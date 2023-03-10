The 13 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

For the best silk pillowcase for acne, wrinkles, frizzy hair, and more, read on for our PEOPLE Tested recommendations.

“Silk pillowcases are touted for having serious beauty benefits, like reducing wrinkles, split ends, and frizz,” says Dr. Enrizza Factor, MD , a dermatologist at Thank Your Skin . When incorporating silk pillowcases into your sleep regimen, Dr. Factor says you’ll notice differences in the hydration of your skin and the shininess of your hair because “silk doesn’t pull water out of your hair and skin like synthetic fabrics.” Plus, the soft and smooth texture won’t pull on your complexion as much and can therefore help with wrinkle prevention (not to mention help keep those pesky sleep creases at bay).

It might not seem like a big deal, but bedding can truly make or break the sleep experience. Not only can certain types of bedding help regulate your temperature while you sleep for a higher quality snooze, but they can also impact things like skin and haircare, especially if they’re made from an absorbent fiber that sucks away hair moisture and those expensive skincare products you slathered on before bed. If you’re looking for the best pillowcase option, you’ll have no problem finding it in a silk pillowcase (trust us, it will change your life).

Best Overall Fishers Finery 19 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Pros Excellent for temperature regulation thanks to its cooling effect

Super soft and breathable

Comes with laundry bag Cons We didn’t find any negatives for this pillow case The Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is our top pick for the best silk pillowcase overall, because it checks all of the boxes. Upon testing, the most noticeable feature is its temperature control. We started using this during a heat wave and never felt like we were sweating a ton or woke up in the middle of the night feeling sticky. In addition to keeping its cool, the pillow also received top scores for its skin and hair benefits. This, in part, is due to its texture, which is much softer and more breathable than other silk pillows we have tried for acne-prone complexion and wavy hair. Despite its construction of 100 percent mulberry silk, the silk pillowcase is also incredibly easy to care for. It comes with a laundry bag that allows you to machine wash it on low and, once air dried, reportedly feels good as new, which isn’t always the case with such a luxe material. Speaking of which, the silk pillowcase also received a high score for its value, thanks to said material, the approachable price, and performance. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, taupe, light green, misty blue, English rose, silver, hunter green, burgundy, navy, deep lavender, black | Sizes: Standard, queen, king

Best Budget Kitsch Satin Pillowcase 4.2 Pros Silky soft and smooth texture

Helps keep frizzy hair at bay

Easy to care for Cons On the thin side

Not made from true silk For a more budget-friendly silk pillow option, we recommend the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, which you can score on Amazon for less than $20. While it’s not made from silk, the satin polyester material has a similar shiny surface that can reap similar benefits to a more luxe option. One of the biggest reasons to hit 'add to cart' on this silky pillowcase is for the anti-frizz benefits. When sleeping with wet hair, we noticed a lot less frizz in the morning and more defined natural curls. In addition to its hair benefits, its cooling effect and smooth texture of the pillowcase actually helped soothe sunburnt skin after a day at the beach — making it a good choice to have on hand for summer months. Overall, we recommend this pillowcase if you’re looking for a budget-friendly silk pillowcase alternative. However, it’s worth noting that the material is a little on the thin side and doesn’t have that same luxe feel as a pure silk option. Price at time of publish: $16.15 Material: Polyester | Colors: Leopard, Dot, Ivory, Charcoal, Blush, White Terrazzo, Champagne Butterfly, Silver, Sunset Tie-Dye, Marble, Black, Aura | Sizes: Standard/queen, king



Best Investment Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Pros Hair looks and feels smoother after sleeping

Helps keep skin refreshed and acne at bay

Made from a premium mulberry silk material Cons High cost, even for a silk pillowcase

Not as easy to care for as traditional pillowcases or other silk pillowcase options The Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase has a loyal following among beauty lovers — and for good reason. This luxe silk pillowcase is constructed from premium mulberry silk material that is soft and smooth to the touch, temperature-regulating, and boasts some impressive skin benefits, especially for those with sensitive or breakout-prone skin. This pillowcase was tested on someone who has very sensitive skin and usually experiences breakouts at the bottom of their cheeks. Since switching to the Slip pillowcase, those breakouts and bumps diminished greatly. In addition to relieving skin of blemishes, the silk pillowcase also helped manage naturally frizzy and easily tangled hair. After testing it out, we noticed smoother hair that was easier to brush through and, while it was still a little frizzy, it was noticeably much softer. Care-wise, the Slip pillowcase requires some extra steps to clean and can’t be thrown into the wash with regular bedding. Instead, it needs to be washed on the delicate setting with cold water and then air dried. Upon washing, we noted that while it still looked good, it was prone to wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Navy, Blush, Caramel, Charcoal, Gold, Black, Peony, Pink, Plum, Rose Gold, Silver, Spring Paisley, Ultraviolet, Pink Marble, White | Sizes: Queen, king

Best for Bedhead Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Pros Great price for a 100 percent mulberry silk pillow

