In other words, there are more possibilities than ever when it comes to versatile slip-on shoes. To help you find your next favorite pair of shoes, we rounded up some of the most popular styles on the internet, from booties to sneakers. We also tested some of the top-rated pairs in our PEOPLE Tested labs, inspecting the shoes for comfort, design, ease of entry, and support. In the end, we were left with 21 of the best slip-on shoes for women to be comfortable in style.

“When people think of slip-on shoes, most people would associate them with the comfort of a flat [or a] slip-on sneaker with no laces,” stylist Holly Katz of the Fashion Crimes podcast explains. “However, a slip-on can reference a few different styles. The definition of a ‘slip-on’ shoe can be a sneaker with or without laces, a loafer, a dressy flat or even a heeled mule.”

Most of us probably have one shoe that gets way more wear than any other in our wardrobe. This is the shoe you throw on to walk the dog or to run a quick errand. It usually has two main qualities. One: It’s easy to put on, and two: It’s comfortable. There's also the accessible factor for those that may need something uncomplicated to get in and out of. This explains the popularity of slip-on shoes. From easy-to-wear Birkenstocks to shoes specifically made for standing all day, slip-on shoes come in a plethora of varieties — and they’re more stylish than ever.

Most Comfortable Naturalizer Womens Marianne Slip On Sneaker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros The cushy footbed was comfortable on our feet right out of the box, and only grew more comfortable with wear

Outsoles provide good traction on all surfaces

Great value for the high-quality materials and sleek design Cons They often sell out in many of their most popular colorways, so get your hands on them while you can! These might look like your typical cute pair of slip-on sneakers, but inside, they’re oh-so-much more — with supportive soles that contour to the shape of your feet, we never want to wear another sneaker. These shoes felt comfortable right out of the box but became even more comfortable in our tests as they molded to our unique foot shape. Through 8-hour days of wear, while walking, working, and standing, the Marianne slip-on sneaker provided us with crucial arch support that kept us comfortable and pain-free. We also love the padded heels, which prevent any chafing or uncomfortable rubbing. The outsole provides grippy traction that helps us feel safe walking on any surface. From the outside, these Naturalizer sneakers look like a pair of stylish, sleek sneakers that can be dressed up or down, but once you try a pair, it’s clear that they were designed with both style and comfort in mind (and all for a super reasonable price for the quality). Price at time of publish: $68.82 Size range: 4-12 | Upper material: Leather, cotton | Heel Height: Flat People / Lucy Silberman

Best Overall OluKai Pehuea Slip On Sneakers 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros Comfortable right out of the box, no need for us to break them in

Padded arch support helped us stay comfortable for 9+ hour days on our feet

Rubber sole is flexible yet sturdy, and kept its shape through all our tested Cons In the mid-to-high price range of slip on shoes that we tested (though we think the quality and sleek design make them worth the cost) Right out of the box, the Olukai Pehuea slip-on sneakers impressed us with their elegant construction and comfortable cushy arch support. We slipped on the drop-in-heel shoes easily and spent upwards of nine hours a day wearing them during our testing process to confirm that these sneakers are not just stylish but also supremely comfortable. That’s thanks to substantial arch support and breathable tops, which kept our feet feeling cushioned and cool even on long, hot walks. The slip-on design was easy to, well, slip on, but didn’t slip off our heels while we walked, which made these shoes very comfortable to walk in for miles at a time in our testing. The insole is flexible but not flimsy, with a solid rubber footbed that held up perfectly through our tests. While the price tag initially caused us a little sticker shock, after wearing the Olukai slip-on sneakers for multiple 9+ hour days, we can see why they’re priced higher than some of the lower-end sneakers on the market. They’re attractive, supportive, and sturdy enough that we feel confident that they’ll last us for seasons to come. Price at time of publish: $100 Size range: 5-12 | Upper material: Breathable mesh | Heel Height: Flat People / Taylor Fox

Best Canvas Birkenstock Oswego Canvas Birkenstock View On Birkenstock.com Pros Flexible rubber sole is comfortable and sturdy

Cork footbed naturally molds to the shape of your feet Cons One of the most expensive options on our list Birkenstock is a brand that is known for ultra comfortable shoes, and they're certainly having a huge resurgence and celebrity fanbase. But their range of comfortable, slip-on shoes ranges far beyond their famous buckled sandals — these canvas slip-ons are designed specifically for all-day wear and comfort, too, so they’re great for days where you’re on your feet constantly. Price at time of publish: $135 Size range: 5-12.5 | Upper materials: Open-pored, flexible suede and high-quality, untreated natural leather | Heel Height: Flat

