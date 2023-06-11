Keep reading to discover the 13 best sleeping bags we tested, along with more shopping advice from our experts.

Our PEOPLE Tested team includes seasoned campers and backpackers who tried out more than two dozen sleeping bags from top brands. We evaluated each based on quality, warmth, comfort, packability, and value, and more.

“[When] you're carrying everything, you want to be able to fit it all into your pack and keep your gear as lightweight as possible without sacrificing safety,” says Ramsdell. Safety, of course, is paramount, but it does come at a higher cost for your equipment. “The closer you get to ticking all the boxes, the more expensive the bag will be," she says.

There’s a lot to consider when purchasing a sleeping bag, including materials, temperature rating, weight and packability, and price, explains Claire Ramsdell, an adventure consultant for a trekking company and owner of the travel/hiking blog The Detour Effect. There is a trade-off depending on your focus, though. Warmer bags are typically heavier, for example, which is an issue for backpacking trips.

Camping in the great outdoors offers adventure-seekers a welcome break from the daily grind, even if it also means a break from a comfortable bed. A good night’s sleep under the stars can be quite an adventure if you don’t have the right sleeping bag for camping and backpacking.

Best Overall Marmot Sawtooth 15 Sleeping Bag 4.9 Marmot View On Backcountry.com View On Marmot.com View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Pros Includes an Innovative design and features 650-fill down

Extra roomy at the shoulders and hips for added comfort

If you love the warmth of a mummy sleeping bag but want more room to sleep comfortably, you can't go wrong with the Marmot. We found it one of the most comfortable we've ever slept in. For starters, it's roomier at the shoulders and the hips, so we felt less restricted once zipped up. (We like the expandable foot box for that reason, too.) Then, there are what's called "temperature control wings" that vent the sides at the arms for breathability. We tried it out when temps dropped to the mid-40s and felt warm all night, thanks to its 650-fill down and innovative design features that kept us cozy. We think it's well worth the price as this three-season sleeping bag is rated to 15 degrees, so it can handle cold weather camping. This well-constructed bag is not as lightweight as others — one of the tradeoffs you'll have to make with a sleeping bag — but it's not so heavy as to weigh backpackers down. We also liked the internal pocket to stash a phone or a headlamp for easy access. Price at time of publish: $299+ Material: Synthetic | Insulation: 650-fill duck down | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: Regular, long, long extra-wide/dual zip

Best Budget Kelty Catena 30 Sleeping Bag 4.4 Kelty View On Amazon View On Basspro.com View On Campsaver.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Quality 4 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Roomy and can be converted into a comforter

Due to its size and weight, it is ideal for car camping

Great option for beginners or casual campers who just need something basic Cons Not the best option for cold weather, as it's not as warm as other options on this list If you’re a first-time or casual camper out in warmer weather, this is a solid, basic sleeping bag. It’s rugged enough for outdoor camping, but it won’t break your budget. We liked that this bag was roomy yet lightweight, which makes it ideal for car camping. The rectangular shape of this bag is so roomy that we nearly forgot we were in a sleeping bag. We thought the CloudLoft synthetic insulation was warm for a 50-ish-degree night. It is marketed as good for 30-degree weather, but when the morning air was crisp, we were glad we brought along an extra blanket. We’d likely use this for camping in spring and summer. Unzip it fully and it also works as a warm comforter for two people. Price at time of publish: $60 Material: 190T polyester taffeta | Insulation: Cloudloft synthetic | Shape: Rectangle | Sizes: Regular (24 x 11 inches)

Best for Backpacking NEMO Disco 15 4.7 Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Basspro.com View On L.L.Bean Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 4.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Portability 4 /5 Pros Extra room at the elbows and knees for side and stomach sleepers

Comfortable design with Thermo Gills for ventilation when the temperature changes

Designed for side and stomach sleepers, the Classic SpoonTM shape offers room at the knees and elbows, so there's plenty of room to switch sleeping positions. We also liked the pillow pouch, which makes packing even easier. We tried out this classic sleeping bag on nights that were in the 40s and stayed warm the whole time. In fact, we were a bit too warm at one point, but the Thermo Gills allow for ventilation and heat regulation — a great option for when the temps are higher. For those who know the NEMO brand, you already know that you're getting high-quality construction made from durable materials. This is a bit heavier than most others for backpacking purposes, but that's the trade-off for the warmth. It is an excellent option for three-season camping, especially with the plush draft collar to keep you warm on cooler nights. Price at time of publish: $320+ Material: 30-denier ripstop nylon | Insulation: 650-fill-power down | Shape: Mummy with Classing Spoon shape | Sizes: Regular, long

