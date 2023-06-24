To find the best men’s slip-on shoes, we tested over 20 options, carefully considering their overall comfort, support, and, of course, style. After several weeks of wear, we found 10 styles that you’ll totally want to live in.

“Men’s slip-on shoes typically have no laces and sometimes can be found with an open back,” Tara West, a fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant, tells PEOPLE. “They are regarded as a more casual option for men and are very comfortable and an easy go-to shoe.” Made for everyday wear, slip-ons are the ideal shoe for, well, slipping on — to run errands, travel, and even wear to the beach or on a boat. And while they might be more popular for their casual designs, there is such a thing as dressy slip-on shoes, including loafers and even some low boot-style options.

Whether out of convenience or style, there are a few types of shoes that everyone needs in their wardrobe — and slip-on shoes are definitely one of them. From casual canvas slip-on sneakers to dressy leather loafers, slip-on shoes can elevate a variety of menswear looks.

We also love these shoes for their breathable and antibacterial lining, which keeps feet fresh and dry even if you don’t wear socks. Albeit a little on the more expensive side at full price, we found that these shoes were well worth the investment, especially considering how durable and comfortable they are.

For the best supportive slip-on shoes, consider the Casca Men’s Avro, which is constructed from a form-fitting knit material that wraps around the foot and provides sufficient ankle support. Additionally, these slip-on sneakers are designed with triple-density cushioning for long-lasting comfort from heel to toe, plus they have a durable rubber sole that provides plenty of traction.

If you love the look of laced-up sneakers but want the convenience of slip-ons, we recommend the Tropicfeel Sunset sneakers, which are constructed from a stretchy material derived from plastic water bottles with a recycled EVA sole. These sneakers not only look cool, but they’re extremely comfortable, too. While we wish they had a little more arch support, we found that we could wear these for long periods of time without any discomfort. We also love these because they’re super lightweight and packable, so they’re easy to travel with, plus they are designed for water compatibility and are quick-drying so you don’t have to worry about them while adventuring at the beach, creek, or river. Perfect for summer adventures, these everyday sneakers are worth the investment.

Look like a laced sneaker but have the ability to easily slip on and off

Investing in a pair of dress casual slip-on shoes is always a good idea, especially since they’re appropriate footwear for a variety of occasions. Our top pick for this category is the Naot Executive Director shoe, which has a Chelsea boot feel to them (only without the boot shaft) and is constructed from high-quality leather and rubber with elastic sides for stretch. We loved these slip-ons because they have a flexible sole with plenty of arch support, making them highly comfortable, plus, they boast a style that feels super versatile so you’ll get plenty of use out of them. While they are on the expensive side, we found that they are so well-made that they will surely last a very long time, making the investment worth it.

Dressy enough for smart dress codes but can be easily dressed down as well for added versatility

Aside from their quality and support, the best thing about these dress loafers is that they are appropriate enough for fancy dress codes (including black tie); however, you could also dress them down slightly with a pair of cropped slacks and a nice polo shirt, giving them a more casual feel and making them a bit more versatile than other formal slip-on shoes.

With high-quality materials and durable construction, the best dress loafer is the G.H. Bass Logan Flat-Strap Weejuns Loafer. We took these loafers out for a test drive and found they offered a lot more arch support than other loafer styles which made them all the more comfortable for long wear. Although it takes a few wears to break them in, they were supremely comfortable and maintained their support after hours of wear.

They take some time to break in (but once broken in, they are super comfy)

We wore these Birkenstock clogs out and about in the real world and were impressed by their overall arch support and how easy the backless design is to slip in and out of. The slip-on shoes also feature an inclusive size range of men’s sizing 6 through 17.5 with both wide and narrow options available.

There’s a reason why the Birkenstock Boston Clog is considered a crowd-favorite style. These unisex clogs are designed with a soft cork footbed that boasts plenty of support while you stride and also molds to your soles over time for more customized comfort. Its EVA footbed also helps add a lightweight and supportive base with excellent traction for walking.

The great thing about these sneakers is that they feature a washable insole, so you don’t have to worry about them getting gross, even if you don’t wear socks. With that said, we didn’t think these shoes were very breathable, so if you go without socks you might need to wash them more regularly. They also run a bit large, so you may have to size down to get the best fit.

For a comfortable slip-on shoe, these OluKai Lae’ahi sneakers won’t disappoint. Inspired by the feeling of walking on wet sand, these shoes are super comfortable for long wear. We love that they have a Wet Grip Rubber role which gives them excellent traction that makes you feel stable and supportive while you stride.

Once we slipped these on, we thought the overall fit, durability, and traction were impressive. We also felt like our feet had enough support — especially for a sneaker with a flat footbed — and the shoes fit well enough that the break-in period isn’t so bad (though they are a little snug at first). One thing to note is that on super warm days, our feet felt a bit sweaty while wearing these. If you typically have this problem, we recommend going with a more breathable slip-on shoe.

Although slip-on shoes come in a variety of styles, these Vans shoes are the ultimate classic. Constructed from a durable canvas material with rubber soles, the Vans Classic Slip-On Sneaker is super easy to slip into and comfortable enough for long wear. If you’re not into the Classic black and white checkered look, you’ll be pleased to find a seemingly endless amount of color and print options to choose from.

While the style itself is classic, there are tons of color options and prints to choose from

While Chucks aren’t known for their support, we still found that these slip-on shoes are comfortable enough for regular wear, especially after breaking them in for a few hours (and if you do need that extra arch support, you can always add your own insoles). It is worth noting, though, that these sneakers run a little big, so we recommend sizing down.

