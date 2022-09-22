Shopping The 7 Best Smart Waste Bins of 2022, According to Interior Designers For all of your trash and recycling needs By Melanie Rud Melanie Rud Instagram Website Melanie Rud is a freelance beauty writer, editor, and expert living in Chicago. Prior to moving to Chicago, Melanie held beauty editorial positions at Shape, Good Housekeeping, and Health. Today, she is a contributing writer for Byrdie where she covers all things skincare, interviewing top dermatologists to get to the bottom of the latest trends and products, as well as PEOPLE, Real Simple, Brides and more. Melanie holds a BA in Journalism and English from New York University. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on September 22, 2022 03:03 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Simple Human / Crate and Barrel If you haven't given much thought to where you toss your trash, now may be the time to do so. Traditional garbage cans get the job done, but smart waste bins offer a host of different features that marry function and fashion, so your kitchen trash can isn't an eyesore or an afterthought. Smart waste bins are typically touchless, opening and closing via a motion sensor or even voice control. “They make the whole process of cooking and cleaning much smoother and are also very helpful for those with injuries or disabilities,” says Kathleen Walsh, principal designer of Kathleen Walsh Interiors. In addition, many of them offer other clever add-ons, from self-cleaning functions to self-sealing bags. And unless your partner loves cleaning like Dolly Parton's other half, these add-ons can make your entire cooking experience more convenient and enjoyable. From an aesthetic standpoint, there’s no denying that smart waste bins are much more pleasing to the eye than your run-of-the-mill garbage can. “They tend to be simple, minimal, and low profile, making the often necessary decision to have a waste bin out in the open a lot more palatable,” says Melissa Wagner, Havenly lead designer, who adds that these bins are also available in a number of high-end finishes as opposed to low-budget plastic or acrylic. Best of all, they now come in a variety of shapes and sizes, with options for recycling and composting, as well, so you can truly find a smart bin for every space and need. Here, the seven best smart waste bins, according to interior designers. Our Top Picks Best Overall: simplehuman Dual Compartment Sensor Can at Simplehuman.com Jump to Review Best Budget: NineStars Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can at Amazon Jump to Review Best for the Bathroom: TOWNEW T1D Smart Trash Can at Hsn.com Jump to Review Best Design: Brabantia 60-Liter Dual Compartment Bin at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Oversize: EKO Mirage 80 L Motion Sensor Trash Can at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Smelly Trash: iTouchless 13-Gallon Oval Stainless Steel Sensor Can at Amazon Jump to Review Best All-In-One: NineStars 18.5 Gallon Motion Sensor Multi-Compartment Trash and Recycling Bin at Target Jump to Review Best Overall: simplehuman Rectangular Dual Compartment Sensor Can With Voice and Motion Control Simplehuman View On Simplehuman.com Who It’s Good For This bin is great for those looking for voice and motion control, separate trash and recycling compartments, and a smudge-resistant exterior. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone on a budget, as this is one of the more expensive picks out there. All of the experts we spoke with unanimously recommended the simplehuman brand, and this rectangular smart bin from the brand is a particular favorite. Interior designer Karen Richter of White Arrow says she uses this bin in both her own home and clients' homes, while Wagner lauds the stainless steel for how well it resists fingerprinting. (Credit a silver ion coating that helps cut back on germs, too.) "This particular model is a standout, offering both voice and motion control, and a very quiet mechanism", says Walsh, who is also a fan. For accurate voice control, this simplehuman smart bin boasts three microphones to ensure that it can hear you — even in loud environments. Plus, you can even tell it to stay open if you're on a cleaning spree. And with compartments for both recycling and trash, it’s the perfect one-stop solution for all of your waste-related needs. It comes in not only a brushed stainless finish, but also white and a (very chic) matte black. This convenience comes at a price since this is one of the most expensive picks on the market. Price at time of publish: $300 Size: 25 x 22.2 x 13 inches | Capacity: 2 x 58 liter