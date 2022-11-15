Shopping These 11 Spanx Styles Will Skyrocket Your Confidence There’s so much more to Spanx than shapewear By Erin Johnson Erin Johnson Instagram Erin Johnson is the senior commerce editor for PEOPLE. Before joining PEOPLE, she was a commerce editor for The Spruce. She also researched, tested, and wrote product guides for several digital outlets, including Real Simple, InStyle, Better Homes and Gardens, and Southern Living. When she's not raving about a new product, you can find Erin toting her dog named Pup around Brooklyn or planning a trip to the beach. People Editorial Guidelines Published on November 15, 2022 04:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. Spanx When you think of Spanx, you might think of sculpting bodysuits or control top tights, but the brand offers so much more than just compression undergarments. Their luxuriously soft loungewear set made this year's Oprah's favorite things list and celebs like Jennifer Garner, Mindy Kaling, and Kylie Jenner have adopted some of the brand's most popular styles, such as the Bra-llelujah bra and the Perfect Pant trousers. But you don't have to be a celebrity to appreciate the apparel offerings from Spanx. Just slip on a pair of their super-sculpting faux leather leggings or booty-boosting yoga pants, and you'll fall in love — with the pants and with yourself because you're going to look amazing in them. Spanx first hit the shapewear scene in 2000 because founder Sara Blakely was in need of a wardrobe solution. She didn’t have the right thing to go under the white pants she wanted to wear, so she cut the feet off of a pair of control top tights, and the idea for Spanx was born. “We’re 22 years in and we’re still a group of women addressing those wardrobe frustrations,” says Spanx Chief Merchandising Officer Kiana Miree. Miree explains that the developers at Spanx always ask, “Why?” when creating a new product. For example, there are plenty of black dress pants on the market, so why should Spanx create another pair? (Answer: Because the Spanx version of a dress pant is comfortable, shaping, and machine-washable.) Whether they’re creating jeans that are actually comfortable or bras that don’t dig into your back, Spanx is committed to solving your wardrobe woes with intention and thoughtful innovation. When Spanx first took the world by storm, I bought a high-waisted short-shapewear piece and wore it under a tight dress or two, but I wasn’t a huge fan. (Looking back, I likely bought the wrong size.) I appreciated the innovation, but I didn’t think Spanx was for me because I felt like squeezing into shapewear meant something was wrong with my body. Then, in 2018, I saw Reese Witherspoon interview Sara Blakely in an episode of Shine On, and my view on the brand started to change. Fast forward to 2022 and the women in our office are consistently raving about Spanx, so I decide to give the brand another chance by trying out the Booty Boost yoga pants. Once I slipped those pants on and looked in the mirror, I was back on the Spanx train, full speed ahead. Since then, I’ve tried a number of different Spanx pieces, and they’ve become my go-to clothing items when I’m looking for a little confidence boost. They somehow seem to hug me in all the right places, so I feel supported, confident, and, honestly, hot. And that feeling is a part of the Spanx mission: to make you feel like your best self. If you’re skeptical of a brand with its roots in shapewear, rest assured that the goal of Spanx is to solve wardrobe problems, not body problems. “It’s your wardrobe that’s letting you down!” says Miree. “We’re all doing so much [as women], and we just want to want to put on some pants and think ‘I know I look good in these, so that’s one thing I don’t have to worry about today’ before going on to do everything else you need to do in your day.” I’m not the only one who loves a pair of I-know-I-look-good-in-these Spanx — many others on the PEOPLE staff are also big fans. Read on for our favorite Spanx products and links to our full reviews. Our Top Picks Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant at Nordstrom Jump to Review Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip at Amazon Jump to Review Spanx Leggings at Spanx Jump to Review Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pant at Nordstrom Jump to Review Spanx Longline Sports Bra at Nordstrom Jump to Review Spanx Bra-llelujah! Wireless Bra at Amazon Jump to Review Spanx Faux Leather Leggings at Amazon Jump to Review Spanx The Perfect Pant, Kick Flare at Spanx Jump to Review Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants at Nordstrom Jump to Review Spanx High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short at Amazon Jump to Review Spanx AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Spanx The Loungewear Oprah Once Said 'Feels Like a Hug' Is the Coziest Thing I've Ever Owned When you think of Spanx, comfy loungewear may not be the first thing that comes to mind, but the AirEssentials line is here to change that. Several PEOPLE editors have slipped on these wide-leg pants only to rave about them at the office the next day. PEOPLE commerce writer Claire Havemeyer says these pants are “luxuriously, deliciously smooth” and fellow commerce writer Madison Yauger said that on a scale of one to ten, she’d give these pants a 20. Oprah Winfrey