The 10 Best Shoe Racks of 2022, Tested and Reviewed

To help you narrow down your options, we tried 30 models first-hand. Several stood out for setup, stability, capacity, and aesthetics, but the Open Spaces Entryway Rack was an all-around winner.

Professional organizer Laura Bostrom of Everyday Order suggests figuring out where you'll place the rack first, whether on the floor, against a wall, or hung from a door. "The second thing is to know how many shoes you need to store," she explains.

No matter how many pairs you own, figuring out where to put your shoes can be tricky. You want them to be tidy and out of the way but also accessible when you need them. For lots of folks, a shoe rack is the perfect solution — but what kind?

Best Overall: Open Spaces Entryway Rack 4.8 Open Spaces View On Nordstrom View On Getopenspaces.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Pros Easy setup with included tools

Steel construction is very sturdy

Fits more shoes than what the product listing says, even with boots and men's shoes Cons Only one size option offered The Open Spaces Entryway Rack earned nearly perfect scores in all our tests. Like most shoe storage units, it calls for at-home assembly — but it does comes with all the necessary tools, and we put it together in about 20 minutes. While the online listing says it can accommodate up to nine pairs of shoes, we fit 12 on the three shelves, including multiple pairs of boots and large men's shoes. This steel rack is super sturdy — none of the shoes fell off when we hit it with a vacuum. The powder-coated finish comes in your choice of several tasteful hues and is a breeze to wipe clean. We also found it easy to move around, thanks to the upper handle. Though it's billed as an entryway storage solution, this shoe rack would also work well in a closet, garage, or mudroom. And if you don't fill the top shelf with shoes, you can use it to stash your wallet, keys, a catch-all tray, you name it. It's not the most affordable option we tried, but in the end, we think it's perfectly priced. Price at time of publish: $184 Dimensions: 34 x 12.5 x 26 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Steel People / Henry Wortock

Best Budget: Rebrilliant 2-Tier 8-Pair Shoe Rack 4.4 Wayfair View On Wayfair Pros Quick and easy setup, taking our tester less than eight minutes

Excellent stability

Finished wood is easy to clean Cons Shelves aren't adjustable, making boots a tighter squeeze On a budget? Check out this solid wood shoe rack from Rebrilliant. Our testers assembled it in under eight minutes, noting that all the parts fit together without a fuss. While the slatted shelves aren't adjustable, the two-tier design is definitely well-made with excellent stability. (It didn't wobble or shake when we hit it with a vacuum.) The finished wood is also easy to wipe clean with a damp paper towel. We fit eight pairs of shoes on this rack without stacking them on top of each other, though boots will be a tighter squeeze. And if you use the space on the floor underneath the bottom shelf, you could theoretically fit up to 12 pairs. While the price comes in at $42, this product is often on sale for less at Wayfair. Price at time of publish: $41.99 Dimensions: 27.5 x 10 x 16 inches | Capacity: 8 pairs | Material: Solid wood People / Henry Wortock

Best Splurge: West Elm Mid-Century Shoe Rack 4.4 west elm View On West Elm Pros Straightforward setup process

Sturdy solid wood design

Easy to clean

Cons Assembly took our tester around 30 minutes

Only holds 7 pairs of shoes If you have a larger budget for shoe storage, you won't regret investing in West Elm's Mid-Century Rack. Unlike many other furniture items from the brand, this one calls for at-home assembly. It took us about a half-hour to set up but was a pretty straightforward process. We could fit seven pairs of shoes within the cubby and on the top shelf. Nothing fell off when we jostled the unit, and wiping it clean was no problem. Aesthetics may not be a top priority for this type of product, but we were big fans of the elegant solid wood design. "I'd be okay with it being out in the open in my entryway," said one tester. And while it doesn't hold as many shoes as other racks, it serves its purpose. If you can swing the price, you'll definitely get your money's worth. Price at time of publish: $220 Dimensions: 27 x 13 x 16 inches | Capacity: 7 pairs | Material: Solid wood People / Henry Wortock

Best Large: Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Ashleyfurniture.com Pros Easy to wipe clean

Steel frame is very stable

Easy to wipe clean

Steel frame is very stable

Holds up to 15 pairs of shoes Cons Contains 30 parts for assembly Need something bigger? We recommend the Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack. Though it has 30 parts, not including screws, we assembled it in under 15 minutes. This storage unit has a steel frame, a particleboard upper shelf, and polyester canvas slings for the bottom four tiers. The slings are taut, which makes them surprisingly stable, and the entire unit is easy to wipe clean, including the canvas. Our testers fit a total of 15 pairs of shoes on this rack, and when we hit it with a vacuum, nothing moved. All things considered, we think the price is more than reasonable. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 29.5 x 12 x 36 inches | Capacity: 15 pairs | Material: Particleboard, steel, polyester canvas People / Henry Wortock

Best Stackable: Simply Essential 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Organizer 4.2 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Buybuy BABY Pros Budget-friendly