compartments | Finishes: 3 | Features: Voice control, motion control | Power Source: Plug-in adapter or 6 AA batteries Best Budget: NineStars Stainless Steel 13.2 Gallon Motion Sensor Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Wayfair Who It’s Good For Anyone who wants a simple, affordable motion-controlled option. Who It’s Not Good For: Those looking for a large smart waste bin with a lot of extra features. Wagner is a fan of this NineStars smart bin, lauding it for its simple design and entirely stainless steel finish. (Though it also comes in other options like copper, gray, and a stainless-black combo.) She also points out that it’s a very affordable option for a smart waste bin; it rings in at under $50, which is truly a good deal. That being said, it is a bit on the smaller side, and while it does have a motion-control function, it doesn’t come with any other bells or whistles. It’s battery-operated, but it can open and close 10,000 times before the batteries need to be changed. Price at time of publish: $49.84 Size: 25.04 x 15.24 x 11.22 inches | Capacity: 13.2 gallons | Finishes: 4 | Features: Motion control | Power Source: 2 DD batteries Best for the Bathroom: TOWNEW T1D Smart Trash Can Chewy View On Hsn.com Who It’s Good For Anyone who needs a smaller trash can, as well as those who are easily grossed out by the trash bag removal process. Who It’s Not Good For Budget-conscious shoppers, as this is expensive, especially given the small size. Walsh says the smaller size and Scandinavian-inspired simple design of this Townew smart bin make it a good choice for a bathroom. She also likes that it makes the process of removing the trash bag easier and more mess-free than others. “The bag thermoplastically seals, so you don’t have to go through the motions of lid removal or tying it up. You just pop it out of the bin,” she says. (It even has a feature that detects if there’s too much trash in the bag and automatically replaces each bag once it’s removed.) This bin runs on rechargeable batteries, which last for up to 30 days. For the small size, it is a bit on the pricier side, but the helpful thermoplastic seal feature makes it worth it. Price at time of publish: $179.99 Size: 15.8 x 9.5 x 12 inches | Capacity: 4.1 gallons | Finishes: 2 | Features: Motion control, self-sealing bag, automatic bag replacement | Power Source: Rechargeable battery

Best Design: Brabantia 60-Liter Dual Compartment Bo Touch Bin Crate & Barrel View On Wayfair View On Crate & Barrel View On Williams-Sonoma Who It's Good For Those who want to prioritize aesthetics over function. Who It's Not Good For People who want a smart waste bin that can be operated hands-free. Technically, this isn't the "smartest" pick of the bunch — it doesn't have any type of hands-free control function. Still, it's the most aesthetically pleasing waste bin out there, more akin to a piece of furniture than a trash can. Walsh recommends it, calling it a sleek and statement-making piece. "If you need to have a visible household waste system, this one is a good pick as it has side-by-side bins," she says. And while you will have to manually open it, it does boast a soft open and close. Price at time of publish: $267.71 Size: 21.5 x 12 x 32 inches | Capacity: 2 x 30 liter compartments | Finishes: 3 | Features: Soft open and close | Power Source: N/A Best Oversize: EKO Mirage 80 L Motion Sensor Trash Can Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Large families and/or those who produce a lot of trash, as well as those who want a model that can be used both manually and hands-free. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who wants a plug-in or rechargeable model since this runs off of standard batteries. This EKO Mirage waste bin features a motion sensor, but it also can be used manually, so it's great for those that are skeptical of smart systems or those who just prefer having both options available to them. The bin comes in a variety of sizes, but this extra-large version is especially noteworthy. It's one of the biggest smart waste bins on the market with an impressive 80-liter capacity. Many smart waste bins tend to have improved lid or cover design so that smelly odors won’t easily escape, notes Wagner, and indeed, this lid closes securely. It bears mentioning that this runs off of traditional batteries, so just be prepared to replace those on occasion. It also only comes in a stainless steel finish. Price at time of publish: $105.05 Size: 18.5 x 11 x 27.1 inches | Capacity: 80 liter | Finishes: 1 | Features: Optional motion control | Power Source: 6 AA batteries Best for Smelly Trash: iTouchless 13-Gallon Oval Stainless Steel Sensor Can Amazon View On Amazon View On Best Buy Who It’s Good