The 13 Best Silk Pillowcases of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ What Is PEOPLE Tested? We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Alyssa Brascia It might not seem like a big deal, but bedding can truly make or break the sleep experience. Not only can certain types of bedding help regulate your temperature while you sleep for a higher quality snooze, but they can also impact things like skin and haircare, especially if they’re made from an absorbent fiber that sucks away hair moisture and those expensive skincare products you slathered on before bed. If you’re looking for the best pillowcase option, you’ll have no problem finding it in a silk pillowcase (trust us, it will change your life). “Silk pillowcases are touted for having serious beauty benefits, like reducing wrinkles, split ends, and frizz,” says Dr. Enrizza Factor, MD, a dermatologist at Thank Your Skin. When incorporating silk pillowcases into your sleep regimen, Dr. Factor says you’ll notice differences in the hydration of your skin and the shininess of your hair because “silk doesn’t pull water out of your hair and skin like synthetic fabrics.” Plus, the soft and smooth texture won’t pull on your complexion as much and can therefore help with wrinkle prevention (not to mention help keep those pesky sleep creases at bay). For the best silk pillowcase for acne, wrinkles, frizzy hair, and more, read on for our PEOPLE Tested recommendations. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Fishers Finery Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase at Fishersfinery.com Jump to Review Best Budget: Kitsch Satin Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best Investment: Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Bedhead: Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best Value: YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin at Amazon Jump to Review Best Machine Washable: Blissy Silk Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best Satin: Bedsure Satin Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Acne: Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Wrinkles: Celestial Silk Mulberry Silk Pillowcase at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cooling: Hill House Home Silk Pillowcase at Hillhousehome.com Jump to Review Best Overall Fishers Finery 19 Momme 100% Pure Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Fishers Finery View On Fishersfinery.com Pros Excellent for temperature regulation thanks to its cooling effect Super soft and breathable Comes with laundry bag Cons We didn’t find any negatives for this pillow case The Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is our top pick for the best silk pillowcase overall, because it checks all of the boxes. Upon testing, the most noticeable feature is its temperature control. We started using this during a heat wave and never felt like we were sweating a ton or woke up in the middle of the night feeling sticky. In addition to keeping its cool, the pillow also received top scores for its skin and hair benefits. This, in part, is due to its texture, which is much softer and more breathable than other silk pillows we have tried for acne-prone complexion and wavy hair. Despite its construction of 100 percent mulberry silk, the silk pillowcase is also incredibly easy to care for. It comes with a laundry bag that allows you to machine wash it on low and, once air dried, reportedly feels good as new, which isn’t always the case with such a luxe material. Speaking of which, the silk pillowcase also received a high score for its value, thanks to said material, the approachable price, and performance. Price at time of publish: $29.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, taupe, light green, misty blue, English rose, silver, hunter green, burgundy, navy, deep lavender, black | Sizes: Standard, queen, king Best Budget Kitsch Satin Pillowcase 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's View On Mykitsch.com Pros Silky soft and smooth texture Helps keep frizzy hair at bay Easy to care for Cons On the thin side Not made from true silk For a more budget-friendly silk pillow option, we recommend the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase, which you can score on Amazon for less than $20. While it’s not made from silk, the satin polyester material has a similar shiny surface that can reap similar benefits to a more luxe option. One of the biggest reasons to hit 'add to cart' on this silky pillowcase is for the anti-frizz benefits. When sleeping with wet hair, we noticed a lot less frizz in the morning and more defined natural curls. In addition to its hair benefits, its cooling effect and smooth texture of the pillowcase actually helped soothe sunburnt skin after a day at the beach — making it a good choice to have on hand for summer months. Overall, we recommend this pillowcase if you’re looking for a budget-friendly silk pillowcase alternative. However, it’s worth noting that the material is a little on the thin side and doesn’t have that same luxe feel as a pure silk option. Price at time of publish: $16.15 Material: Polyester | Colors: Leopard, Dot, Ivory, Charcoal, Blush, White Terrazzo, Champagne Butterfly, Silver, Sunset