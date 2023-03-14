Though you may think of one standard type of shovel (i.e. a straight-handled, scooper shovel head design), there are several styles, materials, and functions that are present in the snow shovels selected for you today. We tested 26 snow shovels, from top-selling brands like True Temper and Toro, to budget picks from Amazon at our homes during snowy conditions to give you the down-low on which picks are really worth your money.

We all love the magical view of a glittering snowfall outside of our window… until it’s time to get up the next morning and you can’t back out of your driveway. Everyone needs a trusted snow shovel in their arsenal, whether you get a few inches or a few feet of snow, that can stand up to heavy precipitation and make the tough job a little easier. To help narrow things down, we tested some of the most popular brands and styles on the market to see which performed the best.

Best Overall Yeoman BustR Snow Shovel 5 Yeoman & Company Pros Great for breaking ice

Reasonably priced

Durable Cons Too small to clear driveways Snowed in? No problem — the Yeoman BustR Poly Snow Shovel is here to take care of your winter needs. This tried and true shovel was a favorite of ours for many reasons, earning a solid five-star rating across categories like ease of use, performance, durability, and value due to its strong handle, ice-breaking blade, and digestible price tag. This shovel features an ergonomic shaft and sturdy steel body, and the top handle features a comfort grip for easy maneuverability. However, it’s the shovel head itself that shines the brightest when it comes to this particular tool due to the heavy-duty metal blade fastened to the underside. Poly blades, as featured on this model, make it easy to break up and shovel both ice and compacted snow, which is a huge help when it comes to more severe snowfalls. We couldn’t resist the price of this shovel, either — $68 for a tool that will presumably last us several winters to come, when many high-quality styles can go for up to $200. Whether it snowed two inches or half a foot, we were done clearing our sidewalks, stairs, and more in less than 40 minutes each time. This shovel goes to show that you don’t need the flashiest features or the highest price point to get the job done. While we wish the Yeoman BustR was big enough to take care of our entire driveways, we think that task would be a bit too tiresome with this size of shovel. You may need a snowblower to take care of any larger areas, but if you need to clear your sidewalk, entryway, or any stairs, this shovel is your very best bet. Price at time of publish: $67.46 Handle Material: Steel | Blade Material: Plastic | Handle length: 42 inches | Blade dimensions: 18 x 18 inches | Weight: 4.8 lbs. | Features: Comfort grip handle People / Alyssa Kingham

Best Budget True Temper Steel Snow Shovel 4.8 Pros Effective against ice

Easy to maneuver

High-quality materials Cons Slightly heavy We found this snow shovel to be a bit heavy, which can definitely be attributed to its steel blade and heavy-duty hardwood shaft, but this density inevitably helped us break and clear away layers of ice (so extra points here). We used this shovel after both light snows and ice-forming rainfalls, which allowed us to try out this tool in various types of settings. It worked well with all forms of precipitation, especially due to the blade, which also happens to be stick-thin to get under layers of ice. Considering the quality of the materials and its sturdiness, this shovel is an impeccable value. Honestly, we’d pay more than $35 for this True Temper shovel (but we’ll gladly take this amazing price point). Price at time of publish: $34.85 Handle Material: Wood | Blade Material: Steel | Handle length: 37 inches | Blade dimensions: 15 x 18 inches | Weight: 5.4 lbs. | Features: Coated blades People / Abigail Wetzler

Best Compact BirdRock 34" Folding Emergency Snow Shovel 4.5 Pros Adjustable shaft lengths

