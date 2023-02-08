After three weeks of testing via snowboarding, downhill skiing, cross-country skiing, and any other outdoor winter activity we could think of, these 10 ski jackets got our PEOPLE Tested stamp of approval.

We know how integral it is to have a solid ski jacket on deck, so we set out to find the best ones on the market, putting 39 of them to the test and eventually narrowing it down to our top 10. All 10 of these ski jackets passed the fit, comfort, warmth, and waterproof tests on the slopes — with one of them, the Stio Environ Jacket , standing out the most. This jacket took the spot as our Best Overall for its ability to layer without contributing to bulk, its slew of stunning color options, and its three-layer waterproof design that ensures warmth.

Whether you're a snow sport enthusiast or are just dipping your toes into this world, the gear you choose for your ride can make or break your experience — starting with a good ski jacket. A quality ski jacket provides warmth but is breathable and fits snugly, but still allows for movement while on the slopes — not to mention, it should repel water and keep you dry. With all of this to keep in mind, Mike Humphrey , a level 3 ski instructor and race coach, also says it's important to think about the layers you plan to wear underneath, which can affect the size you choose for your ski jacket. (As a good rule of thumb, it should fit comfortably over your mid and base layers.)

Best Overall Stio Men's Environ Jacket 5 Stio View On Alabamaoutdoors.com View On Stio.com Pros Durable

Allows for layering

Compatible with helmets

Built-in powder skirt

Built-in lift ticket pocket

Available in both women's and men's sizing Cons Uninsulated shell The Stio Environ Jacket was our clear Best Overall winner. Five of us took this jacket for a spin on the slopes, and we all raved about its design, durability, and clever features. Made out of recycled polyester, the jacket received high marks all around when it came to durability and sustainability. We found the shell to be heavy-duty and able to perform well in most mountain conditions. In terms of fit, it allowed for multiple layers without feeling constricting (a good thing, since the shell isn't insulated, and we found that we had to put on a few insulated layers underneath for maximum warmth). Either way, we were able to have a full range of motion with this jacket, even while wearing base layers and an insulated jacket underneath. Snow sports enthusiasts will appreciate the fact that the Stio Environ Jacket features a helmet-compatible hood (that's detachable, might we add), a built-in powder skirt, and a unique PeakProof™ three-layer fully seamed waterproof fabric, which kept us warm and comfortable during different situations, including while snowshoeing and downhill skiing as well as exploring the city in brisk temperatures. The jacket comes with armpit vents (for adequate ventilation) as well as plenty of accessible pockets (which held our lift pass, phone, two-way radio, and extra hand and foot warmer packs with ease). Overall, this is a high-quality investment piece that should see you through all but the coldest days of skiing. Our official tester wore the men's version of the Environ jacket, and on a recent trip with the brand, three of us tested the women's version, and one wore the women's anorak version (pictured below). While we loved that this jacket is a shell, allowing us to customize our warmth level underneath, we understand that some may prefer a more traditional insulated ski jacket, so if that's you, consider one of the other options on our list. Price at time of publish: $395.25 Sizes: XS-XXXL | Colors: 6 | Material: 100% recycled polyester People / Erin Johnson

Best Overall, Runner Up Outdoor Research Carbide Jacket 5 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Outdoorresearch.com View On REI Pros Lightweight

Forearm ski pass packet

Easy-to-adjust hood

Pit zips for ventilation

Windproof and waterproof

Available in both women's and men's sizing Cons The length of the jacket is a tad too long If you need a ski jacket that's flexible enough for inbound and backcountry skiing alike, Outdoor Research's Carbide jacket is for you. It features a three-layer Pertex Shield waterproof fabric that remained impressively lightweight and comfortable during testing. It also offers a 100 percent range of motion and the ability to layer up underneath. During testing, we found that only a small amount of water stayed on the exterior of the jacket — most of the water slid off right away. In terms of functionality, we love that this jacket features plenty of useful pockets. It has a two-way YKK AquaGuard zipper in the front as well as two YKK AquaGuard zippered hand pockets. This type of water-repellent zipper ensured our hands remained dry during skiing. There are also several storage options on this jacket, including two exterior chest pockets, one interior chest pocket, an internal mesh pocket, and a forearm pocket that came in handy for carrying a lift pass. We're also a fan of the pit zips, which helped to release the heat build-up while skiing. We also found the adjustable cuffs to be helpful when it came to putting on ski gloves. Overall, the jacket has a sturdy construction and was comfortable throughout the duration of testing. It's also available in a top-rated women's version. Price at time of publish: $299 Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 3 | Material: 40-denier nylon with tricot knit backer People / Duangkaew Randall