Tie-Dye, Marble, Black, Aura | Sizes: Standard/queen, king Best Investment Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Pros Hair looks and feels smoother after sleeping Helps keep skin refreshed and acne at bay Made from a premium mulberry silk material Cons High cost, even for a silk pillowcase Not as easy to care for as traditional pillowcases or other silk pillowcase options The Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase has a loyal following among beauty lovers — and for good reason. This luxe silk pillowcase is constructed from premium mulberry silk material that is soft and smooth to the touch, temperature-regulating, and boasts some impressive skin benefits, especially for those with sensitive or breakout-prone skin. This pillowcase was tested on someone who has very sensitive skin and usually experiences breakouts at the bottom of their cheeks. Since switching to the Slip pillowcase, those breakouts and bumps diminished greatly. In addition to relieving skin of blemishes, the silk pillowcase also helped manage naturally frizzy and easily tangled hair. After testing it out, we noticed smoother hair that was easier to brush through and, while it was still a little frizzy, it was noticeably much softer. Care-wise, the Slip pillowcase requires some extra steps to clean and can’t be thrown into the wash with regular bedding. Instead, it needs to be washed on the delicate setting with cold water and then air dried. Upon washing, we noted that while it still looked good, it was prone to wrinkles. Price at time of publish: $99.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Navy, Blush, Caramel, Charcoal, Gold, Black, Peony, Pink, Plum, Rose Gold, Silver, Spring Paisley, Ultraviolet, Pink Marble, White | Sizes: Queen, king Best for Bedhead Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Brooklinen View On Amazon View On Brooklinen View On Zola Pros Great price for a 100 percent mulberry silk pillow Features a cooling effect Easy to care for Cons A bit on the thin side If your hair is prone to bedhead, we recommend giving Brooklinen's Mulberry Silk Pillowcase a try. Thanks to its super soft and smooth texture, the silk pillowcase works to keep hair smooth and shiny, combatting the effects of bedhead while you sleep. In addition to its hair benefits, it was also easy to care for — we hand-washed it in the bathtub — so you can keep it clean without too much effort (as least as far as silk pillowcases are concerned). The Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is also OEKO-TEX certified and comes in a variety of chic colors and patterns, so you can choose one (or two) that best fit your bedroom decor. Additionally, we love its temperature regulation benefits, durability, and how soft it feels on the skin, too. Price at time of publish: $59 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, Carbon, Blush, Celestial, Cool Mint, Oyster In Ivory, Bright Amethyst | Sizes: Standard, king People / Alyssa Brascia We Tested Texturizing Spray in Our Lab to See Which Gives the Most Volume and Lift Best Value YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Softens and smooths hair with regular use Stays cool and keeps the skin feeling refreshed Cleans really well Cons We honestly don’t have any negatives for this pillowcase After testing dozens of silk pillowcases, the one with the best value is the YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, which you can purchase via Amazon Prime. We rave about this silk pillow for its temperature control (it’s so much cooler than more traditional cotton options) and how well it softens and smooths the hair with regular use. The silk pillowcase from Amazon was a close runner-up for the best machine washable category because of how easy and well it cleans. During testing, we got a drop of blood on this pillowcase from a new ear piercing and thought it would be impossible to get it out. We removed the pillowcase and used a paper towel and cold water to try and dab the stain out — and to our surprise, it came out super easy — honestly, we could not tell you now where the stain was if we tried. With all of this considered, the most noteworthy feature is the material and price range, since it’s pretty shocking how cheap it is for such a luxe material. At $29, you can’t find a better value for a 100 percent mulberry silk pillow. In fact, several options on our list are made from the same material with much higher price points. Price at time of publish: $28.