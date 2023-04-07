The good news: There are plenty of options, all with various settings and features to choose from. The bad news: There are plenty of options to choose from. To help make your shower head shopping easier, keep reading. We tested some of the top models on the market, using and reviewing them for weeks and evaluating everything from ease of setup to performance to durability.

“The right shower head can make your everyday routine feel like stepping into the spa. It’s a pretty tiny upgrade that can make a major impact, both in terms of form and function,” says Heather Goerzen, Havenly design editor. From improving water pressure to filtering out unwanted minerals and chemicals to making an outdated bathroom aesthetic feel more modern, this simple swap has a variety of benefits, she adds.

No matter whether you look at showering as purely functional or as a special self-care moment, it’s something that most of us do daily (and Dwayne Johnson does it three times a day!). But when it comes to upgrading your shower routine to make it feel a bit more special, think beyond just the products you’re using — like changing out the hardware in the shower itself. Swapping out a run-of-the-mill shower head can make a huge difference when it comes to your time spent under the spray.

01 of 08 Pros Massage setting is powerful

Wall-mount shower head turns 360 degrees and tilts up and down for complete coverage

Installation time is very quick Cons All attaching pieces are made of plastic Our top performer was a dual shower head featuring a wall-mount head and an attached hand-held piece. Both were easy to use and had great range. We loved how the main shower head could turn 360 degrees and tilt up and down. We gave it perfect or nearly perfect scores in every category across the board, calling out that installation took less than five minutes, including the time it took to remove our old shower head. We found that the shower head was easy to keep clean and didn’t see any water spots after use. But the variety of water flow settings — nine on the main shower head, including one with extra-strong pressure, and three on the wand — was especially noteworthy. We found that the water flow was strong on the shower head as well as the wand — the range of settings and differences really helped level up our shower experience, especially considering the blissful massage setting. This also won’t break the bank; it rang in less than the median $100 price point of all the options we tested. It does bear mentioning that all the attachment pieces are made of plastic, which may not bode well in terms of longterm durability, though there are three finishes to choose from. This shower head is also WaterSense certified, which means that the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has determined that this is a water-efficient product that uses less water than conventional shower heads. Price at time of publish: $70 Size: 5 in shower head; 10 in hand shower | Type: Dual, handheld & wall-mount | Finishes: 3 | Hose Length: 8 ft | Spray Settings: 12

02 of 08 Pros Magnetic docking system makes it easy to attach and detach Cons Not much of a difference noted between the six settings

Hose is a bit short Having a handheld shower head can be a game-changer when it comes to rinsing off kids or pets (or even being able to clean corners of the stall you might not otherwise be able to reach). Our testers found the lightweight shower head was easy to hold while rinsing off their kids during a long bath. We did note, however, that the hose could be a bit longer for easier use. The magnetic docking system is the true game-changer, though. “I’m only 5 feet tall, and the magnetic connection is a dream for being able to snatch the handheld piece down without reaching, straining, or slipping,” our tester said. This shower head has three finishes to choose from, including chrome, matte black, and brushed nickel. We found the shower head was easy to clean and didn’t form water spots even with hard water. While this has six spray settings, it bears mentioning that we found them to be a bit repetitive and noted that they basically all fell into either a gentle or strong category. We did find the water flow to be consistent, though, and liked that you could choose a gentle and wide stream or a narrow and strong stream. We gave it a perfect five out of five in the value category, calling out that it felt like a great bargain. As a bonus, it also has the EPA WaterSense certification for water efficiency. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 3.5 in | Type: Handheld | Finishes: 3 | Hose Length: 5 ft | Spray Settings: 6 People / Anna Knief

03 of 08 Pros Steady, wide water coverage, despite having a speaker take up surface area

Speaker has good sound with easy pairing Cons Rubber components aren’t necessarily aesthetically pleasing

Only one water spray setting If you have been using a portable waterproof speaker as your backing track going while you sing in the shower, a shower head with a built-in speaker, like this one, is the way to go. We loved how easy the Bluetooth speaker was to set up and use. It fits magnetically in the middle of the square-shaped shower head and can easily be removed after the shower to continue jamming out while you move onto your skincare routine. Both the sound and ease of pairing the speaker to your phone were also lauded in our testing, as was the steady, wide water flow. This wall-mount shower head is available in three finishes, including matte black, polished chrome, and brushed nickel. That being said, there aren’t any variable spray or pressure settings, and a large part of this shower head is made of rubber, which does change the overall aesthetic. We found that the rubber speaker resisted spotting and rust, but the wall-mounting components did develop water spots. The manual didn’t provide cleaning instructions for the shower head, but the spots were wiped off easily with a dry towel. And if conserving water is important to you (we hope!), this has the WaterSense certification for water efficiency. Price at time of publish: $71 Size: 5.75 in | Type: Wall-mount | Finishes: 3 | Hose Length: N/A | Spray Settings: 1

