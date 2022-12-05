Shopping People Tested The 10 Best Shoe Racks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed The Open Spaces Entryway Rack is the winner By Theresa Holland Published on December 5, 2022 12:12 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider FAQs How We Tested What Is PEOPLE Tested? In This Article We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. People / Henry Wortock No matter how many pairs you own, figuring out where to put your shoes can be tricky. You want them to be tidy and out of the way but also accessible when you need them. For lots of folks, a shoe rack is the perfect solution — but what kind? Professional organizer Laura Bostrom of Everyday Order suggests figuring out where you'll place the rack first, whether on the floor, against a wall, or hung from a door. "The second thing is to know how many shoes you need to store," she explains. To help you narrow down your options, we tried 30 models first-hand. Several stood out for setup, stability, capacity, and aesthetics, but the Open Spaces Entryway Rack was an all-around winner. These are the best shoe racks that PEOPLE tested. Our Top Picks Best Overall: Open Spaces Entryway Rack at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Budget: Rebrilliant 2-Tier 8-Pair Shoe Rack at Wayfair Jump to Review Best Splurge: West Elm Mid-Century Shoe Rack at West Elm Jump to Review Best Large: Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Stackable: Simply Essential Stackable Shoe Organizer at Bed Bath & Beyond Jump to Review Best for Entryway: Urban Outfitters Billie Shoe Rack at Urban Outfitters Jump to Review Best for Garage: Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack at Target Jump to Review Best Over-the-Door: Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack at Amazon Jump to Review Best Bench: Vasagle Shoe Bench at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Boots: The Container Store Natural Boot Rack at The Container Store Jump to Review Best Overall: Open Spaces Entryway Rack 4.8 Open Spaces View On Nordstrom View On Getopenspaces.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Pros Easy setup with included tools Steel construction is very sturdy Fits more shoes than what the product listing says, even with boots and men's shoes Cons Only one size option offered The Open Spaces Entryway Rack earned nearly perfect scores in all our tests. Like most shoe storage units, it calls for at-home assembly — but it does comes with all the necessary tools, and we put it together in about 20 minutes. While the online listing says it can accommodate up to nine pairs of shoes, we fit 12 on the three shelves, including multiple pairs of boots and large men's shoes. This steel rack is super sturdy — none of the shoes fell off when we hit it with a vacuum. The powder-coated finish comes in your choice of several tasteful hues and is a breeze to wipe clean. We also found it easy to move around, thanks to the upper handle. Though it's billed as an entryway storage solution, this shoe rack would also work well in a closet, garage, or mudroom. And if you don't fill the top shelf with shoes, you can use it to stash your wallet, keys, a catch-all tray, you name it. It's not the most affordable option we tried, but in the end, we think it's perfectly priced. Price at time of publish: $184 Dimensions: 34 x 12.5 x 26 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Steel People / Henry Wortock Best Budget: Rebrilliant 2-Tier 8-Pair Shoe Rack 4.4 Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros Quick and easy setup, taking our tester less than eight minutes Excellent stability Finished wood is easy to clean Cons Shelves aren't adjustable, making boots a tighter squeeze On a budget? Check out this solid wood shoe rack from Rebrilliant. Our testers assembled it in under eight minutes, noting that all the parts fit together without a fuss. While the slatted shelves aren't adjustable, the two-tier design is definitely well-made with excellent stability. (It didn't wobble or shake when we hit it with a vacuum.) The finished wood is also easy to wipe clean with a damp paper towel. We fit eight pairs of shoes on this rack without stacking them on top of each other, though boots will be a tighter squeeze. And if you use the space on the floor underneath the bottom shelf, you could theoretically fit up to 12 pairs. While the price comes in at $42, this product is often on sale for less at Wayfair. Price at time of publish: $41.99 Dimensions: 27.5 x 10 x 16 inches | Capacity: 8 pairs | Material: Solid wood People / Henry Wortock Best Splurge: West Elm Mid-Century Shoe Rack 4.4 west elm View On West Elm Pros Straightforward setup process Sturdy solid wood design Easy to clean Cons Assembly took our tester around 30 minutes Only holds 7 pairs of shoes If you have a larger budget for shoe storage, you won't regret investing in West Elm's Mid-Century Rack. Unlike many other furniture items from the brand, this one calls for at-home assembly. It took us about a half-hour to set up but was a pretty straightforward process. We could fit seven pairs of shoes within the cubby and on the top shelf. Nothing fell off when we jostled the unit, and wiping it clean was no problem. Aesthetics may not be a top priority for this type of product, but we were big fans of the elegant solid wood design. "I'd be okay with it being out in the open in my entryway," said one tester. And while it doesn't hold as many shoes as other racks, it serves its purpose. If you can swing the price, you'll definitely get your money's worth. Price at time of publish: $220 Dimensions: 27 x 13 x 16 inches | Capacity: 7 pairs | Material: Solid wood People / Henry Wortock Best Large: Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ashleyfurniture.com Pros Easy to wipe clean Steel frame is very stable Holds up to 15 pairs of shoes Cons Contains 30 parts for assembly Need something bigger? We recommend the Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack. Though it has 30 parts, not including screws, we assembled it in under 15 minutes. This storage unit has a steel frame, a particleboard upper shelf, and polyester canvas slings for the bottom four tiers. The slings are taut, which makes them surprisingly stable, and the entire unit is easy to wipe clean, including the canvas. Our testers fit a total of 15 pairs of shoes on this rack, and when we hit it with a vacuum, nothing moved. All things considered, we think the price is more than reasonable. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 29.5 x 12 x 36 inches | Capacity: 15 pairs | Material: Particleboard, steel, polyester canvas People / Henry Wortock The 6 Best Water Shoes for Women of 2022, Tested and Reviewed Best Stackable: Simply Essential 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Organizer 4.2 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Buybuy BABY Pros Budget-friendly Decent capacity, holding 12 pairs of shoes Includes anti-tip kit Cons Complex assembly, taking our testers around 24 minutes Slightly wobbly We also liked the Simply Essential 2-Tier Shoe Organizer. It took 24 minutes to put together — the parts were clearly labeled, but the instructions could have been more thorough. Each shelf fits four pairs of shoes, and if you use the floor space underneath, you can fit up to 12. You can place additional racks on top of the stackable design, though it doesn't specify how many. And while we found the particleboard construction slightly wobbly, it comes with an anti-tip kit to secure it to the wall. This unit doesn't have any standout features, but it gets the job done without breaking the bank. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 11.5 x 31 x 11.5 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Particleboard People / Henry Wortock Best for Entryway: Urban Outfitters Billie Shoe Rack 4.4 Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Pros Design-forward construction Smooth finish is easy to clean Pretty lightweight Cons Assembly required, taking our testers around 20 minutes Slightly wobbly Looking for something to put in your entryway? The Billie Shoe Rack from Urban Outfitters might be your best bet. With lacquered MDF (medium-density fiberboard) shelves and a contrasting curved steel frame, it'll look nice on display next to your front door or in a mudroom. The smooth finish is easy to wipe clean, too. This unit took us 20 minutes to assemble. Despite the compact design, it fits nine pairs of shoes — likely more if you're stashing mostly women's or kids' styles. Since it's relatively lightweight, it's a little wobbly. However, hitting it with a vacuum didn't damage it or knock off any shoes. The price is above average for a shoe rack, but we think it's a decent value. Price at time of publish: $139 Dimensions: 25.5 x 13.5 x 16 inches | Capacity: 9 pairs | Material: MDF, steel People / Henry Wortock The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2022, According to Running Experts Best for Garage: Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack 4.8 Target View On Target Pros Sleek, smooth metal construction that is easy to clean Locking caster wheels for stability Decent capacity, holding 12 pairs of shoes Cons Assembly required, taking our testers around 20 minutes This storage rack was also a hit with our testers. They assembled it in under 20 minutes, which is impressive considering it has three large shelves and four casters. It's very sturdy, but since it has wheels, you can expect it to move when you bump into it. (The wheels lock, though, so it won't roll away.) This rack comfortably fits 12 pairs of shoes. Sneakerheads and high-end shoe collectors may want to stop there, but you might be able to squeeze in a couple more, depending on the size. "The smooth metal is a dream to clean," said one tester. "Dry dirt slides off, and mud wipes away with a paper towel." This makes it ideal for a garage or mudroom. Considering the sleek design, portability, and overall quality, the price is right on point too. Price at time of publish: $70 Dimensions: 32 x 14 x 24 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Plastic, steel People / Henry Wortock Best Over-the-Door: Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Easy assembly and installation with hooks that hang across top of the door Sturdy construction Generous capacity, holding about 21 pairs of shoe Cons Racks aren't adjustable Not big enough for most boots Wall-mounted and over-the-door storage solutions are ideal for small spaces, as they don't take up any room on the floor. This one took us less than eight minutes to assemble and has two hooks that go over a door, so it's a breeze to install. The metal and plastic design is not only sturdy but very easy to clean. More to the point, it holds a whopping 21 pairs of shoes, but you might be able to fit a few more if you're storing only women's or kids' styles. We should note the bars aren't adjustable, and boots taller than ankle height probably won't work. Still, it's a great choice for a bedroom or coat closet. And for just over $50, we think it's a pretty good deal. Price at time of publish: $55.69 Dimensions: 22.5 x 7.5 x 49 inches | Capacity: 21 pairs | Material: Metal, plastic People / Henry Wortock The 11 Best Cushioned Running Shoes of 2022, According to Running Experts Best Bench: Vasagle Shoe Bench 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Cushioned seat that supports up to 330 pounds of weight Varying cubby sizes for different types of shoes Three color options available Cons Complex assembly since some holes don't come pre-drilled Does not include anti-tip kit, which prevents furniture from falling over For some households, the best shoe storage might be a bench. We like this one from Vasagle, which comes in three colors and features a cushioned seat on top. Assembly was somewhat complex. Since some of the holes aren't