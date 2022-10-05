Shopping People Tested The 10 Best Space Heaters of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Our winner was the Better Homes & Gardens Portable Fireplace By Katie Begley Updated on October 5, 2022 04:46 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider When to Buy How We Tested What Is People Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / Walmart Space heaters are a great way to stay warm as the weather cools without heating an entire room. Whether you want to bring a little extra coziness to your feet (like Jennifer Garner in her fun, cozy knee-highs) or are decking out a man cave or she shed, there is an option for every need, budget, and space. “When you’re choosing a space heater, you’re trying to heat a volume of air, so you’ll typically want 10 watts for every square foot of space,” says Darren Hudema, Director of Training & Technical Services at PuroClean. He adds that you should plug a space heater directly into an outlet (never an extension cord). On top of the correct wattage and safety features, you want style along with function, right? The best space heaters look great in your space while also keeping it warm. After putting more than 30 space heaters through one of the coziest tests we’ve ever done, the Better Homes & Gardens Portable Fireplace was the top winner. There are 9 other great options that also earned the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval. This space heater comes in two finishes, has an optional flame visual behind the decorative screen, and can be carried by a handle that is both decorative and functional. It is cool to the touch, even when on, so you never need to worry about burning your hand when you have it nearby. It also has a safety shutoff so that if tipped over, the unit automatically turns off. The space heater has two heat modes, multiple fan speeds, and multiple temperature settings. Our tester noted that it started heating right away and shut off automatically when the room reached the set temperature. When it started to cool again, the space heater kicked back on. For such an affordable price, this auto feature is a fantastic value. During testing, this space heater did register a few decibels louder than comparable heaters of the same size. The difference was not enough to notice during use, but it may not be the right option if you want something that is whisper quiet. Price at time of publish: $46.90 Heating Element: Wire | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 11.91 x 6.87 x 14.71 Inches | Weight: Not listed Best Budget: Amazon Basics 500-Watt Ceramic Small Space Personal Mini Heater 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Small and compact Entire front is heated grill Cons Does not work for entire rooms Only one setting If you want a small space heater that can provide directed heat for personal use, this affordable option from Amazon Basics is a good choice. It has a cube design and comes in four different colors (black, blue, pink, and white). It’s ideal for a desk area in an office setting, where it will heat the surrounding few feet but not measurably change the overall temperature of the room. The Amazon Basics heater only has one setting so it's very easy to use: Just press the on button and it starts to heat immediately. If the unit tips over, it shuts off and cools, avoiding fire hazards. Because the heating element takes up the entire front face (delivering a surprising amount of heat for such a small unit), it is crucial that these safety measures are included. While it is budget-friendly, this is a bare bones space heater that doesn’t have a lot of extra features. Price at time of publish: $20.94 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 750 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 5.87 x 3.2 x 6 inches | Weight: 1.43 pounds Best Splurge: De'Longhi HMP1500 Mica Thermal Panel Heater 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Delonghi.com Pros Heats quickly and efficiently Sleek design Very quiet Cons Expensive Front gets extremely hot For a space heater that uses minimal power and is ultra quiet, the De’Longhi Mica Thermic Panel Heater fits the bill. It uses a mica stone to transmit heat into the room via electromagnetic rays. Yes, that sounds futuristic, but it’s actually quite simple and uses a fraction of the power and time that heating coil space heaters use for the same output. In testing, this space heater worked for large rooms on all settings. The company recommends it for rooms up to 300 square feet, and because it doesn’t use a fan, it is also one of the quietest on our list. You can keep the heater freestanding and use the built-in wheels to move it around. It can also be wall-mounted: Just be sure to watch the front grill, which gets extremely hot. (If you touch it while the heater is on, you’ll likely get burned.) Fortunately, you can set the thermostat for a minimum temperature — our tester recommended using it in a garage or shed to keep the room from freezing in the cold winter temps since it will turn on automatically when needed. Price at time of publish: $241.99 Heating Element: Mica thermic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric︱Dimensions: 27 x 10 x 22 inches | Weight: 15.43 pounds Best Electric Fireplace: Duraflame 3D Infrared Electric Fireplace Stove 4.6 Wayfair View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Electricfireplacesdirect.com Pros Multiple settings Decorative fireplace Cons Expensive Requires some setup for remote This Duraflame space heater mimics a real wood-burning fireplace and even has the flickering flame of burning “logs” inside. Our tester loved that she could turn on the flame for a cozy look without using the space heater. It comes in seven colors to suit your style and only requires minimal assembly of attaching the legs. When used as a heater, the front does get hot but the sides and back stay cool enough to touch. This is another expensive space heater if you are just looking for function. The benefit