Best Double The North Face Eco Trail Bed Double 20 Sleeping Bag 5 Backcountry View On Amazon View On Zappos View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Easy-to-pack bag despite being a double size

Heavy-duty zippers on each side of the bag

Made of durable, high-quality materials Cons Due to the large size of this bag, it’s more suited to car camping than backpacking We were impressed by the warmth and comfort of this double sleeping bag. We tried it out on nights that dipped into the high 30s and stayed cozy the entire night in a tent. The bag is rated to 20 degrees, and though the temps didn’t drop quite as low, we were warm without needing extra blankets. You might think that a double sleeping bag negates any ease of portability, but we were pleasantly surprised to see that it folded up compactly. You probably wouldn’t want to take it on a backpacking trip, though — it is designed for two tall people, after all — but it’s the ideal sleeping bag for car camping. The bag is made of durable, high-quality materials. We liked the softness of the felt-like fabric at the top where you rest your head; the rest of the bag looks and feels like a classic sleeping bag. The zippers on each side of the bag might seem a bit hefty, but they worked without a hitch at all times. Price at time of publish: From $130 Material: 50D 100% recycled polyester ripstop | Insulation: 100% 50D recycled polyester | Shape: Rectangle | Sizes: Regular, long People / Dylan Thompson

Best for Warm Weather Therm-a-Rest Hyperion 32F/0C Sleeping Bag 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 3.5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Extremely lightweight and packable

Made from ethically sourced down according to the Responsible Down Standard

Long zipper made it especially easy to get in and out of Cons This three-season bag is not ideal for cold-weather camping The mummy-shaped bag is very comfortable, thanks to the plush 900-fill-down insulation and long zipper that makes it easy to get in and get cozy. That might seem like it's too warm, but it's actually ideal for camping on warmer nights. Still, we've tried it out on nights when the temperature dipped into the 40s and felt toasty warm all night. If you're a three-season backpacker who prefers to keep their trips to the cool and warmer weather months, you can't go wrong with this sleeping bag. This bag, like others in the Therm-a-Rest line, is made from high-quality down materials that are ethically sourced. The best part? This bag weighs only about a pound. It folds up so compactly, it’s like you’re packing an extra water bottle in your backpack, not an adult-sized sleeping bag. You'll pay more for the portability, but we think it's worth it. Price at time of publish: $367.39 (orig. $489.95) Material: Nylon | Insulation: 900-fill nikwax hydrophobic down | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: Regular, small, long

Best for Kids Big Agnes Little Red 15 Degree Sleeping Bag 4.8 Moosejaw View On Amazon View On Moosejaw.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Mummy shape and contoured hood make this a cozy option for smaller sleepers

No-draft features maintain warmth even in below-freezing temperatures

If you've got little ones heading to the campsite with you, then you'll need sleeping bags sized just for them. Our pint-sized testers tried these sleeping bags from Big Agnes on the cold floor of a garage (35 degrees) as a test run for a real camping trip. They stayed warm and toasty all night. This mummy-shaped bag has a no-draft design with a contoured hood that makes it easy for smaller sleepers to snuggle in and get warm. In fact, our young testers found it to be a bit too warm, so keep that in mind when packing sleepwear. This durable sleeping bag is made from thick, soft polyester and synthetic materials. It's lightweight and rolls up nicely to fit inside the storage bag, making it easy to pack for the campsite or store at home. It's also a good sleeping bag for sleepovers, so it's good value for the money. Price at time of publish: $99.95 Material: Synthetic polyester | Insulation: Down | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: Youth, kid, juniors

Best Lightweight Sea To Summit Spark Ultralight Sleeping Bag 4.4 REI View On REI View On Seatosummit.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 3 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Filled with water-resistant down so can be used for rainy weather

Ultra-lightweight, packable, and easy to transport for backpacking Cons Only includes a half-length zipper

