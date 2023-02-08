Below, find the best ski pants of 2023 for any style, budget, and experience level.

No matter your preference or level of experience, breathability and waterproofing should be a given when picking the ski pant for you. Keeping these things in mind and weighing them against our firsthand experience on the slopes, we selected the top 10 ski pants available right now. Stio’s Environ Pant proved to be our favorite and delivered an impressive 5-star rating in all categories.

According to Alison Palmintere, Director of Communications of Ski Utah , staying dry is the top priority. “Letting moisture or sweat build up is a sure ticket to making you cold when you’re on the slopes,” she says.

It’s that time of year when winter sports enthusiasts and celebs descend upon the slopes. While skiing and snowboarding can be a blast, we’re partial to the fashion side of the sport. Thankfully, the days of choosing between warmth and chic snow gear are long gone, so you can “send it” while looking your best. We tested 20 ski pants on the slopes this winter to find out which ones kept us warm, dry, and Instagram-ready.

Best Overall Stio Women's Environ Pant 5 Stio View On Stio.com Pros Available in regular and petite lengths

Made from recycled polyster

Available in women’s and men’s sizing

Adjustable waist via a belt

Breathable but waterproof Cons Expensive

Need to layer underneath The Environ Pant from Stio is our top overall pick blending high-quality performance, functionality, and style. Stio is based out of Jackson Hole, Wyoming — a top ski destination in the U.S. — and the brand is known for quality gear for serious snowboarders and skiers. We found this lightweight pant extremely comfortable, allowing us to move around easily without the bulkiness traditionally associated with ski pants. An adjustable belt gives a customizable fit to these slimmer-than-average ski pants. And our 5-foot tester appreciated that they are offered in a shorter length, if needed. On the more technical side of things, we were blown away with the weatherproofing of this pant. On a recent trip with the brand, four of us sampled these pants for a day of skiing and, let’s be honest, falling, and they stayed as dry as if we had been inside all day. Even Palmintere raves about how waterproof these pants are, testifying, “When you're skiing a foot of blower pow at Deer Valley Resort, you stay warm and dry.” These “peakproof’ pants are made of three breathable layers with the outermost made of recycled polyester (which we love). Even though these are breathable and lightweight, they kept us perfectly warm without adding extra bulk. Our testers only layered a pair of wool tights underneath these pants and felt their legs remained at normal body temperature for a full day of active, challenging skiing. We love that these pants are available in fun, eye-catching colors like lavender, cantaloupe, or bright alpine green. (Perfect for all the ski trip content.) Other design features like easy-access and fleece-lined pockets, zip vents, and elastic boot gaiters make them a functional and stylish option for any après-ski activities, Palmintere points out. The Environ Pants are an investment but are worth it for the quality details and aesthetic appeal, especially if you plan on going on a few ski or snowboarding trips over the next few years. The use of recycled polyester and the fact that Stio is a climate-neutral company are added incentives to invest in this brand. Plus, they're available in men's sizing. Price at time of publish: $398.05 Sizes: XS-XL, Short, Regular | Materials: 100% Recycled Polyester PEOPLE / Erin Johnson

PEOPLE / Erin Johnson

PEOPLE / Erin Johnson





Best Budget Arctix Women's Insulated Snow Pants 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Arctix.com View On Cabelas.com Pros Affordable

Available in short, regular, and tall lengths

Wide variety of colors and patterns available Cons May not be as durable for more intense or frequent skiers or snowboarders These insulated snow pants from Arctix are our top budget pick at around $50. (A true steal.) They’re a great lightweight option offering the comfort, mobility, and weatherproofing of more expensive brands at a fraction of the price. They’ll keep you warm as well, thanks to the roomy fit that allows for additional layers underneath. The flared leg is a fun style, and we love the wide variety of colors and patterns this pant comes in. These pants come in three different lengths: short, regular, and tall for more inclusive sizing. Other design details, like perfect placement of the pockets to avoid bunching and bulging when storing essentials, seal the deal for us. These pants are great for the occasional snowboarder or skier or anyone just looking for an affordable snow pant. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Sizes: XS-XL, Short, Regular, Tall | Materials: 100% Polyester

Best Design Roxy Women's Rising High Pants 4.9 REI View On Nordstrom View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's Pros High-waisted silhouette

Available in fun eye-catching colors

Wind and waterproof Cons Tight fit might be difficult to layer underneath Fashion meets function in these stylish ski pants. This silhouette differs from the usual baggy straight-leg ski pant, hugging the hip and legs and flaring out past the knee. We could definitely go straight from the slopes to any aprés ski activity in these. Plus, there’s no need to sacrifice comfort in these pants. We found the material premium, stretchy, and comfortable — fitting our tester in all the right places. The Roxy Rising High Pants are available in six colors including fun green, aqua, and yellow shades. You’ll be sure to stand out in the line for the ski lift in these. More than just good-looking, these pants are also wind and waterproof, and we love all the pockets for our slope-side snacking. They’re a bit of an investment but still reasonable for a high-quality and attractive ski or snowboard pant. Price at time of publish: $199.95 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Polyester, recycled polyester, elastane PEOPLE / Anna Popp

Best Basic Snow Pant The North Face Women’s Freedom Insulated Pants 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com Pros Available in a wide variety of colors and prints