Best Budget WildHorn Men's Dover Ski Jacket 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Wildhornoutfitters.com Pros Lightweight feel

Adjustable powder skirt

Several pockets for personal belongings

Best Investment Stio Women's Shot 7 Down Jacket 5 Stio View On Stio.com Pros Underarm stretch-mesh venting

Windproof and waterproof

Helmet-compatible hood

Available in both women's and men's sizing Cons Not too breathable

No exterior chest pocket Stio's Shot 7 Down Jacket may seem pricey at first glance, but if you're a real ski lover, it's definitely worth the investment. Perfect for those seeking ultimate warmth, this jacket features 800 fill power down for maximum insulation fit for dipping temps — no matter the mountain condition. In fact, our tester wore this jacket multiple ways: with just a long-sleeved shirt underneath to take the dog out and with two base layers and a wool sweater when going skiing in Canada in 0-degree weather. In both cases, the jacket proved to be comfortable, even in bulky layers, and it was easy to regulate temperature thanks to the underarm zippers and water-resistant zippers. Another functional advantage is that the pockets are well-placed: The interior pockets are great for holding sunglasses as well as glove liners and a backup neck gaiter. There's also an upper arm pocket on the left sleeve (great for things like lip balm or a ski pass). We only wish there were an exterior pocket on the chest for easy access to our cell phones. One thing to note: This jacket is waterproof with Gore-Tex 2L, so we found it wasn't too breathable, which is expected from this type of material. It did, however, withstand moisture, and water beaded up immediately on top of the exterior material, leaving us warm and dry. Even though this jacket provides all-over insulation (really, even the hood is insulated), we like that it has a smooth exterior. It also comes in a men's version. Price at time of publish: $649 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 4 | Material: GORE-TEX® 2L, 75 Denier Dobby, 100% Polyester People / Frances Crouter

Best Features Helly Hansen Alphelia LifaLoft Ski Jacket 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Evo.com View On Hellyhansen.com Pros Balanced warmth and breathability

Detachable, adjustable helmet-compatible hood

Detachable powder skirt

Insulated pocket to preserve phone's battery life

Available in both women's and men's sizing Cons Slimmer cut may not be ideal for all body shapes If you're the type who's all about the bells and whistles, you've met your match in Helly Hansen's Alphelia LifaLoft Jacket. Aside from the standard features like a detachable helmet-compatible hood, a detachable powder skirt, pockets galore, and water-resistant zippers, this jacket features longer sleeves with thumb cutouts to serve as an extra base layer, increased down/puffiness placed thoughtfully on places you'd need extra warmth (like around the collar), and a special pocket that's outfitted with Aerogel insulation, which protects and preserves your smartphone battery. We were huge fans of this feature — not only is it useful for taking photos and videos while you're on the top of the mountain, but it's a good way to ensure you have contact with others in case of an avalanche or sudden change in weather. Aside from these features, we found the longer armpit vents to be useful in customizing how much air circulates through (for instance, you can zipper it 3/4 of the way up while you're stationary on the ski lift, but then zip it back down for maximum airflow while you're skiing down the mountain). This jacket has a slimming cut, so it may not fit some body shapes and bust sizes. That being said, there are several adjustable features on the sleeves, hood, and powder skirt we love: The sleeves have a velcro design, which is easy to tailor to your wrist, the hood has bungees on either side that easily slide up and down, and the powder skirt features three sets of snaps to adjust its tightness. We also found the fabric to be lightweight during testing, and it didn't add bulk or unnecessary heat despite layering. It's also available in men's sizing. Price at time of publish: $500 Sizes: XS-XL | Colors: 3 | Material: 89% Polamide, 11% Elastane People / Damla Ercan Heard

People / Lydia Price



Best Weatherproof Arc'Teryx Sentinel Jacket 4.9 Evo View On Arcteryx.com View On Evo.com View On REI Pros Spacious pockets

