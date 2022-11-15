These 11 Spanx Styles Will Skyrocket Your Confidence

When you think of Spanx, you might think of sculpting bodysuits or control top tights, but the brand offers so much more than just compression undergarments. Their luxuriously soft loungewear set made this year’s Oprah’s favorite things list and celebs like Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and Kylie Jenner have adopted some of the brand’s most popular styles, such as the Bra-llelujah bra and the Perfect Pant trousers. But you don’t have to be a celebrity to appreciate the apparel offerings from Spanx. Just slip on a pair of their super-sculpting faux leather leggings or booty-boosting yoga pants, and you’ll fall in love — with the pants and with yourself because you’re going to look amazing in them.

Spanx first hit the shapewear scene in 2000 because founder Sara Blakely was in need of a wardrobe solution. She didn’t have the right thing to go under the white pants she wanted to wear, so she cut the feet off of a pair of control top tights, and the idea for Spanx was born. “We’re 22 years in and we’re still a group of women addressing those wardrobe frustrations,” says Spanx Chief Merchandising Officer Kiana Miree.

Miree explains that the developers at Spanx always ask, “Why?” when creating a new product. For example, there are plenty of black dress pants on the market, so why should Spanx create another pair? (Answer: Because the Spanx version of a dress pant is comfortable, shaping, and machine-washable.) Whether they’re creating jeans that are actually comfortable or bras that don’t dig into your back, Spanx is committed to solving your wardrobe woes with intention and thoughtful innovation.

When Spanx first took the world by storm, I bought a high-waisted short-shapewear piece and wore it under a tight dress or two, but I wasn’t a huge fan. (Looking back, I likely bought the wrong size.) I appreciated the innovation, but I didn’t think Spanx was for me because I felt like squeezing into shapewear meant something was wrong with my body. Then, in 2018, I saw Reese Witherspoon interview Sara Blakely in an episode of Shine On, and my view on the brand started to change. Fast forward to 2022 and the women in our office are consistently raving about Spanx, so I decide to give the brand another chance by trying out the Booty Boost yoga pants. Once I slipped those pants on and looked in the mirror, I was back on the Spanx train, full speed ahead. Since then, I’ve tried a number of different Spanx pieces, and they’ve become my go-to clothing items when I’m looking for a little confidence boost. They somehow seem to hug me in all the right places, so I feel supported, confident, and, honestly, hot. And that feeling is a part of the Spanx mission: to make you feel like your best self.

If you’re skeptical of a brand with its roots in shapewear, rest assured that the goal of Spanx is to solve wardrobe problems, not body problems. “It’s your wardrobe that’s letting you down!” says Miree. “We’re all doing so much [as women], and we just want to want to put on some pants and think ‘I know I look good in these, so that’s one thing I don’t have to worry about today’ before going on to do everything else you need to do in your day.”

I’m not the only one who loves a pair of I-know-I-look-good-in-these Spanx — many others on the PEOPLE staff are also big fans. Read on for our favorite Spanx products and links to our full reviews.