The 10 Best Skincare Fridges of 2022, According to Experts

After speaking to several experts and researching the market, we've rounded up the best skincare fridges.

“Cold temperatures can help preserve products like antioxidants longer, as can proper packaging, and often dark packaging that does not let light in,” NYU Langone dermatological surgeon Mary L. Stevenson, MD tells PEOPLE. Though Dr. Stevenson doesn’t personally use a skincare fridge, she’s familiar with these products, and says, “Cold creams and products often can be soothing to the skin and gently massaging under the eyes with a cold roller or cold cream can help with puffiness under the eyes.”

Skincare products are designed to make your skin feel and look its best, but sometimes temperature can add an extra sense of relief and relaxation , especially when it comes to facial areas. A skincare fridge allows you to keep beauty products like moisturizers, face masks, and tools at a cool temperature so they feel even more amazing when applied to your face. And some even have heating capabilities, but we’ll get to that!

Best Overall: Cooluli Infinity 10 Liter Mini Fridge 4.4 View On Amazon View On Wayfair View On Best Buy Who It's Good For This skincare fridge is perfect for those who want to keep a variety of beauty products chilled and ready to use, with a stunning design, spacious interior, and multiple shelves. Who It's Not Good For It might not be ideal for those on a budget or people who don't want any condensation in the fridge. "The Cooluli Mini Fridge is my go-to skin fridge," esthetician and founder of SB Skin Shamara Bondaroff tells PEOPLE. Bondaroff is known for performing microcurrent facials and uses this skincare fridge to store tools and products. "The design is simple and chic, and it looks great in my microcurrent studio!" With multiple removable shelves, it can function to fit many different skincare products, and you can organize it any way you like — that's what The Home Edit team did in a recent instagram post. "It's also nicely sized — it features three shelves and holds all of my products, but it's still compact enough to fit on a counter," Bondaroff says. "My favorite feature about this fridge is that it has a wide temperature range so you can really dial in how cold you prefer your products." Some users did critique mild condensation toward the back of the unit, but temperature naturally fluctuates, so it's not unreasonable that this would be the case. With warming and cooling capabilities, this fridge is versatile for many types of products and tools, and it won't soon break — forged by aluminum, plastic, and tempered glass. For good measure, there's also a spring lock on the door handle for extra security in case you bring this fridge on the go, since the handle makes it quite portable. Price at the time of publish: $79.99 Capacity: 10 liters | Colors: 5 | Dimensions: 10 x 11.4 x 13.4 inches | Storage: Two shelves, door bin

Best Budget: Crownful 4 Liter/6 Can Mini Fridge View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For This mini fridge is compact, affordable, and energy efficient, so it’s ideal for anyone who wants a reliable skincare fridge without all the frills. Who It's Not Good For There are fancier models that have smart tech, more storage/shelving, and locks, so if you want those features this might be too simple. With three sections to store skincare and beauty tools, this whimsical little fridge is a fun addition to any beauty space. While it may not have fancy technology, this Crownful skincare fridge is efficient in its simplicity. With six bright colors like a retro mint green, calming sky blue, and Barbiecore pink, this fridge will fit into any aesthetic and preserve your products for longer than they would last sitting in the back of your dresser drawer. Though minimalistic, this fridge is both energy-efficient and 100 percent freon-free, meaning no questionable gas near all your beauty essentials (we love an unproblematic fridge!). It has cooling and warming capabilities, though we caution against using the warming feature unless you’re sure the products you’re storing are intended to be stored and used hot. The best part is its portability — with an AC power cord, car charger, and handle, you can bring this fridge with you to cool your skincare supply on the go. Price at the time of publish: $49.99 Capacity: 4 liters | Colors: 6 | Dimensions: 5.32 x 5.52 x 7.88 inches | Storage: One shelf, door bin

