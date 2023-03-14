The 9 Best Slippers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Our PEOPLE Tested team slipped on 20 different pairs, evaluating each based on their design, quality, comfort, durability, warmth, and overall value. Keep reading to discover the best slippers we recommend.

“Some people just love the feel of walking around barefoot at home, but as a podiatrist, the reality is that this isn’t the best option for foot health,” says Dr. Bradley Schaeffer , DPM, a board-certified podiatrist and foot surgeon with SOLE Podiatry in New York City. “A supportive slipper can make a huge difference and have long-lasting effects on pain reduction and therefore, your overall health and happiness — and you won't have to come see me for fat pad injections in your feet."

Your feet literally carry you through life. Isn’t it time you showed some appreciation for them with a new pair of slippers? Whether you like to slip into yours after wearing heels or have given up on shoes entirely while working from home (no judgment here), you’ll want a pair of slippers that provide comfortable support for your tootsies — bonus points if they’re cute, too.

Best Overall L.L.Bean Women's Wicked Good Slippers Squam Lake Booties 5 L.L. Bean View On L.L.Bean Pros Water- and stain-resistant

Great traction

Bootie style for added warmth Cons Pricey for a slipper (but we think they're worth it) During testing, these slippers worked on absolutely every surface around the home: hardwood, carpet, laminate, and cement, and we found them to have the best traction in a slipper. We also love the velvet suede texture that’s perfect for wearing about the house — though they escaped one quick trip outdoors unscathed, too. True to name, the fit on these L.L.Bean booties is wicked good (as they are fond of saying in New England). The lambswool interior feels like a lovely hug around our feet, and they're comfortable enough to wear either with or without socks. While we do need to pull these on so they don’t slip around the ankle, it’s worth the extra second or two, and despite wearing them barefoot, the lining stayed fresh and fluffy throughout our testing period. While these might be a bit pricey for slippers, we think they’re worth every penny due to the versatility in use and incredible traction. Price at time of publish: $109 Size Range: 6-11 (whole sizes) | Construction: Velvet suede upper, Australian lambswool lining, shearling collar, foam insole, thermoplastic rubber outsole | Colors: Classic Navy/Classic, Navy/Coral Flame, Natural/Natural/Wild Berry People / Dera Burreson

Runner-Up, Best Overall Ugg Women's Tasman Slipper 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dillards.com Pros Super plush sheepskin lining

Thick soles, so you can wear these outside

Lots of color options Cons Might feel snug at first Got cold feet? Uggs are famous for their sheepskin lining that somehow manages to warm up your feet without making them feel overheated. We love these slippers because they are soft, cozy, and warm. If your feet are always freezing, these slippers will definitely keep yours toasty. These shoes are well made with perfect stitching around the soles, so if you’re looking for a slipper that’s in it for the long haul, the Ugg Tasman might be the perfect fit. The sole is very thick and durable (yet lightweight), so they can easily be worn outside. These cute, comfy slippers come in more than a dozen colors — everything from classic black and brown to brighter, bolder colors like parakeet green and mussel shell (a royal purple). If you’re new to Ugg, you’ll want to slip into these barefoot — though it may be a tight squeeze at first until the lining molds to your feet. If you’ve already been rocking Uggs, then you’ll be pleased to know that these are really just the slipper version of the boots that you know and love. Price at time of publish: $109.99 Size Range: 5-12 (whole sizes) | Construction: 100% suede upper, sheepskin lining, rubber sole | Colors: 15

Best Budget Quince Organic Turkish Waffle Slippers 4.6 Quince View On Onequince.com Pros Good fit and traction

Spa-like waffle knit fabric Cons Not plush or super warm

Don't offer a ton of support If you’ve ever gotten a spa treatment, then the mere sight of white waffle knit is likely enough to put you in a zen state of mind. These slippers from Quince will make you feel like you are about to enjoy a massage or facial but at a far more budget-friendly price. Though these are slip-ons, we were impressed that they stayed put on our feet — you can wear them with bare feet or thin socks. We also found the soles had good traction on most surfaces, though it was better on hard floors than carpet, where they tended to slip a little. These slippers aren’t plush like some of the others on our list nor are they heavy; if you’re looking for something with more support, try another pair. However, if you’re looking for something light to slip into after the shower or while lounging around, these are top-notch; you can feel the quality of the fabric from the first time you put them on to the 100th — which is impressive considering these slippers are just $30. Price at time of publish: $29.90 Size Range: S-L | Construction: 100% Turkish cotton, slip-resistant sole | Colors: White, Grey People / Marisa Viglione

Best Investment Birkenstock Zermatt Shearling Clog Slipper 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Zappos Pros Lots of support

Can wear without socks

Nice range of colors and patterns Cons Footbed is made with latex, for those allergic

Not ideal for wide feet, as these have a narrower shape For those already Birkenstock fans, we know you'll love these. But if you’re new to the brand that's a major hit with celebrities, then you can’t go wrong with trying out the Zematt slipper. There’s the cork sole just like you get with Birkenstock clogs, but unlike the clogs, it looks more like a fabric sole dipped in rubber. It’s worth noting that you’ll get a more narrow fit with these, but we like that they provide more support than the average slipper, and the shearling inside is not super fluffy but just the right amount. These Birkenstocks come in neutral colors as well as some bolder patterns like plaid. It’s possible to wear these slippers outside — we confirmed this during testing — and there's no need for socks unless you are going outside for a longer period of time (thinner socks are recommended). Overall, we liked the cozy warm feel and that they were easy to slip on and off. (Allergy warning: the footbed is made with latex.) Price at time of publish: $99.95-$135 Size Range: Women 's4-12.5; Men's 6-17.5 (whole and half sizes) | Construction: Wool blend upper, shearling lining, cork and latex footbed, rubber sole | Colors: 12 People / Jodi Espinosa