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Ivory, gray, blush pink, black, teal, airy blue, dark gray, hunter green, white, silver, floral | Sizes: Standard, king, queen People / Erica Cipoletta Best Machine Washable Blissy Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Macy's Pros Super easy to care for as it’s designed for machine washing Breathable feel great for acne-prone skin Held its shape even after several washes Cons Has an embroidered logo that might impact the aesthetic of your bedding Not as soft as the other mulberry silk options When it comes to silk material, washing is always a concern. However, the Blissy Silk Pillowcase was designed for machine-washable convenience, making it our top pick for this category. According to our tests, the silk pillowcase was not only easy to wash but it also held its shape well, even after several washes. Apart from its care requirements, this pillowcase is also a high-quality option that has additional hair and skin perks. The 100 percent mulberry silk pillowcase received top marks for its skincare benefits; we appreciate that it helps keep skin hydrated and soft and is breathable enough for acne-prevention — and since it’s made from a silk, it can also prevent sleep creases. While it did feel soft, it wasn't as soft as other mulberry silk pillowcases we tested — specifically the Slip Silk Pillowcase. Price at time of publish: $62.97 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, pink, silver, black, gold | Sizes: Standard, queen, king Best Satin Bedsure Satin Pillowcase 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Ultra-soft and smooth feel Helps combat frizz and keeps hair smooth all night long Easy to wash Price reflects price of two Cons Doesn’t come with a mesh bag for washing delicates Satin is a budget-friendly way to experience the benefits of silk pillows without the steep price tag. Our top pick for the best satin pillow is the Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, which currently costs under $10 on Amazon. While we prefer silk over satin, this pillowcase option made us a believer in the more affordable alternative. Even though it’s satin, we would say it’s comparable to silk — we might actually prefer this to some other silk pillowcases. Upon testing, hair stayed significantly smoother and more frizz-free than usual, too, which is one of the main benefits of a silk pillow. Since the pillowcase is made from polyester satin, it’s really easy to care for, too, and might be a good option for those who are too busy to deal with hand-washing or rinsing it separately from other bedding. To wash this pillowcase, we simply placed it in a mesh delicates bag and threw it in the washing machine (it didn’t come with a mesh bag, but we wish it did!). Price at time of publish: $8.99 (orig. $12.99) Material: Polyester satin | Colors: Beige, Black, Burgundy, burnt Orange, Champagne, Coral, Dark Green, Dark Gray, Dusty Rose, Forest Green, Ivory, Lavender, Light Blue, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king Best for Acne Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Helps keep acne and redness at bay Boasts excellent value, considering the price and luxe material Comes with a matching silk scrunchie Cons Not ideal for combating frizzy hair Not as easy to care for compared to others we tested If you have acne-prone skin, switching to a silk pillowcase can make a difference, especially if it’s the Alaska Bear Silk Pillowcase. We highly recommend this silk pillowcase for its skincare benefits; while using this pillowcase during testing, our skin looked phenomenal — we had no new blemishes over the testing period and even noticed some redness evening out. In addition to its anti-acne perks, the pillowcase also boasts great value, especially considering it only costs around $25. The pillowcase is constructed from 100 percent mulberry silk and has a luxuriously soft feel. This plus the anti-acne benefits make it worth every penny and comparable to those in the higher price ranges (in fact, we’d even be willing to spend a little more on it — that's how good it was). Price at time of publish: $25.90 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Black, Beige, Brownish Charcoal, Burgundy, Cream, Dusty Pink, Eggplant, Forest Green, Gray, Iron Gray, Lavender, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king, European, body People / Katie Akin Best for Wrinkles Celestial Silk 25 Momme Mulberry 100% Silk Pillowcase 4.4 Amazon View On Amazon View On Celestialsilk.com Pros Kept hairstyles — even blowouts — intact while sleeping Improved the look of wrinkles and overall skin texture with regular use Cons Not as cooling as other options Silk pillows are also a good addition to your anti-aging regimen. For this category, the Celestial Silk 100 Percent Silk Mulberry Pillowcase is our top pick because of how well it lives up to this expectation. In fact, our wrinkles have improved since we started using this pillowcase. We also note that, with regular use, we even noticed a difference in skin texture overall. Since it’s constructed from a luxe mulberry silk material, the fabric is also super soft and smooth which can also help combat sleep creases. In addition to its anti-aging perks, this pillowcase can also keep your hairstyle intact. If you often curl your hair before going to sleep, and upon waking up are met with flattened waves — this pillowcase may be great for you; it helps keep your hair stay styled all night, while preventing strands from flattening out. With that said, this pillowcase might not be the best option for those who run hot. While many silk pillowcases can keep you cool, this one isn’t as cooling — it actually made us sweat when we used it. Price at time of publish: $44.99 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Abstract dreamscape, aqua, black, black marble, charcoal gray, chocolate, dark taupe, floral, galaxy, gold, hot pink, icy blue, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king