comes from the added style as well as the way that it warms the space, with multiple settings available. It heats larger spaces, up to 1,000 feet. You can adjust the settings using a remote control. However, our tester found that it was a bit tricky to use and the included instructions weren't very helpful, so be ready to peruse FAQs online if you have trouble with the remote. Price at time of publish: $319.99 Heating Element: Quartz | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 12.9 x 24 x 23.4 inches | Weight: 34.35 pounds Best Tower: Better Homes & Gardens 23" Electric Ceramic Tower Heater 4.7 Walmart View On Walmart Pros Large temperature range Oscillating tower Multiple safety features Cons Can be difficult to set Manual is not very helpful The Better Homes & Gardens 23-inch tower heater can be set between 41 and 95 degrees, an impressive range that is sure to suit every preference. The tower is taller than most other cube-shaped space heaters, but can oscillate to circulate heat throughout the room efficiently. Our tester found that the automatic tip-over safety shutoff activated within five seconds of the tower falling over, a key safety feature if you are using a tower heater. You can also set a timer in night mode, turning off the heater after you have fallen asleep. There are multiple heat settings that all work well, even in cold rooms. Unfortunately, the display is not intuitive and it may take some trial and error to figure out which settings are which. The user’s manual does not explain what all of the settings are, either. Price at time of publish: $66.74 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 6.89 x 7.67 x 23.20 Inches | Weight: 9 pounds Best Safety Features: PELONIS PTH15A4BGB Ceramic Tower 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Cool to touch Shuts off it tipped over Cons Tall and bulky Not great for large rooms The Pelonis ceramic tower heater has anti-tip over protection that shuts the unit off if it tips more than 30 degrees, and it has an auto shut-off feature. Plus, it is very cool to the touch. In fact, it earned an exclamation point from our tester, who said that “It is not hot!” This is a good option for those with pets or kids who may brush against or even touch the heater. The heat moves through the room via a 70-degree oscillating tower. This makes it a bit louder and bulkier, but helps with overall heat output. It might be too big for small spaces, although the tower design allows it to take up minimal floor space. It works best in rooms up to 160 square feet and may not be powerful enough to heat the largest of spaces. It is a good mid-size tower heater and fan. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Heating Element: Convection | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 26 x 7.6 x 17 inches | Weight: 6.29 pounds Best for Small Spaces: GiveBest Portable Electric Space Heater With Thermostat 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Two heat settings Surfaces do not get too hot Shuts off if tipped over Cons Not good for large spaces Needs to be plugged in Our tester set this compact, portable space heater up in a camper and it got the small space toasty within just a few minutes. You can choose between a high and low setting using a dial on the heater, so if you'd like to be semi-toasty, that's an option, too. Fortunately, the front and rear of the space heater don’t get too hot to touch and it has a safety shut off if it tips over. In a small space, the last thing you want to worry about is bumping into your space heater and burning yourself or setting the room on fire! The heat output is ideal for smaller rooms, around 200 square feet. Because it is portable and includes a built-in handle, this heater is great for camping or RVing. It does require power, however, so make sure you have access to an outlet. Just don’t expect it to be pumping out enough heat for an entire meeting space or campsite. Price at time of publish: $30.99 Heating Element: Forced air | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 6.2 x 7 x 9.2 inches | Weight: 3.2 pounds Best for Large Spaces: Honeywell ThermaWave 6 Ceramic Technology Space Heater 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Heats very efficiently Great value Multiple safety features Cons Can’t direct heat to toes Uses a lot of power The heating output of this affordable space heater is impressive. Our tester found that it heated up her room a full 4 degrees within just 30 minutes. It has two settings as well as four additional temperature settings and a fan-only option. The grill on the heater is at the top of the large unit, which helps the heat circulate into the room rather than just on the floor. Louvres also help direct heat, although you can’t adjust them downward if you do want to get your toes toasty. The safety features of this space heater are some of the best we’ve found. It has an auto shut off if the unit overheats but keeps the fan running to help it cool down even faster. If it tips over, the unit shuts off. You can also set a timer for it to start and a timer for it to turn off. As well as keeping you safe, this saves power, which is good because it does draw a bit more than some smaller units. Price at time of publish: $81.96.99 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 18.5 x 8.43 x 18 inches | Weight: 13.17 pounds Best for Cold Feet: Kismile Small Space Heater for Indoor Use 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Heat is directed in front Multiple heat settings Cons Fan is loud Easy to kick over This portable space heater won’t help with marriage cold feet but it will get your toes nice and toasty. The heat is directed in front of the unit rather than to the sides. This means that it heats up that small area quickly and efficiently. You can put it under your desk or work table in the winter months to keep your feet from getting cold. Just don’t expect it to heat the rest of you or your room. It has good safety features, which is important if it is out of sight. It can be easy to kick over the unit but it will shut off if tipped over. There