Lightweight design doesn't seem as durable as other options we tested Despite the rain, we felt warm and surprisingly dry in this sleeping bag. It earns our pick for best lightweight sleeping bag, given its incredibly lightweight construction and packability that makes it a great option for backpacking and mountaineering. We would have preferred a full zipper, as the half zipper made it more difficult to get in and out of, but given how lightweight it is, we’ll take the trade-off. The ultra-lightweight design didn’t seem to be as durable as others, so we expect this bag to wear down rather quickly if you’re a more rugged camper. The standard size is a bit small — one of the ways they cut down on the weight — so if you want something more roomy, size up. We thought it was warm enough for use on a 42-degree night, though we’d be reluctant to use it at its 28-degree limit temperature and err toward the side of caution with the 38-degree comfort rating instead. Price at time of publish: $359+ Material: Ultralight 10D nylon shell | Insulation: Ultra-dry down 850+ loft | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: Regular, long People / Sheri Wilson

Best Sleeping Quilt Enlightened Equipment Revelation Sleeping Quilt 4.8 Enlightened Equipment View On Enlightenedequipment.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Versatile and can be customized for different sleeping styles and weather conditions

Quilt includes clips and elastic straps that attach to your camping pad

Design keeps the down baffles in place for consistent warmth Cons Doesn’t zip into a fully closed position like a typical sleeping bag Depending on your style of camping, you might prefer laying under a quilt to zipping up in a sleeping bag. Thanks to the included straps and clips, this one is ideal for laying over a foam camping pad on a cot. Though the temperature dipped to 30 degrees overnight, we stayed warm, dry, and comfortable. Unlike a traditional sleeping bag that you zip yourself into, you can adjust this versatile option for different sleeping positions and temperatures. It was simple to position the bag with the side vents underneath for maximum warmth, plus there’s an adjustable foot box cord. Once settled in, we didn’t feel a single draft. This sleeping quilt is very lightweight. We didn’t feel restricted at all. It’s got a high-quality construction, yet it’s still very lightweight — great for packing. It’s rated for 20-degree weather, and we’re confident it would still be as warm thanks to the design that keeps the goose-down baffles in position to banish any cold spots. Price at time of publish: $335 Material: 7 or 10D | Insulation: 850-fill or 950-fill power down | Sizes: Short/regular, regular/regular, regular/wide, long/wide

Best for Winter Sea To Summit Ascent Down Sleeping Bag 4.8 Sea to Summit View On REI View On Seatosummit.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Pros Triple zipper system allows you to partially open the bag for ventilation

The Sea to Summit Ascent is extremely warm and suitable for all seasons

Extra room at the legs for added comfort Cons At 3 lbs., this sleeping bag is a bit heavier than other options If you’re an avid outdoor enthusiast, cold weather doesn’t get in the way of your next camping expedition. But you will need a sleeping bag that keeps you safe and warm when the temperatures drop at night, and this 0-degree-rated sleeping bag fits the bill. While we would be nervous to take this bag on its own in actual 0-degree weather, we have tried it out in the 20s without a problem. It’s definitely up to the challenge of being a four-season sleeping bag — still, you should be smart and have extra blankets for temps in the single digits. Though this is a mummy-shaped bag, it's roomy enough in the legs and feet, so you won't feel constricted. It’s about as easy to pack as possible, even with super-warm, 750+ down fill. At 3 lbs., it is heavier than many other bags, but again, for warmth, we’ll make the tradeoff. Again, though we didn’t fully test it to its 0-degree limits, we have tried it out numerous times in very cold weather and stayed warm each night. It is also a bit pricey, but considering you can use it through all four seasons, it’s a great value. It’s got a triple-zipper system, which means you can open it up for ventilation in warmer months. You can also unzip it completely to use as a quilt if you prefer. We were impressed with the quality and durability of the materials and expect to have this bag around for many seasons. Price at time of publish: $499 Material: Lightweight 20D nylon shell | Insulation: Ultra-dry down 750+ loft | Shape: Relaxed mummy | Sizes: Regular, long

Best Down Western Mountaineering MegaLite 30F Down Sleeping Bag 4.4 Backcountry View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Campsaver.com Our Ratings Comfort 4 /5

Warmth 4 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Well-insulated 850-fill down is warm and comfortable

