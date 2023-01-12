These are the best shoe organizers of 2023.

In any case, Bostrom recommends first deciding where you'd like to keep your footwear. "The second thing is to know how many shoes you need to store," she says. With these expert tips in mind, we researched and tested various options for every organizational preference and budget. Our top choice is the Homidec 10-Tier Shoe Organizer , which holds 20 pairs of shoes and has a minimal footprint in your closet.

"It sounds so simple, but once you have a system for your shoes, the only way to keep it organized is to put items back where they belong," says professional organizer Laura Bostrom . The best option might be a classic shoe rack, a vertical unit, a freestanding cabinet, an over-the-door solution, or individual boxes.

No matter the size of your collection, figuring out exactly where and how to stash your shoes can be a challenge. You want them to be out of the way and tidy but also accessible when you need to find a specific pair.

Best Overall Homidec 10-Tier Shoe Organizer Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For With a 20-pair capacity, this ultra-sturdy unit is perfect for those who want to make the most of their vertical closet space. Who It's Not Good For It might not be the best option to put on display in your entryway. Our top choice is the Homidec Shoe Organizer. The 10-tier design holds up to 20 pairs of shoes, with two on each shelf. It's made of sturdy powder-coated metal with transparent plastic doors on each tier, allowing you to see what's inside while protecting your footwear from dirt and dust. This unit is also conveniently waterproof and super easy to wipe clean. Boasting a tall, narrow design, it has a small footprint and helps you make the most of your vertical space. You'll have to assemble it at home, but thanks to the ABS connectors, it's really easy to put together and can be attached securely to the wall. While the design is pretty simple, it doesn't really have a decorative appeal. For this reason, it's probably best placed in a closet rather than an entryway. Price at time of publish: $45.99 Dimensions: 69 x 15.5 x 12 inches | Capacity: 20 pairs | Material: Metal, plastic

Best Budget Rebrilliant 2-Tier 8-Pair Shoe Rack 4.4 Wayfair View On Wayfair Who It's Good For This incredibly stable and compact rack is just the thing for those on a budget. Who It's Not Good For It isn't a great option for someone who needs adjustable shelves. On a budget? This shoe rack is a stellar choice. We put it together in under eight minutes, and everything fit together without a fuss. Though it would be nice if the shelves were adjustable, you can fit four pairs on each level and a few more on the floor space underneath. This solid wood unit is well-made and exceedingly stable, Plus, the finish is easy to wipe clean with a damp cloth or paper towel. Price at time of publish: $25.03 Dimensions: 27.5 x 10 x 16 inches | Capacity: 8 pairs | Material: Solid wood

Best Small Rack Open Spaces Entryway Rack 4.8 Open Spaces View On Nordstrom View On Getopenspaces.com View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It's Good For This sturdy rack is just the thing for folks who need a smaller storage solution they can move around as needed. Who It's Not Good For It isn't a good choice for large shoe collections or those who aren't up for at-home assembly. The Open Spaces Entryway Rack is an impressive storage piece. It has all the necessary assembly tools and took about 20 minutes to set up. Though the listing says it can fit nine pairs of shoes, we could fit 12 on the three shelves, including large men's styles and multiple pairs of boots. This unit feels super sturdy, and the powder-coated steel finish comes in several chic colors and is easy to wipe off. Thanks to the wide upper handle, it's also a breeze to move around. While we wouldn't call this rack budget-friendly, we think the price is more than fair considering the high-quality design. Price at time of publish: $174 Dimensions: 34 x 12.5 x 26 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Powder-coated steel

Best Large Rack Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Ashleyfurniture.com Who It's Good For This sizeable shoe rack is good for medium-to-large shoe collections. Who It's Not Good For It isn't the right option if you're looking for something with rigid shelves. If you need something larger, we suggest the Vasagle 5-Tier Shoe Rack. While it has 30 individual pieces (plus several screws), we put it together in less than 15 minutes. This unit has a durable steel frame, polyester canvas sling-style tiers, and a particleboard upper shelf. While fabric might not seem ideal for storing footwear, the slings are taut and surprisingly stable. Not only that, but the whole thing is super easy to wipe clean. We were able to fit 15 pairs of shoes on the shelves, and in the end, we think the affordable price is very reasonable. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 29.5 x 12 x 36 inches | Capacity: 15 pairs | Material: Particleboard, steel, polyester canvas

Best Cabinet Orren Ellis 24 Pair Shoe Storage Cabinet Wayfair View On Wayfair Who It's Good For This unit is perfect for those with large shoe collections who want to keep everything out of sight. Who It's Not Good For It isn't a budget-friendly option, and it only fits up to a men's size 10. If you prefer to keep your shoe collection out of view, the Orren Ellis Shoe Cabinet might be your best bet. The minimalist-modern design is made of manufactured wood and comes in your choice of white or matte black. It mounts to the wall to prevent tipping and has four compartments that easily pull out and close securely with a magnetic locking system. This storage unit fits up to 24 pairs of shoes, but we should note the compartments can only accommodate up to a men's size 10. And although the price is somewhat steep, we think it might be worth the investment. Price at time of publish: $186.30 Dimensions: 64 x 27.5 x 9.5 inches | Capacity: 24 pairs | Material: Manufactured wood

