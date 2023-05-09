From foundation to blush to eye shadow to lip balm, here are our top picks for the best makeup products with SPF.

This season, we’re all about transitioning our skincare regimens for more time spent outside in the warm weather, which also means looking at our makeup products and utilizing those formulas for some added sun protection efforts. With this in mind, we tested dozens of makeup with SPF formulas to find which ones were worth adding to our arsenal.

“Makeup with SPF is always a good idea, but only if you are going to use SPF by itself first,” says Dr. Divya Shokeen, a board-certified dermatologist and fellow of the American Academy of Dermatology (FAAD). “While makeup can provide some sun protection, it shouldn’t be relied upon as the sole source of sun protection,” she adds, explaining that it;s instead a great additional measure to protect the skin from harmful UV rays. Dr. Marisa Garshick, MD, FAAD, says that makeup with SPF can also be used as an easier and more practical way to reapply protection throughout the day since glopping on sunscreen over foundation and other face makeup products can get a bit tricky.

When it comes to our beauty regimens, we want formulas that work smarter with a side of skincare benefits, which is why makeup with SPF is one of our favorite formula types. Although experts say that makeup with SPF is more of a way to elevate sun protection efforts and isn’t an alternative to sunscreen itself (definitely apply a good sunscreen before starting your glam routine), makeup with SPF is an excellent way to add an additional layer of sun protection.

The best hydrating lip balm with SPF is the Supergoop! Play Lip Balm, which is formulated with broad spectrum SPF 30, shea butter, and acai. While testing this formula, we were most impressed by how well it absorbs into the lips to provide deep nourishment and, although we had to reapply it frequently to keep that buttery lip balm texture on our pout, it works really well at softening the lips. The squeeze applicator also made it really easy to apply, which is ideal for on-the-go moments but also while at the beach or pool. With regular use, we also noticed that our lips didn’t peel or crack at all, which they normally do without a high-quality lip care product. Our only other complaint? More tint options other than the clear formula that's currently offered.

The best lip gloss with sun protection is the Cay Skin Isle Lip Balm, which is formulated with SPF 30 and tons of amazing skincare ingredients such as aloe stem cells, sea moss, and vitamin E for deep nourishment. We love this formula because it’s like the perfect mix between a nourishing lip oil and a tacky lip gloss with the added benefits of SPF, and it never feels too sticky. Although the tackiness wears off after three hours of wear, the lips still feel super hydrated and soft, so it has long-lasting effects, too. We also love that the gloss is available in a few pinky hues, plus a classic clear gloss that layers well over other lip products.

The Sunnie Skin Plump It Lips is both a lip plumper and an SPF for your pout, which makes for a fun summer beauty product. Compared to other lip plumpers we’ve tried , we found this one to be the most hydrating, thanks to its inclusion of hyaluronic acid. It also includes peptides and Palmitoyl Tripeptide-38, which support collagen production on the lips. After testing this out, we found that the plumping effect lasts for a decent amount of time — around one hour — before needing to be reapplied, but we actually prefer it that way because it helps us remember to apply SPF to our lips in tandem with the rest of our skin. Since this is a plumping formula, we found that the lips turned a little pink when applying (which we loved), but if you accidentally over-line your lips, the skin around the mouth can also get a little pink.

For a lip balm with long-lasting hydration, we were most impressed by the EltaMD UV Lip Balm, which includes SPF 36 for sun protection and is formulated with Hydromanil to protect against dehydration. After testing this out we were very impressed by how nourishing it felt on the lips and how that nourishment lasted all day (though, we do recommend reapplying like you would any sunscreen). The formula feels silky and smooth to the touch and does a fabulous job of softening the lips, which provides lots of relief on a hot summer day (especially for those in dry summer climates). Although we found the price tag a little high for a lip balm, the quality formula and included SPF makes it well worth the money. We just wish that there were tinted options available, too.

Since we don’t usually apply sunblock to our lips, a high-quality lip balm with SPF is super important for those sunny days. After testing several balms, we found that the best reparative option is the Jack Black Intense Therapy Lip Balm, which is formulated with healing and nourishing vitamin E, along with antioxidant-rich green tea for added protection. We love that this lip balm can be also purchased in a pack of three, so you can ensure you’re never without protection when you need it (we're stashing one in each of our work bags and purses ASAP). Additionally, the moisturizing formula provided long-lasting hydration that left our lips feeling deeply conditioned. We also love it in replace of a lip gloss since it has such a smooth and somewhat tacky texture (though, we wish it did have a little bit of a color tint).

If you want to up the ante on your SPF game, including products like an SPF blush in your arsenal is a must. We tested the Colorscience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm, which is a stick blush and formulated with SPF 50 and were thoroughly impressed. The first thing we noticed is how little product you need to get a natural sun-kissed look — you just need one little swipe! — which means the 0.32-oz. stick goes a long way. While it isn’t ideal to apply with your fingers (it works best with a brush or sponge), we loved the way it blended into the skin, especially when layered with other SPF makeup products like foundation. We are also fans of the different shades, which include a nice berry blush as well as a bronze hue and a soft blush pink. While this is technically meant for the cheeks, we also tested it on our lips and loved the natural finish it provided. With a swipe of lip balm or gloss, it looks like you have a stunning lip formula on your pout.

All you need is one swipe to get enough coverage, so a little goes a long way

With the Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow, you can get some pigment on your lids with a nice side of sun protection. This creamy eyeshadow formula features SPF 30 and zinc oxide protection, which protects the delicate skin on the eyes from the sun’s UV rays. With its four shimmering shades, the shadow is a good mix between a highlighter and eyeshadow and provides a light sheen over the lids that stays put once applied. When testing this product, we found that it worked best when applied without a primer base, but it also adds a nice topcoat of shimmer to more traditional eyeshadow formulas , too.

When shopping for a foundation for oily skin, we love one that is lightweight enough to allow the skin to breathe — and we found it in the PÜR 4-in-1 Pressed Mineral Makeup. We were impressed by its light formula and found that it didn’t provoke oil production (plus the matte finish helps reduce the look of oily skin). The foundation also comes in 25 different shades and we found that they were accurate enough to blend in with our skin tone for a more natural finish. Something we didn’t love about this foundation formula : Because it's so lightweight, it doesn’t cover blemishes very well, so it’s not ideal for acne breakouts (we suggest dabbing a bit of concealer on those blemish spots, instead). This foundation is also SPF 15, which may not yield enough protection for some.

Those with dry skin know how necessary a hydrating foundation can be. Our top pick for this category is the Dior Dreamskin Fresh & Perfect Cushion, which has broad spectrum SPF 50 and a smooth formula that blends into the complexion like a dream. While testing the formula, we found that it was super lightweight — which we loved — and despite that, it still worked well at covering redness on our complexion. The foundation also has a hydrating feel on the skin, especially if coupled with other nourishing products like a hydrating primer and setting spray. While it did give us a natural glow and left our skin feeling moisturized, we were not impressed by the shade range, which doesn’t include deep skintones. Also, the $90 price tag is a bit of a splurge for this product; however, it’s worth it for lighter skin tones who want a smooth and easy-to-blend formula.

Only comes in four shades, so it won't be the best match for every skin tone

For a splurge-worthy foundation, we love The Soft Moisture Powder Foundation from La Mer. This foundation is definitely on the pricey side, but it’s also good for layering, and a little goes a long way which makes it worth the investment, in our opinion. During our tests, we were most impressed by how well it covered large pores; we usually need to apply a primer underneath the foundation to prevent the foundation from settling in, but we didn’t need to with this. We also love that the formula has a powder-like texture once applied, which gives off a mattifying finish that doesn’t dry the skin. One thing to note: There aren't as many shade options compared to the some other foundations with SPF we tested, so you may have a harder time finding a perfect match.

If you want a foundation formula that provides good coverage while also appearing more natural, the Shiseido Synchro Skin Self-Refreshing Foundation is the best of both worlds. When testing out this foundation, we love the medium coverage it provided while still appearing lightweight and natural — which is likely due to how well it absorbs into the complexion. With that said, we found that it still doesn’t provide a lot of coverage on hyperpigmentation, but you can remedy this by building the foundation on any discolored areas and dabbing on a little concealer. It also has more of a matte finish — which we love for oily skin — but some might prefer to use a hydrating primer underneath for a stronger glow. One issue we found is that it transfers easily from the face to clothing, so you have to be extra careful when getting ready.

Since it’s not full coverage, it doesn’t cover up hyperpigmentation as well, but you can build upon the foundation on any discolored areas

Offers more coverage than most natural finish formulas, so it’s a good option for those who want a natural look while still reaping the benefits of makeup

While testing, the one thing we noticed is that it isn’t a full coverage foundation like the product claims. However, you can build upon it to get close to full coverage, and it did have a lot of coverage for a CC cream formula. Additionally, we preferred the lighter coverage because it gives a more natural look and makes our skin feel like it can breathe.

Our top pick for the best buildable foundation with SPF is the It Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation, which is formulated with SPF 50. Dermatologists recommend using at least SPF 30, so right away we were impressed by the level of sun protection. But, beyond SPF, we loved how it gives off a more natural finish that you can then build and blend for more coverage as needed. The CC cream also has an excellent shade range, making it easier to find a color that matches your skin tone, which isn’t always the case with foundations.

Things to Consider Before Buying Makeup With SPF

SPF Level

Regardless of your makeup’s SPF level, it is important — and necessary, according to dermatologists — to first use an actual sunscreen formula to provide proper protection from the sun’s rays. Dr. Shokeen recommends using sunscreen with at least SPF 30 and says that makeup with SPF should also have at least this level of sun protection, especially if being used for touch-ups throughout the day. If spending time in the sun, Dr. Shokeen also says not to rely solely on your sunscreen and makeup with SPF. “It is essential to keep in mind that no sunscreen can provide complete protection from UV rays, therefore, it is recommended to pair makeup with SPF with other sun protection measures such as protective clothing, avoiding midday sun, and seeking shade,” she explains.

