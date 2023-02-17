Keep reading to find the best snow blower to clear your paths with ease.

We braved snow, wind, sludge, and sleet to find the snow blower that performs best, rating them on performance, ease of use, safety, and value. In the end, we were left with five top-performing machines. Our favorite was the Ariens Classic 24-in 2-Stage Snow Blower because it was easy to maneuver with non-slip wheels, and it quickly cut through large piles of snow.

According to Cheryl Higley, director of education at the Snow and Ice Management Association , anyone in the market for a snow blower should consider “the type of snow, the accumulation amount they plan to clear, and the surface type they’ll be clearing” when picking the right machine for their needs.

Now imagine that instead of hauling out a cumbersome shovel and performing some early morning manual labor, you can simply dust off your snow blower and clear your path with the flick of a button. If that reality sounds as good to you as it does to us, then we’re pleased to share that we’ve taken to our testing labs to find out which snow blower is the best on the market.

Picture this: It’s an early winter morning, and your neighborhood is frosted in snow. You grab your things and walk to your car, feeling grateful for the modern luxury of car heating. But just as you’re about to pull away, it dawns on you: The driveway is plastered with a thick layer of snow that you must remove before you can drop your kids off at school, head into the office, or go about your day.

Best Overall Ariens Classic 2-Stage 24 in. Snow Blower 4.9 Lowe's View On Walmart View On Ace Hardware View On Lowe's Pros Self-propelling feature makes for easy maneuvering

Wheels don’t slip

Cut through large piles of snow easily and quickly Cons Setup took about 40 minutes before first use Our coveted “best overall” spot goes to the Ariens Classic snow blower, which blew us away (pun intended) through all of our tests. Two thick-treaded wheels lift the base of this machine off the ground, and a self-propelling feature offers six forward and two reverse speeds to help you easily go up or down driveways and sidewalks at an incline without any strenuous pushing. On the day that we tested this snow blower, we faced 4.3 inches of wet snow covering the driveway and a little over a foot of snow piled at the end of the driveway from the morning street plow. The Ariens Classic snow blower easily cut through the heavy, wet snow down the entire driveway and handled the foot-high pile of snow within just a few minutes. All in all, this two-stage snow blower cleared a 1,000-square-foot driveway, sidewalk, and large front walkway — all in about 35 minutes. Plus, there was still some gas left in the tank. But while this machine cleared the snow really quickly, it did take about 40 minutes for us to set up. The snow blower comes with both paper and video instructions (we found the video instruction to be more helpful), and it requires you to have a few tools at home to finish the setup. All in all, we recommend the Ariens Classic snow blower to anyone looking for a machine that’s a breeze to maneuver up and down hills and can cut through heavy, wet snow like a dream. Price at time of publish: $1,149 Power source: Gas | Weight: 187 pounds | Size: 44 in x 26 in x 54 inches | Throw distance: 40 feet | Ideal Snow Depth: Up to 12 inches

Best Budget EGO Power+ Auger-Propelled Snow Blower 4.2 Ace Hardware View On Amazon View On Ace Hardware View On Acmetools.com Pros Excellent value

Very quick set up

Uses rechargeable batteries instead of gas

Small and easy to store Cons Doesn’t have as many features as more expensive options This snow blower gets the job done — and for a fraction of the price of other machines. The EGO Power + Peak snow blower took just 10 minutes for us to set up and quickly cleared away three inches of powdery snow off of a two-car driveway. It runs on two rechargeable lithium batteries (which means no gross gas fumes), and they promise to clear a 10-car driveway with just one charge. Powdery, light snow is naturally easier for snow blowers to tackle, so we brought this machine out for a second time after a particularly dense, wet snowfall. This time, we had to adjust the shoot (so that it spat out removed snow further away), and fiddle with the auger (the rotating blades that pick up snow off the ground) speed. We were pleasantly surprised at how well this budget-friendly model cut through the denser snow, though when the snowfall got above 4 inches, we had to go over those patches with the machine a few times to fully clear them. Another helpful feature of this machine is an attached headlamp to light your path through the dark, just in case you need to clear your path at night or before the sun comes up. Even on a -25 degree day, we were able to easily start this blower with a push-start button. While it might not have as many bells and whistles as the more expensive options, the EGO Power + Peak snow blower has everything we needed to clear away both light and heavy snow with no clogging, slipping, or dead batteries. Price at time of publish: $649 Power source: Battery | Weight: 60 pounds | Size: 45 x 35 x 22 inches| Throw distance: 35 feet | Ideal Snow Depth: Up to 8 inches We Tested the Best Electric Leaf Blowers for a Yard Your Neighbors Will Envy