Best Splurge: Qubi Mini Skincare and Cosmetics Makeup Fridge Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For This fridge is meant for those who love well-designed appliances that look and function beautifully. Who It's Not Good For It's not for someone who doesn't want to spend a lot of money on a skincare fridge, or who wants many color options. This cosmetics fridge from Qubi is an absolute beauty. With a sleek design and incredible organization and storage options within, this fridge can hold a wealth of makeup and skincare. It has a small half shelf which creates three zones in the main chamber for different sized products, and two small bins attached to the door for smaller items and sheet masks. This model is climate controlled, so it removes any excess water and condensation from the back of the fridge, and it's extremely quiet. There are two temperature switches to account for seasonal changes — one for 50 degrees (use in spring and summer) and one for 65 degrees (use in fall and winter). The vegan leather handle on top also allows for portability so you can take this gem on the road. Price at the time of publish: $129 to $149.95, depending on color Capacity: 5 liters | Colors: 2 | Dimensions: ‎14.7 x 14.5 x 10 inches | Storage: Two door bins, plus a layered half shelf

Best Smart Fridge: Lvara Smart Mini Skincare Fridge Lvara View On Amazon View On Lvara.com Who It's Good For This cosmetics fridge is perfect for someone who likes the latest in tech, and wants more control over the features like temperature, shelf-life reminders, and frost prevention. Who It's Not Good For Since you’re paying for smart technology, this fridge isn’t necessary for someone who has a tighter budget, wants a more standard fridge, or needs something portable. This fridge has all the components of smart tech with a contemporary design. You can use an app on your phone (via wifi!) to control the temperature, noise level, and modes, as well as be reminded when certain products expire. With nine liters of space, this is a roomy fridge with plenty of storage for tall, medium, and smaller products, and even has a sleeve attached to the lid to store sheet masks. You can either use the standard mode, the smart mode (lets you schedule sleep times and adjust the noise level during that period), or night mode (a lower decibel noise level). Due to the size, this fridge isn’t portable, but would fit perfectly on a makeup desk or vanity. And with three stunning colors to choose from — emerald green, blush pink, and a muted white, it’ll be a statement piece wherever it lives in your home. Price at the time of publish: $199.99 Capacity: 9 liters | Colors: 3 | Dimensions: 12.6 x 5.9 x 5.3 inches | Storage: Two vertical sections

Best Fridge with Mirror: Cooseon Mini Fridge 6 Liter AC/DC Portable Beauty Fridge View On Amazon View On Cooseon.com Who it’s Good For: This fridge would be great for a makeup desk because it has an LED light mirror on the front so you can pull out your makeup and skincare and apply it using the mirror. Who it’s Not Good For: Since there’s only one shelf (two divided sections), it may not serve someone well who needs ample storage. A mirrored door is the perfect accessory for a skincare fridge because it allows you to see the makeup or skincare that you’re applying (and storing, when not!). And this white mini fridge from Cooseon has LED lights to illuminate the mirror for better viewing. It has a removable shelf, dividing the main chamber into two horizontal compartments. There’s also a small sleeve attached to the door that can hold sheet masks, and other flat beauty items. You don’t have to worry about freon with this fridge (it’s freon-free!), and it comes with adapters and portable chargers so you can pack it when you travel. Price at the time of publish: $70.59 to $94.98 Capacity: 6 liters | Colors: 1 | Dimensions: 13 x 11 x 8 inches | Storage: One shelf, door sleeve

Best for Vanity: Frigidaire Portable Retro Mini Fridge Home Depot View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Target Who It's Good For This retro cosmetics fridge is ideal for anyone who loves a vintage design, and needs a compact appliance to hold their beauty supplies. Who It's Not Good For This is a very simple model, so if you want more features, you should look at other options on our list. For lovers of all things retro, this Frigidaire mini beauty fridge serves major throwback vibes. While simple in design — one shelf, two sections for storage — this fridge is super compact, making it ideal for placement on a vanity or even bathroom counter so it’s close by when you’re applying skincare and makeup. It comes in five unique colors that all tie into the vintage theme, and maintains a steady temperature with a thermoelectric cooling system. There’s also a lock on the door to keep your items secure so they don’t fall out, should you take this fridge on a trip — the handle and included adapters makes it portable. Price at the time of publish: $29.99 to $51.10, depending on color Capacity: 4 liters | Colors: 5 | Dimensions: 10 x 10 x 7 inches | Storage: One shelf