Heavy-duty blade

Foldable Cons The highest handle height is still a bit short It’s important to have tools on hand that can be used on the go, because you never know when the weather will take a turn for the worst (or the snow will pile up around your tires). This compact, 34-inch emergency snow shovel is perfect to have on hand in case disaster strikes because of its foldable design, adjustable shaft length, and durable blade. We thought the metal blade was extremely effective in clearing snow, and though we didn’t have ice to test at this time, we felt like its sturdy construction would have no problem chopping through it. We also appreciated how the handle adjustments would lock into place each time you shifted to a new length, letting you know it was ready to go. Since the shaft levels can get really short (depending on what height you need it for in your particular situation), it can be a little uncomfortable to use for a long period of time, but since it's meant for emergency situations, we think these adjustable heights are imperative for versatility. Its price is pretty unbeatable too — only $38 to know you can keep yourself, your friends, and your family safe in the case of a snowstorm with this handy travel shovel at the ready. Price at time of publish: $37.96 Handle Material: Aluminum | Blade Material: Aluminum | Handle length: 23-34 inches | Blade dimensions: 11.5 x 8.9 inches | Weight: 2 lbs. | Features: Textured grip, adjustable shaft People / Emma Tollefson The 8 Best Ice Scrapers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Pusher Bully Tools Fiberglass D-Grip Handle Snow Pusher 4.8 Pros Durable design

Wide blade

Good for driveways Cons The handle could be more ergonomic This particular snow shovel is a fiberglass pusher, meaning it’s ultra-durable and equipped with a wider than normal shovel head for optimal clearing in less time. The "pushing" aspect means you can quite literally push show as a means of clearing, but it also has a scooped blade to be able to lift snow as you normally would. And, thanks to its wider design, it's easy to push snow in larger areas like driveways, sidewalks, and patios without having to bring out bigger tools. Its fiberglass shaft makes us think this is a fairly durable design that will last you years, and doesn’t make us worry about the handle splintering if you hit a rough patch. We found it very easy to clear away snow and slip underneath ice on a concrete driveway thanks to its ultra-thin blade, but we did wish the handle was a little more ergonomic (a curved handle would make the pushing motion a bit easier). However, we didn’t find this to be a dealbreaker and think the price is extremely reasonable given its high-quality design and time-saving results. Price at time of publish: $46.19 Handle Material: Fiberglass | Blade Material: Plastic | Handle length: 47 inches | Blade dimensions: 15 x 27 inches | Weight: 4.85 lbs. | Features: Coated blades

Best Ergonomic Suncast SC3250 18-Inch Snow Shovel & Pusher 4.6 Pros Stress-relieving handle

Lightweight

Steel-coated blade Cons Expensive considering the quality and features Since we just mentioned wanting a curved handle for easier movement, we’d like to introduce to you this bowed snow shovel from Suncast. The most striking feature about this generally no-frills tool is its curved handle, which takes stress off our backs while we push and scoop away snow. And we can’t forget the steel-coated blade, which helped us effectively remove ice from our driveways and sidewalks (a job that usually ended up chipping our old shovels). No matter if the snow we were clearing was light, packed, icy, or loose, we had a very easy time clearing the surface from its frosted coating. Though we loved how easy it was to maneuver this curved-handle shovel, we did think its price tag was pretty high when compared to others on the market (and its lack of additional features). However, this shovel is quite worth it for people who experience back pain while doing yard work or anyone who wants to invest in a shovel that will get you your money’s worth, sure to last you seasons to come. Price at time of publish: $62.19 Handle Material: Steel | Blade Material: Metal | Handle length: 40 inches | Blade dimensions: 12 x 18 inches | Weight: 4 lbs. | Features: Curved handle People / Ashley Craiger

Best Metal True Temper 20-Inch Aluminum Combo Blade Snow Shovel 4.7 Pros Rust-proof

Lightweight

Two-in-one (scoop and pusher) Cons Not as effective as true pushers Why not get two tools for the price of one? The True Temper Aluminum Combo is a two-in-one tool, as seen on its tapered head that has the depth of a scooper and the wide blade of a pusher, allowing you to get two jobs done at once. In order to effectively push heavy loads of snow, the ergonomic handle is incredibly useful (our joints are thanking us). We thought it was pretty easy to clear away snow thanks to the metal scoop, which allowed us to dig away at wet snow, as well as the wide blade which made it easier to clear trouble spots (i.e. snow-plow pileup) while still chipping away at chunks of ice. Due to its metal construction, we know this fairly-priced tool will last us many seasons to come without rusting, splintering, or chipping along the way. You can’t beat its two-in-one functionality for the price and quality, though we did think it sacrificed a bit of its pusher abilities to accommodate a deeper scoop. However, this kind of tool is one we think you need for hard-to-reach areas that pushers alone just can’t get to. Price at time of publish: $39.61 Handle Material: Aluminum | Blade Material: Aluminum | Handle length: 38 inches | Blade dimensions: 15 x 20 x 6.78 inches | Weight: 5.5 lbs. | Features: None People / Jodi Espinosa