There’s nothing more classic than a Converse Chuck Taylor Sneaker — and the slip-on version is just as noteworthy as the original. After testing these out for a couple of weeks, we were most impressed by the durable material (especially the heavy-duty cotton canvas) and how much traction the slip-on sneaker has for a flat sole.

They do run a little large, so you may need to size down

While testing these sneakers out, we were most impressed by the amount of support the soles offer and the level of long-lasting comfort that makes you want to slip them on daily. Additionally, we love that these sneakers feature Dyma-tex technology, which gives them a waterproof finish so you don’t ever have to worry about soggy feet in the rain and can ensure your feet stay clean and dry on hot and sticky days. While the sneakers don’t come in half sizes, we sized up and found that they still fit well.

If you’re looking for a men’s slip-on shoe you can wear every day, we love the Vessi Men’s Everyday Move Slip-Ons. These sneaker slip-ons are constructed from a comfortable and stretchy knit material that form-fits the foot in a comfortable and supportive way.

While these shoes aren’t technically orthopedic, they do feature some decent arch support, which provides additional comfort and makes them easy to wear for long stretches of time. After testing these shoes out for a couple of weeks, we found that these were the best slip-on shoes because of their lightweight feel and supreme comfort. Although they don’t come in half sizes, we didn’t have trouble finding a pair that fit well, but that may not be the case for everyone.

Our top pick is the Hey Dude Men’s Wally, which you can find on Amazon for somewhere between $44 and $60, depending on the size. These slip-on shoes are constructed from a durable and breathable cotton upper material that keeps feet cool, dry, and sweat-free, making them an excellent choice for hot and sticky summer weather.

Although these ended up fitting well, we wish they were available in half sizes

Shoes are super easy to slip into but still stay securely on the feet thanks to the elastic laces

Things to Consider Before Buying Slip-On Shoes

Fit

When shopping for slip-on shoes, one of the most important things to consider is the fit — otherwise, they won’t be comfortable or provide ample support. “Be sure the shoe fits but isn’t too tight or fitted to the foot,” says Tara West, a fashion stylist and wardrobe consultant. “This will make the shoe difficult and even annoying to put on,” she adds, noting that slip-ons that are too loose can also lead to lots of friction on the heel and, therefore, blisters.

When considering fit, it of course helps to try the shoes on — especially if you’re in between sizes — however, if that’s not possible, consider reading customer reviews to get an idea of how the shoes actually fit in order to select the right size for your soles.

Material

The material is also important to consider as this can not only determine the overall quality but also make styling the shoe even easier. If you’re looking for a slip-on shoe for everyday wear, a casual canvas such as the Converse Chuck Taylor All Star Slip Sneakers or the Vessi Men’s Everyday Move Slip-Ons which has a more athletic feel will do the trick. However, for something a little more elevated, a slip-on shoe in a genuine leather material like the Naot Executive Director is an excellent choice.

Material can also determine versatility, which is important for those looking to invest in a pair of slip-ons they can get lots of use out of. While some canvas and athleisure slip-ons can be dressed up, this isn’t always the case. If you want something that works best for smart or business casual dress codes, suede and or leather slip-ons like the Naot Executive Director are a fantastic option. If you want to dress things up even more, you can even opt for a luxe leather slip-on shoe such as the G.H. Bass Logan Flat-strap Weejuns Loafer.

Style

Slip-on shoes are popular designs for sneakers; however, there are tons of other styles available. When shopping, consider what style of slip-on works best for your wardrobe needs. You could go for a classic slip-on sneaker like the Vans Classic Slip-on Sneaker or a more casual clog like the Birkenstock Boston Clog. Some slip-ons, such as the Vessi Men’s Everyday Move Slip-Ons, even have a more athletic feel to them, despite not having any laces.



How We Tested

To find the best men’s slip-on shoes, we researched dozens of styles and curated a list of the most popular pairs we wanted to try out. Our PEOPLE Tested team then conducted real-world testing to get a feel for how the shoes really held up. Over the course of two weeks, we tried 21 men's slip-on shoes and carefully vetted them to determine which shoes lived up to our expectations.

After the testing period was complete, we rated each pair on a scale of 1 to 5 (5 being the best) against the following attributes: fit, comfort, support, ease of cleaning, stability, durability, value, quality, design, and performance. The slip-on shoes with the highest average scores earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.



Frequently Asked Questions Are slip-on shoes good for walking? Slip-ons are great for everyday wear and can provide support and comfort while walking, but it depends on your level of activity. “Slip-on shoes are suitable for a stroll or walking around the city, but I wouldn’t recommend them for a rigorous walk or hike,” says West. She instead recommends opting for a shoe with more support and laces, such as an athletic sneaker.

Should slip-on shoes be tight or loose? As far as fit is concerned, slip-ons should fit properly because, if they are too big, they will ride up and down your heel and cause blisters, and if too tight, they will be uncomfortable and might impact your overall gait. “Opt for a pair that feels secure yet relaxed,” says Carly Landig, a fashion stylist and creative consultant. “You want to be able to wiggle your toes freely, pull the shoe on and off with ease, and have a touch of space for breathability.”

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. As someone who, for the most part, lives in slip-on sneakers, Jessie knows a thing or two about what to look for in this shoe style.

For this piece, she leaned into her personal experience as well as the expertise of style experts Carly Landig and Tara West to learn more about what makes a slip-on shoe the best. She also thoroughly vetted the PEOPLE Tested team’s real-world testing insights, paying close attention to the fit, comfort, durability, and support of each sneaker, and as a result, curated this list of the best men’s slip-on shoes.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