Features a cooling effect

Easy to care for Cons A bit on the thin side If your hair is prone to bedhead, we recommend giving Brooklinen's Mulberry Silk Pillowcase a try. Thanks to its super soft and smooth texture, the silk pillowcase works to keep hair smooth and shiny, combatting the effects of bedhead while you sleep. In addition to its hair benefits, it was also easy to care for — we hand-washed it in the bathtub — so you can keep it clean without too much effort (as least as far as silk pillowcases are concerned). The Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is also OEKO-TEX certified and comes in a variety of chic colors and patterns, so you can choose one (or two) that best fit your bedroom decor. Additionally, we love its temperature regulation benefits, durability, and how soft it feels on the skin, too. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, Carbon, Blush, Celestial, Cool Mint, Oyster In Ivory, Bright Amethyst | Sizes: Standard, king

Best Value YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin 4.2 Pros Softens and smooths hair with regular use

Stays cool and keeps the skin feeling refreshed

Cleans really well Cons We honestly don't have any negatives for this pillowcase After testing dozens of silk pillowcases, the one with the best value is the YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, which you can purchase via Amazon Prime. We rave about this silk pillow for its temperature control (it's so much cooler than more traditional cotton options) and how well it softens and smooths the hair with regular use. The silk pillowcase from Amazon was a close runner-up for the best machine washable category because of how easy and well it cleans. During testing, we got a drop of blood on this pillowcase from a new ear piercing and thought it would be impossible to get it out. We removed the pillowcase and used a paper towel and cold water to try and dab the stain out — and to our surprise, it came out super easy — honestly, we could not tell you now where the stain was if we tried. With all of this considered, the most noteworthy feature is the material and price range, since it's pretty shocking how cheap it is for such a luxe material. At $29, you can't find a better value for a 100 percent mulberry silk pillow. In fact, several options on our list are made from the same material with much higher price points. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Ivory, gray, blush pink, black, teal, airy blue, dark gray, hunter green, white, silver, floral | Sizes: Standard, king, queen

Best Machine Washable Blissy Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Pros Super easy to care for as it's designed for machine washing

Breathable feel great for acne-prone skin

Held its shape even after several washes Cons Has an embroidered logo that might impact the aesthetic of your bedding

Not as soft as the other mulberry silk options When it comes to silk material, washing is always a concern. However, the Blissy Silk Pillowcase was designed for machine-washable convenience, making it our top pick for this category. According to our tests, the silk pillowcase was not only easy to wash but it also held its shape well, even after several washes. Apart from its care requirements, this pillowcase is also a high-quality option that has additional hair and skin perks. The 100 percent mulberry silk pillowcase received top marks for its skincare benefits; we appreciate that it helps keep skin hydrated and soft and is breathable enough for acne-prevention — and since it’s made from a silk, it can also prevent sleep creases. While it did feel soft, it wasn't as soft as other mulberry silk pillowcases we tested — specifically the Slip Silk Pillowcase. Price at time of publish: $62.97 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, pink, silver, black, gold | Sizes: Standard, queen, king

Best Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 4.4 Pros Ultra-soft and smooth feel

Helps combat frizz and keeps hair smooth all night long

Easy to wash

Price reflects price of two Cons Doesn’t come with a mesh bag for washing delicates Satin is a budget-friendly way to experience the benefits of silk pillows without the steep price tag. Our top pick for the best satin pillow is the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, which currently costs under $10 on Amazon. While we prefer silk over satin, this pillowcase option made us a believer in the more affordable alternative. Even though it’s satin, we would say it’s comparable to silk — we might actually prefer this to some other silk pillowcases. Upon testing, hair stayed significantly smoother and more frizz-free than usual, too, which is one of the main benefits of a silk pillow. Since the pillowcase is made from polyester satin, it’s really easy to care for, too, and might be a good option for those who are too busy to deal with hand-washing or rinsing it separately from other bedding. To wash this pillowcase, we simply placed it in a mesh delicates bag and threw it in the washing machine (it didn’t come with a mesh bag, but we wish it did!). Price at time of publish: $8.99 (orig. $12.99) Material: Polyester satin | Colors: Beige, Black, Burgundy, burnt Orange, Champagne, Coral, Dark Green, Dark Gray, Dusty Rose, Forest Green, Ivory, Lavender, Light Blue, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king

Best for Acne Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Pros Helps keep acne and redness at bay

Boasts excellent value, considering the price and luxe material

Comes with a matching silk scrunchie Cons Not ideal for combating frizzy hair

Not as easy to care for compared to others we tested If you have acne-prone skin, switching to a silk pillowcase can make a difference, especially if it's the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase. We highly recommend this silk pillowcase for its skincare benefits; while using this pillowcase during testing, our skin looked phenomenal — we had no new blemishes over the testing period and even noticed some redness evening out. In addition to its anti-acne perks, the pillowcase also boasts great value, especially considering it only costs around $25. The pillowcase is constructed from 100 percent mulberry silk and has a luxuriously soft feel. This plus the anti-acne benefits make it worth every penny and comparable to those in the higher price ranges (in fact, we'd even be willing to spend a little more on it — that's how good it was). Price at time of publish: $25.90 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Black, Beige, Brownish Charcoal, Burgundy, Cream, Dusty Pink, Eggplant, Forest Green, Gray, Iron Gray, Lavender, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king, European, body

