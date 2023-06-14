Shopping The Best Silk and Satin Sheets of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets are the winner By Theresa Holland Published on June 14, 2023 07:15AM EDT Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust PEOPLE? What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / David Hattan If you're a fan of soft, smooth bedding with a slightly shiny finish, silk or satin might be right up your alley. But while the two have a similar look and feel, they're not the same thing. "Satin is a type of woven fabric made from any smooth and lustrous filament yarns," says Preeti Gopinath, Associate Professor of Textiles at The New School Parsons School of Design, explaining that it's typically woven from synthetic materials like polyester. Natural silk, on the other hand, is loomed from protein fibers sourced from mulberry worms. We tried 12 silk and satin sheet sets firsthand to figure out which ones are worth buying, evaluating each for quality, texture, breathability, durability, and overall value. These are the best silk and satin sheets PEOPLE tested. Mulberry Silk Bed Sheets Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Color Selection: Decolure Satin Sheet Set at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 4.5/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 3.9/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 5/5 Pros Sheets are well-made with durable stitching and smooth seams Silky fabric feels cool to the touch Colorfast material holds up well in the wash Cons Fabric creates lots of static Don't contain any real silk Of the sets we tested, Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets were our favorite. Out of the packaging, they seemed very well-made with durable stitching, wide, smooth seams, and no visible imperfections. We loved the slick, silky feel and ultra-soft texture. When making the bed, the fitted sheet went on easily and tucked nicely over all four corners. It didn't come loose at night when tossing and turning, either. All in all, the sheets felt cool against the skin and were comfortable for sleeping, though they did create some static when moving around. These sheets passed our colorfastness test, showing no signs of fading or bleeding. They also held up well in the wash — the color still looked good, and there were no snags or loose threads. One thing to note is that, despite the product name, they're not technically silk but rather a satin-woven polyester. Still, considering the affordable price tag and impressive color selection, you really can't go wrong buying this sheet set. Price at time of publish: $32 Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Polyester | Thread Count: 400 | Colors: 18 colors available People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson Best Budget Pure Bedding Satin Sheets 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Wayfair Our Ratings Quality 3.8/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 4.5/5 Value 4/5 Breathability 4/5 Pros Sheets have a silky-smooth feel Color didn't fade at all in the wash Appear durable and relatively stain-resistant Cons Several loose threads out of packaging; more after washing Hard to get fitted sheet on Almost too slippery; pillows and blankets slip off For folks on a budget, we recommend Pure Bedding Satin Sheets. We noticed several loose threads out of the packaging, and although the fabric seemed a bit cheap, it felt immediately silky-smooth, and the color was consistent throughout. (The color or pattern is only on one side, though, so keep that in mind if you like to fold over the top sheet when making the bed.) The fitted sheet was a little tricky to get on, but after making the bed, it stayed secure and didn't budge throughout the night. However, due to the slippery quality, your pillows and blankets might end on the floor come morning. After washing them, the color and texture hadn't changed at all, but there were multiple loose threads. Although makeup left a mark, the other stains came out pretty easily in the laundry. The material also held up well through our abrasion test, with no visible pilling or tearing. These sheets don't seem as well-constructed as other sets we tried, but considering the wallet-friendly price tag, we still think they're worth buying. Price at time of publish: $29 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Microfiber | Thread Count: 1800 | Colors: 26 colors available People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Luxury Lilysilk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Sheets Set 4.3 Lilysilk View On Amazon View On Lilysilk.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4.8/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 3/5 Pros High-quality construction with durable stitching and consistent color Exceptionally soft and smooth fabric with a subtle sheen Nice fit makes it easy to make the bed Cons Lost some lustrous sheen in the wash Stains are nearly impossible to remove If you're open to spending more on luxury sheets, consider this 100% mulberry silk set from LilySilk. Out of the box, we found the quality to be pretty outstanding, with durable stitching, no loose threads, and consistent color throughout. The fabric is lightweight, super-soft, and smooth (but not too slippery), with a subtle sheen — and it feels amazing against the skin. We also liked how easy it was to make the bed — the fitted sheet and pillowcases fit well, and the top sheet tucked in without a fuss. Everything stayed in place, even through a night of tossing and turning. Though the sheets held up well in the laundry without any noticeable fading, they lost some of their original luster in the wash. Another thing to note is that stains were pretty much impossible to remove, so you'll want to be careful about eating and drinking in bed and making sure you always lay down with a washed face. The price might be hard to justify, but if these sheets are within your budget, we say go for it. Price at time of publish: $528 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Mulberry silk | Momme: 19 | Colors: Black, navy, white, pink, lavender, teal, blue, silver, taupe People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock Best Investment One Quince Mulberry Silk Sheet Set 4.3 Quince View On Onequince.com Our Ratings Quality 4.5/5 Texture 4.8/5 Durability 3.5/5 Value 3.8/5 Breathability 3.5/5 Pros Incredibly soft and smooth material Cool to the touch and consistently breathable Nice sheet fit with smooth-gliding zippered pillowcases Cons Shine dulled slightly in the wash Material is prone to staining Quince is known for offering high-quality natural textiles at fair prices. While these sheets are steeply priced, they're pretty reasonable, considering they're made of 100% mulberry silk with a 22 momme rating. We tried them firsthand, and the quality was immediately apparent. The fabric was smooth and oh-so-soft with reliable stitching and no noticeable imperfections. We found it easy to make the bed and liked how the pillowcases have smooth-gliding zippers that are concealed within the seams. These sheets are cool to the touch and have a consistently breathable feel that keeps you comfy while you sleep. After washing, the fabric was still incredibly soft, but the shine had dulled slightly. We should also note that the coffee, oil, and foundation stains didn't come out during our tests, though this seems to be an issue with most 100% silk fabrics. We wish these sheets came in more sizes and colors, but beyond that, we have no complaints. Price at time of publish: $499 Sizes: Queen, king | Fiber: Mulberry silk | Momme: 22 | Colors: Ivory Best Soft Madison Park Satin 6-Piece Polyester Luxury Sheet Set 4.2 The Home Depot View On Amazon View On Target View On Dotandbo.com Our Ratings Quality 3.8/5 Texture 5/5 Durability 3.8/5 Value 4/5 Breathability 5/5 Pros Exceptionally soft and silky-smooth with a cool feel Holds up well in the wash Extra-deep fitted sheet makes it easy to make the bed Cons Slippery fabric doesn't always stay in place Stains are hard to remove Not breathable; may trap heat at night We found these satin sheets to be exceptionally soft with an attractive appearance. At first glance, the smooth, medium-weight material has a cool-to-the-touch feel that seems like it would be nice during the summer months. However, the synthetic fabric didn't end up being breathable, so we wouldn't recommend it for hot sleepers. We appreciated how well the extra-deep fitted sheet fit on the mattress when making the bed, and it stayed in place throughout the night. However, due to the slick, slippery fabric, you can expect the top sheet to move around a bit and potentially slide off while you sleep. After washing, the fabric retained its silky-smooth look and feel. Unfortunately, the fabric is prone to staining — none of the substances we tested came out in the wash. We wouldn't say these are the highest-quality sheets (there were some loose threads and puckering out of the packaging). But considering the affordable price and delightfully soft feel, they're definitely worth buying. Price at time of publish: $46 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Polyester | Thread Count: 180 | Colors: Black, brown, gold, blush, purple, teal, navy, gray, ivory, white People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock People / Dera Burreson Best Breathable Mulberry Park Silks 22 Momme Silk Sheet Set 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Mulberryparksilks.com Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4.8/5 Durability 4.3/5 Value 3/5 Breathability 3/5 Pros Exceedingly soft and smooth fabric Airy material stays comfortably cool throughout the night Luxurious, high-end look and feel Cons Slightly less silky after washing Top sheet slides around due to the slick texture If you sleep hot or are prone to night sweats, Mulberry Park Silk Sheets might be your best bet. The 100% mulberry silk fabric is not only exceedingly soft and smooth but also notably breathable, and it stays comfortably cool throughout the night. This high-end sheet set looks just as luxurious as it feels — we noticed zero imperfections and were impressed with the stitching and consistent color. It was easy to make the bed, thanks to the deep fitted sheet, though the top sheet slid around a bit due to the slippery texture. Like other silk sheets we tested, these were a bit less lustrous and slick after washing, but they were still very soft. While this is the most expensive set we tested, we think it might be worth the investment if you can swing the price. Price at time of publish: $617 Sizes: Full, queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Mulberry silk | Momme: 22 | Colors: White, ivory, gunmetal, silver, blue, plum, sage, sand People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson Best Organic Colorado Home Co. Mulberry Silk Bed Sheets Set 4.5 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 5/5 Texture 4.5/5 Durability 4.3/5 Value 4/5 Breathability 3.3/5 Pros Soft and smooth but not overly slick Dense, medium-weight feel that's still breathable Durable fabric resists pilling and fraying Cons Faded slightly and lost some silkiness in the wash Material is prone to staining For those partial to organic bedding, we recommend Colorado Home Co. The brand's 100% mulberry silk sheets are certified organic by the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS). Upon first inspection, they felt soft and smooth but not overly slick, and we didn't notice any snags, loose threads, inconsistent dye, or other imperfections. These sheets have a medium-weight density feel that feels high-quality but doesn't appear to sacrifice breathability. Unfortunately, they faded slightly and lost some of their luster in the wash, though the fabric still looked and felt luxurious. However, another downside is that, like most other silk sets we tested, the fabric is prone to staining. Still, it seems generally durable and resistant to pilling and fraying. While the price is undeniably high, we think these might be worth the investment if you're looking for real certified-organic silk. Price at time of publish: $550 Sizes: Queen, king, Cal king | Fiber: Organic mulberry silk | Momme: 22 | Colors: Blue, mauve, charcoal, champagne, white, off-white, olive, silver People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock People / Dera Burreson Best Color Selection Decolure Satin Sheet Set 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sears.com