must feel similarly because she included the AirEssentials Wide Leg Pant and the matching AirEssentials Half-Zip in this year’s Oprah’s Favorite Things list. Price at time of publish: $118 Size range: XS-3X (Petite, Regular, Tall) | Fit: Oversized, no need to size up | Color options: Lunar, Dark Palm, Classic Navy, Very Black Spanx AirEssentials Half Zip Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Spanx We can’t continue on with this list until we have also raved about the AirEssentials Half Zip, because Oprah loves it, too. “When I tell you this collection feels as light as air, I’m not kidding. The perfectly loose and lightweight fabric is like buttah,” she says. “AirEssentials is the best thing that’s ever happened to the lounge-athleisure space,” says Miree. She shares that her weekend uniform is usually the AirEssentials pullover paired with Booty Boost leggings, and honestly, you could pair this deliciously comfy pullover with pretty much anything — jeans, leggings, the matching wide-leg pants — and you’ll feel comfortable and cozy all day long. Price at time of publish: $118 Sizes range: XS-3X | Fit: Oversized, no need to size up | Color options: Lunar, Dark Palm, Classic Navy, Powder, Very Black Spanx Booty Boost Active 7/8 Leggings Spanx View On Spanx Whether you’re actually wearing these leggings to a workout class or just putting them on to run to the grocery store, the Booty Boost Active ⅞ Leggings will not only quite literally boost your rear end, but they’ll likely boost your confidence, too. Traditional workout leggings have a way of flattening your backside, and if you’re going to a fitness class that includes mirror walls (and let’s be honest, so many of them do), then you want to feel good about what is being reflected back at you. These leggings are here to help you do just that. I can attest that these miracle pants squeeze me in all the right places to feel supported (but not suffocated) and confident that I can give my workout (or my grocery store run) my all. Price at time of publish: $98 Size range: XS-3X | Fit: True to size | Color options: Rich Red, Dark Palm, Maroon Purple, Navy Haze, Graphite Dust, Dark Fig, Very Black, Storm Blue, Jade Spanx Booty Boost Yoga Pant Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx Is it worth highlighting another item in the Booty Boost collection? Yes, it absolutely is. These yoga pants come in classic black as well as navy and green and the sizes range from extra small to 3X and petite to tall. These high-waisted pants will not only boost your booty, but they’ll hug your thighs and support your stomach — plus, there’s a hidden cell phone pocket, which is always a nice addition. I’ve had these Booty Boost yoga pants for about six months now, and, like the Active ⅞ Leggings, they skyrocket my confidence every time I put them on. In short, we’re big fans of the Booty Boost collection. Price at time of publish: $110 Size range: XS-3X (Petite, Regular, Tall) | Fit: True to size | Color options: Midnight Navy, Very Black, Dark Palm The 10 Best Lululemon Leggings of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Spanx Longline Medium Impact Sports Bra View On Nordstrom View On Spanx We didn’t expect Spanx to develop a supportive and shaping sports bra, but they did it anyway. This bra is great because it’s longer than a traditional sports bra, so while it offers the support of a quality sports bra, it fits more like a cropped tank. If you pair it with high-waisted leggings, you’ll likely just have a sliver of your midriff showing, as opposed to your entire stomach (and for me, this is my preferred, I-feel-confident look). Throw a zip-up jacket over it when traveling to and from the gym or wear it as-is on a hot day. The longline bra comes in eight sizes and six different colors, so you can find one to pair with any of your other fitness gear. Price at time of publish: $68 Size range: XS-3X | Fit: True to size | Color options: Very Black, White, Storm Blue, Navy Haze, Dark Palm, Rich Red The 24 Best Bomber Jackets of 2022 That Will Take Your Style to New Heights Spanx Bra-llelujah!® Lightly Lined Wireless Bra SPANX View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com This Bra-llelujah bra is one of Spanx’s best-sellers, thanks in part to its celebrity following, but also, it’s just a fantastic, soft bra that you can wear all day. “You guys have no idea how many friends I’ve turned on to the Bra-llelujah,” Jennifer Garner once told the brand. Other celeb fans include Kylie Jenner, Rita Ora, Kelly Rowland, Jessica Alba, and Lauren Conrad. While there are a few Bra-llelujah variations, this front-clasping, lightly-lined full coverage Bra-llelujah bra is one of our favorites. Since the band is so smoothing and flexible, consider sizing down a band size and up a cup size for the perfect fit. Size range: 32A-40DD | Fit: Consider sizing down a band size and up a cup size | Color options: Very Black, Naked 2.0 Spanx Faux Leather Leggings 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Another Jennifer Garner favorite, the Spanx faux leather leggings are an incredibly innovative and stylish legging, and they regularly sell out at Nordstrom. These booty-lifting leggings will hug your thighs, booty, and stomach, and their versatility makes them a wardrobe staple. Spanx sent me a pair of these leggings to try, and I wore them out that very night — that’s how quickly I fell in love with them. These leggings, as well as