04 of 08 Pros Easiest installation of all models we tested

Nice range of spray settings from gentle to intense

Four-way adjustable positioning is helpful for all different heights and needs Cons Handheld spray setting is a bit difficult to control, especially for small showers As a general note, all of our winners were fairly easy to install, but this one really excelled in that department, requiring just a tiny bit of elbow grease. No tools required were required, either. The handheld shower head is lightweight and easy to detach and has four-way adjustable positioning. The six varied settings — a nice mix of gentle and more intense pressure — also earned rave reviews from our testers. We liked how the flow and the water pressure were steady and strong. The handheld option could be a little tricky in smaller showers, as the spray easily covered the entire shower. In terms of care, the shower head was easy to clean, however, we did note it had rubber tips on the nozzles, so it remains to be seen how those hold up in the long run. This product also has the WaterSense certification for water efficiency. Price at time of publish: $55 Size: 4.9 in | Type: Handheld | Finishes: 2 | Hose Length: 5 ft | Spray Settings: 6 People / Kate Donovan The 10 Best Robes of 2023 Starting at $23 — from Super-Soft to Spa-Worthy

05 of 08 Pros Delivered a wide stream of water

Easy to install and clean

Feels durable despite being made of plastic Cons No adjustable pressure or spray setting on this showerhead Believe it: You can find a great, well-performing, aesthetically-pleasing shower head for a great price. This top contender is proof positive. While it doesn’t have a ton of extra bells or whistles and has just one water setting, we found that this wall-mounted shower head delivered a nice, wide stream of water and rotated in all directions for plenty of coverage. Even more so, we loved the extensive range of finishes and colors (eight to be exact). Despite being made of plastic, it still looked and felt high-quality and was easy to install and clean.

This product is not WaterSense Certified for water efficiency by the EPA, however it does have a maximum outflow of 1.8 gallons per minute (GPM) to help you keep your water usage in check. If you’re on the hunt for a shower head that will pretty up your shower and make it feel more rainfall-esque, and you don’t necessarily care about having varied pressure settings, this is the perfect, wallet-friendly pick. Price at time of publish: $50 Size: 6 in | Type: Wall-mount | Finishes: 8 | Hose Length: N/A | Spray Settings: 1 People / Emma Tollefson The 19 Best Bath Towels of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

06 of 08 Pros Nozzle on top can be used as a pressure washer for cleaning purposes Cons Showerhead may leak This model scored a five out of five when it came to settings, boasting eight different ones ranging from a soft mist to wide rain to high-power massage. Speaking of high power, along with the high-pressure settings that can be used for your body, the top of this nozzle features a spray that delivers two extra intense settings meant to be used for pressure-washing, which we found unique and useful. We found the water has a nice flow, with even coverage and no gaps in the water stream. However, this product does use more water than most of the other shower heads (2.5 gallons per minute) and does not have the WaterSense certification. It’s one of the more affordable choices in this roundup, but it still has some other nice features, including an extra wall attachment for the handheld piece to be mounted lower down in the shower. We're docking it a bit for the fact that it's made of lightweight plastic, but we noted it was quite easy to clean. Also noteworthy: Anti-clog nozzles, a boon for those in areas with hard water and lots of mineral build-up. Price at time of publish: $35 Size: 6.5 in | Type: Handheld | Finishes: 3 | Hose Length: 72 in | Spray Settings: 8 People / Laura Ellefson

07 of 08 Pros Handheld shower head attaches and detaches magnetically

Easy to toggle between spray settings with just one button

Nice wide stream of water Cons Installation requires a wrench

Chrome finish is prone to water spots The distinct design of this winning option makes it a solid choice for anyone looking for a wall-mount, handheld, or a little bit of both. The detachable, magnetic handheld portion is square, and the wall-mounted part features two U-shaped panels on either side. The result? A nice, wide stream of water that doesn’t leave any gaps. Both parts have different pressure settings, which you can switch between with the push of a button, another feature we discovered during testing. While it doesn’t have the WaterSense certification, it does have a water-efficient 1.8-gallon-per-minute flow. This model is only available in a chrome finish, which is prone to water spots. However, we found that the rubber nozzles on the shower head were easy to clean, and the water spots were wiped easily off. Worth noting: While installation is easy, it did require the use of a wrench, so be sure to have one handy. Ed. note: Better Homes & Gardens is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith. Price at time of publish: $48 Size: 4.64 x 8.07 x 11.65 in | Type: Dual, handheld & wall-mount | Finishes: 1 | Hose Length: 72 in. | Spray Settings: 6 People / Alicia Dolieslager 10 Shampoo Bars That Convinced Customers to Ditch Plastic Bottles, All on Sale at Amazon