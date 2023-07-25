Read on to discover which Skims products are worth buying, and get ready to change your preconceived notions about shapewear.

Created with the intention that everyone can wear the products, the brand carries an assortment of sizes, ranging from XXS to 5X. However, the wide range of inclusive neutral hues and innovative product designs are really what differentiates it from its competitors, since it gives consumers what existing products on the market are missing. “We’ve really taken the time to make sure we’re offering the best solutions for our customers,” explained Kardashian in a press release for the launch of Skims Swim.

Kardashian was first inspired to create her shapewear line when she found that existing market alternatives didn't check off all her boxes. “I use shapewear as a solution to my styling needs,” Kardashian told PEOPLE in an interview . "I always wanted something that would smooth and sometimes not necessarily change my shape."

When it comes to shapewear, Kim Kardashian has the market cornered with Skims. Kardashian launched the brand in 2019 with co-founder Emma Grede (who also founded Good American ) with the intention of creating solution-focused shapewear . Since then, it has garnered thousands of heavily committed fans that sign up for every new launch, which has now expanded to include bras, cozy essentials, swim, and more. Each product is made to be supportive, carefully crafted, and actually comfortable.

Skims Soft Lounge Long Slip Dress Skims View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue If you’ve spent any time perusing TikTok, chances are you’ve seen this viral Skims slip dress. Beloved for its flattering body-hugging silhouette, it offers a dressy alternative to typical loungewear options. With a straight neckline, adjustable spaghetti straps, and an assortment of color options, it can easily be dressed up or down. Reviewers adore its versatility, comfortable fit, and stretchy material, which is probably why the popular pick is always selling out. Plus, with nineteen different color options, you can easily incorporate one into your existing wardrobe, no matter your style or aesthetic. Price at time of publish: $39 (orig. $78) Material: 91% modal, 9% spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Marble, Cotton Candy, Honeydew, Camel, Slate, Cobalt, Heather Grey, Onyx These 31 Red Dresses Will Make Your Heart Swoon

Skims Cozy Knit Tank View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com With an ultra-soft fabric, this cropped tank from the brand's Cozy Knit collection is perfect for lounging around day or night. It’s made with a stretchy boucle yarn material that not only feels cozy but also keeps you warm for those chillier nights at home. Over 600 positive reviews rave about its comfort and butter-like fabric, which is what garnered it a spot as one of Skims' bestsellers. The best part? It can be worn alone or with the matching joggers and robe as a complete set. Price at time of publish: $26 (orig. $52) Material: 76% polyester, 24% nylon | Size Range: XXS-5X | Colors: Bone, Aqua, Rose Clay, Dusk, Camel, Juniper, Garnet, Smoke, Onyx

Skims Seamless Sculpt Brief Bodysuit SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com After launching last year, the Sculpting Bodysuit went viral on TikTok and went on to sell over 120,000 units — and now we get why. Thanks to a combination of recycled nylon, nylon, and spandex, the shaping fabric holds in your core, lifts your chest, and sculpts your butt, which is what makes it so special. It also layers great under fitted pants, jeans, or dresses, and comes highly recommended with thousands of positive reviews. Available up to 4X and 10 skin tone shades, this bodysuit has something for everyone. Price at time of publish: $68 Material: 41% recycled nylon, 41% nylon, 18% elastane | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Bronze, Jasper, Cocoa, Espresso, Onyx

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bodysuit View On Nordstrom View On Saks Fifth Avenue View On Skims.com We didn’t expect Skims to develop the perfect T-shirt bodysuit, but it did so effortlessly. Since the collection first launched, over 300,000 items have been sold, which only speaks to how incredible it is. This Skims bodysuit in particular is described by the brand as your favorite tee, but better. Its buttery soft fabric molds to your body, fitting perfectly underneath your favorite pants, dresses, or jeans. And because the snap closures are easy to open, it’s super simple to take it on and off (which we can't say is true about some other bodysuits we've tried). Price at time of publish: $62 Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Bronze, Jasper, Cocoa, Espresso, Onyx, Umber, Oxide, Cielo, Fuchsia

Skims Fits Everybody Dipped Front Thong View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com View On Ssense.com The Dipped Front Thong is one of Skims customers’ favorites, thanks to its dipped front, high-cut design, and ultra-comfortable, stretchy fabric. It’s meant to eliminate panty lines and lays effortlessly underneath tight dresses, skirts, and leggings, so it’s a wardrobe necessity. Unlike many other thongs, this one has a no-cut design that not only prevents digging but also feels like a second skin, making it ultra-comfy. Price at time of publish: $9 (orig. $18) Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Bronze, Jasper, Umber, Oxide, Cocoa, Espresso, Onyx, Marble, Gold, Green Highlighter, Neon Pink

Skims Cotton Rib Tank View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com One of the best tank tops on the market, the Cotton Rib Tank is made to layer, hitting perfectly at the waist without the need to tuck and re-tuck it throughout the day. With a breathable ribbed material, scoop neck, and velvety smooth fabric, you’ll have no problem incorporating this essential into your everyday rotation. Reviewers claim this body-hugging tank runs true to size and is versatile enough to wear out of the house or as loungewear. Price at time of publish: $36 Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Bone, Light Heather Grey, Mineral, Kyanite, Soot, Marble, Neon Green, Sugar Pink, Mykonos, Smoke, Frost, Juniper

Skims Cotton Jersey Boy Short View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Skims.com When you want a pair of full-coverage underwear, these boy shorts should be your go-to. Reviewers of all ages, including new moms, adore the cotton material that doesn’t roll down, give wedgies, or move around during intense workouts. Better yet, they’re versatile enough to wear for everyday activities or as loungewear. With the extra lining, leg opening, and expanded size range, they may just become the only underwear you’ll ever need. Price at time of publish: $22 Material: 90% cotton, 10% spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Mykonos, Frost, Juniper, Bone, Light Heather Grey, Mineral, Kyanite, Soot

Skims Cotton Rib Legging SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Net-a-Porter View On Saks Fifth Avenue We’ll say it: If you buy one thing from Skims, it should be a versatile pair of leggings you can wear year-round. Created with natural fibers, these soft rib leggings are simultaneously warm yet breathable and hug your body in all the right places. Although they were designed as loungewear, these can easily be worn out of the house on errand runs and dog walks. Similar to the rest of the cotton rib collection, they can be machine washed on cold (do not dry clean). Price at time of publish: $54 Material: 95% cotton, 5% spandex | Size Range: XXS-4X | Colors: Bone, Light Heather Grey, Mineral, Kyanite, Soot, Sugar Pink, Smoke

Skims Fits Everybody T-Shirt Bra 4.2 View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com When you think of Skims, items like bodysuits and shapewear come to mind. However, the brand is renowned for its bras, too, which actually took three years to develop. The Fits Everybody T-shirt Bra one is arguably its most popular, and it’s an essential addition to your wardrobe basics. It’s made with an innovative fabric, lightly padded cups, and just the right amount of underwire to enhance your natural shape — without feeling too heavy or digging into your skin. Pair with your favorite tees, sweaters, slip dresses, and more to complete the look. Price at time of publish: $52 Material: 76% polyamide, 24% elastane | Band Size: 30-46 | Cup Size: A-H | Colors: Sand, Mica, Clay, Ochre, Sienna, Bronze, Jasper, Umber, Oxide, Cocoa, Espresso, Onyx, Cherry Blossom, Green Highlighter, Neon Pink The 11 Best Wireless Bras of 2023, Tested and Reviewed