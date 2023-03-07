Shopping These Are Predicted to Be 2023’s Most Popular Squishmallows By Nikita Charuza Updated on March 7, 2023 05:34 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Brian Kopinski It’s pretty impossible to be looking for a children’s toy and not come across the über viral Squishmallows. The cozy and cuddly plush toy has amassed a gigantic following and has become a global phenomenon since debuting in 2017. Squishmallows are super soft plush toys that have been touted as Gen Alpha’s version of the iconic Beanie Beanies, and rightfully so. Each character has a super distinct personality and even has an in-depth backstory, which is what makes them so covetable and relatable.The collective toys have been seen all over TikTok and been favored by celebrities ranging from Lady Gaga to Kim Kardashian and Jessica Simpson, to name a few. Currently, there are over 500 characters to choose from. Curious to learn more, we spoke with Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing, to learn everything about the adorable plush toys, like how the name came to be, how the brand amassed such a big following, and which Squishmallows are predicted to be the most popular of 2023. “Squishmallows were developed to bring joy to fans of all ages with relatable personalities and squads that are super fun to collect and hunt,” Runken tells PEOPLE. “Squishmallows are one of those things that have struck lightning, and it all came together to strike a chord for everyone from eight [to] 108!” If you ever wondered how the name came to be, it actually makes a lot of sense when you hear the story. “Naming something can be challenging, but in this case, the unique one-of-a-kind feel of the plush toy gave us the name! It is super squishy when you hug it and reminds people of a marshmallow when you feel it! The combination of the two ultimately gave us the name Squishmallows.” Runken explains. And trust us, once you get one in your hands, you'll understand — it really does feel like a squishy marshmallow. Some of these plush toys, which retail between $5.99 - $39.99, have become so popular, they’re being sold on eBay for over $1,000 (yes, you read that correctly!). Of course, we had to learn more about these collectibles straight from the sources and learn how they become such an elusive kid’s brand. “We don’t participate in any secondary market sales activity, so this is completely fan-driven. We love how engaged our fans are and we try to make sure we always do our best to protect our fans so they always have the opportunity to get Squishmallows!” From the loveable cat named Cameron, who is one of the OG Squishmallows, to Lola, who is an adorable pink and purple tie-dye unicorn, we're rounding up what are expected to be the most sought after Squishmallows of 2023. Keep scrolling to see and shop them all. Squishmallows Cam the Calico Cat 10 Inch Plush Squishmallows View On Amazon View On Squishmallows.com Cam is an adorable cat with black and brown patches. He was one of the first eight Squishmallows to ever be released, and is considered the main mascot of the brand. Cam’s Story: Cam is a beach-loving cat who loves to go on adventures and hanging with his two best friends, Hoot and Wendy. He is also a fan of jumping in and out of boxes and building forts. Price at time of publish: $20 Squishmallows Lola 12 Inch Plush Squishmallows View On Amazon View On Squishmallows.com There's something about tie-dye that brings a smile to any child’s face, and this character is sure to delight. A purple and pink tie-dye unicorn, Lola is full of magic to ignite your little one's imagination. Lola’s Story: Lola loves spending her timing watching movies with her friends and she even wants to be an actress when she grows up. Her favorite color is pink and she loves to visit new places and wants to travel the world while making movies. Price at time of publish: $20 The 30 Best Gifts for Kids of 2023, According to Savvy Tastemakers Squishmallows Fifi 12 Inch Plush Squishmallows View On Amazon View On Squishmallows.com Looking for an adventurous character to join along your child’s imaginative journeys? Fifi the fox is the one for your little buddy. Fifi’s Story: Fifi has already been everywhere from the mountains to the Arctic and she wants you to come along too! This vibrant red fox is known as a little firecracker and is currently working on getting her yoga certification. Price at time of publish: $20 Squishmallows Winston 12 Inch Plush Squishmallows View On Amazon View On Squishmallows.com Calling all food lovers: Winston is