the best-selling faux patent leather leggings, tend to run small, so if you’re in between sizes, consider sizing up. Price at time of publish: $98 Size range: XS-3X (Petite, Regular, Tall) | Fit: Runs small, size up if in between sizes | Color options: Black The 15 Best Faux Leather Leggings of 2022, According to Celebrity Stylists Spanx The Perfect Pant, Kick Flare Spanx View On Spanx Both Mindy Kaling and Oprah are fans of Spanx’s The Perfect Collection, and now the perfect pants come in a variety of styles: hi-rise flair, slim straight, wide leg, ankle, or kick flare. “These actually feel like leggings, but they look like really expensive, premium tailored pants — and they’re machine-washable,” says Miree. These stretchy, booty-lifting, core-shaping pants prove that you don’t have to be uncomfortable in order to look professional at work. Pair these with The Perfect Blazer to create the ultimate power suit. Price at time of publish: $148 Size range: XS-3X (Regular, Petite, Tall) | Fit: True to size, cropped | Color options: Classic Black Spanx Faux Suede Flare Pants Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Dillards.com We’ll say it: The Faux Suede Leggings walked so the Flare Pant could run. Every time I wear these pants someone asks me where I got them. This pant is truly a Spanx brand ambassador, and it’s a perfect culmination of style and supportive Spanx technology that’s sure to boost your confidence the moment you slip them on. These high-waisted, machine-washable pants are begging to be marched around town. Pair them with heels and a chunky sweater for a cozy chic look or add a blazer for an easy office outfit. Price at time of publish: $168 Size range: XS-3X (Regular, Petite, Tall) | Fit: True to size, no need to size up | Color options: Rich Caramel, Classic Navy The 12 Best Boyfriend Jeans of 2022 Spanx OnCore High-Waisted Mid-Thigh Short Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com While it’s amazing that Spanx offers confidence-boosting clothing, when you need a solid, sculpting bodysuit to wear under a formal dress or outfit you already own, Spanx hasn’t forgotten its roots — it has enhanced them. “When in doubt, we say OnCore,” says Miree. “OnCore is our most transformative shaping collection, and it comes in regular-waisted and high-waisted styles.” So whether you’re new to the shapewear scene or looking for something to wear underneath your prom dress, wedding dress, or just about any dress, start with OnCore. Price at time of publish: $78 Size range: XS-3X | Fit: Runs a tad small, size up if in between sizes | Color options: Soft Nude, Cafe Au Lait, Chestnut Brown, Very Black, Naked 3.0 Spanx Flare Jeans, Midnight Shade Dillard's View On Dillards.com View On Spanx And finally, Spanx has offered a solution to one of the most problematic pieces of clothing in everyone’s wardrobe: jeans. If you’ve got a pair of jeans you love, that’s amazing, but some days traditional jeans might feel too stiff, too tight, too loose — you get it. Spanx offers their version of jeans in white, black, and two shades of traditional denim blue in both flare and skinny styles (so Millennials don’t have to pick a side in that battle). If you’ve never been someone to lounge around in jeans after you get home from a long day, this comfortable, stretchy denim is going to change that. Price at time of publish: $148 Size range: XS-3X (Petite, Regular, Tall) | Fit: Size down if in between sizes | Color options: Midnight Shade, Very Black, White, Vintage Indigo The 20 Best Jeans of 2022 for Curvy Women Frequently Asked Questions How does sizing run for Spanx apparel items? Spanx comes in Alpha sizes (extra-small, small, medium, etc.), and since each size accounts for two numerical sizes, you can size up or down. Leggings were Spanx’s first apparel focus (which are meant to fit tightly), so you might find that you need to size up in stretchy items like the Faux Leather leggings.For more rigid items like denim, sizing down might be a better option for you. Spanx.com offers fit guidance to help you make the decision that’s right for you.“We fit every single size on multiple body types,” says Miree. “At Spanx, we have five different ‘size medium women’…so we’re learning from those women.” She explains that each of their fit models helps them determine how to offer sizing guidance on whether you should size up or down for a particular item. What is the best Spanx shapewear for brides? OnCore and Suit Your Fancy are two of the most popular collections for brides (or those shopping for special occasion shapewear). OnCore is Spanx’s super-sculpting shapewear collection while Suit Your Fancy offers shapewear for specific wardrobe needs such as super-plunging necklines or dresses with a low back or high slit (or both). Does Spanx have any items that I can wear to the office? The Perfect Collection has everything you need. “I’m in the perfect blazer right now in my office,” says Miree. Erin Johnson is a senior commerce editor at PEOPLE, specializing in home and lifestyle content. Before joining the PEOPLE team, she tested and wrote about the best products for InStyle, Real Simple, Southern Living, and more. For this piece, she interviewed Kiana Miree, Chief Merchandising Officer of Spanx and polled PEOPLE staff for their favorite Spanx pieces. She also personally tried nearly every item of clothing on this list to examine the fit, wearability, comfort, and sculpting abilities of each piece.