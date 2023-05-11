Overall, we found that the most comfortable sofa beds are firm yet plush, with memory foam mattresses that don’t sink or sag. Easy assembly is essential, and durability and ease of cleaning are a must, too.

If you’ve ever stayed over someone else’s house, chances are you’ve slept on a sofa bed. From childhood sleepovers to late nights at a friend’s college apartment, most people can probably remember exactly how it feels waking up on the pull-out — a barely-there mattress that sinks between a weave of metal rods. No longer! In search of the best sleeper sofas, our PEOPLE Tested team of expert testers put some of the leading models to the test to find better-for-you options that are comfortable, durable, and easy to assemble. Over the course of six months, we sat on every sofa for one hour each day (tough job, I know) and slept on each sofa bed one night per week for four weeks.

We love that the cushions on the couch are on the firmer side, which means they provide a comfortable place to relax that won’t slump or sink in. The cushions are also reversible and the covers can be removed for easy cleaning. The bed is easy to pull out, and we found the memory foam mattress to be extremely comfortable and supportive. However, we did note that the mattress is a bit short, so it’s not a great fit for users who are on the taller side. In fact, one of our taller testers found that their feet hung off the edge of the mattress during testing.

This Apt2B sofa is so comfortable and supportive, it deserved a special mention on our list, even if the price tag is high. Throughout the testing period, we found this sofa and bed combination to be comfortable, durable, and easy to maintain. Even with kids jumping and roughhousing on it, the sofa and cushions stayed in great shape and held up well to ordinary wear and tear. The two pieces of the sectional come fully assembled and simply get hooked onto one another during delivery.

Overall, we found this to be a very comfortable sofa that’s soft and supportive. The bed is easy to convert in just a few minutes and provides a supportive, comfortable sleeping environment. Although it’s a durable piece of furniture, during our testing we noticed that the cushioning on the rolled arms is a bit thin, and we wish it was more substantial. That was really the only downside we could find.

This comfortable couch is an excellent choice for busy households filled with kids and pets, all thanks to the soft and durable slipcover. As the name implies, the slipcover easily sits on top of the cushions to keep them safe from spills and messes, and it conveniently slips off so you can throw it directly in the washing machine for easy cleaning. With over 70 different colors and fabrics to choose from — and different size options as well (you can choose two or three seats) — this is a fully customizable sofa that’s ideal for families.

Seats: 2 | Dimensions: 79"W x 42"D x 28"H | Assembly: It comes in two parts, but the company will assemble it upon delivery | Care Instructions: Spot clean, depending on the type of fabric you select

This sleeper sofa has no headboard, so when you convert it to a bed, it’s best to place it against a wall. Keep in mind that like a futon, this sofa uses the couch cushions as the mattress when pulled into the bed position. However, when ordering, you can choose to add a mattress topper for an additional cost.

This compact and stylish armless couch from Room&Board is ideal for small spaces because it has a minimal, space-saving design and shifts easily into a comfortable and supportive bed. Converting from sofa to bed is easy and intuitive to figure out, so you don’t have to exert any major effort when switching it to the sleeping position. The cushions are plush, soft, supportive, and firm, so you can cuddle up without sinking too far in. This sofa has a simple, modern style that is suitable for anyone looking for a flexible option that will fit with any decor.

It doesn’t come with a mattress topper, but you can choose to add one to your order for an additional cost.

When pulled out into a bed there is no headboard, so it’s best if pushed up against a wall.

Overall, we found the couch comfortable to sit on and easy to convert to the bed position. Though some might find the throw pillows to be too bulky, they’re easy to remove when needed. Lastly, we love that the chaise acts as a storage compartment for sheets, towels, or throw blankets. And when you order, you choose whether you want the chaise to be located on the left or right side of the sofa.

The couch itself comes in a wide variety of fabrics like flatweave linen, velvet, or textured chenille tweed, and it’s highly customizable, thanks to over 50 color options to choose from. That means it can easily fit in with a variety of style options throughout your home. The easy-to-clean fabrics can also withstand a variety of different messes — like coffee spills, pen marks, and pet stains.

This cozy West Elm sectional features a chaise lounge that makes sleeping on the pull-out bed even more comfortable. The extra-plush cushions act as a makeshift headboard when the bed is pulled out, and the chaise can be used as another sleeping spot for a toddler or little one. The bed takes less than a minute to unfold, and we found it to be soft and comfortable when sleeping.

When the bed is pulled out, the cushions on the back of the couch act as an extra-comfy headboard.

Keep in mind that the seating for this couch is on the smaller side. Although the website advertises that it seats three to four people, we think it’s most comfortable with just two people.

