No Matter Where You’re Going, These Are the 5 Best Spanx Leggings of 2022

As a self-proclaimed lover of leggings, I’m willing to admit that sometimes I overdo it. Since I got pregnant with my daughter two years ago, I’ve been sporting a seemingly endless rotation of leggings. However, I’ve always been reluctant to sport my black leggings as a substitute for “real” pants. Then I tested several pairs of stylish, work-appropriate, yet miraculously-comfortable Spanx leggings. I’ve broken my rule about not wearing leggings as pants, and I’m not looking back. In fact, I even wore my faux suede leggings to dinner at three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park — by far the fanciest outing I’ve had since before my daughter was born.

Spanx leggings aren’t your standard yoga pants. “Spanx has expanded their offerings and now sells some of the best leggings and shapewear on the market. Their design team has thought through everything,” says Grace Thomas , founder & lead stylist of Builtgracefully. Spanx offers leggings in casual, chic styles—like faux suede, faux leather, and velvet—that make it easy to dress up an outfit while remaining completely comfortable.

Best Spanx Leggings for Work Spanx Faux Suede Legging Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who It's Good For Anyone looking to elevate their look with a cute, textured, shaping pant

Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a legging they can wear outside in all types of weather Unlike standard leggings, the Spanx faux suede leggings add a touch of texture that makes them look and feel a little more elevated. Available in easy-to-style colors like Rich Caramel, Rich Rose, and Classic Navy, these are a fantastic option for anyone looking to add some comfortable elegance to their wardrobe. The subtle softness of the faux suede combined with strategic piping down the front of the leg makes these pants look a bit more professional, which means they’re a great option to wear to work. With a structured feel and hidden tummy-shaping technology, we promise they’ll remind you more of pants than leggings, leaving you feeling secure and confident all day long. These durable leggings are perfectly thick, and they have strategic seams down the front and back that are ultra-flattering. They’re warm, comfortable, and chic, so they can be styled with a pair of white sneakers or a pointed leather boot. Made from polyester and elastane, they’re super stretchy but retain their shape and won’t stretch out over time. Plus, they’re machine washable to make laundry day easier — just be sure to turn them inside out and wash them with like colors. Wear them to the office for a normal day at work, or pair them with an oversized blazer for a meeting, presentation, or professional dinner. Price at time of publish: $68.60 Material: Polyester and elastane | Shades: Rich caramel, Rich rose, Classic navy | Rise: Mid rise

Best Spanx Leggings for a Night Out Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Zappos Who it’s Good For Someone who wants to add an edgy staple to their closet while skipping the stiffness of real leather

Who it’s Not Good For Anyone who likes to toss their leggings in the dryer Leather pants can be a fun way to add a bit of edgy style to your wardrobe, but sometimes they can be restrictive and uncomfortable. That’s not the case with these leather leggings — Spanx offers soft, comfortable faux leather leggings in a wide range of sizes and inseams. The shaping waistband helps keep your stomach tucked in, and the contoured design keeps your booty looking shapely and lifted. These leggings come in a high-rise style, so they’re easy to pair with a variety of tops, no matter the length. The faux leather option from Spanx is the definition of comfy chic — they can easily be styled with a white t-shirt and sneakers for a casual brunch or dressed up with a flowy blouse and pumps for a night out. The leather-like texture is subtle and natural, so they’re not overly shiny or artificial-looking. Better yet, they’re easy to care for, just throw them in the wash and let them air-dry flat. “I cannot live without leather leggings. They are an absolute staple with a big oversized sweater in fall and winter,” says fashion influencer Carla Rockmore Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Recycled nylon | Shades: Black | Rise: High

“A regular recommendation for my clients is the Spanx faux leather leggings. These leggings come in petite, regular, and tall inseams with multiple sizes, which makes them a perfect buy, no matter your size. These look great styled with a pair of boots and a blazer for a dressier look,” —Grace Thomas, founder & lead stylist of Builtgracefully

Best Spanx Leggings for a Holiday Party Spanx Velvet Legging Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Bloomingdales Who it’s Good For Anyone looking for a statement piece that can be styled in many different ways Who it’s Not Good For Someone looking for an athletic legging Velvet is one of the most luxurious materials you can find. It’s buttery soft and impossibly smooth, and any opportunity to wear velvet is an easy way to add a little luxury to your day. Spanx velvet leggings combine elegance and comfort in a revolutionary way that no other brand has managed to do. A variety of sizes and inseams mean there’s a perfect fit for every body, and the luxe fabric will instantly elevate any look. A contoured waistband means these mid rise leggings keep your tummy tucked in without being constricting. There’s no center seam, so they’ll stay flat and sleek in the front. These smooth, shaping leggings are made from polyester and elastane which means they have the perfect amount of stretch, but they won’t stretch out. Available in seven shades like Dark Palm and Rich Burgundy, they’re easy to incorporate into any outfit. These are perfect for work, a holiday party, or a night out. We love that you can pair them with a pair of heels or a clean, sleek white sneaker. Price at Time of Publish: $68.60

Material: Polyester and Elastane | Shades: Rich burgundy, Black, Dark palm, Classic navy, Lapis night, Silver chrome, Malachite | Rise: Mid Rise

Best Leggings for a Night In Spanx EcoCare Seamless Leggings Macy's View On Spanx View On Macy's Who it’s Good For The casual dresser looking for a comfortable, stretchy legging they can move around in

Who it's Not Good For Someone looking for a fancier pant to wear to work or a high-end restaurant Classic black leggings can be styled up or down, and we love that these have the stretch and comfort of performance leggings without looking like you came straight from the gym. Made from recycled nylon, these are a sustainable fashion buy you can feel good about. They're chic, sleek, and comfortable enough for everyday wear. The seamless construction means they're perfectly flattering, and you won't have any stitches digging into your skin. A double-layered belly band helps keep your midsection tucked in and smooth, no matter what top you wear. The matte yarn is twill-knit for subtle texture and soft, smooth comfort. Just like the other leggings on this list, they don't have a center seam, so you don't have to worry about awkward bunching or riding up. These are a wardrobe staple, and they're perfect for styling with a cute jean jacket and casual sneakers. Available in two shades, including Very Black and Black Camo, they're subtly stylish for every day, and they're comfortable enough for a cozy night in. Price at Time of Publish: $68 Material: Recycled nylon | Shades: Very black, Black camo | Rise: Mid rise