Best for Organization: Finishing Touch Flawless Beauty Fridge Courtesy of Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Bed Bath & Beyond Who It's Good For This fridge is perfect for someone who doesn't want to spend too much money, but wants a reliable and well-designed fridge to keep their beauty products cool and well-organized for long-term use. Who It's Not Good For It only comes in one color, so if you want more personalization, this might not be the best choice for you. Finishing Touch knows all about good skincare with celebrity ambassadors like Emma Roberts praising the brand. And now they have a skincare fridge to store all your favorite tools and products. This cosmetics fridge has a removable shelf and a door bin, providing plenty of space to store and separate products based on your own method of organization. For instance, moisturizers and face masks on top of the shelf, and taller serums beneath. Plus the bin on the door can be used to store face rollers, gua shas, and dermaplaning tools upright. No matter how you organize this fridge, the four liters of space provides room to keep your essentials while not taking up too much space in your home. Editor's note: The new model of this fridge looks slightly more contemporary via customer reviews, but product images at retailers have not yet been updated. Price at the time of publish: $59.99 Capacity: 4 liters | Colors: 1 | Dimensions: 8 x 11.25 x 11.56 inches | Storage: One shelf, door bin

Best Portable: Caynel Mini Fridge Cooler and Warmer 4-liter Courtesy of Caynel View On Amazon View On Caynel.com Who It's Good For This fridge would be perfect for makeup artists because it’s completely portable so you can take it with you wherever and ensure your beauty products will stay fresh and cool. Who It's Not Good For It’s not super deep, so for those who need to store a bunch of products, you might want a bigger fridge. Built for the road or wherever you go, this compact fridge is perfect for traveling with your beauty essentials. It has a handle for carrying on top, and comes with plugs for standard outlets and car chargers so you can use it on the go. The thermoelectric system allows for cooling temperatures of 40 to 45 degrees below the temperature of the room it’s stored in, and warming temps of 122 to 144 degrees. You can change settings by simply flipping a switch, and the insulated interior can hold the temperature even after the fridge is unplugged. This fridge is highly energy efficient, freon-free, and super quiet. Price at the time of publish: $49.99 Capacity: 4 liters | Colors: 7 | Dimensions: 7.2 x 9.95 x 10.83 inches | Storage: One shelf, door bin

Best with Heat Mode: AstroAI Portable AC/DC Power Cooler and Warmer Mini Fridge Courtesy of Walmart View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For This is a great portable mini fridge for storing your beauty products, and with a temperature range that goes up to 150 degrees, it’s ideal for those who want to heat products and tools as well. Who It's Not Good For Since it’s designed to be compact with only 4 Liters of space, it might not work for someone who needs to store a larger quantity of products. Obviously, most beauty fridges are intended to cool products and tools, but this one has a capability to heat up to 150 degrees, meaning you can utilize the hot mode too. While there are many products that should not be heated, we have a few suggestions. You could use this feature to warm up damp wash clothes to steam your face prior to applying a face mask. And while you shouldn’t store oils or clay products when the fridge is cold because it can affect the consistency, the hot mode (used responsibly!) can be a good way to warm up hair oils and clay masks, for instance. This fridge is quiet, portable, freon-free, and under $50, so if you’re looking for a compact and versatile fridge, this one’s your guy. Price at the time of publish: $48.99 Capacity: 4 liters | Colors: 6 | Dimensions: 6.9 x 9.45 x 10 inches | Storage: One removable shelf