Best for Wrinkles Celestial Silk 25 Momme Mulberry 100% Silk Pillowcase 4.4 Pros Kept hairstyles — even blowouts — intact while sleeping

Improved the look of wrinkles and overall skin texture with regular use Cons Not as cooling as other options Silk pillows are also a good addition to your anti-aging regimen. For this category, the Celestial Silk 100 Percent Silk Mulberry Pillowcase is our top pick because of how well it lives up to this expectation. In fact, our wrinkles have improved since we started using this pillowcase. We also note that, with regular use, we even noticed a difference in skin texture overall. Since it’s constructed from a luxe mulberry silk material, the fabric is also super soft and smooth which can also help combat sleep creases. In addition to its anti-aging perks, this pillowcase can also keep your hairstyle intact. If you often curl your hair before going to sleep, and upon waking up are met with flattened waves — this pillowcase may be great for you; it helps keep your hair stay styled all night, while preventing strands from flattening out. With that said, this pillowcase might not be the best option for those who run hot. While many silk pillowcases can keep you cool, this one isn’t as cooling — it actually made us sweat when we used it. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Abstract dreamscape, aqua, black, black marble, charcoal gray, chocolate, dark taupe, floral, galaxy, gold, hot pink, icy blue, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king



Best Cooling Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase 4.6 Pros Buttery soft texture

Cooling enough to withstand hot, humid weather

Can be monogrammed (for $15 extra), making them super giftable Cons One of the higher price tags on the list

A bit too see-through, especially considering the price Those who sleep hot will thoroughly enjoy a good night's sleep on the Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase. Constructed from high-quality luxe mulberry silk, the silk pillowcase has impressive cooling abilities, which helped us sleep better even in hot and sticky New York City summers. Additionally, the cooling abilities helped extend the life of our clean hair by preventing excess oil production, and even made a difference in our complexion, too. During testing, we woke up feeling much less greasy and sweaty; it feels so nice and cool against skin that it prevents sweating, especially for those that naturally run hot year-round. High price tags are no stranger to silk pillowcases, and while this price is on the higher end, we assure you it's worth it — after all, we spend a third of our lives sleeping. Even though the material was on the thinner side, we would gladly purchase another one of these pillowcases. Thanks to a monogramming option as well, they would also work great as gifts for newlyweds, new homeowners, or your beauty-obsessed friend. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Pure White, Light Blue, Navy, Pastel Trellis, Pink Pond floral, Blue Botanical, Blue Trellis | Sizes: Standard, king

Best Matte Parachute Silk Pillowcase 4.5 Pros More of a matte finish compared to other silk options

Super breathable and cooling

Keeps skin and hair feeling fresh Cons One of the priciest options we tested If you don't love the look of a shiny silk pillow, we recommend choosing the Parachute Silk Pillowcase, which has a more matte-like finish that makes the pillow look and feel super luxe. According to our tests, the mulberry silk pillowcase is also highly breathable and provides a cooling effect, which feels good on the skin at night. Since it is made from a high-grade silk material, it can keep the hair looking and feeling cleaner for longer. In fact, the pillow did not affect the quality or texture of our hair but, being so smooth, we did feel a general lightness and cleanliness when we woke up. We also tested it with wet hair and we noticed it added a little bit of shine. Price at time of publish: $89-$109 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, silver | Sizes: Standard, king

Best Prints SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Pros Great collection of stylish patterns

Keeps hair super smooth overnight

Machine washable Cons Needs ironing after washing or else it will look wrinkled The SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase is another top pick from Amazon, not just for its price and quality but also for its chic pattern options. Constructed from mulberry silk, we recommend this option for its soft and cooling texture. However, in the case of performance, its hair benefits were even more noteworthy. When trying this pillowcase out, we tried sock curls a few times, and usually the friction causes them to look a little rough at the roots — but when we unwrapped, our hair looked smoother. In addition to its hair benefits, the pillowcase also came with clear washing instructions that were easy to follow. We washed in cold water in the washing machine and it came out good as new with no issues. With that said, the pillow did get super wrinkly and the instructions say to iron it as a result. So, if you’re not someone who wants to iron your pillowcase, this might not be the option for you (unless wrinkles don’t bother you, of course). Price at time of publish: $21.99 (orig. $37.99) Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Black, Coral, White, Navy, Blue Floral, Blue and Orange Floral, Pink and Burgundy Floral, Blue and Teal Floral, Navy Floral, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king The 8 Best Steam Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed