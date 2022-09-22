The 7 Best Smart Waste Bins of 2022, According to Interior Designers

If you haven't given much thought to where you toss your trash, now may be the time to do so. Traditional garbage cans get the job done, but smart waste bins offer a host of different features that marry function and fashion, so your kitchen trash can isn't an eyesore or an afterthought. Smart waste bins are typically touchless, opening and closing via a motion sensor or even voice control. “They make the whole process of cooking and cleaning much smoother and are also very helpful for those with injuries or disabilities,” says Kathleen Walsh, principal designer of Kathleen Walsh Interiors. In addition, many of them offer other clever add-ons, from self-cleaning functions to self-sealing bags. And unless your partner loves cleaning like Dolly Parton's other half, these add-ons can make your entire cooking experience more convenient and enjoyable.

From an aesthetic standpoint, there’s no denying that smart waste bins are much more pleasing to the eye than your run-of-the-mill garbage can. “They tend to be simple, minimal, and low profile, making the often necessary decision to have a waste bin out in the open a lot more palatable,” says Melissa Wagner, Havenly lead designer, who adds that these bins are also available in a number of high-end finishes as opposed to low-budget plastic or acrylic. Best of all, they now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with options for recycling and composting, as well, so you can truly find a smart bin for every space and need.

Here, the seven best smart waste bins, according to interior designers.