Best Investment Ariens Deluxe 28 SHO Snow Blower 4.8 AE Outdoor Power View On Aeoutdoorpower.com View On Ariens.com Pros Easily clears a path over two feet wide in seconds

Choke and electric start options

Great extra features like LED headlights and auger-control grips Cons Very large machine might be hard for some to store Heavy-duty snow piles were no match for this tough snow blower. The gas-powered machine easily cut through tall end-of-driveway snow piles, and though the machine itself is quite heavy, the self-propelling feature made it feel light and easy to maneuver, even around tight turns. The Ariens Deluxe machine clears a 28-inch wide path through the snow so that you can get the job done faster and waste less time freezing in the process. We tried out both the electric start and choke-start options on this snow blower and found that both turned the machine on quickly and easily. The electric-start option might come in handy during colder temperatures because it doesn’t require the tugging of a choke start. The machine’s shoot has a handy lever on the side that made it easy to direct the snow away from our path, and it comes with an ice scraper to remove any possible clogs in the machine (though we didn’t experience any in our tests). Another handy feature that comes with this deluxe snow blower is an auger-control option on the handle grips that allows you to keep the self-propelling function going without the auger, so that you can easily glide over areas that you’ve already plowed. This machine also comes with LED headlights, so you can feel safe plowing away both night and day. Because it has the capability to clear 28-inch paths at a time (as opposed to our top pick's 24-inch clearing abilities), this machine is bigger than most others that we tried. This can be a really good thing if you have a lot of space to clear, but it might make storage difficult if you’re short on garage or shed space. Overall, this machine was easy to set up and use, and we recommend it to anyone who wants a machine that can easily tackle big jobs with minimal effort. Price at time of publish: $1,699 Power source: Battery | Size: 45 x 30 x59 inches | Throw distance: 55 feet | Ideal Snow Depth: Up to 14 inches

Easiest to Maneuver Cub Cadet 2X 26 Inch IntelliPower Snow Blower 4.8 The Home Depot View On Cubcadet.com View On Farmandfleet.com Pros Very easy to maneuver with steering assist

Multiple speed options

Tires have great tread and don’t slip Cons Takes a bit of time (and some tools) to assemble One of the trickiest parts of clearing snow from a driveway is maneuvering the snow blower machine. While they make it easier and faster to clear the road and get you on your way, they’re also much larger and more cumbersome than a shovel. But the Cub Cadet 2x snow blower was shockingly simple to maneuver thanks to steering assist, and the multiple speed options allowed us to plow through varied thicknesses of snow with no trouble. It turned on a dime with barely any effort on our part. We tested this machine through 7 inches of powdery snow on a -5 degree day and had no trouble turning it on with the helpful electric start. The choke was easy to adjust, and the tires had plenty of grip on ice, slush, and snow and never slipped. Even on a day with thicker, wetter snow, we had no trouble guiding this machine to clear it all without needing to adjust anything. This machine came mostly assembled, but the tube frame that all the controls are mounted onto needed to be unfolded and levered into place, and then secured with bolts. Some of the control wires that run from the handles to the various systems had to be shifted around so that they didn't catch on anything. But through all of our tests, this machine never faltered. Price at time of publish: $1,299 Power source: Gas | Weight: 227 pounds | Size: 35 x 28 x 48.5 inches | Throw distance: 40 feet | Ideal Snow Depth: Up to 12 inches The 10 Best Ski Jackets of 2023 for Skiing and Snowboarding, Tested on the Slopes