The Western Mountaineering MegaLite is roomier than other mummy bags

Lightweight and packable Cons Expensive, but we think it can be worth the investment as it’s made to last We were impressed by how warm and cozy we felt curled up in this sleeping bag, despite the temperature dropping to around 38 degrees. If you’ve been reluctant to try a mummy bag, know that this one felt comfortable and even a bit roomy — not like others that are more restrictive. If you’re 6 feet or taller, the larger size is ideal. The bag stayed warm throughout the night with no cold spots, thanks to the 850-fill goose-down insulation. We were impressed by the high-quality construction — it felt super durable while also extremely lightweight. In fact, when we unpacked the box it came in, for a second, we thought they forgot to include the bag! That’s how lightweight and packable it is. Of course, you will pay more for his amazing quality and portability, but avid campers — and especially backpackers — will find it well worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $520 Material: ExtremeLite shell | Insulation: 850-fill down | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: 5 feet 6 inches, 6 feet, and 6 feet 6 inches, plus left and right zip options People / Dylan Thompson

Best for Cold Sleepers Big Agnes Women's Torchlight UL 20 Degree F Sleeping Bag 5 Big Agnes View On Amazon View On Aventuron.com View On Bigagnes.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Portability 5 /5 Pros Roomy enough to move around during the night for side and stomach sleepers

High-quality goose down is soft and comfortable, not to mention very warm

Features an interior pouch for a cell phone Cons Light-color fabric shows stains and dirt more easily If you’re a cold sleeper, one of the most important considerations when shopping for camping gear is likely how warm it will keep you. This bag from Big Agnes may be just what you’re looking for — it is not for warm-weather camping! We tried this sleeping bag out on a three-night camping trip in Northern Minnesota, where average temperatures ranged between 24 and 31 degrees. We felt warm the entire night — in fact, we were so cozy and comfortable, we didn’t want to climb out in the morning. The high-quality goose down made sleeping on the hard ground an enjoyable experience. This sleeping bag made us feel like we were sleeping on a cloud rather than on the ground. It’s roomy enough to get in and out of easily, and we could sleep comfortably on our back or side. The zipper slides easily without getting stuck on the fabric, plus it’s covered by a flap that seals in warmth, so there’s no draft. The side zippers make it easy to get ventilation if you want it. The form-fitting area at the top allows for a small pillow, but it also keeps your head warm. We appreciate the little inside pouch for our phone, so we won’t have to unzip from our cozy cocoon to access it. We also love how packable and lightweight this bag is. One drawback to this bag is the light-colored fabric which may show dirt more quickly than darker colors. Price at time of publish: $450 Material: Ultralight polyester ripstop shell fabric | Insulation: 850 DownTek™ | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: Regular, petite People / Signe Bamsey

Best for Backpacking Beginners Mountain Hardwear Phantom GORE-TEX Sleeping Bag 0F Down 4.7 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Mountainhardwear.com View On Opticsplanet.com Our Ratings Comfort 5 /5

Warmth 5 /5

Quality 5 /5

Value 4 /5

Portability 4.5 /5 Pros Soft, plush interior of this sleeping bag feels like sleeping on a cloud

Keeps you warm in below-freezing temperatures

Lightweight and easy to carry Cons We wish it included an internal storage pocket Zipping up in this sleeping bag felt like spending the night on a warm cloud. It’s so cozy and lofty that it almost was too warm, but we found it breathable enough to keep us from overheating or sweating. You might find like we did, that it’s not necessary to zip up the whole way to stay toasty all night. We tried this sleeping bag on nights when the low temperatures ranged from 28 to 34 degrees. Suffice it to say this is the sleeping bag you want for winter camping. We found the plushness and cushioning of this bag to be on another level. The shape is spacious enough to move around freely, so it’s good for sleepers of all positions. The foot box is comfortable, especially when sleeping on your back. We liked that there was enough room to store water bottles at the bottom — no worries about them freezing overnight. You could even fill them with hot water, though we were warm enough with just the sleeping bag. The materials are windproof and water resistant, so you’ll stay warm in harsh weather conditions. We think that if you were to pair it with the right ground pad, this bag would still keep you warm even when temps are low enough to hit the tested limit. This bag has been tested in the mountains and on peaks, so it’s more than capable of keeping you warm. Despite its loftiness, it packs up compactly and feels very lightweight, so beginners will have no problem taking it out on their first trips; experienced campers won’t mind taking on steeper climbs and longer treks. One small thing we noticed that this bag is lacking is an internal storage pocket for your phone and other essentials. Price at time of publish: $795+ Material: 30-denier ripstop nylon | Insulation: 850-fill down | Shape: Mummy | Sizes: Regular, long People / John Somerall