Best Stackable Simply Essential 2-Tier Stackable Shoe Organizer 4.2 Bed Bath & Beyond View On Bed Bath & Beyond View On Buybuy BABY Who It's Good For This stackable unit is good for small spaces and those on a budget. Who It's Not Good For It's slightly wobbly, so look elsewhere if you need a vertical unit with several tiers. The Simply Essential Shoe Organizer took us under 25 minutes to put together. While the parts were clearly labeled, the instructions could have been a little more thorough. The two-tier design fits up to four pairs of shoes on each shelf, plus an additional four on the floor space underneath. Best of all, you can place additional racks on top to make the most of your vertical space — though the brand doesn't specify how many. This particleboard unit was a little wobbly, but it has an anti-tip kit to mount it securely to your wall. The wallet-friendly price is hard to beat, too. Price at time of publish: $22 Dimensions: 11.5 x 31 x 11.5 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Particleboard

Best for Closets Room Essentials 10 Shelf Hanging Shoe Storage Organizer Target View On Target Who It's Good For This hanging unit is perfect for those who want a compact in-closet solution with a minimal footprint. Who It's Not Good For It's not ideal for boots and can only support up to 20 pounds. Need something for organizing shoes in your closet? We recommend this hanging design from Room Essentials. It's made of durable, tear-resistant fabric and features two metal hooks on the top that attach to your closet rod. The narrow design is just 6 inches wide and 12 inches deep, with no footprint on your closet floor. This hanging organizer has 10 individual cubbies that each fit one pair of shoes. But we should note they're too small to store tall boots, and the whole thing can only support up to 20 pounds of weight. Price at time of publish: $10 Dimensions: 52 x 12 x 6 inches | Capacity: 10 pairs | Material: Fabric

Best for Entryways Urban Outfitters Billie Shoe Rack 4.4 Urban Outfitters View On Urban Outfitters Who It's Good For This aesthetically pleasing rack makes it easy to grab shoes when you're heading out the door while offering a place to take them off when you get home. Who It's Not Good For The price is a little steep, considering the modest nine-pair capacity. Professional organizer Shira Gill is a fan of storing shoes on entryway racks, which she says "makes it easy to grab and go out the door." The Billie Shoe Rack has three lacquered MDF (medium-density fiberboard) shelves and a contrasting powder-coated steel frame. It's undoubtedly practical but also aesthetically pleasing enough to be put on display in your mudroom or doorway. This unit took us just 20 minutes to assemble. Though it's compact, we could easily fit nine pairs of shoes. Since it's pretty lightweight, it's slightly wobbly but not so much that you have to worry about anything falling off. Price at time of publish: $139 Dimensions: 25.5 x 13.5 x 16 inches | Capacity: 9 pairs | Material: MDF, powder-coated steel

Best for Garages Brightroom Rolling Entry Rack 4.8 Target View On Target Who It's Good For This durable, portable, easy-to-clean unit is an ideal choice for garages and mudrooms. Who It's Not Good For If you're not up for at-home assembly, look elsewhere. This sizable storage rack is easy to assemble — it'll only take you about 20 minutes — and comfortably fits 12 pairs of men's or women's shoes. It's very sturdy, too, but make sure you lock the caster wheels to prevent it from rolling around. "The smooth metal is a dream to clean," our tester noted. "Dry dirt slides off, and mud wipes away with a paper towel." This makes it an ideal choice for garages and mudrooms. Considering the convenient portability, sleek modern design, and overall quality, we think the price is very reasonable. Price at time of publish: $70 Dimensions: 32 x 14 x 24 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Plastic, steel

Best Vertical Flydem Vertical Shoe Rack Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For This narrow shoe rack takes up minimal room on the floor, a perfect choice for those with limited square footage. Who It's Not Good For It's not good for boots, and larger men's sizes will stick out a little. "Look up!" says Bostrom. "Use all the vertical space you can to maximize storage." The Flydem Shoe Rack is our favorite vertical unit. It's crafted from engineered wood and features seven tiers for your shoes, plus an upper shelf for smaller items or decorative objects. The footprint is just a 9.5-inch square, so it takes up minimal space in your entryway or closet floor. Instead of being attached to the wall, the sturdy design mounts to the floor to prevent tipping. The only potential drawback is that the narrow silhouette isn't ideal for tall boots or large men's sizes. Price at time of publish: $54.99 Dimensions: 47.5 x 9.5 x 9.5 inches | Capacity: 7 pairs | Material: Engineered wood

