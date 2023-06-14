We tried 12 silk and satin sheet sets firsthand to figure out which ones are worth buying, evaluating each for quality, texture, breathability, durability, and overall value.

"Satin is a type of woven fabric made from any smooth and lustrous filament yarns," says Preeti Gopinath, Associate Professor of Textiles at The New School Parsons School of Design, explaining that it's typically woven from synthetic materials like polyester. Natural silk, on the other hand, is loomed from protein fibers sourced from mulberry worms.

If you're a fan of soft, smooth bedding with a slightly shiny finish, silk or satin might be right up your alley. But while the two have a similar look and feel, they're not the same thing.

Best Overall Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Sheets are well-made with durable stitching and smooth seams

Silky fabric feels cool to the touch

Colorfast material holds up well in the wash Cons Fabric creates lots of static

Don't contain any real silk Of the sets we tested, Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets were our favorite. Out of the packaging, they seemed very well-made with durable stitching, wide, smooth seams, and no visible imperfections. We loved the slick, silky feel and ultra-soft texture. When making the bed, the fitted sheet went on easily and tucked nicely over all four corners. It didn't come loose at night when tossing and turning, either. All in all, the sheets felt cool against the skin and were comfortable for sleeping, though they did create some static when moving around. These sheets passed our colorfastness test, showing no signs of fading or bleeding. They also held up well in the wash — the color still looked good, and there were no snags or loose threads. One thing to note is that, despite the product name, they're not technically silk but rather a satin-woven polyester. Still, considering the affordable price tag and impressive color selection, you really can't go wrong buying this sheet set. Price at time of publish: $32 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Polyester | Thread Count: 400 | Colors: 18 colors available People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Pure Bedding Satin Sheets

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.5 /5

Value 4 /5

Breathability 4 /5 Pros Sheets have a silky-smooth feel

Color didn't fade at all in the wash

Appear durable and relatively stain-resistant Cons Several loose threads out of packaging; more after washing

Hard to get fitted sheet on

Almost too slippery; pillows and blankets slip off For folks on a budget, we recommend Pure Bedding Satin Sheets. We noticed several loose threads out of the packaging, and although the fabric seemed a bit cheap, it felt immediately silky-smooth, and the color was consistent throughout. (The color or pattern is only on one side, though, so keep that in mind if you like to fold over the top sheet when making the bed.) The fitted sheet was a little tricky to get on, but after making the bed, it stayed secure and didn't budge throughout the night. However, due to the slippery quality, your pillows and blankets might end on the floor come morning. After washing them, the color and texture hadn't changed at all, but there were multiple loose threads. Although makeup left a mark, the other stains came out pretty easily in the laundry. The material also held up well through our abrasion test, with no visible pilling or tearing. These sheets don't seem as well-constructed as other sets we tried, but considering the wallet-friendly price tag, we still think they're worth buying. Price at time of publish: $29 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Microfiber | Thread Count: 1800 | Colors: 26 colors available People / Dera Burreson

Best Luxury Lilysilk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Sheets Set

Texture 4.8 /5

Durability 3.5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 3 /5 Pros High-quality construction with durable stitching and consistent color

Exceptionally soft and smooth fabric with a subtle sheen

Nice fit makes it easy to make the bed Cons Lost some lustrous sheen in the wash

Stains are nearly impossible to remove If you're open to spending more on luxury sheets, consider this 100% mulberry silk set from LilySilk. Out of the box, we found the quality to be pretty outstanding, with durable stitching, no loose threads, and consistent color throughout. The fabric is lightweight, super-soft, and smooth (but not too slippery), with a subtle sheen — and it feels amazing against the skin. We also liked how easy it was to make the bed — the fitted sheet and pillowcases fit well, and the top sheet tucked in without a fuss. Everything stayed in place, even through a night of tossing and turning. Though the sheets held up well in the laundry without any noticeable fading, they lost some of their original luster in the wash. Another thing to note is that stains were pretty much impossible to remove, so you'll want to be careful about eating and drinking in bed and making sure you always lay down with a washed face. The price might be hard to justify, but if these sheets are within your budget, we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $528 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Mulberry silk | Momme: 19 | Colors: Black, navy, white, pink, lavender, teal, blue, silver, taupe People / Dera Burreson

Best Investment One Quince Mulberry Silk Sheet Set

Texture 4.8 /5

Durability 3.5 /5

Value 3.8 /5

Breathability 3.5 /5 Pros Incredibly soft and smooth material

Cool to the touch and consistently breathable

Nice sheet fit with smooth-gliding zippered pillowcases Cons Shine dulled slightly in the wash