are high, low, and fan settings as well as adjustable temperature within each. The fan is a bit loud, especially considering it is a small unit and a small fan. For such a small, affordable heater, it really does come with a lot of features to get a custom comfy space. Your toes have never had it so good! Price at time of publish: $26.99 Heating Element: Convection | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 7.28 x 6.5 x 9.65 inches | Weight: 3.47 pounds Best Smart: Atomi Smart Smart Wi-Fi 1500-Watt Oscillating Table Top Space Heater with Digital Touch Screen 4.6 Home Depot View On Home Depot Pros Digital display is easy to read Compatible with smart devices and app Cons App may not work for all users Initial smell on high setting Meet the space heater of the future. This Atomi heater has a touchscreen digital display that you can easily adjust between high, low, and auto heat settings. You can also control it from Alexa or Google Home devices. It does have an app that allows you to change settings and monitor it for tipping when you are away, although our tester wasn’t able to get the app to work. Even without it, our tester said that it was a great value and intuitive to use. This heater uses ceramic and heats up very quickly. It increased the heat in a standard room almost ten degrees in just five minutes on the high setting. There is a slight smell, which is most noticeable on the high setting. But it didn’t impact the output of the heater and went away quickly. Price at time of publish: $89.98 Heating Element: Ceramic | Wattage: 1500 watts | Power Source: Electric | Dimensions: 7 x 6.3 x 16 Inches | Weight: 4.6 pounds Things to Consider Before Buying a Space Heater Design and Heat Output Do you want a heater that is futuristic, such as the smart-home compatible Atmoi heater or one that works in a small space like the Kismile small space heater? Consider the size of your space, if you want an oscillating unit or directional heat, and how you want to be able to adjust the heater. The main thing that you want out of a space heater is heat, so it's important to find one that has the right output for your space. Larger space heaters are not always hotter, although larger fans can move the heat throughout larger spaces more quickly. Ceramic is also an efficient heating method that works quickly. As stated above, you'll typically want about 10 watts of power per square foot of the space you want to heat. Design Do you want something that is futuristic, such as the smart-home compatible Atmoi heater or one that works in a small space like the Kismile small space heater? Consider the size of your space, if you want an oscillating unit or directional heat, and how you want to be able to adjust the heater. Some are available in multiple colors, although most lean more utilitarian in style. Safety This is one of the most important considerations for most space heater users, including our testers. All of the top-rated space heaters on our list have safety features that automatically shut them off if they are tipped over as well as auto-shut off timers. Also think about how hot the sides, top, front, and back get, especially if you have children or pets who may brush up against the heater. Value No one wants to spend a fortune on an appliance. Fortunately, most space heaters are reasonably priced. Even the tech-y ones that work with your phone and the high-style ones with decorative handles and finishes work within most budgets. (You’ll wonder why you didn’t get a space heater earlier.) When to Buy Space heaters are often marketed heavily leading up to the colder months but that doesn’t mean that they are actually a better deal. Instead, look for retailer promotions, such as Amazon’s Prime Day, when they mark down popular items or offer lightning deals and special pricing for just a short time. How We Tested We tested 31 space heaters of all sizes and outputs. After inspecting the parts and labeled safety certifications of the heaters (but before turning them on), testers took temperature and humidity recordings in opposite corners of the testing room and measured their body temperature. They then tested each heater individually by turning it on, measuring the noise level, and recording changes in temperature at 5-minute intervals. After that, they put the heaters through additional testing on the high setting, noting the changes in temperature and humidity that occurred after 30 minutes of use. Safety features were also put through the ringer to see if they were as effective as they claimed. Testers tipped over the space heaters to test the shut off features, noted hot surfaces on each heater, and tested connectivity via apps or smart devices when applicable. Each heater was scored based on heating performance, design, safety, and value. Frequently Asked Questions What type of heater is cheapest to run? Each heater on our list uses corded electric power. Larger heaters with higher heat outputs tend to use more electricity, which increases the overall energy costs. Units that have fans can also use more electricity because they need to power the fan as well as the heating element. Ceramic can heat up faster and more efficiently, making it one of the more economical choices. What is the lowest temperature you should keep your house at? Most people like to keep their homes between 65 and 75 degrees and the World Health Organization recommends 64 degrees Fahrenheit as a safe indoor temperature. To keep your pipes from freezing, most heaters with an auto-turn on function, such as the De'Longhi Mica Thermic Panel Heater, heat rooms to keep them above 41 degrees Fahrenheit. Does running a fan next to a space heater heat the room faster? The heat output will remain the same but you can move heated air through the room more efficiently by using a fan. Many space heaters have a built-in fan to push the warm air away from the unit and into the space. You can add a fan to further this but it may not be necessary. You may also cool the air with a fan, defeating the purpose of the space heater. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.