For People who tend to produce lots of smelly trash and want a waste bin that will help minimize unpleasant odors. It’s also good for anyone who prefers to use standard-sizes trash bags. Who It’s Not Good For Those who like streamlined, square-shaped bins, as this one is more of an oval shape. Walsh says she especially appreciates smart waste bins that contain and neutralize odors, and this iTouchless one does exactly that. A built-in carbon odor filter simultaneously absorbs and neutralizes smells, making this a top pick in the kitchen or even to dispose of things such as kitty litter. It can be powered via an AC adapter (though that does need to be purchased separately) or run on batteries. If you go with the latter, it bears mentioning that the battery life is an impressive 1.5 years. Also nice: While many other smart waste bins require the use of special trash bags, this one works with any standard-sized trash bag. The only noticeable downside is the shape. While some may prefer a more box-like trashcan to squeeze into corners, this one has an oval shape, so it doesn't exactly optimize the space it takes up in your kitchen. Price at time of publish: $85.71 Size: 16 x 11.75 x 25.5 inches | Capacity: 13 gallon | Finishes: 1 | Features: Motion control, built-in odor filter | Power Source: AC adapter or 4 D batteries Best All-In-One: NineStars Steel 18.5-Gallon Motion Sensor Multi-Compartment Trash and Recycling Bin Target View On Target View On Wayfair Who It’s Good For Those who want to dispose of their trash and recycling in one spot, as well as budget-conscious shoppers. Who It’s Not Good For People who prefer a very simple aesthetic, as this has icons on the front. “This [NineStars] one has dual canisters for both trash and recycling, and I like that it has the icons on the front for families with young kids that are learning the difference between recycling and trash,” says Wagner. While the trash and recycling compartments are a bit on the smaller side—only holding 9.25 gallons each—it still is a great value, especially given that there is a built-in motion sensor. While the icons are great for teaching children (or lazy partners) which side holds the recycling and which side holds the trash, some may prefer a more simple aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Size: 26.42 x 21.34 x 12.99 inches | Capacity: 2 x 9.25 gallon compartments | Finishes: 1 | Features: Motion control | Power Source: 3 D batteries How to Pick the Right Smart Waste Bin Features A smart waste bin isn't a smart waste bin without special features, but it's up to you to decide which features are important to you and your household. Motion sensors are a pretty standard feature for these types of trash cans, but if you want extra bells and whistles, look for things such as voice control, self-sealing bags, and various types of odor-minimizing functions. Size There’s no shortage of sizes and shapes out there, so make sure to first carefully measure where you’re going to put your trash bin before purchasing one. Since smart waste bins do tend to be more aesthetically pleasing — and have lids that keep trash from being visible and odors from permeating — many people prefer to keep them out in the open, whether at the end of a kitchen island or in a living room corner. If you're looking to fit one into a small space, a compact smart waste bin, like the Townew T1D model is an excellent option. Power Source The majority of smart waste bins are battery-powered, either via rechargeable or standard batteries. If you are going to use one that has an AC adapter, like the iTouchless 13-gallon Bin, make sure it will be located close to an outlet so that you can easily plug it in. Frequently Asked Questions What does a smart waste bin do? Smart waste bins typically feature hands-free technology that lets you open and close the lid with a wave of your hand, making them a mess-free choice when you’re cooking. Some can be voice-controlled, and some even have features such as a built-in compactor. What kind of trash bags do I use with a smart waste bin? The majority of the smart bin models require the use of a brand-specific bag or liner that is intended for that particular trash can. However, some may be compatible with standard trash bags. How do I clean a smart waste bin? If your bin is made of stainless steel, use a dedicated stainless steel cleaner and microfiber cloth. The interior can be cleaned with warm, soapy water. Take Our Word For It Melanie Rud is a beauty and lifestyle writer who covers a wide array of topics, from home products to beauty trends. For this story, she interviewed several interior designers and conducted extensive research to compile the products featured on this list.