Our Ratings Quality 4.3/5 Texture 3.8/5 Durability 4.9/5 Value 4.5/5 Breathability 5/5 Pros Silky-smooth feel but not overly slippery Consistent dye and texture Deep-pocketed sheet stays in place while sleeping Cons Fabric creates some static while sleeping Color faded slightly in the wash Looking for bedding in a particular color? These satin sheets come in a whopping 21 hues, ranging from black to silver to deep dusty rose. While the stitching seemed consistent, we did notice some loose threads when we took them out of the packaging. Other than that, they appeared well-made, felt silky-smooth, and had a consistent dye and texture. These sheets passed our colorfastness test, and although they faded slightly in the wash, the color remained even throughout. Thanks to the deep-pocketed fitted sheet, it was easy to make the bed, and everything stayed in place throughout the night. Though the fabric wasn't overly slippery like other satin sets, it did get slightly staticky. These sheets aren't quite as nice as the real silk sets we tested, but considering the budget-friendly price, we think they're a great value and would buy them as a backup set or use them in a guest room. Price at time of publish: $30 Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Fiber: Polyester | Thread Count: Not listed | Colors: 21 colors available People / Dera Burreson People / Dera Burreson People / Henry Wortock Things to Consider When Buying Silk or Satin Sheets Material/Fiber When shopping for silk or satin sheets, pay attention to the material — as in the actual fiber used to make the fabric. Like LilySilk 19 Momme Seamless Silk Sheets, some sets are made of real silk, which is sourced from mulberry worms, so it's a natural material but not vegan. Satin sheets, on the other hand, can be made of various materials. But as with Lanest Housing Satin Sheets, they're most often woven from synthetic fibers like polyester. Silk is naturally breathable, moisture-wicking, and gentle against the skin. Polyester can have a similar feel, though it's generally not as breathable and may not be ideal for hot sleepers or those who get night sweats. Weave The weave affects not only the feel of bed sheets but also the weight and breathability. Silk bedding can be made using various weaves, including plain square, jacquard, or satin. Satin sheets, as the name would imply, feature a satin weave. "Satin-weave fabric has long floats in its weave structure," says Gopinath. Unlike a plain square weave pattern (one thread over, one thread under), a float means the pattern skips threads. Satin sheets follow a one-thread-over, four-threads-under pattern. The tighter weave makes them silky-smooth but not as breathable as those with a square weave. Thread Count Satin sheets might list a thread count, which can range from 150 for polyester to 1,800 or more for microfiber. Some people view a high thread count as an indicator of softer, better-quality sheets, but it doesn't tell the whole story in terms of durability and feel. Momme Grade For 100% silk sheets, you'll often see a momme (pronounced "mommy") number listed. This measurement grades the weight of the material, and a higher number is generally considered better quality. Between 19 and 25 is ideal, like the Quince Mulberry Silk Sheet Set, which boasts a momme grade of 22. People / Henry Wortock People / Henry Wortock How We Tested Silk and Satin Sheets After researching the best silk and satin sheets on the market, we selected 12 sets to try firsthand, including five silk and seven satin. First, we took them out of the packaging, inspected the look and feel, and checked for imperfections, such as loose threads or snags. Then we performed various assessments, including a colorfastness test with warm water and an absorbency test with water droplets. We also rubbed steel wool back and forth on the fabric to see if it pilled or tore. To see how well they held up in the wash and check for fading, we laundered the sheets and compared the material and color to an unwashed pillowcase. Finally, we applied coffee, oil, and foundation to evaluate stain resistance. Each sheet set was scored for quality, texture, breathability, durability, and value, and those with the highest overall ratings are featured in this roundup. Frequently Asked Questions What is the difference between silk and satin sheets? Derived from protein fiber (aka fibroin) produced by mulberry worms, real silk refers to the actual fiber used to make bed sheets. "Fabrics made from silk are typically luxurious, smooth, and lustrous," says Gopinath.Conversely, satin is simply a weave style. This means satin sheets can be woven from various materials — though they're most often made of synthetic fibers like polyester. As Gopinath notes, "They have the appearance and feel of silk fabric due to their luster/sheen and smoothness." But satin bedding is typically not as breathable as natural silk. What is the downside to satin sheets? Since satin sheets are often loomed from synthetic materials such as polyester or microfiber, they're not as breathable or moisture-wicking as natural fabrics like cotton, linen, or silk."They can pill, especially when made from synthetics," Gopinath adds. After trying out several sets, we should note that satin sheets can also be super slick and slippery, which may bother you while you're sleeping, and some sets are prone to static cling. What is the price range for silk and satin sheets? Silk sheets made of 100% mulberry silk are among the most expensive on the market, often costing upwards of $500 per set. Satin sheets tend to be much more affordable. You can easily find a set for under $100, if not $50 or lower. Why Trust PEOPLE? Theresa Holland is a freelance commerce writer specializing in bedding, home goods, decor, and lifestyle. Why Trust PEOPLE? Theresa Holland is a freelance commerce writer specializing in bedding, home goods, decor, and lifestyle. For this story, she interviewed Preeti Gopinath, Associate Professor of Textiles at The New School Parsons School of Design, then compiled insights from our team of testers. A stickler for nice bedding, Theresa has slept on multiple satin sheet sets over the years and currently sleeps with a silk pillowcase for the skincare benefits. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. 