Easy to add layers underneath for additional warmth

Available in 3 different lengths Cons Material is pretty thin

Low-rise (if you prefer mid-high rise) The North Face, a trusted brand when it comes to winter wear, delivers a solid, basic snow pant with the Freedom Insulated Pants. If you’re looking for a pant to take you from backyard snowman-building activities to the slopes, these no-frill pants can make the transition. We found these pants comfy and cozy and loved the wide range of colors and prints. (Big fans of the Wasabi color and Mr. Pink Expedition Print.) We did note the material of these felt thinner and not as premium as other pants like The Roxy Rising High Pants. With the looser fit and classic straight leg silhouette, we felt confident layering underneath would keep us protected from the elements. It delivers on the must-have basics of weatherproofing and breathability. At a decent price compared to other ski pants by well-known brands, these pants make a great choice for those who want a simple snow pant for activities on and off the slope. Price at time of publish: $159 Sizes: XS-3XL, Short, Regular, Long | Materials: Recycled nylon, recycled polyester

Best with Pockets Helly Hansen Powderqueen Bib Pant 4.7 Backcountry View On Backcountry.com View On Evo.com View On Hellyhansen.com Pros Lots of pockets for storage

Adjustable suspenders and waist

Lots of pockets for storage

Adjustable suspenders and waist

Available in fun colors Cons Expensive Consider these the Mary Poppins' bag of ski pants because they can magically hold way more than you'd think. Pockets galore allow storage without adding bulk. The compartment right across the chest is a plus for us because it's so accessible. Perfect for your phone, chapstick, sunscreen — you name it. In addition to the storage perks, these pants fit like a glove and stayed in place when we tested the range of mobility. They kept us warm in 30-degree weather and repelled water well. We did notice they retained some water when tested under a faucet, but ultimately determined that they'd stay dry after a day on the slopes. We also found them great for off the slopes as well, keeping us warm and comfortable. These pants come in four colorways: three great darker neutrals and a fun, bright purple and orange camo print we're partial to. They're on the pricier end of the spectrum, but the quality of these pants makes them worth it. Price at time of publish: $300 Sizes: XS-XL | Materials: Polyester, polyamide

Best for Snowshoeing Helly Hansen Men's Legendary Insulated Ski Pants 4.8 Helly Hansen View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Hellyhansen.com Pros Available in many colors

Available in women’s and men’s sizing

Helpful features for a variety of outdoor activities Cons On the pricier side

Women’s version has fewer color options Helly Hansen delivers again with their Legendary Pants performing well when we went snowshoeing. These pants have gaiters and ankle zippers that are key for keeping snow out of your boots. Snowshoeing can be a great workout, and we liked how comfortable these pants felt without feeling bulky or constricting, while still keeping us warm and dry. Breathability is also important when working up a sweat, and we appreciate the thigh vent zippers for that reason. The velcro side tabs allow for an adjustable waist and an even better fit. These pants come in a variety of colors, from neutral to bright. The price is on par with other popular ski pant brands, and Helly Hanson offers a limited warranty, which is a plus. They also come in a women's version but with fewer color options. Price at time of publish: $200

Sizes: Women’s XS-XXXL, Men’s S-XXXXL | Materials: Polyester, polyamide, recycled polyester PEOPLE / Frances Crouter

Best Backcountry Trew Capow Ski Bib Evo View On Evo.com View On Trewgear.com Pros Available in women’s and men’s sizing

Very breathable with lots of ventilation options

Available in three different lengths Cons Expensive

Not lined or insulated so you'll need additional layers For you backcountry skiers, the Trew Gear Capow Bibs are our top pick. We love the design of these bibs, especially for their breathability and extra storage (plenty of zippered pockets). Our tester tends to overheat when on the skin track (route used to navigate when backcountry skiing) and appreciated all of the ventilation features in these pants. Since these are specifically designed for backcountry skiing or snowboarding, they are not insulated and would require layering underneath for a more slow-paced activity. These are a pricey investment, but worth it for backcountry enthusiasts who spend a lot of their time outdoors. Note that they also come in women's sizing. Price at time of publish: $479 Sizes: XS-XXL, Women’s: XS-XL, Short, Regular, Tall | Materials: Dermizax ®, Nylon

Best Bibs Flylow Women's Foxy Bib 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Backcountry.com View On Flylowgear.com Pros Available in short, regular, and tall lengths

High-quality materials

Snug fit Cons Expensive

Not the thickest or warmest pants If you prefer bibs to ski pants, look no further than these from Flylow. Bibs are great for added warmth, protection from the elements, and support, thanks to the suspenders. We found these specific ones to be very sleek and comfortable. The slim silhouette was fantastic and allowed for great mobility when testing. The easily adjustable design left us feeling confident that these wouldn't slip or slide down. These bibs are on the thinner side, but the snug fit throughout the legs made them more windproof. Layering these bibs under a sweater and ski jacket was a breeze for added warmth. These are weatherproof and water-repellant to keep you protected on the slopes. The Foxy Bib comes in a great range of colors and different lengths for an even better fit, and the multiple pockets are great for keeping necessities within reach and secure. These bibs are an investment, but it shows in the high-quality materials, zippers, and design. Price at time of publish: $429.95 Sizes: XS-XL, Lengths - short, regular, tall | Materials: Polyester PEOPLE / Madeleine Armstrong

Best Investment, Men’s Arc'teryx Men's Macai Pants 4.6 Arcâteryx View On Arcteryx.com Pros Slim silhouette

Lightweight

Extremely weatherproof Cons Expensive

Few color options If you’ve got the budget, the Macai Pants from Arc’teryx are a high-quality investment: These aren’t your typical bulky ski pant. The Macai Pants look like regular slim-cut pants that you just happen to wear while skiing. A belted waist keeps them secure while you look trim and sharp on your skis. These Arc’teryx pants are very lightweight and thin but still kept us warm during testing. You can layer underneath for added warmth or go without a base layer if you’re someone who tends to overheat when skiing. These ski pants are also totally waterproof — no water got through these bad boys, and they're stylish enough for aprés ski activities, as well. Price at time of publish: $575 Sizes: S-XL | Materials: Goretex, polyester, Keprotec™