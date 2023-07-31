Read on for the best sheets of 2023, according to our testing.

Some folks might prefer the soft feel of cotton or flannel while they drift off to sleep, while others need something a little cooler and silkier — like bamboo or eucalyptus. Acknowledging these different preferences, we found the best sheet in every category by testing around 220 sheets (yes, we got lots of z’s!) in our lab and at home. We also considered varying budgets and found solid options at both ends of the price spectrum.

Sleep is such a personal thing, so the sheets that help you sleep the best can vary from person to person. “Each sheet material has its unique benefits, and the best choice depends on individual preferences, climate, and desired sleep experience,” celebrity interior designer Mikel Welch tells PEOPLE. According to Welch, when choosing the best sheets, you should “consider factors like breathability, softness, durability, and cooling properties to find the perfect fit for a restful and comfortable night's sleep.”

Best Cooling Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheet Set 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Oliveandcrate.com Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Impressive cooling ability that made a noticeable difference in the quality of sleep among our testers

Ultra-soft and silky fabric that’s comfortable to sleep on and washes well Cons We wish the set came with labels to help make the bed, such as “top” or “side”

Showed some shrinkage and took longer to dry than cotton and other fabrics we tested Do cooling sheets make a difference? Welch says yes. “Cooling sheets can make a difference, especially for those who tend to get hot during sleep.” He adds that they can wick away moisture and help your body maintain a balanced and comfortable temperature, making them a great year-round option. Similar to this story, when we comprised our list of best cooling sheets, we looked at a range of tests we had performed on around 114 sheets to see which materials were the best for hot sleepers. The Olive + Crate Cooling Eucalyptus Sheets beat out the competition with their ability to cool folks off — that, combined with an ultra-soft texture, breathable material, and overall durability. Earning a perfect score in each of our tests, the eucalyptus sheets showed an impressive design without obvious imperfections. They washed well (though they shrunk just the tiniest bit) and showed no signs of loose threads or snags afterward. But the most obvious benefit of these sheets is the cooling effect of the material — giving them the title of ‘best cooling.’ Our team loved how lightweight and breathable the sheets were, and they were noticeably cooler when lying on these sheets rather than other basic fabrics. How they’ve held up: We sent the sheets home with testers for three months to see how well they lived up to our lab results. Our testers, both of whom run hot, said the sheets become a permanent part of the sheet rotation in their household (if not the primary sheet in that rotation). The silky nature of the fabric makes these sheets a dream to sleep on. The only complaint was that the sheets take longer to dry than other materials, but that’s hardly a dealbreaker for a cool night’s sleep. Price at time of publish: $109.99 Material: Tencel Fiber Eucalyptus Lyocell | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, queen, king, California king, split king | Colors: 7 | Machine washable: Yes, tumble dry on delicate cycle | Certifications: Oeko-Tex 100 Standard certified tencel fibers People / Dera Burreson

Best Budget Better Homes & Gardens Washed Cotton Percale 300 Thread Count Sheet Set 4.5 Walmart View On Walmart Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 3.5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 3.5 /5 Pros The most inexpensive sheet set on our list, while still maintaining a high quality

Its construction and design held up to washing without any notable changes Cons Though breathable, these sheets are not as cooling as fabrics like bamboo or eucalyptus

Percale cotton is a basic fabric, and won’t seem luxurious compared to satin or higher-end materials Editor's Note: Better Homes & Gardens is owned by PEOPLE's parent company, Dotdash Meredith. When sheets start under $25, you might question the quality, but we’re here to tell you the Better Homes & Gardens cotton percale sheets are the real deal. The stitching and overall design impressed our team, as well as the breathability of the percale cotton fabric. While there’s some ventilation, it’s not necessarily cooling, so these could be a good year-round option for summer and winter temperatures. After throwing the sheets in the washing machine, we didn’t see any changes in the quality or texture. The material felt just as soft and the fitted sheet stretched the same amount over the mattress (without shrinkage). It’s a budget option because it’s not going to compete with some of our best overall options, but it’s still a solid sheet set that will last you many years without having to spend a fortune. Plus, it’s available at Walmart — a top pick for our best places to buy sheets online. Price at time of publish: $24.89+ Material: Percale cotton (300 thread count) | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Colors: 8 | Machine washable: Yes | Certifications: None People / Dera Burreson

Best Investment Cozy Earth Bamboo Sheet Set 4.6 View On Amazon View On Anthropologie View On Cozy Earth Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros The bamboo material looks luxurious and is breathable

Silky finish is so comfy and kept us cool while sleeping

Sheets came out of the dryer wrinkle-free Cons This was the most expensive set that we tested

Slight shrinkage and some fraying after washing and drying the sheets Cozy Earth and Oprah are almost synonymous at this point because the TV personality has labeled these sheets as one of her “Favorite Things.” Our team has to agree, having tested the sheets in our lab and finding them to be highly breathable, cool to the touch, and durable after washing. Made with a viscose from bamboo, the Cozy Earth sheets are silky and cool to the touch, and they kept their soft feeling even after throwing them in the washing machine on a cold cycle. We noticed some fraying and slight shrinkage when we remade the bed, but we appreciated that the sheets were essentially wrinkle-free when removed from the dryer. Though it’s the most expensive sheet set on our list, we think it’s worth the investment if your budget allows it. How they’ve held up: We tested the sheets for six months to ensure that the lab tests weren’t a one-off performance. Cozy Earth lives up to its reputation because we used the sheets every day, washed them frequently, and loved them as much on day 182 as we did on day one. They feel downright silky and kept us cool most nights and comfortable always. Price at time of publish: $271.20+ Material: Viscose from bamboo | Sizes: Twin/twin XL, full, queen, king, California king, split king | Colors: 7 | Machine washable: Machine wash cold | Certifications: No People / Dera Burreson

Best Bamboo Bampure 100% Organic Bamboo Sheets 4.9 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 4.8 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros Bamboo viscose offers a silky texture that’s almost cool to the touch, which can help hot sleepers

No shrinkage or obvious wear occurred post-wash; the sheets only got softer with each wash

Design offers a deep pocket that goes over even plush mattresses Cons The material wrinkles quite easily, which creates a messy look even when clean During our testing of the best bamboo sheets, the Bampure Organic Bamboo Sheets came out on top for their silky texture and cooling abilities. Bamboo sheets almost feel like a mix of cotton and satin sheets, offering breathability with a buttery smooth finish — and these sheets met those expectations. The design impressed our team with solid stitching and a deep pocket that made for an easy fit around any mattress. In testing the performance, we learned that the bamboo sheets could be washed without issue: No loose threads or shrinkage occurred, though the material was wrinkly afterward. It also continued getting softer after each wash, ensuring longevity and continued comfort over time. Between the quality and the cooling effect, which can be a bonus for hot sleepers, these $100 bamboo sheets are a great choice all around. Price at time of publish: $99.98+ Material: Bamboo viscose | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 12 | Machine washable: Yes | Certifications: OEKO-TEX®-certified People / Dera Burreson

Best Linen Parachute Linen Sheet Set 4.9 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 4.9 /5

Durability 4.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros The linen wicked away moisture well, adding to its breathability score

No loose threads, color fading, or other noticeable wear after washing Cons A few loose threads were visible right after unboxing the sheets

The sides scrunch when making up the bed, so you have to smooth them out To test linen sheets, we assembled a group of lab testers and real-world testers to see how well the sheets performed in various environments. In the lab, we noticed there were some stray threads right when the Parachute linen sheets were unpackaged, but the general construction and design seemed sound. Surprisingly (for linen), these sheets are quite stretchy, and our team could fit them over the mattress with little effort (apart from the sides, which appeared scrunched and had to be smoothed out). Linen is a lightweight fabric that is fairly breathable (our senior editor loved her linen sheets so much, she made linen dresses her new work uniform). Besides these sheets' breathability, we were especially impressed with how well they wicked away moisture. They also seemed to hold up to washing — our team didn’t notice any color fading, shrinkage, or major texture changes. Overall, we liked these sheets' appearance, comfortable fabric, and durability. How they’ve held up: After three months of trying these sheets out in one of our testers’ homes, they have continued to uphold their original impressive performance. They were washed on a normal cycle with cold water and dried on low heat around three times (as they were mixed in the sheets rotation with a few other sets). Despite our tester’s deep mattress, the sheets fit like a glove. They did notice the same bunching effect on the sides of the sheets when making the bed, but this was by no means a dealbreaker, just something to take note of. Price at time of publish: $189+ Material: Linen | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 4 | Machine washable: Yes, tumble dry | Certifications: OEKO-TEX®–certified People / Dera Burreson

Best Satin Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Quality 4.5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 3.9 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros The satin material has a soft-as-butter texture that didn’t snag when washed

