The 10 Best Space Heaters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

After putting more than 30 space heaters through one of the coziest tests we’ve ever done, the Better Homes & Gardens Portable Fireplace was the top winner. There are 9 other great options that also earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval , so get ready to heat up small to large spaces with these cozy picks.

On top of the correct wattage and safety features, you want style along with function, right? The best space heaters look great in your space while also keeping it warm.

Space heaters are a great way to stay warm as the weather cools without heating an entire room. Whether you want to bring a little extra coziness to your feet (like Jennifer Garner in her fun, cozy knee-highs ) or are decking out a man cave or she shed, there is an option for every need, budget, and space. “When you’re choosing a space heater, you’re trying to heat a volume of air, so you’ll typically want 10 watts for every square foot of space,” says Darren Hudema, Director of Training & Technical Services at PuroClean . He adds that you should plug a space heater directly into an outlet (never an extension cord).

Best Overall: Better Homes & Gardens Freestanding Fan Forced 1500W Portable Fireplace 4.9 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Heats efficiently and auto-adjusts based on set temperature

Cozy, fireplace-style aesthetic

Anti-tip safety shutoff Cons Not great for large rooms

Louder than some other models The adorable vintage fireplace look of the Better Homes & Gardens Freestanding Fan Forced 1500W Portable Fireplace will have your space looking as great as it feels. This space heater comes in two finishes, has an optional flame visual behind the decorative screen, and can be carried by a handle that is both decorative and functional. It is cool to the touch, even when on, so you never need to worry about burning your hand when you have it nearby. It also has a safety shutoff so that if tipped over, the unit automatically turns off. The space heater has two heat modes, multiple fan speeds, and multiple temperature settings. Our tester noted that it started heating right away and shut off automatically when the room reached the set temperature. When it started to cool again, the space heater kicked back on. For such an affordable price, this auto feature is a fantastic value. During testing, this space heater did register a few decibels louder than comparable heaters of the same size. The difference was not enough to notice during use, but it may not be the right option if you want something that is whisper quiet. Price at time of publish: $46.90 Heating Element: Wire | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 11.91 x 6.87 x 14.71 Inches | Weight: Not listed

Best Budget: Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Small and compact

Entire front is heated grill Cons Does not work for entire rooms

Only one setting If you want a small space heater that can provide directed heat for personal use, this affordable option from Amazon Basics is a good choice. It has a cube design and comes in four different colors (black, blue, pink, and white). It’s ideal for a desk area in an office setting, where it will heat the surrounding few feet but not measurably change the overall temperature of the room. The Amazon Basics heater only has one setting so it's very easy to use: Just press the on button and it starts to heat immediately. If the unit tips over, it shuts off and cools, avoiding fire hazards. Because the heating element takes up the entire front face (delivering a surprising amount of heat for such a small unit), it is crucial that these safety measures are included. While it is budget-friendly, this is a bare bones space heater that doesn’t have a lot of extra features. Price at time of publish: $20.94 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 750 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 5.87 x 3.2 x 6 inches | Weight: 1.43 pounds

Best Splurge: De'Longhi HMP1500 Mica Thermal Panel Heater 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Delonghi.com Pros Heats quickly and efficiently

Sleek design

Very quiet Cons Expensive

Front gets extremely hot For a space heater that uses minimal power and is ultra quiet, the De’Longhi Mica Thermic Panel Heater fits the bill. It uses a mica stone to transmit heat into the room via electromagnetic rays. Yes, that sounds futuristic, but it’s actually quite simple and uses a fraction of the power and time that heating coil space heaters use for the same output. In testing, this space heater worked for large rooms on all settings. The company recommends it for rooms up to 300 square feet, and because it doesn’t use a fan, it is also one of the quietest on our list. You can keep the heater freestanding and use the built-in wheels to move it around. It can also be wall-mounted: Just be sure to watch the front grill, which gets extremely hot. (If you touch it while the heater is on, you’ll likely get burned.) Fortunately, you can set the thermostat for a minimum temperature — our tester recommended using it in a garage or shed to keep the room from freezing in the cold winter temps since it will turn on automatically when needed. Price at time of publish: $241.99 Heating Element: Mica thermic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric︱Dimensions: 27 x 10 x 22 inches | Weight: 15.43 pounds

Best Electric Fireplace: Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove 4.6 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Electricfireplacesdirect.com Pros Multiple settings

Decorative fireplace Cons Expensive

Requires some setup for remote This Duraflame space heater mimics a real wood-burning fireplace and even has the flickering flame of burning “logs” inside. Our tester loved that she could turn on the flame for a cozy look without using the space heater. It comes in seven colors to suit your style and only requires minimal assembly of attaching the legs. When used as a heater, the front does get hot but the sides and back stay cool enough to touch. This is another expensive space heater if you are just looking for function. The benefit comes from the added style as well as the way that it warms the space, with multiple settings available. It heats larger spaces, up to 1,000 feet. You can adjust the settings using a remote control. However, our tester found that it was a bit tricky to use and the included instructions weren't very helpful, so be ready to peruse FAQs online if you have trouble with the remote. Price at time of publish: $319.99 Heating Element: Quartz | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 12.9 x 24 x 23.4 inches | Weight: 34.35 pounds

