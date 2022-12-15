Shopping The 4 Best Smart Thermostats of 2022 The Google Nest Learning Thermostat was our overall winner for its useful features and for appealing to users of all tech-savvy levels By Rennie Dyball Published on December 15, 2022 05:55 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Amazon / Google / ecobee / Honeywell Historically, homeowners haven’t given much thought to their thermostats beyond ticking the temperature up and down by hand as needed. But like many other areas in our modern lifestyles, the heating and cooling staple has gotten a smart upgrade. If you’re already a fan of Alexa, Siri, or Google, you may be more than ready to add a smart thermostat to your ecosystem (a group of smart devices that work together in your home). Less technologically inclined? Smart thermostats are for you, too — as long as you’d like to save money on your heating and cooling bills. “When looking for a new smart thermostat, there are a wide range of models that can help lower your energy bills with efficient temperature settings, app control, and location assistance,” says Best Buy smart thermostat expert Cortney Sanders. Smart thermostats also offer a lot of convenience, as they have a scheduling feature which allows the user to set automatic temperature changes throughout the day depending on the conditions outside. Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity are bonuses with these devices, as smart thermostats with Wi-Fi can change the temperature based on the online weather forecast in your area. Keep scrolling to learn more and shop PEOPLE's picks of the best smart thermostats. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Google Nest Learning Thermostat at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: Amazon Smart Thermostat at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Families: Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium at Ecobee.com Jump to Review Best for Multiple Zones: Honeywell Home T9 at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Google Nest Learning Thermostat 4.9 Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Abt.com Who It's Good For Traditional thermostat users looking to make the leap to a smart thermostat or people with vision problems or who want to see their thermostat more easily. Who It's Not Good For Anyone who doesn't want to bother using an app or those looking for something more budget-friendly without as many features. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is a great choice for anyone looking to monitor their HVAC system with ease — from virtually anywhere. “Google's Nest Thermostat lets you monitor your HVAC system through the app to catch any heating or cooling issues that may come up," Sanders explains to PEOPLE. Indeed, this system sends you alerts if it detects a heating or cooling problem of any magnitude in your home. The Google Nest Learning Thermostat is also a good choice for traditional thermostat users who might feel overwhelmed by this new technology, as it takes out a lot of the guesswork in learning how to use a smart thermostat. The Nest Learning Thermostat learns what temperature you like and builds a schedule around yours, according to the brand. It can also detect your phone’s location, so when you’ve left the house, the thermostat will set itself to an Eco Temperature to save energy. Want proof of the energy you’re saving without having to compare heating and cooling bills? Nest shows users how much energy is used in their homes every day in their energy history, and every month, users get a home report to see how much they saved. An optional add-on and separate purchase is the Nest Temperature Sensor, for use controlling a particular room in your house. Users place the device on a wall or shelf in a room that needs particular attention, such as a baby’s room, to ensure the temperature stays just right. The Nest Learning Thermostat is also a good choice for people with vision challenges or who’d like to easily see their thermostat. The Nest lights up when it detects your presence in the room and it’s got a big, bright display that many are able to see from across a room. Temperature, weather, and time are all on display, and users can choose between a digital and analog clock on the display. You can also get a nice summary of your smart thermostat's activities without using the app — when you press the display and turn the ring, the settings, history, and schedule are all on display. Price at time of publish: $249 Dimensions: 3.3 x 3.3 x 1.21 inches | Material: Stainless steel | Languages: English, Dutch, French, Italian, Spanish | Display: 24-bit color LCD | Sensors: Temperature, humidity | Warranty: 2-year limited warranty | Colors: Steel, black, brass, stainless steel, white, black, copper | Energy Star-certified: Yes The Amazon Smart Thermostat is a great option for anyone looking to upgrade to a smart thermostat without spending hundreds of dollars. Speaking to your smart thermostat is a plus, of course (“Alexa, set the temperature to 68 degrees”), but this model is also more minimalist than our previous two picks. So if you’re looking to save money and add convenience to your heating and cooling, this is an excellent entry-level option for smart thermostats. The low price and high value of this model make it a standout option in the category, says Marja Koopmans, director of Smart Home. Another plus is the "unique Alexa capabilities customers receive," says Koopmans. "For example, with Alexa’s Hunches, you can opt-in to automatic actions and have Alexa do the programming of your smart thermostat for you. When Alexa has a Hunch that everyone is away from home or everyone has gone to bed for the night, it can proactively adjust the temperature on your behalf based on your preferences.” You can connect the thermostat to Alexa-enabled devices in order to use vocal commands, and you can set up Alexa Routines to more easily make changes during the day. “For example, when you say ‘Alexa, Good Morning,’ the temperature will turn to 72,” says Koopmans. The Alexa app features indoor humidity sensor reporting, energy dashboard monitoring, and scheduling (up to four time periods can be configured, each day of the week). Price at time of publish: $59.99; $77.99 with C-wire adapter Dimensions: 3.56 x 3.56 x 0.84 inches | Weight: 3.86 oz. | Compatibility: Requires a C-wire power or a power adapter kit | Display: Touch buttons | Warranty: 1-year limited warranty and service included | Color: White | ENERGY STAR-certified: Yes Best for Families Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium ecobee View On Ecobee.com Who It’s Good For Busy families who need to control several different rooms at once, those who prefer Siri-compatible devices, or anyone who wants to monitor indoor air quality in addition to temperature. Who It’s Not Good For This model isn’t necessarily the best choice for single folks, as it's equipped to handle the needs of multiple people in multiple rooms. The Ecobee Smart Thermostat Premium is particularly well suited to those with busy households with multiple rooms in use at any given time, as it is able to control airflow based on which rooms are occupied and which are empty. The Premium model includes a smart sensor that can detect anyone's in the roo or not, according to Sanders. "It then adjusts the temperature accordingly to keep different rooms in your home at a comfortable temperature,” she adds. Perhaps the most notable feature on this smart thermostat model is the indoor air quality monitor. The thermostat displays various data about your indoor air quality, including relative humidity, estimated volatile organic compounds (VOCs), and estimated carbon dioxide (CO2) levels, notes Ecobee CEO and founder Stuart Lombard. Another pro for busy families? It's built to last. According to Lombard, the company’s business model differs from that of other tech companies, so an Ecobee smart thermostat will be useful in your home for longer, without the need for upgraded models. It also works with Apple HomeKit on all iOS devices including Apple Watch, and all leading smart home ecosystems. Lombard adds that Ecobee Smart Thermostat with voice control and Smart Thermostat Premium are the only third-party devices that have Apple’s Siri. The Premium model has embedded smart speaker with the choice of Siri or Alexa already built in. Other features include built-in radar for improved occupancy and motion detection, automatic switching between Home and Away modes when the devices sense the home is empty, a schedule assistant, adjustments for humidity, and the convenient addition of pausing heating or cooling when you open a window in your home for more than five minutes. Price at time of publish: $249.99 Dimensions: 5.65 x 6.29 x 1.02 inches | Languages: English | Display: 4-inch full-color LCD touchscreen | Sensors: Temperature, humidity, occupancy (radar), proximity (radar) | Warranty: 3-year limited warranty | Colors: Black/white | Energy Star-certified: Yes Best for Multiple Zones Honeywell Home T9 Wi-Fi Smart Thermostat Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Those who have specific temperature needs within their home. Who It’s Not Good For People who live alone may not need the room-to-room customization. The Honeywell Home T9 Smart Thermostat is the one for you if you’ve got particular needs within your home. Are the bedrooms in your home a priority for keeping cozy at night? Or perhaps the kitchen and home office need to stay comfortable during the day? Then this just might be the smart thermostat for you. It’s also a versatile model, compatible with Alexa, Hey Google, IFTTT, Cortana, and Apple Homekit, so no matter what sort of ecosystem or technological preferences you’ve got, the Honeywell Home T9 model is likely to work for you. In addition to prioritizing certain rooms in your home at all times for optimal comfort, users can set the T9 to prioritize the rooms that people are occupying at any particular time. Scheduling is a breeze on this model as well, allowing you to set comfortable temperatures upon your arrival home, and energy-saving changes while you’re away via Honeywell Home’s Residio app. This smart thermostat comes with a sensor included, and supports up to 20 sensors total. Place each sensor where you want to see the room’s temperature and humidity. Then, on the thermostat’s touchscreen (or on the app if you’re away from home), you can use the multi-room display to focus on the room’s current conditions or to set a specific schedule. You’ll also get alerts on the app if temperatures go above or below a set threshold, plus reminders to change air filters. Home and away modes make it easy to adjust the temperature as your changing schedule dictates, thus saving you money on heating and cooling. Price at time of publish: $209.99 Dimensions: 4.92 x 3.7 x .94 inches | Display: Touch screen | Sensors: Temperature, humidity | Warranty: 2 years | Color: White | Energy Star-certified: Yes The 9 Best White Noise Machines of 2022, According to Sleep Experts How to Pick the Right Smart Thermostat Features “Location and scheduling assistance are two great features to look out for when you’re choosing a new smart thermostat,” says Sanders. “Using location assistance allows the thermostat to adjust when you’re on the go. So when you’re out and about, the thermostat will set itself to an eco-temperature that will help save energy. Scheduling assistance is a great feature that allows for things like nighttime adjustments, where users can make their home feel cooler at night. This feature also allows you to set the temperature by time, so you always have control over the temperature in your home.” Compatibility You’ll also want to consider whether you have other smart devices in your home, both for compatibility and for an optimal experience. “Consider adding smart devices to your home so you can adjust your temperature with just your voice,” says Sanders. “You might even want to install two thermostats in your home to add a layer of customization for family members on each floor. Think about the design of your home when you’re making a decision — it can help you choose a thermostat that matches the style inside.” Certification “Don’t forget to keep an eye out for Energy Star certifications, which means the smart thermostat has been independently certified to deliver energy savings,” she says. All four of our recommended smart thermostats are Energy Star certified, but, according to Google, the Nest Learning Thermostat was the first thermostat to receive that certification. Frequently Asked Questions What smart thermostat is best? It certainly depends on you and your home's needs, but we chose the Google Nest Learning Thermostat as our best overall pick. We particularly appreciate the easy-to-read display, energy home reports, and how it adjusts its schedule over time based on your temperature habits. This is a great option for those who are new to smart home thermostats. Can my home handle a smart thermostat? Whether you live in a charming old house or a new build, most homes are able to support this new technology. “Many modern smart thermostats are also designed to work reliably with most 24V HVAC systems, which is the standard across many of today’s houses and apartments,” says Koopmans. However, Sanders suggests doing a little investigating before making a purchase. “Don’t forget to check the wiring that powers your current thermostat, depending on what type of wiring it has, you may need an adapter to set up your smart thermostat," Sanders tells PEOPLE. "I also advise consumers to take a picture of their old thermostat wires to help make the new smart thermostat setup much easier.” Can I install a smart thermostat myself? Review the installation process on each product’s website. The best ones tend to provide a reasonable guideline for installation time, such as 60 minutes or less for most users. If you can’t or don’t want to do the install yourself, check the website to see if they offer support and professional installation services. Will a smart thermostat save me money? “The biggest benefit behind smart thermostats is the savings,” says Sylvia Crawford, senior director of marketing strategy and planning at Arize, a smart apartment technology provider. “This varies with the user and their habits, but smart thermostats are more energy-efficient and maintain the temperature within a home. Unlike a traditional thermostat, a smart thermostat can employ machine learning to recognize the user’s preferred settings, then automatically heating or cooling the home depending on these preferences." Will a smart thermostat really make my life easier? “Say you’re away from home but don’t want the AC blasting while you’re gone. With smart thermostats, adjusting in-home temperature is as simple as logging into an app on your phone and tapping a few buttons,” says Crawford. “So, if you won’t be home for a few days but know a heatwave is about to hit your neighborhood, you can adjust your thermostat without having to go back home and do it manually.”Smart thermostats also have a scheduling feature, allowing the user to set automatic temperature changes throughout the day depending on the conditions outside. Wi-Fi and 4G connectivity are bonuses with these devices, as smart thermostats with Wi-Fi can change the temperature based on the online weather forecast in your area. If your smart devices run on 4G, you can access the smart thermostat even if the Wi-Fi goes down. “Some smart thermostats also offer geofencing technology," Crawford says. "This convenient feature adjusts the smart thermostat to match your preferences once it senses that you’re close to home." So, in addition to reducing energy consumption, it's also just convenient. "On a hot day, you won't have to wait 15 to 20 minutes for your cooling to kick in; instead, your home will already be nicely air conditioned the moment you walk through the door." Take Our Word For It PEOPLE commerce contributor Rennie Dyball interviewed experts in smart home technology as well as representatives and engineers for various smart thermostat brands to compile our picks for best smart thermostats. Some of our experts made specific brand recommendations themselves, while others provided the key features (as well as red flags) to look for while shopping for smart thermostats. Then we scoured the market for brands and models that matched up with our experts' advice.