Best for Narrow Feet Dearfoams Brendan Microfiber Suede Clog with Whipstitch Slipper 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walmart Pros Carbon-neutral product

Good for both indoors and outdoors Cons Needs a short break-in period The cushion and support feel more like a shoe than the slippers we have tried. The lining is comfortable and warm but didn't make feet too warm or cause sweating. While these do have a narrow fit, they also come in wide as well, so no one’s left out of the comfort that this pair offers. Aside from the narrowness, we liked the firm grip of the bottom sole that seemed safe enough for any surface (including outside), and the soles were super comfortable and durable enough that we felt like they would hold up well over time. We reached for these slippers again and again during the testing period and were thrilled to discover that they were holding up well and hadn’t gotten smelly from use. We even tested them outside on a snowy day, and our feet remained warm and comfortable. That doesn’t mean that they’re too warm for indoor use, though — we thought they were the perfect temperature there, too. Price at time of publish: $29.95 Size Range: Men's S-XXL (also available in wide) | Construction: 100% polyester, memory foam insole, thermoplastic rubber outer sole | Colors: Black, Chestnut, Pavement, Black Twill, Coffee Twill, Navy Twill People / Jodi Espinosa

Best Machine Washable Allbirds Wool Dwellers 4.9 Allbirds View On Allbirds.com View On Dick's Pros Made from recycled materials

Great traction Cons Open-back design cuts down on warmth We loved the classic slipper design of these Allbirds, which slide on easily for a great fit, thanks to cushioning that molds to your feet. Immediately comfortable, the rubber soles (FSC-certified for sustainability) offer great traction on all surfaces. We found these slippers to be quite warm despite the open-back design. A full shoe would be best for optimal warmth, though we love that they didn’t make our feet overheat or feel sweaty like many other slippers do. All in all, these would be great for spring or fall when it's starting to get chilly but is not yet frigid. Overall, we were impressed by the quality of the materials and the construction of the slipper. After two weeks, the slippers continued to look and feel like new, and the color still looked great. Though these are machine washable, you might just find that you can go a long time without having to toss them in your hamper. And at just $49 a pair, it might be worth it to buy a second so that you have some ready to use when it’s laundry day. They're available in both men's and women's sizes (which also feature different color options). Price at time of publish: $75 Size Range: Men's S-XXL | Construction: 60% reused wool scraps, 40% GRS-certified recycled polyester, FSC-certified natural rubber outsole | Colors: Heathered Gray, Natural White Fluffs, Natural Black Fluffs, Buoyant Pink, Tartan Lux Orange People / Julia Fields

Best Arch Support Vionic Gemma Mule Slippers 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Zappos Pros Designed by a podiatrist

Velcro tab ensures snug fit

Tons of color choices Cons Not everyone needs the firm arch support these offer Slippers don’t always offer great arch support. Meet the exception: the Gemma mule from Vionic. These have a very sturdy sole and firm arch support, which we appreciate; they can certainly be worn outdoors if you choose, as well. Comfort is where these slippers really shine. It’s not that surprising, though, when you consider a podiatrist designed these slippers. A lightweight, flexible EVA midsole acts as a shock absorber, so your feet, ankles, and knees will feel more relaxed. Plus, the footbed has an odor-resistant covering, so feel free to bare those feet while wearing these slippers. We also liked the velcro tab that made for a snugger fit when wearing them barefoot, and we could easily loosen it when wearing socks. These slippers definitely provide the comfort, arch support, and traction they promise. Considering the reasonable price and more than two dozen color options, it may be worth buying some for the whole family (or at least a few pairs for yourself). Price at time of publish: $69.95 Size Range: Women's 5-12, whole sizes | Construction: Terrycloth upper and footbed, ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) sole | Colors: 24

Best Shearling Parachute Shearling Wool Clogs 4.7 Parachute View On Parachute Pros Durable and supportive

No-break in period Cons Only comes in two neutral colors

Clog style does feel a bit heavy It’s shearling lining and foam cushioning for the win with these clog-style slippers from Parachute. We found that they’re super comfortable and no break-in period was necessary for these warm shoes. The clog design of these slippers does make them a bit heavy, so you might want to opt for another lighter, slip-on style on our list if that tends to bother you. However, the clog design is what we believe makes them so durable and supportive. We preferred to wear socks to keep their whole foot warm because of the backless slipper style. However, the fluffy, soft shearling lining does an excellent job of keeping their toes warm without feeling overheated. If you prefer to wear your shearling-lined slippers without socks, you’re in luck. These Parachute slippers are machine washable — we put them in with a load of towels and were impressed by the results. Basically, we could wear these shoes all day, and they would still look good as new. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: XS-XL (unisex) | Construction: 100% wool upper, foam sole with tread | Colors: Honey, Natural People / Nicole Lund