pre-drilled, it took our testers nearly 50 minutes. But once they got it set up, they were thrilled with the design. This unit has 10 cubbies for storing shoes, including larger compartments that easily fit boots. While it doesn't come with an anti-tip kit, it feels pretty stable and supports up to 330 pounds of weight. All components are easy to clean as well. "The bench on top adds a nice touch to what would normally be a run-of-the-mill shoe rack," said one tester. "I'd be happy having this in my entryway!" Price at time of publish: $97.99 Dimensions: 41 x 12 x 18 inches | Capacity: 10 | Material: Particleboard, foam, cotton-linen fabric People / Henry Wortock Best for Boots: The Container Store 4-Pair Natural Boot Rack 4.3 The Container Store View On The Container Store Pros Reasonably priced Comes fully assembled Solid wood construction Cons Only fits four pairs of shoes, but there is a six-pair option Boots can be tricky to store due to the height, but The Container Store's Natural Boot Rack is a great solution. It comes fully assembled, which makes things easy. The long pegs are perfect for tall boots, but they can also hold shorter styles like hiking boots and heeled booties. Boasting solid wood construction, this unit is nice and sturdy. The rack itself is easy to clean, but if there's any dirt on your boots, it'll fall to the floor. We think it's fairly priced, and while it only fits four pairs, there's also a six-pair option. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 37.5 x 9.5 x 19 inches | Capacity: 4 pairs | Material: Solid wood People / Henry Wortock The 17 Best Fall Boots of 2022 That Are Worth Investing in This Season Things to Consider When Buying a Shoe Rack Location When buying a shoe rack, the first thing to consider is where you'll put it. This might be where you have available space, such as in your garage, or a spot that's most convenient, like your entryway or bedroom closet. The details of the shoe rack will differ depending on its intended space and use. For example, choose something more design-forward like the Urban Outfitters Billie Shoe Rack if you need one for your entryway. Or if you need a place to sit at while putting on your shoes in a high-traffic area, perhaps consider a bench shoe rack like the Vasagle Shoe Bench. Type There are various types of shoe racks available. They range from traditional shelving units and cubbies to over-the-door systems and storage benches. You'll also find options designed specifically for different shoe categories. For instance, there are racks with long pegs for stashing tall boots, like The Container Store 4-Pair Boot Rack — and individual boxes for storing dress shoes and valuable sneakers. Capacity Storage units also vary in terms of capacity. Bostrom recommends counting how many pairs of shoes you own and considering whether you plan to add to your collection. "This will ultimately tell you how many shoe racks or boxes you'll need to purchase," she says. In our tests, the Whitmore Over The Door Shoe Rack was able to fit the most shoes (21 pairs, to be exact). Price Shoe racks come at a wide range of price points, so think about your budget before shopping around. Bear in mind an expensive unit might be sturdier or more stylish, but it won't necessarily hold more pairs of shoes. On the other hand, you can find affordable large-capacity racks if you don't mind a more basic design, such as the Vasagle Shoe Rack 5-Tier. Frequently Asked Questions What is the best shoe rack? After testing 30 different shoe racks, the Open Spaces Entryway Rack came out on top with an average 4.8/5 rating. Our testers appreciated its ease of assembly and how easy it was to wipe clean. We also observed it even holds more pairs of shoes than the brand advertised, including men's shoes and boots. While pricier than some on the list, its sturdiness and high quality construction make it worth it. It also comes in six colors. Where should shoe racks be stored in the house? The best place to put a shoe rack is often where you take off your shoes when you get home, such as by the front door, in your mudroom, or in your garage. Alternatively, you can put it where you get dressed in the morning, likely in your bedroom or closet. In any case, the idea is to avoid taking off your shoes without putting them away. "It sounds so simple, but once you have a system for your shoes, the only way to keep it organized is to put items back where they belong," says Bostrom. Is it okay to store shoes in the garage? The garage can be a great place to store shoes, especially if it's most often where you enter and exit your home. They'll be out of the way but also accessible when you need them. Having said that, you may want to put more expensive pairs in a climate-controlled space, as humidity and high heat could damage the materials. How do I keep my shoes from getting moldy? To keep your shoes from getting moldy, you'll want to minimize excess moisture. If they're sweaty or wet from stepping in a puddle, allow them to air dry in a ventilated place or use a blow dryer on the cool-shot setting.Also, storing shoes in plastic bins and other air-tight containers isn't recommended, as it can trap moisture. Silica gel packets can help absorb moisture. You can use the ones that come with new pairs or buy them online. People / Henry Wortock How We Tested Shoe Racks We selected 30 highly rated, best-selling shoe storage solutions to try first-hand. Our testers assembled each unit according to the instructions, timing how long it took. Next, they placed multiple pairs of shoes on the racks to see if the listed capacity was more or less than what actually fit. We also hit them with a vacuum cleaner to see if they wobbled, then smeared dirt and mud on them to see how easily it came off. Each model was scored for setup, design, stability, capacity, ease of cleaning, and value, and those with the highest overall ratings are featured in this roundup. What Is PEOPLE Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. 