Best Cooling Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase 4.6 Hill House Home View On Hillhousehome.com Pros Buttery soft texture Cooling enough to withstand hot, humid weather Can be monogrammed (for $15 extra), making them super giftable Cons One of the higher price tags on the list A bit too see-through, especially considering the price Those who sleep hot will thoroughly enjoy a good night’s sleep on the Hill House Home Sisi Silk Pillowcase. Constructed from high-quality luxe mulberry silk, the silk pillowcase has impressive cooling abilities, which helped us sleep better even in hot and sticky New York City summers. Additionally, the cooling abilities helped extend the life of our clean hair by preventing excess oil production, and even made a difference in our complexion, too. During testing, we woke up feeling much less greasy and sweaty; it feels so nice and cool against skin that it prevents sweating, especially for those that naturally run hot year-round. High price tags are no stranger to silk pillowcases, and while this price is on the higher end, we assure you it’s worth it — after all, we spend a third of our lives sleeping. Even though the material was on the thinner side, we would gladly purchase another one of these pillowcases. Thanks to a monogramming option as well, they would also work great as gifts for newlyweds, new homeowners, or your beauty-obsessed friend. Price at time of publish: $85 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Pure White, Light Blue, Navy, Pastel Trellis, Pink Pond floral, Blue Botanical, Blue Trellis | Sizes: Standard, king The 7 Best Cooling Sheets of 2023, Tested & Reviewed Best Matte Parachute Silk Pillowcase 4.5 Parachute View On Parachute Pros More of a matte finish compared to other silk options Super breathable and cooling Keeps skin and hair feeling fresh Cons One of the priciest options we tested If you don’t love the look of a shiny silk pillow, we recommend choosing the Parachute Silk Pillowcase, which has a more matte-like finish that makes the pillow look and feel super luxe. According to our tests, the mulberry silk pillowcase is also highly breathable and provides a cooling effect, which feels good on the skin at night. Since it is made from a high-grade silk material, it can keep the hair looking and feeling cleaner for longer. In fact, the pillow did not affect the quality or texture of our hair but, being so smooth, we did feel a general lightness and cleanliness when we woke up. We also tested it with wet hair and we noticed it added a little bit of shine. Price at time of publish: $89-$109 Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: White, silver | Sizes: Standard, king People / Allie Merriam Best Prints SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Great collection of stylish patterns Keeps hair super smooth overnight Machine washable Cons Needs ironing after washing or else it will look wrinkled The SLPBABY Silk Pillowcase is another top pick from Amazon, not just for its price and quality but also for its chic pattern options. Constructed from mulberry silk, we recommend this option for its soft and cooling texture. However, in the case of performance, its hair benefits were even more noteworthy. When trying this pillowcase out, we tried sock curls a few times, and usually the friction causes them to look a little rough at the roots — but when we unwrapped, our hair looked smoother. In addition to its hair benefits, the pillowcase also came with clear washing instructions that were easy to follow. We washed in cold water in the washing machine and it came out good as new with no issues. With that said, the pillow did get super wrinkly and the instructions say to iron it as a result. So, if you’re not someone who wants to iron your pillowcase, this might not be the option for you (unless wrinkles don’t bother you, of course). Price at time of publish: $21.99 (orig. $37.99) Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Black, Coral, White, Navy, Blue Floral, Blue and Orange Floral, Pink and Burgundy Floral, Blue and Teal Floral, Navy Floral, and more | Sizes: Standard, queen, king The 8 Best Steam Irons of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best for Frizzy Hair Jocoku Mulberry Silk Pillowcase 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon Pros Comes in a set of 2 for less than $25 Super soft feel Combats frizzy hair like no other Cons Color can change after washing There are a lot of good quality silk pillowcases that do a fine job of combating frizz on this list — but none quite compare to the Jocoku Mulberry Silk Pillowcases, which come in a two-pack for around $25. When trying out this pillowcase set from Amazon, we found it did a fantastic job of taming thick, curly strands. As a result, we think this pillowcase would be incredible for someone with moderately frizzy hair. Its hair benefits do come at a cost, though: The silk pillowcases don’t hold up as well in the wash and the color can lose its silky luster over time. Price at time of publish: $24.59 (orig. $42.99) Material: Mulberry silk | Colors: Apricot gray, blue, buff beige, gray, light purple, pink, white, royal blue | Sizes: Standard, queen, king People / Alessandra