Best Budget Old Navy Canvas Slip-On Sneakers Old Navy View On Gap.com Pros One of the most cost effective slip-on shoes we found, and the sleek design looks more expensive than they really are

Comfortable and easy to clean Cons Some may find that the heel is slightly stiff and can slip, which can lead to blisters For a more affordable option, these Old Navy canvas sneakers are another highly-rated option. With six different color options, these are the ultimate, ultra-affordable canvas slip-on sneakers. Plus, they’re budget-friendly enough that you could even invest in multiple colors. Price at time of publish: $20 Size range: 6-11 | Material: 100% cotton | Heel Height: Flat

Best Shearling Ugg Classic Mini II Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros Classic Ugg Sheepskin lining is extremely comfortable and warm

Design is very on-trend and great for daily wear Cons Limited arch support may not be ideal for every foot type As Emily Loftiss says, “Let's be honest, when your feet hurt — all you want are your Uggs. These mini boots are all the rage. Choose from 21 colors and be stylish and cozy.” Not only are Uggs’ mini boots super on-trend, but they’re the same level of comfort and warmth that you remember from the slightly taller Ugg boots you probably owned 15 years ago. Price at time of publish: $150 Size range: 5-12 | Upper materials: Dyed sheep fur | Heel Height: 1 inch

Best for Travel Cariuma IBI Slip On 4.9 Cariuma View On Cariuma.com Pros Super lightweight and comfortable enough for us to walk for two miles with adequate support, making them great for travel

Sleek design can easily be dressed up or down depending on occasion and styling

Durable outsole provides great traction on a number of surfaces Cons Might take a couple of wears to break in the heels The Cariuma IBI Slip On shoes are lightweight, comfortable, and undeniably adorable. They look like a cross between a classy boat-shoe and a trendy skater sneaker and can easily be dressed up or down for any occasion. We tested these shoes walking around on a trip that included sidewalks and trails and found that the breathable material helped keep our feet cool and comfortable. After hiking for two miles in the IBI slip-ons without socks during our first wear-test, we noticed that our heel felt a little bit sore and red, but didn’t blister. After breaking them in, though, we never again felt pain or discomfort while wearing the IBI sneakers again. They provide adequate space in the toe box so that our feet weren’t squished nor sliding around, and the padded arches felt supportive throughout our testing. These shoes can handle a number of terrains, from rain to snow to sun, and they’re incredibly lightweight, which makes them a great choice to slip in your bag when packing for your next vacation. Price at time of publish: $110 Size range: 5-13 | Upper material: Bamboo knit | Heel Height: Flat People / Jamie Hergengrader

Best for Outdoors The North Face Women’s ThermoBall Traction Mules V The North Face View On Amazon View On The North Face Pros Comfortable slipper-like feel

High-traction outsoles make these shoes great in all walking conditions Cons Slipper design, so might not be appropriate for nicer occasions You probably know at least one person in your life who is a huge fan of these famous North Face slip-ons. If you’re looking for a pair of slip-ons that seamlessly transition from indoors to outdoors while keeping your feet warm and comfortable, these highly-rated shoes are for you. Price at time of publish: $59 Size range: 5-11 | Upper materials: 100%-recycled ripstop upper finished with a Durable-Water Repellent (DWR) | Heel Height: Flat

Best for Work Hush Puppies Loafers Hush Puppies View On Hushpuppies.com Pros Stylish, trendy loafer shape is great for the office or more casual outings

Extra cushioned heel pads help prevent rubbing and blisters

Great value for the quality, style, and comfort at less than $100 Cons Some shopper note that they wish these shoes had more support These are a favorite shoe of celebrity stylist Liv Schreiber, who says she often gets compliments on her favorite pink pair.



"I have the Hot Pink Wren Loafers and the Cow Print Cora Loafers from Hush Puppies,” Schreiber says. “They're under $100 and beyond comfortable. Pair with jeans and a neutral sweater if you choose the vibrant colors. [They're] the perfect pop for fall. I've actually been stopped in the street wearing my hot pink pair.” Price at time of publish: $79.95 Size range: 6-12 | Upper materials: Leather, nubuck, or suede | Heel Height: Flat

Best for Walking Toms Resident Eco Heritage Canvas Sneakers Toms View On Bloomingdales View On Dsw.com View On Journeys.com Pros Canvas outers are breathable and soft

Rubber outsole provides great traction

Shoppers say they’re warm and supportive Cons None that we could find! Breathable, stretchy, versatile, and cushioned, these slip-on canvas sneakers are the ultimate everyday pair of shoes. Perfect for indoor or outdoor use, the shoes have an average rating of 4.8 stars and rave reviews from happy customers. The rubber outsole also gives them extra traction, which makes walking in slippery or uneven conditions that much easier. Price at time of publish: $64.95 Size range: 5-12 | Materials: Heritage canvas | Heel Height: Flat

Best for Standing All Day & Nurses Dansko XP 2.0 Clogs Dansko View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Dansko.com Pros Super supportive arch and heel are great for long days standing on your feet

Rocker bottom helps relieve pressure on the ball of the foot Cons One of the more expensive options on our list Podiatrist Dr. Timothy Oldani, DPM, FACFAS, says that his number one suggestion for professionals who are on their feet all day long are these clogs, particularly when it comes to those in the medical profession because of their construction, design, and overall support. “These clogs have been a favorite of nurses and operating room workers for years. This is because of the immense support provided through the arch and heel. They also feature a rocker bottom design that helps to limit pressure on the toes and ball of the foot,” Dr. Oldani says. “These do have a closed heel, but the design allows for motion up and down without any side to side movement of the heel when walking. Price at time of publish: $145 Size range: 4.5-13 | Upper materials: Waterproof leather | Heel Height: 1-1.75”

Best Lightweight Naot Okahu Shoe Naot View On Amazon View On Naot.com Pros Designed to be super comfortable with a footbed that molds to the shape of the wearer’s foot

Accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) for “promoting good foot health”

Sole is lightweight and slip-resistant Cons It isn't the most stylish looking shoe that we found These slip-ons are a go-to choice of fashion stylist Liz Teich, who names them as the most comfortable shoes that she owns. "I've been recommending them to everyone I know, including my clients. It comes in a few colors, but the mauve knit has been my go-to pick for fall because it looks so great paired with the monochromatic pink pieces that have been trending [this past] season,” Teich explains. “If you tend to wear black leggings, the black slip-ons are so chic and elongating to wear as well." Price at time of publish: $159.95 Size range: 4-12 | Upper materials: Microfiber | Heel Height: 1”

Best for Seniors Naot Spring 1000 Naot View On Naot.com Pros Noat cork and latex footbed conforms to your foot shape

Great arch support

Accepted by the American Podiatric Medical Association (APMA) Cons One of the more expensive options on our list Though Dr. Oldani didn’t recommend these specifically for seniors, he did note they are great for those with bunions or hammertoes, both of which can be more common in those with aging feet. “These clogs have the classic Naot cork and latex foot bed, which conforms to the foot with every use and provides excellent support through the arch,” Dr. Oldani explains. Price at time of publish: $159.95 Size range: 4-11 | Upper materials: EVA | Heel Height: 1.25 inches

Best Leather Vans Leather Slip-Ons Zappos View On Zappos View On Vans.com Pros Stylish and timeless design Cons Some shoppers report that these shoes take some time to break in It doesn’t get more classic than Vans slip-on sneakers (and yes, they come in leather, too!). These are a perfect choice for anyone searching for a slip-on shoe that can more easily transition from casual settings to something a little more professional. Plus, they pretty much never go out of style. We put the classic Vans sneakers to the test, wearing them for up to 10 hours at a time. We were surprised with just how comfortable these sneakers actually are, with a nice weight to them that makes them feel more substantial that some of the other slip-ons that we tried. We didn’t experience any blisters but did note a little rubbing on the back of the heel after a long day of breaking them in. The outsoles provide very grippy traction, which might also contribute to the shoe’s immediate stiffness out of the box, but we didn’t mind the lack of bend in the footbed because it helped the shoe to feel more solid and sturdy. Price at time of publish: $64.95 Size range: 5-17.5 | Upper material: Leather | Heel Height: Flat

Best Sneakers Dr. Scholl's Madison Sneaker 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Walmart Pros Has a comfortable, medium weight and good traction that kept us feeling stable while walking on multiple surfaces

Great arch support and supportive foam inserts Cons Slightly heavier than some of the other options we tested, so might not work well as an indoor shoe When it comes to shoes that are particularly good for your feet, Dr. Scholl’s is famous for good reason — and our tests proved that to be true. The Madison Slip-Ons feature supportive foam inserts, and offered great arch support (which was much appreciated by our high-arched testers). They’re a pick from style expert, Emily Loftiss, who loves these slip-ons in the nude colorway and notes that Dr. Scholl’s shoes are particularly designed for optimal comfort:“Dr. Scholls has sustainable Insole Technology with anatomical cushioning, comfort, and support,” she tells PEOPLE. Through weeks of walking, we found that Dr. Scholl’s slip-on sneakers delivered on their promises to be super comfortable. The Madison sneakers have slightly more weight to them than some of the other options that we tried, but that also helps us feel more comfortable walking outdoors, even more so because of the grippy traction on the outsoles. Even walking on snow, we felt stable and confident in these slip-on sneakers. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Size range: 6-11 | Upper materials: Faux leather, fabric, canvas, mesh, or microfiber made from recycled bottles | Heel Height: 1.25” People / Bridget Annear

Best Arch Support Vionic Agile Reign Walking Sneakers Amazon View On Amazon Pros Three-zone comfort promotes foot stability and comfortable support, especially helpful for flat feet, high arches, and back pain Cons Might not be dressy enough for formal office environments Vionic is known for ultra comfortable, wearable footwear, and this particular shoe was even designed by podiatrists. Every pair of Vionic shoes comes with “three-zone” comfort, which promotes stability and natural alignment. This is particularly great for people with flat feet, high arches, bunions, heel spurs, and lower back pain. Price at time of publish: $74.95 Size range: 6-12 | Upper materials: Textile and man-made upper | Heel Height: N/A - Flat



Most Comfortable Birdies The Starling 4.8 Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Birdies.com Pros Cushy, comfortable footbed was one of the most comfortable that we found

Stylish design is available in multiple colors and patterns, including velvet, knit, and leather materials Cons One of the more expensive options on our list With nearly 20,000 reviews, Birdies are regularly referred to being cloud-like when it comes to comfort — and they’re pretty stylish, too. If you are in need of a slip-on shoe that could be as comfortable and cozy as a slipper but also professional and formal enough for a work setting, these are your best bet. Price at time of publish: $98 Size range: 5-13 | Upper materials: Vegan velvet, leather, knit, suede, basket weave | Heel Height: Flat

Best Wedge Dr. Scholl’s If Only Wedge Slip-On Sneaker DSW View On Nordstrom View On Belk.com View On Drschollsshoes.com Pros Wedge heel provides a flattering, leg-lengthening lift

Cushioned insole provides sneaker-like comfort Cons Heel might be more difficult to walk in than flat sneakers If height is what you’re after, these Dr. Scholl’s wedges will give you just the right boost while prioritizing all-day comfort and support as well. Plus, they still look just as casual and versatile as a regular pair of slip-on sneakers. Price at time of publish: $59.99 Size range: 6-11 | Upper materials: Faux leather or fabric upper | Heel Height: 2” hidden wedge

Best Low Heel Madewell The Brady Lowcut Bootie Madewell View On Madewell.com Pros Modern, stylish design is great for office attire

Cloud-lift padded insoles make these shoes more comfortable than a standard bootie Cons These shoes tend to run slightly big, so you might need to size down a half-size These slip-ons would be another great option for a workwear wardrobe. With a 2-inch heel, they're somewhere between a comfortable, easy-to-wear flat and a bootie (with none of the annoyance of having to tug them on or lace them up). They also come in black and brown leather, depending on which color makes more sense for your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $168 Size range: 5-11 | Upper materials: Leather | Heel Height: 2”

Best for Cold Weather Birdies The Falcon Birdies View On Birdies.com Pros Warm faux fur inner keeps feet toasty and provides nice comfort

Hidden wedge provides flattering length Cons One of the most expensive options on our list Birdies may be known for its slipper-like loafer styles, but their slip-on boots are pretty darn comfortable, too. For anyone who is in the market for a pair of boots to slip on in the winter, these would be great for running errands in the cold or even just walking the dog. They also add a tiny amount of height due to their hidden wedge sole, if that’s important to you. These are also a favorite of style expert Emily Loftiss who says she “can’t get enough” of these. Price at time of publish: $180 Size range: 5-12 | Upper materials: Water-resistant suede and faux fur lining | Heel Height: 20 mm hidden wedge inside