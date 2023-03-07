These Are Predicted to Be 2023’s Most Popular Squishmallows

It’s pretty impossible to be looking for a children’s toy and not come across the über viral Squishmallows. The cozy and cuddly plush toy has amassed a gigantic following and has become a global phenomenon since debuting in 2017. Squishmallows are super soft plush toys that have been touted as Gen Alpha’s version of the iconic Beanie Beanies, and rightfully so. Each character has a super distinct personality and even has an in-depth backstory, which is what makes them so covetable and relatable.The collective toys have been seen all over TikTok and been favored by celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian and Jessica Simpson, to name a few. Currently, there are over 500 characters to choose from. Curious to learn more, we spoke with Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing, to learn everything about the adorable plush toys, like how the name came to be, how the brand amassed such a big following, and which Squishmallows are predicted to be the most popular of 2023.

“Squishmallows were developed to bring joy to fans of all ages with relatable personalities and squads that are super fun to collect and hunt,” Runken tells PEOPLE. “Squishmallows are one of those things that have struck lightning, and it all came together to strike a chord for everyone from eight [to] 108!”

If you ever wondered how the name came to be, it actually makes a lot of sense when you hear the story. “Naming something can be challenging, but in this case, the unique one-of-a-kind feel of the plush toy gave us the name! It is super squishy when you hug it and reminds people of a marshmallow when you feel it! The combination of the two ultimately gave us the name Squishmallows.” Runken explains. And trust us, once you get one in your hands, you'll understand — it really does feel like a squishy marshmallow.

Some of these plush toys, which retail between $5.99 - $39.99, have become so popular, they’re being sold on eBay for over $1,000 (yes, you read that correctly!). Of course, we had to learn more about these collectibles straight from the sources and learn how they become such an elusive kid’s brand. “We don’t participate in any secondary market sales activity, so this is completely fan-driven. We love how engaged our fans are and we try to make sure we always do our best to protect our fans so they always have the opportunity to get Squishmallows!”

From the loveable cat named Cameron, who is one of the OG Squishmallows, to Lola, who is an adorable pink and purple tie-dye unicorn, we're rounding up what are expected to be the most sought after Squishmallows of 2023. Keep scrolling to see and shop them all.