a teal-colored owl that loves to whip up creative meals. Winston’s Story: As an aspiring chef, Winston is always delighting his friends with his latest culinary delights. He’s especially known for his famous mac and cheese. Price at time of publish: $20 Squishmallow Avery The Mallard 16 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon Does your little one love ducks? Well, Avery the mallard is not only cute but also loves dabbling in the world of art. Avery’s Story: Avery is known to be the queen of arts and crafts. She’s your go-to creative buddy and is known for her impeccable calligraphy skills, watercolors, and floral designs. Price at time of publish: $50 Squishmallows Leonard The Rainbow Mane Lion 12 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon Leonard the lion is not only super smart, he comes with a wondrous rainbow-colored mane. Leonard’s Story: Leonard might be a lion, but he’s no traditional lion — he actually doesn’t eat meat because he’s a vegetarian! His favorite foods include lentils and lasagna. He also spends his free time napping like his older brother, Richard, and he’s learning how to code to help create their website called The Lion Brothers. Price at time of publish: $28 Squishmallows Archie Axolotl 7 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon Looking for a unique animal Squishmallow? Why not give a salamander like Archie the axolotl a try. Archie’s Story: Archie might come across as shy at first, but this little guy has a special talent that he uses to communicate: sign language! He’s a soccer-loving ‘Mallow and he also started a club for 'Mallows to play and learn to "Squishmallow sign". Keep an eye on Archie because he's rumored to play in the Squishmallow Cup soon. Price at time of publish: $19 Target Dropped Exclusive Squishmallows for Valentine's Day, and You Can Still Get Them! Squishmallows Gordon Shark 8 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon Gordon might be the cutest Squishmallow solely based on his friendly smile! Yes, he’s a shark, but there’s no need to be scared of this sweet guy. Gordon’s Story: If you’ve ever wondered who the friendliest ‘Mallow is, it’s Gordon. This loving character loves to help others and is quite philanthropic — he even wants to start his own non-profit. Price at time of publish: $26 Squishmallows Michaela Rainbow Leopard 8 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon What’s better than a leopard Squishmallow? A loving leopard named Michaela who comes in the perfect pastel rainbow colorway! Michaela’s Story: Michaela loves the three Bs: birds, bubblegum, and baseball. She also loves to volunteer at a local shelter once a month and even teaches the birds how to say "please", "thank you", and "home run"! Price at time of publish: $29 Squishmallows Wendy The Frog 11 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon If you are searching for a Squishmallow that’s not only sporty but smart, Wendy is your gal. Wendy’s Story: If you’re looking for Wendy, chances are you’ll find her out on the basketball court. After all, she won the MVP award last year. Not only is she an all-star athlete, but chemistry is her favorite subject and she wants to be a famous scientist when she grows up. Price at time of publish: $55 Squishmallows Maui The Pineapple 16 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart The fruit-shaped Squishmallows have stories that are just as interesting as their animal counterparts! Just look at Maui the Pineapple – he's cute and cuddly but also courageous. MauiMaui’s Story: Maui is ready to conquer her two fears: skateboards and scuba diving. She already made great strides and has checked roller coasters and rollerblading off her list. She doesn’t like to be scared, which is why she likes to conquer her fears by trying out new things. Price at time of publish: $33 Squishmallows Malcolm The Mushroom 16 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon Malcolm is an adorable red and white spotted mushroom that is also a huge fan of sports. Malcolm’s Story: You’ve probably never met a soccer-playing mushroom, but Malcolm is one-of-a-kind. He’s the goalie on his team and has helped his team win the championship three years running! Price at time of publish: $70 Squishmallows Tatiana Dragon 8 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon If magical and mystical creatures are more up your alley, Tatiana the dragon is quite the catch. This dragon comes with a teal body, silver wings, and purple horns. Tatiana’s Story: Tatiana loves to explore with her friends, having dance-offs, and baking. Her mission is to save the world, one day at a time. You’ll