Material is prone to staining Quince is known for offering high-quality natural textiles at fair prices. While these sheets are steeply priced, they're pretty reasonable, considering they're made of 100% mulberry silk with a 22 momme rating. We tried them firsthand, and the quality was immediately apparent. The fabric was smooth and oh-so-soft with reliable stitching and no noticeable imperfections. We found it easy to make the bed and liked how the pillowcases have smooth-gliding zippers that are concealed within the seams. These sheets are cool to the touch and have a consistently breathable feel that keeps you comfy while you sleep. After washing, the fabric was still incredibly soft, but the shine had dulled slightly. We should also note that the coffee, oil, and foundation stains didn't come out during our tests, though this seems to be an issue with most 100% silk fabrics. We wish these sheets came in more sizes and colors, but beyond that, we have no complaints. Price at time of publish: $499 Sizes: Queen, king | Fiber: Mulberry silk | Momme: 22 | Colors: Ivory

Best Soft Madison Park Satin 6-Piece Polyester Luxury Sheet Set

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3.8 /5

Value 4 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Exceptionally soft and silky-smooth with a cool feel

Holds up well in the wash

Extra-deep fitted sheet makes it easy to make the bed Cons Slippery fabric doesn't always stay in place

Stains are hard to remove

Not breathable; may trap heat at night We found these satin sheets to be exceptionally soft with an attractive appearance. At first glance, the smooth, medium-weight material has a cool-to-the-touch feel that seems like it would be nice during the summer months. However, the synthetic fabric didn't end up being breathable, so we wouldn't recommend it for hot sleepers. We appreciated how well the extra-deep fitted sheet fit on the mattress when making the bed, and it stayed in place throughout the night. However, due to the slick, slippery fabric, you can expect the top sheet to move around a bit and potentially slide off while you sleep. After washing, the fabric retained its silky-smooth look and feel. Unfortunately, the fabric is prone to staining — none of the substances we tested came out in the wash. We wouldn't say these are the highest-quality sheets (there were some loose threads and puckering out of the packaging). But considering the affordable price and delightfully soft feel, they're definitely worth buying. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Polyester | Thread Count: 180 | Colors: Black, brown, gold, blush, purple, teal, navy, gray, ivory, white People / Dera Burreson

Best Breathable Mulberry Park Silks 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set

Texture 4.8 /5

Durability 4.3 /5

Value 3 /5

Breathability 3 /5 Pros Exceedingly soft and smooth fabric

Airy material stays comfortably cool throughout the night

Luxurious, high-end look and feel Cons Slightly less silky after washing

Top sheet slides around due to the slick texture If you sleep hot or are prone to night sweats, Mulberry Park Silk Sheets might be your best bet. The 100% mulberry silk fabric is not only exceedingly soft and smooth but also notably breathable, and it stays comfortably cool throughout the night. This high-end sheet set looks just as luxurious as it feels — we noticed zero imperfections and were impressed with the stitching and consistent color. It was easy to make the bed, thanks to the deep fitted sheet, though the top sheet slid around a bit due to the slippery texture. Like other silk sheets we tested, these were a bit less lustrous and slick after washing, but they were still very soft. While this is the most expensive set we tested, we think it might be worth the investment if you can swing the price. Price at time of publish: $617 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Mulberry silk | Momme: 22 | Colors: White, ivory, gunmetal, silver, blue, plum, sage, sand People / Dera Burreson

Best Organic Colorado Home Co. Mulberry Silk Bed Sheets Set

Texture 4.5 /5

Durability 4.3 /5

Value 4 /5

Breathability 3.3 /5 Pros Soft and smooth but not overly slick

Dense, medium-weight feel that's still breathable

Durable fabric resists pilling and fraying Cons Faded slightly and lost some silkiness in the wash

Material is prone to staining For those partial to organic bedding, we recommend Colorado Home Co. The brand's 100% mulberry silk sheets are certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Upon first inspection, they felt soft and smooth but not overly slick, and we didn't notice any snags, loose threads, inconsistent dye, or other imperfections. These sheets have a medium-weight density feel that feels high-quality but doesn't appear to sacrifice breathability. Unfortunately, they faded slightly and lost some of their luster in the wash, though the fabric still looked and felt luxurious. However, another downside is that, like most other silk sets we tested, the fabric is prone to staining. Still, it seems generally durable and resistant to pilling and fraying. While the price is undeniably high, we think these might be worth the investment if you're looking for real certified-organic silk. Price at time of publish: $550 Sizes: Queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Organic mulberry silk | Momme: 22 | Colors: Blue, mauve, charcoal, champagne, white, off-white, olive, silver People / Dera Burreson