The thick mattress is topped with two inches of memory foam, which makes it soft yet highly supportive. The couch itself is comfortable, and although we found the cushions to be firm at first, they seem to get softer and more comfortable with each use. We found this sleeper sofa to be easy to assemble and converting it to the bed position was simple and seamless. It’s firm, durable, and easy to clean, too. In fact, we didn’t have any trouble spot-cleaning pet messes or spills over the course of six months.

This chic and modern Joybird sleeper sofa is ideal for anyone with a smaller space. Available in 18 different colors and fabrics, this simple yet stylish piece features one of the most comfortable beds of all we tested.

Things to Consider Before Buying a Sleeper Sofa

Comfort



Above all, a sleeper sofa should be a place where you can relax after a long day, which means comfort is key. Sleeper sofas are notoriously uncomfortable, and more often than not, users can feel the metal frame poking through the mattress while they sleep. Before purchasing a sleeper sofa, consider the frame material, how much support the cushions provide, and the mattress material. A comfortable sofa should have thick, plush, and supportive cushions that won’t sag over time. If you prefer a firmer feel, keep in mind that many cushions get softer with continued use, so the comfort of the couch might change over time.

Durability

"Pay attention to the frame and the construction," says Michelle Castagna, owner of Muse Design Studio and president of Florida's International Furnishings and Design Association (IFDA). Wood and metal frames usually equal a durable couch, but she also says to take note of the cushion feel. These parts will play into making a comfortable and durable sleeper sofa.

After all, sofas are one of the most-used pieces in any home, which means they must withstand a lot of wear and tear — especially if you live in a house with kids or pets. Before selecting the right sofa for you, consider how much you’ll put it through — do you have little ones who spill milk on the couch or pets who wipe dirty paws everywhere? If so, you’ll want to select a couch that’s strong, stable, and easy to clean (like the Pottery Barn Slipcovered Sleeper Sofa).

Mattress Style

Sleeper sofas come with a variety of mattress styles, each with its own pros and cons. If you’re looking for a simple sofa that easily converts to a couch, you can opt for a mattress-less style, like the Room&Board Bruno sofa. With this type of sleeper sofa, the couch cushions themselves act as the mattress once converted, which can be a great option if you’re short on space and don’t want to have excess cushions piled up every time you pull out the bed. However, this type of sofa bed isn’t always as comfortable as one with a dedicated mattress.

Alternatively, you can select an option that has a dedicated mattress folded into the sofa. In our testing, we found that the sofas with a memory foam mattress — like the Joybird Briar Sleeper Sofa — were the most comfortable overall and provided the most support. Before selecting one, consider the dimensions of the mattress in addition to the dimensions of the sofa itself. The mattress should be long enough for any guest to sleep on, regardless of height.



How We Tested Sleeper Sofas

In order to assess the best sleeper sofas available, we put eight sofas to the test over the course of six months and recorded our findings every four weeks. To start, we took note of how long the sleeper sofa took to arrive and how many boxes it came in. We followed the manufacturer’s instructions for assembly and recorded how long that process was, keeping in mind how simple or arduous the setup was. We observed the texture of the material out of the box and took note of how strong or flimsy the frame felt.

To assess comfortability, we sat on each sofa for at least one hour each day and observed how filled or flat the cushions felt and how soft or firm the support was. We slept on the sleeper sofa at least once a week over a four-week testing period. We took note of how firm or soft the mattress felt on the first night and across all the nights we slept on it, observing whether or not it sagged over time. We also assessed how each tester felt after the night’s sleep, taking note of any aches, pains, or sleep-related discomfort. Sleeper sofas are notoriously uncomfortable, so we made sure to pay special attention to the bed’s frame and bar system. Lastly, we cleaned each sofa according to the manufacturer’s instructions and evaluated how simple or complicated the process was.



Frequently Asked Questions Is memory foam good for a sleeper sofa? Memory foam is supportive yet soft, which makes it a great option for sleeper sofas. It conforms to the shape of your body so you’ll feel supported and comfortable no matter what position you’re lying in. Since most sofa beds feature mattresses that are thin and lumpy, a mattress that has memory foam is considerably more comfortable than a standard mattress. In fact, of all the sleeper sofas we tested, the products with memory foam mattresses ranked the highest for overall comfort.

What are the best couches for sleeping on? The best sleeper sofas are comfortable, durable, and supportive. Throughout our long-term testing, we’ve concluded that the most comfortable couches to sleep on are ones that feature a dedicated mattress. More specifically, the most comfortable couches for sleeping are those that pull out to a bed and feature a memory foam mattress.

