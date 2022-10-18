Our number one pick is the Eufy P2 Pro , a modern wellness companion with Bluetooth connectivity that tracks 16 metrics. To help you find the perfect option, we rounded up several smart scales worthy of the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval .

Of course, not all smart scales are created equal. We tested 20 models first-hand, then narrowed down our picks to the most accurate, user-friendly options with standout features — awarding extra points if they had a sleek aesthetic.

Smart bathroom scales go far beyond telling you how much you weigh. They track body composition, bone mass, muscle mass, and more. "Additionally, they can work and store information with smartphones and other fitness trackers to set goals, track progress , and even compare previous health statistics," says Carol Espel, MS, a wellness specialist and program director at Pritikin Longevity Center .

Without an app, it can be hard to access old data. It does come with a paper tracker, and the instruction manual is highly detailed, but otherwise, it might not be a great choice for someone who struggles to learn new tech. Still, it's nice to have all the metrics in one place. And although the design isn't the most modern, we'd recommend it to those who don't want to mess with Bluetooth, WiFi, or mobile apps.

The Omron Body Composition Monitor isn't technically a smart scale, but it tracks and displays several metrics right on the screen. This app-free device is easy enough to set up, though it'll take a few minutes to input your information. The weight reading was accurate and consistent each time we stepped on, and you can toggle to other metrics with the touch of a button.

This smart scale displayed a consistent weight every time we stepped on, though using it on carpet showed our weights as 3 pounds lower than on hard floors. There's also a heart rate feature, where you use your phone's flashlight to check your pulse, though we found it somewhat confusing and a bit gimmicky. But considering the reasonable price and cool circular, green glass design, we'd definitely recommend it to a friend.

We found the Posture Smart Scale easy enough to set up. The app downloaded quickly, and we were able to create an account and start tracking health statistics immediately. You can add up to 24 user profiles, and it recognizes which user is currently standing on it. There's even a clever mode for tracking a baby's weight.

The Apex measured our weight accurately on both hard flooring and carpet. In addition to body weight, the display shows your progress and other information from the app. While it wasn't as user-friendly as other scales we tested, this is an excellent choice for those looking for something a bit more high-tech .

Our tester had to recruit a buddy to help pair the Etekcity Apex to her smartphone's Bluetooth. But once that was done, it was easy to input data, view various metrics, set goals, and track progress. This smart scale also syncs with third-party apps, like Fitbit, Apple Health, and MyFitnessPal. You can even pair it with Alexa or Google Assistant to use voice commands.

This smart scale took a few minutes to calibrate itself, but other than that, setup was simple. Our testers said the ample features made the short delay well worth it and thought the price was on point. The digital display on the scale is nice and clear, showing an accurate reading of your weight, BMI, and the weather outside. It even says "Happy Birthday" on your special day.

When it comes to features, the Body+ Scale is in a league of its own. It pairs with the easy-to-use Health Mate app, where you can assess your personal data, set goals, and add up to eight user profiles. Beyond 13 key metrics, you can sync it to other third-party apps to track your daily steps, workouts, water consumption, and nutrition.

The text on the digital display is easy to read against the black background. While the recorded weight was one pound higher than on a medical scale, it was consistent each time our testers stepped on.

Renpho is a solid choice for folks on a budget. The brand's Smart Body Fat Scale was super easy to set up, thanks to Bluetooth connectivity and a user-friendly mobile app. You can add up to four user profiles and track various metrics on the app, including body fat, BMI, BMR, muscle mass, and metabolic age.

Although weight is the metric displayed on the scale, the app makes it really easy to track other stats and set goals. Considering the many features and versatile, design-forward appearance, we were pleasantly surprised by the reasonable price tag.

The Arboleaf Smart Scale was a close runner-up to the P2 Pro. Once our testers downloaded the app and synced it via Bluetooth, setting it up was easy — it even comes with four AAA batteries. You can also connect it to other fitness apps, like Apple Health, Google Fit, and Fitbit. The digital screen clearly and accurately records your body weight and transfers it immediately to the app.

On the app, you can track and log a range of 16 metrics. Beyond the user-friendly, feature-rich design, our testers were big fans of the sleek, modern appearance. All things considered, we think the price is more than fair and wouldn't hesitate to recommend the P2 Pro to just about anyone.

The body weight reading is consistently accurate, and you can easily change the unit of measurement. What's more, you can add unlimited users and toggle between profiles with just a few taps. There's even a mode for weighing small pets and babies.

Our testers were impressed with the straightforward, intuitive setup process. They said downloading the app and pairing the scale was a breeze. It comes with four AAA batteries, so you can get started right away — but bear in mind you'll have to switch them out every six months or so.

After trying 20 models, the Eufy P2 Pro was a clear winner. It earned perfect scores in a majority of our tests, losing only half a point for readability. While the numbers on the digital display are easy enough to read, most metrics can only be viewed on the mobile app.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Smart Scale

Metrics



When buying a smart scale, pay attention to the specific metrics it tracks. In addition to weight, this may include body fat, body fat mass, lean body mass, muscle mass, skeletal muscle mass, bone mass, visceral fat, BMI (body mass index), BMR (basal metabolic rate), metabolic age, body water, and protein mass.

If you are just looking to measure weight, you may not need a smart scale, but if you want to track specific metrics (like body water or muscle mass), make sure the scale you choose offers those features. "A key difference [between smart scales and regular scales] is utilizing bioelectrical impedance analysis (BIA) to determine things like body fat, bone density, resting heart rate, and water percentage," says Espel.

Easy-to-use App



Most smart scales only show your body weight on the digital display. You can access all other metrics, set goals, and track your progress on the accompanying app. Ideally, the mobile app should be easy to set up and user-friendly — even better if the scale allows for several user profiles. We've noted which apps are easy to use in our recommendations. Our best overall pick, the Eufy Smart Scale P2 Pro, was super intuitive to use and set up.



Third-Party Syncing



Smart scales usually have built-in Wi-Fi or Bluetooth connectivity and sync with an accompanying mobile app. This allows you to track not only your body weight but also other metrics like body fat and bone density on your smartphone or tablet. Third-party fitness apps and trackers include Apple Health, Google Fit, Fitbit, and MyFitnessPal. Smart Scales with built-in Wi-Fi and Bluetooth connectivity can often be paired with virtual assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant, so you can control them with voice commands.



Other Ways to Measure Health



Tracking your weight, body fat, and muscle mass isn't the only way to measure your health. "Relying solely on the scale may not be the best option," says Espel, explaining that body weight often fluctuates throughout the day and week, which could distract from other wellness goals. "It can visibly affect the mindset, set the tone for highs and lows for the rest of the day, and even lead to disordered eating."



Frequently Asked Questions How do I choose a smart scale? Before you purchase a smart scale, decide which metrics you want to track. If you only want to track your weight, you may not need a smart scale — a standard scale will be sufficient. However, if you are looking to track specific metrics such as BMI or muscle mass, you'll want to choose a smart scale that can accurately measure those metrics. Many smart scales also sync with third-party fitness apps, so if that is a priority for you, choose one with syncing features.



Can smart scales measure body fat? Most smart scales measure body fat percentage (or body composition). They call on BIA to estimate this metric by detecting electrical currents running through your body. A higher percentage of body fat creates faster currents, and a lower percentage slows them down. As noted, you'll typically need to sync the scale with a mobile app to see a breakdown of your body composition.

Are smart scales accurate? You can usually count on a high-quality smart scale to provide an accurate reading of your weight. However, Espel says, "Recent studies suggest smart scales are not accurate for determining body composition."

She explains that DEXA (dual-energy X-ray absorptiometry) is far more reliable. But since this technology is generally only available in medical settings, a BIA smart scale is probably good enough for everyday, at-home use.

How We Tested Smart Scales

After researching today's top-rated, best-selling smart scales, our editors selected 20 to try first-hand. We unboxed each model, read through the directions, downloaded the apps, and paired them to mobile devices. Using sandbags and dumbbells as controls, our testers then weighed themselves several times to see whether the scales produced precise, consistent readings.

We assessed the digital displays, created user profiles, played around with the apps, and explored the various metrics. Each scale was awarded a score for setup, ease of use, accuracy, data storage, readability, and overall value. Models with the highest scores were ultimately selected for this roundup.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