Best Plastic Garant YPM18EAKD Yukon 18-Inch Ergonomic Snow Shovel 4.4 Pros Lightweight body

Lessens joint strain

Quality construction Cons Not great for ice or packed snow Though metal shovels are best at breaking through ice and taking on frozen piles of snow, they can be a (literal) pain to lug around and find storage for. Plastic shovels, like the Garant Yukon, are a great alternative due to their lightweight feel and effectiveness, and are usually much kinder to your joints. This particular tool features a familiarly curved shaft that allows for better back support and lessens the strain on your joints, making sure you’re able to scoop up all that heavy snow without bending over too much. Because of its plastic makeup it comes with generally less frills than the others, like the absence of a metal-coated edge, making us question how effective it would be against ice or compact snow. It also has a much higher price point than what you’d imagine for a snow shovel, but it’s certainly worth investing in a high-quality tool for frequent, strenuous snows. We also think this is a great tool for those with bad backs, and who can put a price on physical health? Price at time of publish: $108.69 Handle Material: Aluminum | Blade Material: Aluminum | Handle length: 43.5 inches | Blade dimensions: 13.5 x 18 inches | Weight: 3 lbs. | Features: None People / Dave DeCarlo

Best Electric Toro Flex Force 60-Volt Battery Cordless Electric Snow Shovel 4.3 Pros Long-lasting battery

Easy to use

Great for driveways or small walkways Cons Blows snow back at you Electric snow shovels make clearing snow an easy job. The Toro 60-Volt electric snow shovel is a cordless model that you simply roll onto a snow-covered area like a vacuum and watch as the powder flies away from you (think a snowblower in snow-shovel form). Despite the assumed confusion that comes with electronic tools, we thought this shovel was fairly easy to use and extremely lightweight, making it easy to carry around. Even through layers of freshly fallen snow and some older, more condensed ones too, we thought it ran beautifully and held a long charge as well. While it does its job well, we didn’t love that it would blow the snow straight in front of us, which would then be shot right back at us afterwards. We wished it had some sort of shield or guard, like on a lawn mower, to keep the snow from hitting us as we went about our outdoor tasks, but this really ended up being our only complaint. For how helpful and effective this shovel is, we think the $300 investment is quite worth it. Price at time of publish: $299.99 Material: Plastic | Dimensions: 12 x 14 x 62.5 inches | Weight: 25 lbs | Voltage: 60v | Features: 2.5Ah battery and charger People / Tammy Gardini

Best for Sidewalks Garant NSP24D 24-Inch Nordic Steel Blade Snow Pusher 4.6 Pros Comes assembled

Tough on ice

Wide blade Cons On the heavier side It’s easy for sidewalks to be completely buried after the snow plows come by, so you’ll need to bust out a trusty pusher to get your walkways cleared. The Garant Nordic Steel is your best bet for this task thanks to its wide metal shovel head and steel reinforcements along the blade that allow you to crack through tough ice and slough away all the slush. We also appreciated that it came assembled, meaning we could open the package up and get straight to work. Because of its wide blade (24 inches, to be exact), it was as simple as pushing all of the ice and snow out of our path, helping us clear up our sidewalks in just a few passes. But with durability comes some weight, which we’re learning throughout the course of these tests. The steel makeup and wide shovel head make this a heavier option out of the others tested here, but it's also incredibly effective at clearing out piles of snow in wider areas like walkways, which makes this a worthwhile buy in our books. Price at time of publish: $64 Handle Material: Wood | Blade Material: Steel | Dimensions: 52 x 24 inches | Weight: 6.89 lbs. | Features: D-grip handle People / Jennifer May