Drawcord adjustment on the helmet-compatible hood

Extreme waterproofing

Second skin-like feel Cons The interior chest pocket is small

Pricey Arc'Teryx is known for their reliable, durable construction and premium technical features. Whether you're backcountry skiing or freeride touring, the Sentinel Jacket proves that no weather condition is a feat for it. It features three-layer Gore-Tex fabric with a softshell construction and boasts an extremely featherlight feel (which is impressive given its functionality). When it came to its resistance against water, this jacket passed the test with flying colors. Water rolled off the jacket during testing, and the fabric remained bone-dry to the touch afterward. Our tester even ran one of the pockets containing Airpods underneath the faucet, and the pocket remained dry. Thanks to the jacket's fully taped seams and insulated fabric, we found it did a great job of keeping the cold air and snow out. This jacket also got high rankings when it came to fit. Our tester wore a merino wool base layer, a thin sweater, and a lightly insulated jacket underneath, and the Sentinel still felt perfectly roomy, if not a little long. The fabric is also extremely stretchy, so even though it provides extra coverage, we found that it didn't impede mobility. Of course, Arc'Teryx didn't skimp on features on this jacket. This comes with a powder skirt, velcro wrist closures, a drawcord along the rim and middle of the back of the hood, and armpit vents, all of which were easily adjustable. During testing, we enjoyed that the vents are slightly larger than other models and that they have dual zippers, which meant we were able to customize airflow. Price at time of publish: $700 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 4 | Material: Gore-Tex People / Lydia Price

People / Lydia Price



Best Shell Outdoor Research Women's Skytour AscentShell Jacket 4.9 Outdoor Research View On Backcountry.com View On Dick's View On Outdoorresearch.com Pros Roomy fit

Large pockets

Good amount of stretch in the arms

HoodLock keeps hood in place if helmet is removed

Best Sustainable Patagonia Women's Insulated Powder Town Jacket 4.9 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Patagonia.com View On REI Pros Waterproof and breathable fabrics made from recycled materials

Fully PFC-free

Can be traded in through their Worn Wear program

Handwarmer pockets

Available in both women's and men's sizing Cons The hood isn't adjustable After multiple years of testing and revision, Patagonia has removed persistent PFC chemicals from 100 percent of their versatile all-mountain styles, including this Insulated Powder Town Ski/Snowboard Jacket, which rightfully earned the title of Best Sustainable on our list. Aside from being fully PFC-free, the jacket is made of 100 percent recycled materials and features a two-layer shell with waterproof, breathable, and windproof construction. There are several things about this jacket we fell in love with during testing. For one, the fabric is soft, flexible, and allows for easy movement. Our tester touted the fact that they had a full range of motion when they wore this — even on a three-mile run. We also enjoy the slew of storage pockets (including one that allows you to stash your phone and route the cord up) as well as the pit zips for breathability. The jacket also features a tall hood that allows for a ski helmet as well as a powder skirt and two extra-lined pockets to cozy up your hands. During testing, we found that it was extremely comfortable to wear: It was lightweight yet warm, breathable yet insulated. The fabric is soft, yet it repels moisture effectively (even when we tested it in the rain). And, unlike other jackets in this price range that may skimp on closure quality, this one features zippers that are easy to pull up and down without getting caught in the fabric. The hood isn't adjustable (though we still found its size large enough to accommodate a helmet), and neither is the powder skirt (it does, however, have a bungee waist and two buttons for some adjusting). Overall, this performed well in all conditions it was tested in (rain, snow, and sweat) — plus, it comes in a men's version. Price at time of publish: $399 Sizes: XXS-XXL | Colors: 6 | Material: H2No® Performance Standard shell, 100% recycled polyester taffeta lining People / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm

People / Riddley Gemperlein-Schirm



Best Color Selection Flylow Gear Men's Malone Jacket 5 REI View On Backcountry.com View On Flylowgear.com View On REI Pros Removable powder skirt

Forearm pocket

DWR coating repels water Cons The sizing is inconsistent If you're looking for a good-looking ski jacket that doesn't skimp on performance, the Flylow Gear Malone is a solid option. Designed with a three-layer softshell fabric, this jacket has a figure-hugging construction that still allows for multiple base layers without restricting movement or adding a bulky look or feel. But this jacket doesn't just look the part — it successfully passed all of our tests with no issues. For one, the fit was impressive, and we found that it was extremely versatile to wear. During testing, we were able to keep it fully zipped during the day while skiing with no obstruction but were also able to leave it unzipped for aprés ski activities while still maintaining a streamlined look. There also wasn't too much friction in the arms when moving them back and forth during skiing, and we were able to go off of jumps and navigate tree trails with a full range of motion. Our tester, who usually wears split-finger mittens for easy pocket access, noted that the pockets on this jacket were easy to access without feeling like they'll fly around or get snagged on something while moving. In terms of its reaction to water, the jacket is fully seamed and wicked away moisture immediately. It kept us completely dry during testing. Price at time of publish: $399.95 Sizes: S-XXL | Colors: 4 | Material: Recycled Tactic 3-layer softshell fabric People / Frank Corona

People / Frank Corona

