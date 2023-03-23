Like most baby products on the market, there’s no shortage of options in the sleep sack department, so PEOPLE Tested put 19 baby sleep sacks to the test in order to find the best brands for our readers — both new parents and gift-givers alike.

Dr. Karp explains that the "sweet spot" for sleep sacks is the first 6-12 months. “The sacks keep babies feeling cozy during the early months, and by 3-4 months — when babies can roll over — parents should use a sack that has arm holes so babies can push up and roll from stomach to back (back sleeping is the safe position for sleeping babies).”

“Sleep sacks help keep babies warm and comfy without the need for loose blankets, which can be a problem if they get unraveled and wrap around a baby’s face," pediatrician and baby sleep expert Dr. Harvey Karp tells PEOPLE Tested. "Sleep sacks help provide a gentle transition to swaddle-free snoozes for babies who spend their first months wrapped during sleep."

Thankfully, there’s a product on the market (and Anderson Cooper’s son Wyatt is among its many fans ) that helps babies — and parents — get a full night's sleep.

Sleep is among the most important areas of a baby’s life, and many new parents think they’ve got the hang of getting their baby to sleep through the night during the newborn swaddling stage. But then the baby gets too big for a swaddle and can’t seem to sleep well anymore. Now what?

Best Overall Primary Muslin Sleep Sack 5 Primary View On Primary.com Pros Soft, lightweight cotton fabric, which is great for summer

Inside zipper is covered by fabric so the baby won't feel it

Washes well and didn't shrink Cons Runs a bit small This sleep sack got a perfect score in our tests, which was used on a toddler several times for sleeping. Said toddler loved the colors and was so excited about his rainbow sleep sack. Highly comfortable, lightweight, and made of 100 percent cotton, this sleep sack is great for summer. We found it to be very soft against skin but also thin — it's more like a top sheet than a quilt if we were comparing it to adult blankets. The zipper runs the length of the sleep sack, from the bottom up to the neckline, and it's covered in fabric on the inside so the wearer won’t feel the zipper from the inside while rolling around in their sleep, which we thought was a nice touch. The Primary Sleep Sack washed well in our testing and did not shrink. We found that it ran a bit small, so keep this in mind if your baby is on the longer side when choosing from the four size options. We think the price point is aligned with what we have seen for similar sleep sacks on the market. Price at time of publish: $34.50 Closure: Zipper | Colors: 1 | Material: 100% cotton muslin | Sizes: 0-6, 6-12, 12-18, 18-24 People / Jessica Juliao Related: The 5 Best Travel Strollers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed by Parents

Best Swaddle HALO Micro-fleece SleepSack Swaddle 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Can be used as a swaddle or a sleep sack, with the option to keep one or both arms tucked in

Handy instructions sewn into the swaddle Cons Micro-fleece fabric may not be the best option in warmer months or climates This product is a great option for babies transitioning from swaddle to sleep sack because it’s essentially two products in one. It can be used as a swaddle for younger babies and a sleep sack as they get older, or an in-between sleeper, which keeps one of the baby’s arms tucked in with the other out. We used this product three times daily on a baby who seemed very happy in this swaddle/sleep sack and slept well while wearing it. There is a silky instruction diagram sewn into the flap of the swaddle for any questions that come up for sleep-deprived caretakers. While the micro-fleece material is warm and cozy, it likely cannot be used year-round on warmer nights or in hot climates. As the tester was transitioning their daughter from a swaddle to a sleep sack, they started her off with swaddling one arm and leaving one arm out, and this has so far been the only swaddle that she didn’t break out of, thanks to a very big velcro flap that keeps her arm in place. She now uses it as a sleep sack, with both arms out. Thick and sturdy, it washed well, and we found it to be a great value at its $30 price point — particularly since it’s a product that grows with your child and has so much versatility. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Closure: Zipper and velcro | Colors: 21 | Material: Micro-fleece | Sizes: Preemie, Newborn, Small, Medium

People / Jessica Juliao

Best Stretch ergoPouch Cocoon Organic Cotton Wearable Blanket 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Buybuy BABY View On Ergopouch.com Pros Stretchy, lightweight material is perfect for the swaddle to sleep sack transition

Comes with a room thermometer and guide

Holds up well in the wash Cons May not be warm enough for winter or colder temperatures

The name of the product perfectly describes it — this sleep sack is like a cocoon. We used this product on a 6-month-old baby, and found that the sack is stretchy and snug, so the baby was able to move around, but it still has that tighter fit, almost like a hug. The baby seemed happy with this sleep sack, with no problems sleeping through the night and plenty of successful naps, as well. The Ergopouch Cocoon provides the option of keeping the baby’s arms inside the sack, snapping the arm holes closed, or pulling the arms through the holes like a traditional sleep sack. The snug fit is similar to a swaddle and will help control sudden movements, but also is stretchy enough to allow the baby to be comfortable as they start to move around. We loved a multipurpose use of this product that will grow with your baby. Price at time of publish: $36.59 Closure: Zipper | Colors: Sage, Grey, Berry, Night Sky | Material: 95% organic cotton, 5% elastane | Sizes: Newborn, 0-3, 3-6, 6-12



