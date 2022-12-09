The 8 Best Sleep Masks of 2022 to Block Out Light While Home or Away

Keep scrolling to see PEOPLE’s top picks for the best sleep masks.

As there are plenty of sleep masks, we tapped sleep specialists and board-certified dermatologists to recommend the best for every budget, material preference, and sleeping position. Whether you’re looking for a sleep mask that is soft as silk or one that you can bring on your travels, we’re here to help. We researched dozens of eye masks, carefully considering the design, fit, and materials of each to help you find the best sleep masks to buy.

Major FYI: getting enough sleep is pretty important. So if you’re looking to up your sleep ante, grabbing a sleep mask can help. How? Because these masks block out light, you’ll sleep solidly throughout the night (or on your next flight) with no interruptions. But that’s not all: sleep masks can also provide pressure relief and, when heated (or chilled), can help relieve dry eye symptoms with continued use.

Best Overall Tempur-Pedic Sleep Mask View On Amazon View On Overstock View On Tempurpedic.com Who It’s Good For Shoppers seeking a comfortable eye mask that effectively blocks out light. Who It’s Not Good For Those seeking a sleep mask made of silk. Thanks to cushy NASA-developed memory foam, contoured edges, and a flexible strap, this eye mask is ready to give your sleep an upgrade. Since it blocks light without putting too much pressure on the eyes, it is also a favorite of sleep specialist Charissa Chamorro, Ph.D. “This sleep mask is extremely comfortable and effective for blocking out light when you need to sleep,” she tells PEOPLE. “It has raised, contoured edges that gently lift the mask off your eyes while blocking the light completely. Plus, it boasts a flexible, elasticized strap for a customized fit.” Price at time of publish: $29 Material: Tempur memory foam | Color: Dark navy blue | Size: One size The 8 Best Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best Breathable Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Eyemask Brooklinen View On Brooklinen Who It’s Good For Those who want a breathable sleep mask in several color options. Who It’s Not Good For Someone wanting a more luxurious (or weighted) sleep mask. “This eye mask boasts a skin-smart, cooling fabric like silk and provides adequate light control,” says double board-certified dermatologist Dr. Kristina Collins, MD, FAAD. “It also doesn't have a narrow or velcro band, which can lead to hair breakage.” Though, just like we would with our pieces of bedding (looking at you, pillowcases), Dr. Collins says it’s best to clean your eye mask often. “Wash your eye mask once a week to minimize the build-up of acne-causing bacteria,” she explains. Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Ivory, blush, celestial, carbon, and more | Size: One size

Best Molded MZOO Sleep Eye Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a roomier sleep mask that doesn’t put pressure on the eyelids. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a mask that isn’t made with memory foam. Promising adequate light blocking with a comfortable concave shape, this is the eye mask to splurge on if you are looking for your best night’s sleep, says Dr. Alex Dimitriu, MD, a dual board-certified psychiatrist and sleep medicine specialist. “This is a great sleep mask style that allows room for the eyes without pushing on the eyelids,” he tells PEOPLE. We also appreciate the adjustable strap so the mask won't feel too tight or too loose on your head. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Material: Memory foam | Colors: Purple, black, red, blue, and more | Size: One size, with adjustable strap

Best Weighted Norpod The Weighted Blanket for Your Eyes Norpod View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Brookstone.com Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a weighted sleep mask that can be chilled or heated. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a lightweight (and less bulky) sleep mask. Calling all weighted blanket lovers: this is one weighted sleep mask to swoon over. It takes off a load of your eyelids (thanks to microbead pods that give it weight), but it can be chilled and heated so you can enjoy maximum relief after a long day spent behind the screen. This mask is also gentle on your eyelids and is easy to maintain, says board-certified dermatologist Dr. Azadeh Shirazi, MD. “You can drape this mask across the eyes, making it more gentle on the delicate eyelid skin as it doesn’t wrap around,” he tells PEOPLE. “It’s also very soft, machine washable, and blocks out the light well.” Price at time of publish: $34 Material: OEKO TEX-certified fabric and microbead pods | Colors: Amethyst purple, bone, Sedona, blush pink, and more | Size: One size

Best Memory Foam ALASKA BEAR Sleep Mask with Molded Eye Cups Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Someone who wants a memory foam sleep mask that provides adequate pressure relief. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a sleep mask with a roomier fit. If you enjoy sleeping on a memory foam mattress, why not bring that same experience to an eye mask? That’s where this eye mask comes in: It's made with memory foam and does not put too much pressure on your head. “The shape helps block the light while maintaining comfort for a restful sleep, says Dr. Carleara Weiss, Ph.D., MS, RN, a sleep scientist and postdoctoral associate at the State University of New York at Buffalo - School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. “Plus, the memory foam and material are soft, easy to keep clean, and do not pressure the head," she says. "Good quality and affordable.” Price at time of publish: $25 Material: Memory foam | Colors: A starry night, black eyelashes, black stars, flowers, and more | Size: One size

Best for Travel Lunya Washable Silk Sleep Mask 4.6 Revolve View On Lunya.co View On Revolve Who It’s Good For Shoppers wanting a non-irritating eye mask that's machine washable. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who wants a more budget-friendly mask or one made with memory foam. Travelers, rejoice! This eye mask packs nicely in carry-on and helps you catch up on shuteye on your next flight. On top of that, it prioritizes comfort, thanks to its breathable silk material, according to board-certified dermatologist Dr. Debra Jaliman, MD. “I like this mask because it's silk,” Dr. Jaliman tells PEOPLE. “I haven’t seen an allergic reaction to it. It’s easy on the skin and doesn’t cause sleep lines. It’s also easy to wash and keep clean.” Price at time of publish: $48 Material: Mulberry silk exterior, polyester filling, wide elasticized band | Colors: Deep blue, immersed black, tranquil white, swan white, and more | Size: One size The 8 Best Travel Pillows of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Side Sleepers Sleep Master Sleep Mask Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For Shoppers looking for a mask that can handle the side sleeping position. Who It’s Not Good For Someone who prefers a lightweight and breathable mask. Side sleepers need a sleep mask that can stay securely on the head while sleeping. Because of this, board-certified dermatologist Dr. Nava Greenfield, MD, advises investing in this mask, as it stays on the face without causing sleep lines. “I recommend the Sleep Master Sleep Mask, which is great for side sleepers because of its continuous fabric without seams,” says Dr. Greenfield. “This mask will not leave marks on your face when you wake up. And the fabric is made from satin and cotton that avoids irritation with your skin, especially the sensitive eyelid areas.” Price at time of publish: $25.90 Material: Synthetic outer shell and cotton interior | Color: Satin Blue | Size: One size, with adjustable velcro straps