Fit the mattress with well and didn’t budge even when tossing and turning

Consistent performance over three months of testing at home Cons The top sheet got a little tangled when we simulated tossing and turning During our test of the best satin sheets, the Lanest Housing Silk Satin Sheets found favor with most members of our team. Everyone loved the design of the sheets, which were soft, silky, and smooth against the skin. The fitted sheet went around the mattress with ease and stayed in place. We did notice the top sheet moved around some when we simulated tossing and turning. After the wash test, we were happy to report no sightings of snags, loose threads, or other signs of wear. It should also be noted that despite the word “silk” in the product’s name, these sheets are actually made with polyester that has a satin weave. Fabric ingredients aside, the sheets are still incredibly silky to the touch, and as the second least expensive pick on our list, they’re a solid value. How they’ve held up: After testing the sheets for three months at home to gain additional insights, our team is still impressed. Our specific tester washes and dries the sheets on delicate cycles after around seven to 10 days of use, and so far, there has been no color fading, pilling, shrinkage, or loose threads. They are happy with the performance of the sheets, which becomes even more alluring when you consider the price. Price at time of publish: $31.99+ Material: Satin | Sizes: Twin, twin XL, full, queen, king, California king | Colors: 18 | Machine washable: Yes, wash cold, tumble dry | Certifications: None People / Dera Burreson

Best Cotton Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set 4.8 Parachute View On Nordstrom View On Parachute Our Ratings Quality 4.8 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 4.8 /5

Value 4.5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros These cotton sheets have a solid weight, classic thickness, and smooth texture that all add to the comfort

Both top and fitted sheet fit the mattress well and stayed in place despite testers tossing and turning

Has a breathable material that absorbs and wicks away moisture in under 10 seconds Cons Not necessarily cooling; it warmed up to our body temperature shortly after lying down In testing the best of each kind of sheet, cotton was one of the materials we narrowed in on. During our cotton sheets test, we really had no choice but to throw praise at the Parachute Brushed Cotton Sheet Set for its outstanding performance. These cottons sheets arrived in perfect condition, and we appreciated their classic design, smooth texture, and medium weight that provided some extra coziness. In terms of fit, the pocket of the fitted sheet went around the mattress without issue, and despite our team tossing and turning, both sheets stayed in place. Through several other measures, we determined the sheets can wick away and absorb moisture in under 10 seconds while also being breathable. They didn’t have a cooling effect per se, since they warmed up to match our body temperature once we were lying down, but cotton is breathable enough to serve as a year-round comfortable sheet material. Plus, they held up well to washing and actually softened even more afterward. How they’ve held up: For three months at home, one tester put these sheets to the test in real-life scenarios. They used the sheets regularly, washing them on a cold cycle almost every week. Mostly, the sheets lived up to our testing lab insights in almost every category. The only exception was the mattress fit. Our tester said the fitted sheet frequently slipped off the mattress, rather than the snug fit we saw in our lab. These results will depend on the height and style of your mattress. Overall, they were satisfied with the sheets' softness, comfort, and durability. Price at time of publish: $169+ Material: 100% cotton | Sizes: Full, queen, king | Colors: 2 | Machine washable: Yes | Certifications: OEKO-TEX®–certified People / Henry Wortock

Best Flannel Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Organic Flannel Sheets 5 Coyuchi View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Wayfair Our Ratings Quality 5 /5

Texture 5 /5

Durability 5 /5

Value 5 /5

Breathability 5 /5 Pros This flannel sheet set is so soft it almost feels like cashmere

The sheets are a good balance between thick and thin and offer some breathability

Durable material didn’t have any wear after washing and actually felt softer Cons Too warm for sleepers who run hot

You might never want to get out of bed (kidding, but definitely possible!) Though many people seek out cooling sheets, some sleepers need a little more coziness to fall into a deep sleep, and from our best-rated flannel sheets test, the Coyuchi Cloud Brushed Flannel Sheets took the top spot. As a bit of a Goldilocks, the sheet wasn’t too thick or too thin. Flannel is warm — that’s a given — but this sheet set was also surprisingly breathable. The sturdy material held up as expected after the wash. The sheets retained their soft feel, and the solid material didn’t show any snags, loose threads, or other imperfections post-wash. Essentially, the set provides a soft and cozy place to sleep at night without weighing you down like some flannel products are reported to do. It’s durable, breathable, and a solid value, given the price. How they’ve held up: Our tester was so overwhelmed with the softness of the flannel set, they buried their face in the sheets before they could help it. They were delighted that no chemical smells were present and even made the bed up with the sheets right out of the packaging. Our team felt the sheets were almost velvety in feel, describing them as almost like cashmere. Given the warm, cozy material, these sheets would not be for sleepers who run hot. Price at time of publish: $198+ Material: 100% brushed cotton (flannel) | Sizes: Twin, full, queen, king | Colors: 3 | Machine washable: Yes | Certifications: None People / Grant Webster

