“When looking for a new smart thermostat, there are a wide range of models that can help lower your energy bills with efficient temperature settings, app control, and location assistance,” says Best Buy smart thermostat expert Cortney Sanders . Smart thermostats also offer a lot of convenience, as they have a scheduling feature which allows the user to set automatic temperature changes throughout the day depending on the conditions outside. Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity are bonuses with these devices, as smart thermostats with Wi-Fi can change the temperature based on the online weather forecast in your area.

Historically, homeowners haven’t given much thought to their thermostats beyond ticking the temperature up and down by hand as needed. But like many other areas in our modern lifestyles, the heating and cooling staple has gotten a smart upgrade. If you’re already a fan of Alexa, Siri, or Google, you may be more than ready to add a smart thermostat to your ecosystem (a group of smart devices that work together in your home). Less technologically inclined? Smart thermostats are for you, too — as long as you’d like to save money on your heating and cooling bills.

Best Overall Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4.9 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Who It’s Good For Traditional thermostat users looking to make the leap to a smart thermostat or people with vision problems or who want to see their thermostat more easily. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who doesn’t want to bother using an app or those looking for something more budget-friendly without as many features. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a great choice for anyone looking to monitor their HVAC system with ease — from virtually anywhere. “Google's Nest Thermostat lets you monitor your HVAC system through the app to catch any heating or cooling issues that may come up," Sanders explains to PEOPLE. Indeed, this system sends you alerts if it detects a heating or cooling problem of any magnitude in your home. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is also a good choice for traditional thermostat users who might feel overwhelmed by this new technology, as it takes out a lot of the guesswork in learning how to use a smart thermostat. The Nest Learning Thermostat learns what temperature you like and builds a schedule around yours, according to the brand. It can also detect your phone’s location, so when you’ve left the house, the thermostat will set itself to an Eco Temperature to save energy. Want proof of the energy you’re saving without having to compare heating and cooling bills? Nest shows users how much energy is used in their homes every day in their energy history, and every month, users get a home report to see how much they saved. An optional add-on and separate purchase is the Nest Temperature Sensor, for use controlling a particular room in your house. Users place the device on a wall or shelf in a room that needs particular attention, such as a baby’s room, to ensure the temperature stays just right. The Nest Learning Thermostat is also a good choice for people with vision challenges or who’d like to easily see their thermostat. The Nest lights up when it detects your presence in the room and it’s got a big, bright display that many are able to see from across a room. Temperature, weather, and time are all on display, and users can choose between a digital and analog clock on the display. You can also get a nice summary of your smart thermostat’s activities without using the app — when you press the display and turn the ring, the settings, history, and schedule are all on display. Price at time of publish: $249

Dimensions: 3.3 x 3.3 x 1.21 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Languages: English, Dutch, French, Italian, Spanish | Display: 24-bit color LCD | Sensors: Temperature, humidity | Warranty: 2-year limited warranty | Colors: Steel, black, brass, stainless steel, white, black, copper | Energy Star-certified: Yes

Best Budget Amazon Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Those already talking to Alexa at home via Amazon Echo, or anyone who plans to in the future. Who It’s Not Good For Anyone who want all the bells and whistles in a smart thermostat, as this one’s much simpler. The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade to a smart thermostat without spending hundreds of dollars. Speaking to your smart thermostat is a plus, of course (“Alexa, set the temperature to 68 degrees”), but this model is also more minimalist than our previous two picks. So if you’re looking to save money and add convenience to your heating and cooling, this is an excellent entry-level option for smart thermostats. The low price and high value of this model make it a standout option in the category, says Marja Koopmans, director of Smart Home. Another plus is the "unique Alexa capabilities customers receive," says Koopmans. "For example, with Alexa’s Hunches, you can opt-in to automatic actions and have Alexa do the programming of your smart thermostat for you. When Alexa has a Hunch that everyone is away from home or everyone has gone to bed for the night, it can proactively adjust the temperature on your behalf based on your preferences.” You can connect the thermostat to Alexa-enabled devices in order to use vocal commands, and you can set up Alexa Routines to more easily make changes during the day. “For example, when you say ‘Alexa, Good Morning,’ the temperature will turn to 72,” says Koopmans. The Alexa app features indoor humidity sensor reporting, energy dashboard monitoring, and scheduling (up to four time periods can be configured, each day of the week). Price at time of publish: $59.99; $77.99 with C-wire adapter Dimensions: 3.56 x 3.56 x 0.84 inches | Weight: 3.86 oz. | Compatibility: Requires a C-wire power or a power adapter kit | Display: Touch buttons | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty and service included | Color: White | ENERGY STAR-certified: Yes

Best for Families Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium ecobee View On Ecobee.com Who It’s Good For Busy families who need to control several different rooms at once, those who prefer Siri-compatible devices, or anyone who wants to monitor indoor air quality in addition to temperature. Who It’s Not Good For This model isn’t necessarily the best choice for single folks, as it's equipped to handle the needs of multiple people in multiple rooms. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is particularly well suited to those with busy households with multiple rooms in use at any given time, as it is able to control airflow based on which rooms are occupied and which are empty. The Premium model includes a smart sensor that can detect anyone's in the roo or not, according to Sanders. "It then adjusts the temperature accordingly to keep different rooms in your home at a comfortable temperature,” she adds. Perhaps the most notable feature on this smart thermostat model is the indoor air quality monitor. The thermostat displays various data about your indoor air quality, including relative humidity, estimated volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and estimated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, notes Ecobee CEO and founder Stuart Lombard. Another pro for busy families? It's built to last. According to Lombard, the company’s business model differs from that of other tech companies, so an Ecobee smart thermostat will be useful in your home for longer, without the need for upgraded models. It also works with Apple HomeKit on all iOS devices including Apple Watch, and all leading smart home ecosystems. Lombard adds that Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control and Smart Thermostat Premium are the only third-party devices that have Apple’s Siri. The Premium model has embedded smart speaker with the choice of Siri or Alexa already built in. Other features include built-in radar for improved occupancy and motion detection, automatic switching between Home and Away modes when the devices sense the home is empty, a schedule assistant, adjustments for humidity, and the convenient addition of pausing heating or cooling when you open a window in your home for more than five minutes. Price at time of publish: $249.99 Dimensions: 5.65 x 6.29 x 1.02 inches | Languages: English | Display: 4-inch full-color LCD touchscreen | Sensors: Temperature, humidity, occupancy (radar), proximity (radar) | Warranty: 3-year limited warranty | Colors: Black/white | Energy Star-certified: Yes

