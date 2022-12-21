Shopping No Matter Where You’re Going, These Are the 5 Best Spanx Leggings of 2022 They’re the definition of comfy chic By Laura Denby Laura Denby Laura Denby is a food, home, and lifestyle writer who specializes in creating thorough and analytical product reviews to help shoppers make more informed purchasing decisions. She has a Culinary Arts diploma from the Institute of Culinary Education and a WSET Level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits. Her work has appeared in leading food and lifestyle publications like PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Real Simple, Martha Stewart Living, Verywell Family, Southern Living, and more. Published on December 21, 2022 09:04 AM

In This Article

Expand

Jump to a Section

Our top picks
Reviews
Things to Consider
FAQ
Take Our Word For it

In This Article

We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission.

Spanx / Spanx

Spanx leggings aren't your standard yoga pants. "Spanx has expanded their offerings and now sells some of the best leggings and shapewear on the market. Their design team has thought through everything," says Grace Thomas, founder & lead stylist of Builtgracefully. Spanx offers leggings in casual, chic styles—like faux suede, faux leather, and velvet—that make it easy to dress up an outfit while remaining completely comfortable. As a self-proclaimed lover of leggings, I'm willing to admit that sometimes I overdo it. Since I got pregnant with my daughter two years ago, I’ve been sporting a seemingly endless rotation of leggings. However, I’ve always been reluctant to sport my black leggings as a substitute for “real” pants. Then I tested several pairs of stylish, work-appropriate, yet miraculously-comfortable Spanx leggings. I’ve broken my rule about not wearing leggings as pants, and I’m not looking back. In fact, I even wore my faux suede leggings to dinner at three Michelin-starred Eleven Madison Park — by far the fanciest outing I’ve had since before my daughter was born. Read on for the 5 best Spanx leggings you can buy, as well as styling tips for each pair. The 4 Best Black Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our Top Picks Best Spanx Leggings for Work: Spanx Suede Legging at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Spanx Leggings for a Night Out: Spanx Faux Leather Leggings at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Spanx Leggings for a Holiday Party: Spanx Velvet Legging at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Leggings for a Night In: Spanx Seamless Leggings at Spanx Jump to Review Best Spanx Leggings for School Pick-Up: Spanx Jean-ish Leggings at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Spanx Leggings for Work Spanx Faux Suede Legging Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Who It's Good For Anyone looking to elevate their look with a cute, textured, shaping pant Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a legging they can wear outside in all types of weather Unlike standard leggings, the Spanx faux suede leggings add a touch of texture that makes them look and feel a little more elevated. Available in easy-to-style colors like Rich Caramel, Rich Rose, and Classic Navy, these are a fantastic option for anyone looking to add some comfortable elegance to their wardrobe. The subtle softness of the faux suede combined with strategic piping down the front of the leg makes these pants look a bit more professional, which means they’re a great option to wear to work. With a structured feel and hidden tummy-shaping technology, we promise they’ll remind you more of pants than leggings, leaving you feeling secure and confident all day long. These durable leggings are perfectly thick, and they have strategic seams down the front and back that are ultra-flattering. They’re warm, comfortable, and chic, so they can be styled with a pair of white sneakers or a pointed leather boot. Made from polyester and elastane, they’re super stretchy but retain their shape and won’t stretch out over time. Plus, they’re machine washable to make laundry day easier — just be sure to turn them inside out and wash them with like colors. Wear them to the office for a normal day at work, or pair them with an oversized blazer for a meeting, presentation, or professional dinner. Price at time of publish: $68.60 Material: Polyester and elastane | Shades: Rich caramel, Rich rose, Classic navy | Rise: Mid rise Best Spanx Leggings for a Night Out Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Zappos Who it’s Good For Someone who wants to add an edgy staple to their closet while skipping the stiffness of real leather Who it’s Not Good For Anyone who likes to toss their leggings in the dryer Leather pants can be a fun way to add a bit of edgy style to your wardrobe, but sometimes they can be restrictive