Best Tower: Better Homes & Gardens 23" Electric Ceramic Tower Heater 4.7 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Large temperature range

Oscillating tower

Multiple safety features Cons Can be difficult to set

Manual is not very helpful The Better Homes & Gardens 23-inch tower heater can be set between 41 and 95 degrees, an impressive range that is sure to suit every preference. The tower is taller than most other cube-shaped space heaters, but can oscillate to circulate heat throughout the room efficiently. Our tester found that the automatic tip-over safety shutoff activated within five seconds of the tower falling over, a key safety feature if you are using a tower heater. You can also set a timer in night mode, turning off the heater after you have fallen asleep. There are multiple heat settings that all work well, even in cold rooms. Unfortunately, the display is not intuitive and it may take some trial and error to figure out which settings are which. The user’s manual does not explain what all of the settings are, either. Price at time of publish: $66.74 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 6.89 x 7.67 x 23.20 Inches | Weight: 9 pounds

Best Safety Features: PELONIS PTH15A4BGB Ceramic Tower 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Cool to touch

Shuts off it tipped over Cons Tall and bulky

Not great for large rooms The Pelonis ceramic tower heater has anti-tip over protection that shuts the unit off if it tips more than 30 degrees, and it has an auto shut-off feature. Plus, it is very cool to the touch. In fact, it earned an exclamation point from our tester, who said that “It is not hot!” This is a good option for those with pets or kids who may brush against or even touch the heater. The heat moves through the room via a 70-degree oscillating tower. This makes it a bit louder and bulkier, but helps with overall heat output. It might be too big for small spaces, although the tower design allows it to take up minimal floor space. It works best in rooms up to 160 square feet and may not be powerful enough to heat the largest of spaces. It is a good mid-size tower heater and fan. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Heating Element: Convection | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 26 x 7.6 x 17 inches | Weight: 6.29 pounds

Best for Small Spaces: GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater With Thermostat 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Two heat settings

Surfaces do not get too hot

Shuts off if tipped over Cons Not good for large spaces

Needs to be plugged in Our tester set this compact, portable space heater up in a camper and it got the small space toasty within just a few minutes. You can choose between a high and low setting using a dial on the heater, so if you'd like to be semi-toasty, that's an option, too. Fortunately, the front and rear of the space heater don’t get too hot to touch and it has a safety shut off if it tips over. In a small space, the last thing you want to worry about is bumping into your space heater and burning yourself or setting the room on fire! The heat output is ideal for smaller rooms, around 200 square feet. Because it is portable and includes a built-in handle, this heater is great for camping or RVing. It does require power, however, so make sure you have access to an outlet. Just don’t expect it to be pumping out enough heat for an entire meeting space or campsite. Price at time of publish: $30.99 Heating Element: Forced air | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 6.2 x 7 x 9.2 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds

Best for Large Spaces: Honeywell ThermaWave 6 Ceramic Technology Space Heater 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Heats very efficiently

Great value

Multiple safety features Cons Can’t direct heat to toes

Uses a lot of power The heating output of this affordable space heater is impressive. Our tester found that it heated up her room a full 4 degrees within just 30 minutes. It has two settings as well as four additional temperature settings and a fan-only option. The grill on the heater is at the top of the large unit, which helps the heat circulate into the room rather than just on the floor. Louvres also help direct heat, although you can’t adjust them downward if you do want to get your toes toasty. The safety features of this space heater are some of the best we’ve found. It has an auto shut off if the unit overheats but keeps the fan running to help it cool down even faster. If it tips over, the unit shuts off. You can also set a timer for it to start and a timer for it to turn off. As well as keeping you safe, this saves power, which is good because it does draw a bit more than some smaller units. Price at time of publish: $81.96.99 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 18.5 x 8.43 x 18 inches | Weight: 13.17 pounds

Best for Cold Feet: Kismile Small Space Heater for Indoor Use 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Heat is directed in front

Multiple heat settings Cons Fan is loud

Easy to kick over This portable space heater won’t help with marriage cold feet but it will get your toes nice and toasty. The heat is directed in front of the unit rather than to the sides. This means that it heats up that small area quickly and efficiently. You can put it under your desk or work table in the winter months to keep your feet from getting cold. Just don’t expect it to heat the rest of you or your room. It has good safety features, which is important if it is out of sight. It can be easy to kick over the unit but it will shut off if tipped over. There are high, low, and fan settings as well as adjustable temperature within each. The fan is a bit loud, especially considering it is a small unit and a small fan. For such a small, affordable heater, it really does come with a lot of features to get a custom comfy space. Your toes have never had it so good! Price at time of publish: $26.99 Heating Element: Convection | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 7.28 x 6.5 x 9.65 inches | Weight: 3.47 pounds