spot Tatiana either hanging out with her friends out in the wild or spending time in the library reading up on what her next big adventure will be. Price at time of publish: $20 Squishmallows Benny The Bigfoot with Golden Hair 7.5 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon Looking for a unique creature to add to your little one’s Squishmallow squad? Benny the Bigfoot is a great place to start. Benny’s Story: Benny is one of the smartest woodland creatures. This bigfoot enjoys running and playing with his friends in the forest. If he’s not running around, you’ll find him taking photographs with all of his woodland friends. Price at time of publish: $25 Squishmallows Rosie the Pig 12 Inch Plush Walmart View On Walmart This cheeky little pig from England comes with a winking face, blue spots, and a bright pink nose. She's considered a "stackable" Squishmallow thanks to her flat, horizontal nature. Rosie’s Story: Rosie is visiting her family from the other side of the pond. She loves spending time with her nanna, eating crunchy biscuits, and going to concerts with her friends. Rosie’s nanna makes a delicious cup of tea and always has yummy treats at the ready when Rosie visits. Price at time of publish: $40 Squishmallows 7 Inch Floyd Plush Walmart View On Walmart What’s second best to eating a bunch of French fries? Cuddling with Floyd the French fry-inspired Squishmallow. He’s sure to be hit with any kid. Floyd’s Story: Who doesn’t love an adventure-loving food item? Floyd is a salty French fry who longs for leaving the kitchen for adventures such as sailing the sea, climbing a mountain, and even visiting his family in Idaho. Price at time of publish: $18 Squishmallows Camelita Smores 5 Inch Plush Amazon View On Amazon In the mood for something sweet? Carmelita is a sweet s’more Squishmallow that’s sure to fill that craving. Carmelita’s Story: Are you a manga fan? (For the uninitiated, manga is a style of Japanese comic books and graphic novels.) If so, check out Carmelita's work. She's a pro at drawing black and white manga about her life, school, and all of the adventures she has with her best friend, Cinnamon. Don’t worry if you tell her your secrets: she uses code names for anything juicy. Price at time of publish: $20 Frequently Asked Questions What is the rarest Squishmallow? The rarest Squishmallow is 16” Jack the Black Cat, and that’s because there were only 500 made. He was the first limited edition Squishmallow and was sold via the Kellytoys website. Why are Squishmallows hard to find? “There are numerous factors, including limited and seasonal squad releases, and of course the massive popularity of Squishmallows on social media driven by Gen Z," says Runken. He says that Squishmallows are exceptionally popular on social media, noting that they have had more than 9 billion video views on TikTok and have been tagged 1 million+ times on Instagram. "We have a huge fan base that loves celebrating the brand! So, it’s really our core Squishmallow fans that have made the brand so popular. Also, the limited squad releases are wildly popular because of the nature of how fans collect — they collect by character, squad, color, scale, and by type!"If you're wondering if the rare nature of a Squishmallow means having to shell out more money, you'll be happy to know that that's not the case. "We don’t charge more for limited editions because we want all fans to be able to get any Squishmallows at any time — we wouldn’t be here if it wasn’t for them!" says Runken. "And of course, we’ve got some of the world’s biggest influencers and pop-culture icons that are Squishmallows fans with recent social media shout-outs from Kim and Khloé Kardashian, Lady Gaga, Jessica Simpson, and others. All this buzz helps drive the excitement for Squishmallows, further fueling the hunt and collectability factor.” What’s the most popular Squishmallow? “Cam the Cat was one of the first Squishmallows and is one of the most popular and iconic personalities,” reveals Runken. Another favorite is the 16” Jack the Black Cat which actually sold out online in just two short hours! Take Our Word For It Nikita Charuza is a freelance writer with almost a decade of experience and is the founder of the "happy headcare" line Squigs Beauty. For this story, she interviewed Gerhard Runken, Senior Vice President of Brand & Marketing of Jazwares to learn more about the brand. Before making her final selections, she took a look at which Squishmallows were the most popular and spoke with the Jazwares team to see which ones were predicted to be the biggest of 2023 to help determine the best products included in this roundup.