In addition to the SPF level, Dr. Shokeen says to check to make sure that sunscreen products have broad-spectrum protection (the EltaMD UV Lip Balm Sunscreen and La Mer's The Soft Moisture Powder Foundation are a couple of examples), which means they can protect against both UVA and UVB radiation; these are the rays that can lead to skin cancer and premature signs of aging.

Formulation

“The formulation of makeup with SPF can also significantly impacts its effectiveness,” says Dr. Shokeen. She explains that the consistency, texture, and weight of the product are crucial determinants of how well it will stay on the skin, how long it will last, and how easy it is to apply. “Look for products that contain physical blockers such as zinc oxide and titanium dioxide as they tend to be safer and more effective than chemical blockers,” Dr. Shokeen says. For reference, theColorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color Balm, Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow, and EltaMD UV Lip Balm Sunscreen all include zinc oxide in their formulas.

Oil-Free and Non-Comedogenic Formulas

When shopping for makeup with SPF, Dr. Garshick says to look for products that are oil-free and non-comedogenic. She notes that this is especially necessary for those with acne-prone skin since you want to avoid using products that can clog pores.

People / Tamara Staples

How We Tested

To find the best makeup with SPF, we researched dozens of formulas across several categories including foundation, blush, and eyeshadow, as well as lip products like balms and glosses. From there, we brought these top product picks to the PEOPLE Tested lab (27 products total, if we're counting), making sure to follow the instructions for use and application to ensure each formula met the product claims and expectations. For adequate testing, we then incorporated the makeup products in our regular beauty routines for a minimum of three days with over four hours of wear. To get a good idea of staying power, we noted how well the formulas held up during a full working day as well as when participating in more physical activities.

After two weeks of testing, we rated each product on a scale of 1 to 5 (with 5 being the highest) against testing attributes specific to each category. For liquid foundations, for example, we rated each product based on coverage, wear, feel, and transfer resistance. For eyeshadows, we rated the pigmentation and application. For blush products, we rated texture, blendability, and pigmentation. And for lip balms and glosses, we rated the feel, hydration, and overall look. The makeup products with SPF with the highest overall ratings earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.

Frequently Asked Questions Which SPF foundation is best? After testing dozens of makeup with SPF — including foundation — we landed on five best foundations with SPF. For buildable coverage, we love the it Cosmetics CC+ Cream Full-Coverage Foundation with SPF 50+ because it allows you more coverage control and has a stunning natural finish.

Is makeup with SPF as good as sunscreen? When using makeup with SPF, it is recommended to first apply a base of sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher for adequate protection. However, some SPF makeup products can still provide good coverage — and some sunscreens moonlight as makeup (we’re looking at you, Supergoop!). “If the SPF is at least 30 and above and it has broad spectrum coverage, then you should have adequate coverage,” says Dr. Fara Kamangar, a board-certified dermatologist. With that being said, Dr. Kamangar says it also depends on how much makeup you apply. “If you only apply a thin layer of makeup, it may not be enough to yield the SPF 30, in which case you may want to add a layer of sunscreen in the form of a topical cream or a sunscreen powder for added protection,” she says. The most important thing to consider when using makeup with SPF is the amount of protection it can provide based on the SPF level and how much you use, since “the amount of makeup you apply may not be enough to provide the level of protection you need and you may not be applying it evenly or frequently enough,” says Dr. Jennifer Linder, M.D., F.A.D.D, a board-certified dermatologist and Mohs surgeon, and is the founder and Chief Medical Officer of Linder Health. Since the sun’s UV rays aren’t something to mess with, it’s always a good idea to think of makeup with SPF as the icing on top of your sun protection routine vs. the only form of protection. Apply a layer of sunscreen with SPF 30 or higher before starting your makeup routine and you can rest assured knowing your skin has good protection, plus a little extra.

What makeup products have SPF? With an emphasis on skincare in makeup, SPF is a very common ingredient in a variety of daytime makeup products. You can find SPF in everything from foundation to concealer to blush to lipstick. And, some sunscreen companies even give their sun-protecting formulas a makeup-inspired touch. For example, Supergoop! creates a collection of makeup-inspired sunscreen products — including our top pick for the best eyeshadow with SPF, Supergoop! Shimmershade Illuminating Cream Eyeshadow — that provides good coverage by both sun protection and makeup standards.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. With over a decade of beauty writing under her belt and as someone who prefers a skin-first approach to makeup, Jessie is no stranger to makeup with SPF. When covering the best makeup with SPF, she leaned on her professional experience in the skincare industry as well as the insights from top experts to learn more about what makes makeup with SPF the best. For this piece, she interviewed four board-certified dermatologists: Dr. Divya Shokeen, Dr. Marisa Garshick, Dr. Fara Kamangar, and Dr. Jennifer Linder. Armed with their expert insight, she then reviewed all of the PEOPLE Tested and real-world notes and put together this list of the best makeup products with SPF.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.



Up Next: The 15 Best Sunscreens of 2023, Tested and Reviewed