Decent capacity, holding 12 pairs of shoes

Includes anti-tip kit Cons Complex assembly, taking our testers around 24 minutes

Slightly wobbly We also liked the Simply Essential 2-Tier Shoe Organizer. It took 24 minutes to put together — the parts were clearly labeled, but the instructions could have been more thorough. Each shelf fits four pairs of shoes, and if you use the floor space underneath, you can fit up to 12. You can place additional racks on top of the stackable design, though it doesn't specify how many. And while we found the particleboard construction slightly wobbly, it comes with an anti-tip kit to secure it to the wall. This unit doesn't have any standout features, but it gets the job done without breaking the bank. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 11.5 x 31 x 11.5 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Particleboard People / Henry Wortock

Best for Entryway: Urban Outfitters Billie Shoe Rack 4.4 Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Pros Design-forward construction

Smooth finish is easy to clean

Pretty lightweight Cons Assembly required, taking our testers around 20 minutes

Pretty lightweight Cons Assembly required, taking our testers around 20 minutes

Slightly wobbly Looking for something to put in your entryway? The Billie Shoe Rack from Urban Outfitters might be your best bet. With lacquered MDF (medium-density fiberboard) shelves and a contrasting curved steel frame, it'll look nice on display next to your front door or in a mudroom. The smooth finish is easy to wipe clean, too. This unit took us 20 minutes to assemble. Despite the compact design, it fits nine pairs of shoes — likely more if you're stashing mostly women's or kids' styles. Since it's relatively lightweight, it's a little wobbly. However, hitting it with a vacuum didn't damage it or knock off any shoes. The price is above average for a shoe rack, but we think it's a decent value. Price at time of publish: $139 Dimensions: 25.5 x 13.5 x 16 inches | Capacity: 9 pairs | Material: MDF, steel People / Henry Wortock

Best for Garage: Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack 4.8 Target View On Target Pros Sleek, smooth metal construction that is easy to clean

Locking caster wheels for stability

Decent capacity, holding 12 pairs of shoes Cons Assembly required, taking our testers around 20 minutes This storage rack was also a hit with our testers. They assembled it in under 20 minutes, which is impressive considering it has three large shelves and four casters. It's very sturdy, but since it has wheels, you can expect it to move when you bump into it. (The wheels lock, though, so it won't roll away.) This rack comfortably fits 12 pairs of shoes. Sneakerheads and high-end shoe collectors may want to stop there, but you might be able to squeeze in a couple more, depending on the size. "The smooth metal is a dream to clean," said one tester. "Dry dirt slides off, and mud wipes away with a paper towel." This makes it ideal for a garage or mudroom. Considering the sleek design, portability, and overall quality, the price is right on point too. Price at time of publish: $70 Dimensions: 32 x 14 x 24 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Plastic, steel People / Henry Wortock

Best Over-the-Door: Whitmor Over-the-Door Shoe Rack 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Home Depot Pros Easy assembly and installation with hooks that hang across top of the door

Sturdy construction

Generous capacity, holding about 21 pairs of shoe Cons Racks aren't adjustable

Not big enough for most boots Wall-mounted and over-the-door storage solutions are ideal for small spaces, as they don't take up any room on the floor. This one took us less than eight minutes to assemble and has two hooks that go over a door, so it's a breeze to install. The metal and plastic design is not only sturdy but very easy to clean. More to the point, it holds a whopping 21 pairs of shoes, but you might be able to fit a few more if you're storing only women's or kids' styles. We should note the bars aren't adjustable, and boots taller than ankle height probably won't work. Still, it's a great choice for a bedroom or coat closet. And for just over $50, we think it's a pretty good deal. Price at time of publish: $55.69 Dimensions: 22.5 x 7.5 x 49 inches | Capacity: 21 pairs | Material: Metal, plastic People / Henry Wortock

Best Bench: Vasagle Shoe Bench 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Pros Cushioned seat that supports up to 330 pounds of weight

Varying cubby sizes for different types of shoes

Three color options available Cons Complex assembly since some holes don't come pre-drilled

Does not include anti-tip kit, which prevents furniture from falling over For some households, the best shoe storage might be a bench. We like this one from Vasagle, which comes in three colors and features a cushioned seat on top. Assembly was somewhat complex. Since some of the holes aren't pre-drilled, it took our testers nearly 50 minutes. But once they got it set up, they were thrilled with the design. This unit has 10 cubbies for storing shoes, including larger compartments that easily fit boots. While it doesn't come with an anti-tip kit, it feels pretty stable and supports up to 330 pounds of weight. All components are easy to clean as well. "The bench on top adds a nice touch to what would normally be a run-of-the-mill shoe rack," said one tester. "I'd be happy having this in my entryway!" Price at time of publish: $97.99 Dimensions: 41 x 12 x 18 inches | Capacity: 10 | Material: Particleboard, foam, cotton-linen fabric People / Henry Wortock