Best with Zipper Copper Pearl Sleep Bag 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon View On Copperpearl.com Pros Incredibly soft jersey material

Simple and easy to use, down to the care instructions printed on the outside

Unzips from the bottom, making it easy to change diapers Cons Higher price point than most of our other winners

Likely too warm for summer months or hotter climates Of all the sleep sacks we tested, we found this one to be one of the softest with its jersey fabric. Boasting a medium weight and three-layer design, the Copper Pearl Sleep Bag is a great choice for fall, winter, and spring, though likely a bit heavy for summer. The zipper has a protective layer of fabric on the inside to keep the baby comfortable, and it unzips from the bottom for less disruptive diaper changes. Care instructions printed on the outside makes laundry a breeze. The super-soft material got even softer after washing, and we loved its versatility. New parents don’t need finicky baby gear — this sleep sack is soft, uncomplicated, and is designed for ages 0-6 months, so you’ll get extra time out of it versus the sleep sacks only sized for 0-3 months. Price at time of publish: $44.95 Closure: Zipper | Colors: 11 prints | Material: Polyester/rayon blend | Sizes: 0-6 months

People / Jessica Juliao

Best Spacious Baby Deedee Sleep Nest Warm Baby Sleeping Bag 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Cozy and cuddly, like a quilt for a baby

Built to last and for many months of wear in each size

Snaps on shoulder for easy dressing Cons Likely too warm for summer months or hotter climates We tested this sleep sack on a 6-month-old baby, who slept great in the Deedee sleeping bag for naps and overnight. This is the closest to a blanket that we have come across — it is very cozy and warm without being too hot. The snaps on the shoulders are a great design feature, as you don’t need to contort a baby’s arms to get them inside the sleep sack. Instead, you just slide the baby inside and secure the snaps over the shoulders. It’s a great size with extra length at the bottom for little sleepers who prefer a frog-like pose, or just prefer some extra room while sleeping. This is a nice large size, with a lot of room to grow.

Price at time of publish: $39.99 Closure: Zipper and snaps | Colors: 8 | Material: 100% cotton shell, 100% polyester filling | Sizes: 0-6, 6-18, 18-26 months

People / Jessica Juliao

Best Bamboo Gunamuna Wearable Blanket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Maisonette.com View On Neiman Marcus Pros Cloud-like bamboo material

Zip-around design on the bottom makes for easy diaper changes Cons Likely too warm for summer months or hotter climates

Pricier than many others we tested We (and the baby) had nothing but raves for this sleep sack. Out of the five sleep sacks this baby had slept in, their mom said this one was the coziest, thanks to the bamboo fabric that feels like sleeping on a cloud. It's not too tight around the neck or arms, allowing ample room for the baby to move their legs around.



The zipper goes around the bottom of the sleep sack for the easiest diaper changes possible, plus snaps on one shoulder for easy on and off. After several washes, it held up well in testing. The mom is actually planning on sewing the sleep sack into a blanket once they grow out of it, so they can continue to cuddle with it. While not a budget option, it’s made with quality material, is incredibly warm and cozy, and seems durable enough to last a long time. Price at time of publish: $57.99 Closure: Zipper, shoulder snaps | Colors: 22 | Material: Bamboo rayon | Sizes: 3-9, 9-18, 18-24, 24-36 months People / Tamara Staples

Best Investment Little Giraffe Stretch Chenille Dreamsack 4.8 Little Giraffe View On Bloomingdales View On Littlegiraffe.com View On Maisonette.com Pros Made of the coziest chenille fabric

Sturdy and washes well while maintaining its delicate feel Cons Highest price point of all our winners

Snaps are quite strong — we would have preferred a full-length zipper The 6-month-old baby testing this sleep sack during her naps appeared to be cozy and comfortable in it, thanks to the coziest chenille fabric that feels like a wearable blanket. The sleep sack is well-made and very sturdy, maintains its softness after washing. We were afraid the chenille would look matted after the wash, but that didn't happen. This option comes equipped with a zipper down the front and four snaps on top, and the latter was the only issue we had when testing this sleep sack. We thought it would make more sense if the zipper just continued to the top; since the snaps are so strong, it was sometimes easier just to leave them undone.



While this is on the higher end for a sleep sack, we feel like it's luxurious enough that it’s worth the splurge. Price at time of publish: $79 Closure: Zipper and snaps | Colors: Pink, Blue, Cream | Material: 100% polymicrofiber | Sizes: 0-6 months

People / Jessica Juliao