft in both the skillet and the handle making it pretty well-balanced. It's a little heavy overall, but not uncomfortable and still steady for handling. The sides have about a 140-degree angle to them, which gave way to one of the most natural flips of all pans that we tested, meaning you can push the food away and flip it back with ease. The edges are flared away from the cooking surface, but not so much as to spill when flipping. The pan as a whole is very easy to use and sauté with, though we did not get ideal results with searing the salmon skin. On the plus side, there is plenty of space in the pan to move food around — not all 10-inch pans are created equal! This was one of the easiest skillets for us to clean without much scrubbing. After letting hot water and dish soap sit in the pan for a few minutes after cooking, most things came off of the skillet. There was just a slight scrub needed where a tiny bit of oil residue baked in, but overall this was really easy to clean. We found the price to be appropriate and reflective of the product's value. You just need to work to dial in the heat that you want to use because this pan heats very gradually. For searing, you may want to go longer than you think you need to in order to avoid sticking which is something that can be adjusted with practice. It didn't stain much, either, which was a nice bonus. Price at time of publish: $100 Dimensions: 10" D (19" L including handle) x 4" H | Weight: 2.48 pounds | Oven-safe: to 550 degrees | Tri-ply People / Russell Kilgore

Best for High Heat Made in Cookware 10 Inch Non Stick Frying Pan Stainless Steel 5 Made In View On Amazon View On Madeincookware.com Pros Great for searing and excellent heat retention

Easy to maneuver and very comfortable to hold Cons Not the easiest model to clean in our testing This skillet feels very well-balanced and the handle is very comfortable to hold. The sides are angled up and away from the skillet and the edges are flared and rolled down. This makes for easy pouring but also lends to a good flip without using a utensil. Overall, during our salmon test, the fish had a nice sear to the skin and was perfectly crispy. Using a fish spatula, the salmon released very easily from the pan on the first flip, and then when it was time to remove from the pan, there was no sticking at all. The mushrooms took us just under nine minutes to sauté completely. The skillet was easy to flip the mushrooms around without using a spatula. While technically dishwasher-safe, this skillet, like all stainless steel skillets, is better to wash by hand to extend the life of the finish. We needed to use steel wool to adequately clean the surface of this pan as there are rivets that aren't flat and are not sealed so water and food particles could get trapped in the grooves. We also found that there was just a slight bit of staining after use. Very well-constructed, this pan is a good value, though it runs a little hot, meaning you'll need to closely monitor the food as you can easily over-cook whatever you're making. But the excellent heat retention (40-50 minutes) and great searing capabilities make up for it. Price at time of publish: $129 Dimensions: Total Height: 3.5”, Total Length: 18”, Total Diameter: 10.5”, Depth: 1.75”, Cooking Surface Diameter: 7.5” | Weight: 2.25 pounds | Dishwasher-safe: yes | Oven-safe: up to 800 degrees | 5-ply People / Russell Kilgore