Best Over-the-Door Whitmor 36 Pair Over-the-Door Shoe Rack Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It's Good For This large-capacity over-the-door rack is an excellent choice for small spaces. Who It's Not Good For It isn't suitable for storing tall boots. Over-the-door shoe organizers are perfect for small spaces, as they don't have a floor footprint. This shoe rack can be assembled in under eight minutes. It has two square hooks that go over the top of your door, allowing it to hang up without affecting your ability to open your door. The sturdy non-slip bars hold up to 36 pairs of shoes depending on the size you get — and you can probably fit a few more if you're stashing smaller styles. Since the bars aren't adjustable, you can't really place tall boots on them. Still, we think the price is right on point. Price at time of publish: $47.29 Dimensions: 22.5 x 7.5 x 49 inches | Capacity: 21–36 pairs | Material: Metal, plastic

Best Bench Vasagle Shoe Bench 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Who It's Good For This bench-cubby combo is just the thing for those looking for a sturdy, multifunctional entryway storage solution. Who It's Not Good For Assembly is a little complex, so this isn't a great option if you're not up for the challenge. The best shoe organizer might be a bench. We're big fans of this one, which features a cushioned seat and 10 storage cubbies, including larger compartments for boots and men's shoes. Though it doesn't come with an anti-tip kit, the stable design can support over 300 pounds. Assembly is somewhat complex — it took us nearly an hour to put it together. But if you're up for the task, you won't be disappointed. The bench on top adds a nice touch to what would normally be a run-of-the-mill shoe rack, making it an excellent choice for your entryway. Price at time of publish: $95.99 Dimensions: 41 x 12 x 18 inches | Capacity: 10 pairs | Material: Particleboard, foam, cotton-linen

Best Boxes See Spring Shoe Storage Boxes Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For These stackable boxes are ideal for keeping shoes visible but also free of dust and odors. Who It's Not Good For This isn't the best option for storing tall boots. "For out-of-season or occasional-use shoes, drop-front boxes keep your favorites dust-free," says Gill. "Bonus: they're stackable." This set from See Spring includes 12 boxes, each made of clear plastic for full visibility, with ventilated doors to encourage air circulation and prevent odors. The doors snap securely shut with a clasp and open smoothly on a hinge. And the sturdy design can be stacked up to 12 layers high to minimize your use of floor space. These boxes aren't the right size for storing tall boots, but otherwise, you can't go wrong. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 5.5 inches | Capacity: 12 pairs | Material: Plastic

Best for Boots The Container Store 4-Pair Natural Boot Rack 4.3 The Container Store View On The Container Store Who It's Good For Crafted from natural wood, this sturdy and aesthetically pleasing rack is a great choice for storing tall boots. Who It's Not Good For It's not ideal if you own more than a few pairs of boots. Boots are often tricky to store simply due to the height. However, The Container Store came up with an excellent solution with its Natural Boot Rack. This unit has long pegs for stashing tall boots upside down, though they can also work for heeled booties, hiking boots, and other shorter styles. Flaunting solid wood construction, this rack is sturdy and aesthetically pleasing. Unlike many shoe organizers, it arrives fully assembled. It's easy to clean, too, but bear in mind any dirt on the bottom of your boots may fall on the floor when you place them upside down. All things considered, we think it's fairly priced. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Dimensions: 37.5 x 9.5 x 19 inches | Capacity: 4–6 pairs | Material: Solid wood

Best for Sneaker Collections The Container Store Side Profile Drop-Front Shoe Box The Container Store View On The Container Store Who It's Good For These stackable, ventilated, UV-protected boxes give sneakerheads a full view and easy access to their collection. Who It's Not Good For The price per box is pretty steep, so this isn't a wallet-friendly option. For sneakerheads, we recommend The Container Store's Side Profile Shoe Boxes. They're made of durable, recycled plastic and are easy to assemble, thanks to the snap-together design. You can choose from two sizes, the extra-large easily accommodating up to a men's size 16 — even high-tops. The side-profile front gives you a nice view of your kicks, while the drop-front opening allows for easy access to your favorite pairs. They're conveniently stackable, ventilated, and UV-protected to prevent fading. The price per box is pretty steep, but it might be worth investing in a set to safeguard your collection. Price at time of publish: $22.99 Dimensions: 16 x 11 x 6 inches | Capacity: 1 pair | Material: Plastic

Best for Heels mDesign Tall Plastic Stackable Storage Bin Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Who It's Good For These tall storage bins are great for stashing your favorite stilettos, pumps, wedges, and heeled booties. Who It's Not Good For The price per bin is pretty high, and they only open from the top. Your best bet for storing and organizing high heels is mDesign Tall Stackable Bins. These transparent containers are made of durable, clear plastic for easy viewing. At 13 inches high, they're the perfect size for your tallest stilettos, ankle booties, pumps, and wedges. You could even potentially fold in a pair of tall boots. We love that these bins stack to help you make the most of your available storage space. One thing to note is that they open from the top, so you'll have to unstack them to access each pair. The price per bin is high, but it might be worth investing in a set to protect your beloved heel collection. Price at time of publish: $24.49 Dimensions: 13 x 9 x 7.5 inches | Capacity: 1 pair | Material: Plastic