and uncomfortable. That’s not the case with these leather leggings — Spanx offers soft, comfortable faux leather leggings in a wide range of sizes and inseams. The shaping waistband helps keep your stomach tucked in, and the contoured design keeps your booty looking shapely and lifted. These leggings come in a high-rise style, so they’re easy to pair with a variety of tops, no matter the length. The faux leather option from Spanx is the definition of comfy chic — they can easily be styled with a white t-shirt and sneakers for a casual brunch or dressed up with a flowy blouse and pumps for a night out. The leather-like texture is subtle and natural, so they’re not overly shiny or artificial-looking. Better yet, they’re easy to care for, just throw them in the wash and let them air-dry flat. “I cannot live without leather leggings. They are an absolute staple with a big oversized sweater in fall and winter,” says fashion influencer Carla Rockmore Price at time of publish: $98 Material: Recycled nylon | Shades: Black | Rise: High “A regular recommendation for my clients is the Spanx faux leather leggings. These leggings come in petite, regular, and tall inseams with multiple sizes, which makes them a perfect buy, no matter your size. These look great styled with a pair of boots and a blazer for a dressier look,” —Grace Thomas, founder & lead stylist of Builtgracefully Best Spanx Leggings for a Holiday Party Spanx Velvet Legging Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Bloomingdales Who it’s Good For Anyone looking for a statement piece that can be styled in many different ways Who it’s Not Good For Someone looking for an athletic legging Velvet is one of the most luxurious materials you can find. It’s buttery soft and impossibly smooth, and any opportunity to wear velvet is an easy way to add a little luxury to your day. Spanx velvet leggings combine elegance and comfort in a revolutionary way that no other brand has managed to do. A variety of sizes and inseams mean there’s a perfect fit for every body, and the luxe fabric will instantly elevate any look. A contoured waistband means these mid rise leggings keep your tummy tucked in without being constricting. There’s no center seam, so they’ll stay flat and sleek in the front. These smooth, shaping leggings are made from polyester and elastane which means they have the perfect amount of stretch, but they won’t stretch out. Available in seven shades like Dark Palm and Rich Burgundy, they’re easy to incorporate into any outfit. These are perfect for work, a holiday party, or a night out. We love that you can pair them with a pair of heels or a clean, sleek white sneaker. Price at Time of Publish: $68.60 Material: Polyester and Elastane | Shades: Rich burgundy, Black, Dark palm, Classic navy, Lapis night, Silver chrome, Malachite | Rise: Mid Rise The 20 New Year's Eve Dresses to Help You Ring in 2023 — All Under $50 on Amazon Best Leggings for a Night In Spanx EcoCare Seamless Leggings Macy's View On Spanx View On Macy's Who it’s Good For The casual dresser looking for a comfortable, stretchy legging they can move around in Who it’s Not Good For Someone looking for a fancier pant to wear to work or a high-end restaurant Classic black leggings can be styled up or down, and we love that these have the stretch and comfort of performance leggings without looking like you came straight from the gym. Made from recycled nylon, these are a sustainable fashion buy you can feel good about. They’re chic, sleek, and comfortable enough for everyday wear. The seamless construction means they’re perfectly flattering, and you won’t have any stitches digging into your skin. A double-layered belly band helps keep your midsection tucked in and smooth, no matter what top you wear. The matte yarn is twill-knit for subtle texture and soft, smooth comfort. Just like the other leggings on this list, they don’t have a center seam, so you don’t have to worry about awkward bunching or riding up. These are a wardrobe staple, and they’re perfect for styling with a cute jean jacket and casual sneakers. Available in two shades, including Very Black and Black Camo, they’re subtly stylish for every day, and they’re comfortable enough for a cozy night in. Price at Time of Publish: $68 Material: Recycled nylon | Shades: Very black, Black camo | Rise: Mid rise The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Spanx Leggings for School Pick-Up Spanx Jean-ish Ankle Leggings Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Zappos Who it’s Good For Busy moms or students looking for a comfy wardrobe staple they can throw on for errands Who it’s Not Good For Someone looking for rigid, structured denim We all have those days when time gets away from us — one minute we’re lounging around the house, and the next minute we’re rushing out the door. Try these jean-ish leggings for busy days when you just need to throw something on and instantly make yourself look more presentable. They’re super stretchy and comfortable, but they look exactly like you’re wearing real, structured denim. Since they look like pants, so you can style them with heels, boots, or flip flops. They’re available in four shades and three inseams, so there’s a fit for everybody. We love that these “jeans” are made with soft fabric and hidden core-shaping technology, so they’ll keep you feeling tight, secure, and covered. They’re a lifesaver for busy days and are perfect for picking your little one up from daycare or soccer practice. Though the front pockets are faux, the back pockets are real and functional to maintain the look of authentic denim. Price at Time of Publish: $98 Material: Cotton, polyester, and elastane | Shades: Twilight rinse, Black, Earthy taupe, White | Rise: Mid rise Things to Consider Before Buying Spanx Leggings Style Leggings come in a variety of colors and styles, and Spanx’s offerings reach far beyond simple stretchy black yoga pants. Before selecting a pair of leggings, consider what style you’re after. “Always think about how you plan to wear your leggings — if you’re looking for a style for casual looks, you may want something made from a performance fabric,” says Thomas. If you’re looking for something casual, opt for one of Spanx’s Seamless EcoCare leggings. They’re made from recycled nylon and provide flattering, comfortable compression. “If you’re planning to wear leggings as pants, you’ll want to take extra consideration on the thickness of the fabric,” says Thomas. “Outside of that, look for interesting details like zippered ankles or seam detailing, which will make leggings look more like pants,” she adds. If you’re looking for something a little more elevated, opt for one of Spanx’s more fashionable options, like faux leather, faux suede, or velvet. Rise When it comes to picking the right leggings for you, remember that just like jeans, leggings come in different rises like low rise, mid rise, and high rise. “You’ll usually find leggings with a mid or high rise, which will affect the fit on your body,” says Thomas. Rockmore says that before selecting a rise, consider what type of top you’ll wear along with your leggings. If you plan to wear a short top or crop top, make sure to select a pair of high-rise leggings that will cover your tummy. A low-rise option will work nicely if you plan to wear your leggings with a dress or tunic. Inseam Inseam is an important factor to consider when shopping for leggings because it will impact where the legging sits on your ankle. Spanx leggings come in regular, petite, and tall. This added detail makes each pair look and feel more fitted. Knowing your desired inseam is essential — the pants' length will dictate what shoes will look best. The ability to select a specific inseam is one of the main reasons Spanx leggings are so flattering. They fit a variety of different people, no matter how their height. Frequently Asked Questions Do Spanx leggings run true to size? Many users have reported that Spanx leggings run on the small side. In fact, according to the brand’s website, the faux leather, faux suede, velvet, and seamless leggings all run small. As a result, the brand recommends that anyone who is between sizes should size up. Can you put Spanx leggings in the dryer? In order to extend the life of your leggings and protect their shape, size, and quality, it’s best to let the leggings air dry flat. Avoid the dryer — lay the leggings flat after each wash and let them dry naturally. Are Spanx leggings shaping? Although Spanx leggings aren’t considered shapewear, they are designed in a way that helps flatter your natural figure. Each pair is built with a core-shaping band that helps keep you feeling sucked in without feeling constricted. "The Spanx team has thought of everything — like no center seaming to avoid the dreaded camel toe, four-way stretch for extra comfort, and they’ve even included shaping technology into their leggings,” says Thomas. “I also love their broad sizing options, as they offer three different inseams, sizing from XS-3X, and maternity options for the expectant mother,” she adds. Take Our Word For it Laura Denby is a New York-based product reviews writer for PEOPLE, Food & Wine, Forbes, Food Network, Real Simple, and Taste of Home. She specializes in creating thoughtful, thoroughly-tested product reviews to help her readers make more informed purchasing decisions in the home, kitchen, and parenting categories. A former professional chef, Laura holds a degree in Culinary Arts from the Institute of Culinary Education and a WSET Level 2 Award in Wine and Spirits. For this piece, Laura spoke with Grace Thomas, the founder and lead stylist of Builtgracefully, a personal wardrobe styling company based in Portland, Oregon. Thomas has worked in the fashion industry for over ten years, with experience in styling, buying, and merchandising.