Amodio The 13 Best Detanglers of 2023 That Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly Things to Consider When Buying a Silk Pillowcase Momme When shopping for silk pillowcases, quality is the most important thing to consider. To get an idea of silk quality, Dr. Sanusi Umar, MD, the CEO and founder of the Dr. U Hair and Skin Clinic in Los Angeles, says to consider the momme number, which can not only tell you how luxe it is but also make a difference in the lifespan of your silk pillowcase. According to Dr. Umar, “25 to 30 momme is the best, but even 22 momme silk will take your beauty sleep to another level." On top of the momme number, Dr. Umar says silk quality is often categorized in grades A, B, and C, which get defined even further by numbers. For example, silk quality A includes A, 2A, 3A, 4A, 5A, and 6A, with 6A being the highest grade silk, says Dr. Umar. Type of Silk In addition to momme number, the material also matters. Dr. Umar says mulberry silk is best and can come with extra advantages compared to other silk types, especially when used for skin and hair care purposes. One reason for this is that mulberry silk can have a moisturizing effect on the hair and skin, which can result in smoother, softer, and less frizzy strands, as well as more nourished complexions. “In addition to the moisturizing effects, it is relatively more uniform, smoother, and more durable,” Dr. Umar adds. Color and Style At the end of the day, this is an item that will live on your bed and get used regularly, so you might also want to make sure it matches your style and bedroom decor. With this in mind, it helps to either choose a silk pillowcase in a neutral color, or search for options with lots of colors and patterns to choose from so you can select something that matches your decor. How We Tested The PEOPLE Tested team takes sleep very seriously, so when we learned about the benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase for skin and hair, we were determined to find the best ones at every price point. Each of the silk pillowcases tested were placed on our pillows and carefully tested for two weeks (though some were tested for even longer). To get a better idea of performance, we did not use any hair wraps or sleep masks so we could get a better idea of how well the pillows controlled frizz and supported clear and glowing skin. We also made note of how good the pillowcases were at temperature regulation since one of the benefits of silk pillowcases is the cooling sensation so many can offer. In addition to functionality, we washed the pillows twice over the course of the two-week testing phase. Silk is notoriously hard to care for (especially in garments), so the last thing we wanted was a pillowcase that created even more work on laundry days. With this in mind, we considered the care process and how achievable it actually is, plus how well the silk pillowcases held up against regular washing. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best silk pillowcase on the market? After testing dozens of silk pillowcases, we concluded that the Fishers Finery Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is the best silk pillowcase on the market, thanks to how well it regulates temperature and stays cool as well as its hair and skincare benefits. For something a little more budget-friendly, you can try a satin pillowcase such as the Kitsch Satin Pillowcase which has a soft and silky texture and is easy to care for. However, if you still want one made from silk, the YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin costs less than $30 and was lauded for hair-softening abilities as well as its cooling effect. What kind of silk pillowcase is best for hair? If your hair is your biggest reason for purchasing silk pillowcases, we tested a couple of amazing options. The Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase is our top pick for preventing bedhead; it helped us keep our hair smooth and shiny while keeping styled hair in place. For frizzy hair, we swear by the Jocoku 100% Mulberry Silk Pillowcases, which can tame thick and curly hair and is ideal for someone with moderate frizz. Other options like the Celestial Silk Mulberry Pillowcase, Bedsure Satin Pillowcase, and Slip Pure Silk Pillowcase also work to keep frizziness at bay as well as soften and smooth strands while you snooze. Are mulberry silk pillowcases worth it? Investing in a mulberry silk pillowcase is absolutely worth it, says Dr. Umar. “Mulberry silk is of higher quality than most other silk because it has longer strands,” he notes, explaining that this makes the silk a lot smoother so sleeping on it can minimize fine lines and frizz caused by friction. Additionally, mulberry silk also contains proteins and amino acids that can support hydration in the hair and skin. With that said, you don’t have to spend a ton of money to get a good quality mulberry silk pillowcase. While more expensive options are typically a higher grade of silk, options like the YANIBEST Silk Pillowcase for Hair and Skin, which costs under $30, or the Jocoku Mulberry Silk Pillowcases, which come in a set of two for less than $25, performed well in our tests. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.