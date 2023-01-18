The 10 Best Small Desks for Any Space

Below, find the 10 best small desks for any task, budget, or space.

“A lot of people think a desk is just a static piece of furniture rather than something that has jobs to perform,” says HBO staff writer for The Sympathizer, Tea Ho. “I had to consider all of the things I need a desk to actually do in order to pick the right one.” Each person's desk use will be unique, so we compiled the best small desks currently available while evaluating the size, design, storage, and price of each piece.

A small desk should still support a large amount of work (and creativity), so we asked television writers at some of the largest networks what they look for in a desk. "[The right desk] is essential in finding a balanced spot to get your work done,” says Kristina Thomas , story editor for FBI: International on CBS. “You can’t skimp on that.” And everyone's journey to create their optimal workspace will look different.

Delegating an at-home office space that feels supportive and inspiring can be tricky — especially if you’re short on square footage. Luckily, small desks, sometimes called writing desks, can turn any room into a home office.

Best Overall Hearth & Hand with Magnolia Wood & Cane Writing Desk Target View On Target Who It's Good For Everyone, especially work-from-home folks Who It's Not Good For Those who like to shop in store as this desk is only sold online Our best overall pick is the charming Wood & Cane Writing Desk from Hearth & Hand with Magnolia. The brand is Joanna and Chip Gaines’ exclusive collaboration with Target, with a new holiday drop in stores now. Like all of their products, this desk evokes a warm rustic charm that fits easily in any space. Plus, it’s a hit among PEOPLE staff. “This desk has completely transformed my work-from-home experience without occupying too much space in my living room,” says PEOPLE senior editor Erin Johnson. This writing desk has the perfect small footprint at 30 inches tall, 42 inches wide, and 20 inches deep. We love the wide and shallow design that allows everything on your desk to be within reach. Johnson loves that it easily holds a monitor, laptop, keyboard, and mouse, and it still has plenty of space to stack other items. The Mid-Century design and rattan detailing on the drawers give an antique feel but with newly-bought sturdy construction. And the two shallow drawers are perfect for storing small items like post-its and planners to help minimize desktop clutter. Assembly is required for this desk, and make sure you find that Phillips head screwdriver because tools are not included. This desk comes in three shades to match any aesthetic: simple black, warm chestnut brown, and natural tan. It’s not super cheap but worth the investment for folks who spend a lot of time at their desk. There’s no better way to be motivated for those back-to-back Zoom meetings than with this homey and inviting wood desk. Price at time of publish: $169.99 Dimensions: 20 x 42 x 30 inches | Weight: 40 lbs. | Materials: Wood, wood composite | Storage: 2 drawers

Best Budget Room Essentials Wood and Metal Writing Desk with Storage Target View On Target Who It's Good For Students or anyone on a budget Who It's Not Good For Those looking for secure drawer storage On a budget? Save money with our top affordable pick from Target’s Room Essentials brand. This desk offers a minimal modern design mixing wood and metal. This is a great option for those wanting to incorporate modern design aesthetics without breaking the bank. This desk features an open shelf for storing any office supplies, and at only 35 pounds, it's quite light and feasible for one-person assembly. Note that not all tools are supplied, and there are quite a few separate pieces to assemble. This price point is perfect for students or those who may have to furnish a whole home on a budget. Price at time of publish: $65 Dimensions: 20 x 40 x 30 inches | Weight: 31.5 lbs. | Materials: Steel, paper | Storage: Open storage shelf

Best Investment West Elm Mid-Century Art Display Mini Desk West Elm View On West Elm Who It's Good For Minimalist design lovers and maximalist spenders Who It's Not Good For Storage fanatics on a budget Go on. You deserve it. Splurge on a luxury WFH setup with this gorgeous Mid-Century Art Display Mini Desk. This mini desk takes up minimal space at only 36 inches wide and would stand out as a beautiful piece in any room. This desk gives not just utility but also beauty with its sleek mid-century design, and it features a mix of quality materials like wood, glass, and metal for a high-end aesthetic. The two-tiered design features a wood storage shelf (available in either a Dark Walnut or Cloud finish) below the tempered glass work surface. Slim steel legs (available in either an Antique Brass or Light Bronze) finish off the desk’s minimal design. The wood shelf is the only storage available in this desk, so this is a minimalist’s dream. At 72 pounds, two people are recommended for assembly, but no need for extra tools. Invest in this desk and feel like you’re working in a museum store display window. Price at time of publish: $449.10 Dimensions: 22.2 x. 36 x 30 inches | Weight: 72 lbs. | Materials: Tempered glass, engineered wood, steel frame | Storage: Open shelf. No drawers. The 8 Best Home Printers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Rattan Opalhouse designed with Jungalow Hali Woven Rattan Desk Brown Target View On Target Who It's Good For Vintage lovers Who It's Not Good For Storage seekers A rattan desk is a great way to incorporate texture and trendy antique design into your space. Justina Blakeny's exclusive collection at Target delivers our favorite rattan pick that encompasses her maximalist but homey aesthetic. This desk features rattan weaving on the back and sides giving it a vintage charm. Plus, It comes in a golden natural tan wood color that’ll add warmth to a workspace, and the silhouette of this desk has such a fun, beachy vibe. With no drawers or shelves, this desk is for those prioritizing style over storage. Assembly is required, though tools aren’t included. It’s on the pricier side but more affordable and easier to find than a vintage writing desk. This one will have folks asking which antique store you had to rummage through to find this gem. Don’t worry, your secret is safe with us. Price at time of publish: $250 Dimensions: 24 x 42.5 x 40 inches | Weight: 13 lbs. | Materials: Wood, MDF | Storage: None The 10 Best Shoe Racks of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Industrial SHW Home Office Computer Desk Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Modern industrial design-lovers Who It's Not Good For Cottagecore enthusiasts This best-selling desk has an industrial vibe that’s perfect for a small space. The mix of wood and metal lends a modern take on a writing desk, and it comes in eight different color combinations. There are no shelves or drawers, so this is best for someone who just needs a space to house their computer and spread out a few belongings. At an affordable price point, this is a great stylish and practical option for a small space. Price at time of publish: $54.97 Dimensions: 16 x 32 x 28 inches | Weight: 14.4 lbs. | Materials: Metal, wood | Storage: No drawers or shelves.

Best Standing SHW Electric Adjustable Standing Desk Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For People with ergonomic concerns Who It's Not Good For Those who want drawers for storage If you work from home for long stretches of time, this standing desk is a great option for a small space. The SHW Standing Desk has adjustable height to allow for sitting and standing so that you can have a more ergonomic work setup. This desk comes in three finishes: maple with white-painted steel legs, black with black-painted legs, and oak with white-painted legs. A basket on the underside of the desk organizes cables and wires, and two hooks (one on each side) can hold headphones and bags, but the built-in storage ends there. A digital display makes adjusting the height simple and easy, and we love that you can save four height presets for convenience. The price point is great, too, as many other standing desks can be quite expensive. Price at time of publish: $178.87 Dimensions: 24 x 40 x 28-45 inches | Weight: 51.9 lbs. | Materials: Wood, steel | Storage: 2 hooks

Best Foldable WOHOMO Folding Desk Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Tiny space dwellers Who It's Not Good For Folks working on large laptops or monitors For the ultimate space-saving solution, this folding desk can be tucked out of sight to maximize your live/work area in even the smallest spaces. When folded, this desk is only 2.76 inches deep and could easily be stored behind a door or under furniture. This small desk features a minimal modern design: A gray faux stone top made from engineered wood and black painted metal legs offers luxury style at an affordable price. However, a hook on one side for headphones or bags is the only storage option. It does require assembly, but since it’s under 20 pounds, it would be an easy one-person job for most. Price at time of publish: $79.99 Dimensions: 15.75 x 31/5 x 29.52 inches | Weight: 17.9 lbs. | Materials: Engineered wood, metal | Storage: 1 hook

Best Ladder Tangkula Ladder Desk Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Those looking for more storage with minimal floor space Who It's Not Good For Anyone with multiple monitors If you’ve got limited square footage, a ladder desk is a great solution for a small desk with storage. The Tangkula Ladder Desk features two tiered shelves and a large drawer to keep your home office organized. And it can be mounted to the wall for stability, which is important when using ladder desks. If you like to decorate your home office setup, the upper two-tier open shelf design can feature plants, books, or your favorite scented candle. This desk features a large pull-out drawer to keep other work materials out of sight, and it comes in three finishes: gray, natural, and walnut. As one of the smaller options, this desk is best for those wanting minimal work space but more storage space. Price at time of publish: $139.99 Dimensions: 15.5 x 33 x 64 inches | Weight: 42 lbs. | Materials: Engineered wood | Storage: 2-tiered open shelves, 1 large drawer The 13 Best Laptop Backpacks for Travel of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best with Drawers HOMBCK Computer Desk with Drawers Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For Storage fanatics Who It's Not Good For Minimalists Low on space but big on stuff? Have your cake and eat it, too, with this small computer desk that also features ample storage. The HOMBCK Computer Desk features two drawers, one filing cabinet drawer, and three shelves. Basically, this desk is a storage dream come true. Display photos and trinkets on the shelves and hide any less aesthetically pleasing office supplies in the drawers. The farmhouse design makes for a charming home office, and it’s available in classic white, off-white, grey wood, and rustic oak finishes. Assembly is required, and at 86 pounds, it’s likely a two-person job. For this price point, it’s a small desk that offers a lot of value in the form of storage. Price at time of publish: $148.55 Dimensions: 20.5 x 44 x 38.2 inches | Weight: 86 lbs. | Materials: MDF | Storage: 3 shelves, 2 drawers, 1 filing cabinet drawer