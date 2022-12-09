Shopping The 8 Best Sleep Masks of 2022 to Block Out Light While Home or Away Our top pick is the Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask for its soft fabric, comfortable fit, and light-blocking properties By Courtney Leiva Published on December 9, 2022 11:57 AM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews How to Pick FAQ Take Our Word For It In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Brooklinen / Amazon Major FYI: getting enough sleep is pretty important. So if you’re looking to up your sleep ante, grabbing a sleep mask can help. How? Because these masks block out light, you’ll sleep solidly throughout the night (or on your next flight) with no interruptions. But that's not all: sleep masks can also provide pressure relief and, when heated (or chilled), can help relieve dry eye symptoms with continued use. As there are plenty of sleep masks, we tapped sleep specialists and board-certified dermatologists to recommend the best for every budget, material preference, and sleeping position. Whether you're looking for a sleep mask that is soft as silk or one that you can bring on your travels, we're here to help. We researched dozens of eye masks, carefully considering the design, fit, and materials of each to help you find the best sleep masks to buy. Keep scrolling to see PEOPLE's top picks for the best sleep masks. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best Breathable: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask at Brooklinen Jump to Review Best Molded: MZOO Sleep Eye Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best Weighted: Norpod Weighted Eye Blanket at Amazon Jump to Review Best Memory Foam: ALASKA BEAR Sleep Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Travel: Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask at Lunya.co Jump to Review Best for Side Sleepers: Sleep Master Sleep Mask at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Eyes: Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask View On Amazon View On Overstock View On Tempurpedic.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers seeking a comfortable eye mask that effectively blocks out light. Who It’s Not Good For Those seeking a sleep mask made of silk. Thanks to cushy NASA-developed memory foam, contoured edges, and a flexible strap, this eye mask is ready to give your sleep an upgrade. Since it blocks light without putting too much pressure on the eyes, it is also a favorite of sleep specialist Charissa Chamorro, Ph.D. “This sleep mask is extremely comfortable and effective for blocking out light when you need to sleep,” she tells PEOPLE. “It has raised, contoured edges that gently lift the mask off your eyes while blocking the light completely. Plus, it boasts a flexible, elasticized strap for a customized fit.” Price at time of publish: $29 Material: Tempur memory foam | Color: Dark navy blue | Size: One size The 8 Best Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Breathable Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Who It’s Good For Those who want a breathable sleep mask in several color options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone wanting a more luxurious (or weighted) sleep mask. “This eye mask boasts a skin-smart, cooling fabric like silk and provides adequate light control,” says double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kristina Collins, MD, FAAD. “It also doesn't have a narrow or velcro band, which can lead to hair breakage.” Though, just like we would with our pieces of bedding (looking at you, pillowcases), Dr. Collins says it’s best to clean your eye mask often. “Wash your eye mask once a week to minimize the build-up of acne-causing bacteria,” she explains. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Ivory, blush, celestial, carbon, and more | Size: One size Best Molded MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a roomier sleep mask that doesn’t put pressure on the eyelids. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a mask that isn’t made with memory foam. Promising adequate light blocking with a comfortable concave shape, this is the eye mask to splurge on if you are looking for your best night’s sleep, says Dr. Alex Dimitriu, MD, a dual board-certified psychiatrist and sleep medicine specialist. “This is a great sleep mask style that allows room for the eyes without pushing on the eyelids,” he tells PEOPLE. We also appreciate the adjustable strap so the mask won't feel too tight or too loose on your head. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Material: Memory foam | Colors: Purple, black, red, blue, and more | Size: One size, with adjustable strap Best Weighted Norpod The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes Norpod View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Brookstone.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a weighted sleep mask that can be chilled or heated. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a lightweight (and less bulky) sleep mask. Calling all weighted blanket lovers: this is one weighted sleep mask to swoon over. It takes off a load of your eyelids (thanks to microbead pods that give it weight), but it can be chilled and heated so you can enjoy maximum relief after a long day spent behind the screen. This mask is also gentle on your eyelids and is easy to maintain, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD. “You can drape this mask across the eyes, making it more gentle on the delicate eyelid skin as it doesn’t wrap around,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s also very soft, machine washable, and blocks out the light well.” Price at time of publish: $34 Material: OEKO TEX-certified fabric and microbead pods | Colors: Amethyst purple, bone, Sedona, blush pink, and more | Size: One size Best Memory Foam ALASKA BEAR Sleep Mask with Molded Eye Cups Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a memory foam sleep mask that provides adequate pressure relief. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a sleep mask with a roomier fit. If you enjoy sleeping on a memory foam mattress, why not bring that same experience to an eye mask? That’s where this eye mask comes in: It's made with memory foam and does not put too much pressure on your head. “The shape helps block the light while maintaining comfort for a restful sleep, says Dr. Carleara Weiss, Ph.D., MS, RN, a sleep scientist and postdoctoral associate at the State University of New York at Buffalo - School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “Plus, the memory foam and material are soft, easy to keep clean, and do not pressure the head," she says. "Good quality and affordable.” Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Memory foam | Colors: A starry night, black eyelashes, black stars, flowers, and more | Size: One size Best for Travel Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Revolve View On Lunya.co View On Revolve Who It’s Good For Shoppers wanting a non-irritating eye mask that's machine washable. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a more budget-friendly mask or one made with memory foam. Travelers, rejoice! This eye mask packs nicely in carry-on and helps you catch up on shuteye on your next flight. On top of that, it prioritizes comfort, thanks to its breathable silk material, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, MD. “I like this mask because it's silk,” Dr. Jaliman tells PEOPLE. “I haven’t seen an allergic reaction to it. It’s easy on the skin and doesn’t cause sleep lines. It’s also easy to wash and keep clean.” Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Mulberry silk exterior, polyester filling, wide elasticized band | Colors: Deep blue, immersed black, tranquil white, swan white, and more | Size: One size The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best for Side Sleepers Sleep Master Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a mask that can handle the side sleeping position. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a lightweight and breathable mask. Side sleepers need a sleep mask that can stay securely on the head while sleeping. Because of this, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD, advises investing in this mask, as it stays on the face without causing sleep lines. “I recommend the Sleep Master Sleep Mask, which is great for side sleepers because of its continuous fabric without seams,” says Dr. Greenfield. “This mask will not leave marks on your face when you wake up. And the fabric is made from satin and cotton that avoids irritation with your skin, especially the sensitive eyelid areas.” Price at time of publish: $25.90 Material: Synthetic outer shell and cotton interior | Color: Satin Blue | Size: One size, with adjustable velcro straps Best for Dry Eyes Bruder Moist Heat Eye Compress Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers seeking a warm compress-style eye mask. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for a sleep mask they can wear throughout the entire night. Powered by patented medibeads technology, this reusable, compress-style sleep mask is the perfect pick-me-up after long screen time. When placed in the microwave, it can stay warm for ten minutes, and since it offers a moist heat, dry and itchy eyes get the relief they deserve without causing damage. While you can’t exactly sleep with this mask on, it has a sturdy and adjustable strap, allowing you to fully shut the world out if it's only for a few minutes. Oh, and if you need more convincing, it has over 19,000 reviews on Amazon with a 4.5-star rating. Price at time of publish: $18.93 Material: Styes and medibead technology | Color: White | Size: One size The 9 Best White Noise Machines of 2022 How to Pick the Right Sleep Mask Comfort Since you’ll be wearing an eye mask at night, finding a comfortable one is essential, according to sleep expert and health coach Annika Carroll. “The quality of the materials is what it comes down to, together with the comfort of the head strap and the overall fit,” she tells PEOPLE. With this in mind, Carroll recommends ensuring that the sleep mask strap is fully adjustable and fits your head without being too tight. Also, she advises selecting masks with breathable and natural fibers that are gentle on the skin. “I recommend opting for natural fibers such as silk, cotton, or bamboo. Silk is known to be soft, cooling, and hypoallergenic.” The Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask and Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask are great options if you're looking for a pure silk sleep mask. Fit You’ll always want to choose a sleep mask that fits just right without causing stress to your eyes. “Your sleep mask should have an adjustable head strap for optimal fit,” Carroll explains. “Also, it should fit snugly over the eyes to avoid any light sneaking in from the sides or the bottom.” (We love the Sleep Master Sleep Mask and the MZOO Sleep Eye Mask for their adjustable head straps.) Above all, make sure your mask does not add pressure to the eyes or cause blurry vision. ”This can be harmful in the long run and cause discomfort,” she warns. Frequently Asked Questions What sleep mask is best? Our top pick is the Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask for its soft fabric, comfortable fit, and light-blocking properties. For $29, it features NASA-developed materials, an adjustable strap, plus raised contour edges that gently lift the mask off your eyes. Are expensive sleep masks worth it? “Expensive sleep masks may be worth the investment if you use sleep masks often and need restful sleep,” says Dr. Vivian Chin, MD, MPH, a cosmetic physician and founder of Koru Wellness & Aesthetics NYC. But, no matter what eye mask you choose, it's important to prioritize a mask that blocks out light adequately. “Their primary purpose is to block out light and help you sleep if your surroundings are bright,” says Dr. Chin. “A good sleep mask fits your face and head well enough to block out light but without being too constricting or too loose, so being adjustable is a plus.” Does material matter in sleep masks? Dr. Chin recommends investing in eye masks made with silk because they are gentler on the skin and protect against friction. “I recommend eye masks made of silk to be the most comfortable, even for sensitive skin,” she tells PEOPLE. “Silk is a soft, natural, breathable fabric that may prevent wrinkles from forming on your skin and creases in your hair.” If silk is too soft for your liking, Dr. Chin recommends cotton eye masks because it is a natural and breathable fabric. Do sleep masks improve your sleep? Do sleep masks improve your sleep? Dr. Dimitriu stresses the importance of making sure your sleep environment is up to par before using a sleep mask for the best sleep possible. "Before you put your eye mask on, be sure your evening has been full of dim light in sunset colors (think candlelight), and certainly avoid bright lights, blue LEDs, and screens — which can continue to disrupt sleep through the night, even with your eye mask on."