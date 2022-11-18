The 8 Best Sheet Masks for Glowing, Supple Skin

Given all of the above, it makes sense that sheet masks are wildly popular (even Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker make sheet masks a part of their nightly routine) and that there are a plethora of options out there, at every price point. To determine exactly which are the best of the best, our testers tried out over 20 different offerings, evaluating and ranking comfort (how well it fit and felt), application (if it stayed on or slipped off), and overall efficacy (if it delivered on its skin-enhancing promises). Several excelled when it came to all of the above, but the K-beauty cult classic Mediheal Official sheet mask was the clear overall winner.

No matter whether you’re a seasoned skincare aficionado with an extensive 12-step routine, or a self-proclaimed minimalist who only owns face wash and sunscreen, a sheet mask can undoubtedly play a role in your product arsenal. Incredibly easy to use, they’re a fast and effective way to address a multitude of complexion concerns. “So long as you pick the right one, anyone can use a sheet mask, and they’re wonderful because they’re fast fixes that can deliver pretty speedy results,” says Dr. Geeta Yadav, a dermatologist in Toronto. It’s the "sheet" part of the mask that makes it so effective. It creates a physical barrier that protects the ingredients that are in the liquid-y part from evaporation and interaction with the air, improving their penetration into the skin, explains Dr. Deanne Mraz Robinson, assistant clinical professor of dermatology at Yale New Haven Hospital.

If dull skin is your primary skincare gripe, consider this glow-enhancing winner. There are more than just hydrating ingredients in the mix; it also touts brightening vitamin C, a smoothing copper tripeptide, and phospholipids to help strengthen the skin barrier. Of note: Our tester gave it a 4.5 out of 5 when it came to efficacy: “You would probably have to use a mask like this more than once over time to see a noticeable difference, but my skin does look bright and soft after taking off the mask,” she said. She also liked how comfortable and easy-to-apply the two pieces were, as well as the fact that the serum wasn’t liquid-y and didn't run.

Offering great bang for your buck, this mask (you get a set of 12) is made of a hydrogel material that effectively locks in the hydrating hyaluronic acid in the formula. To that point, it does feel a little bit slimy, though a tester noted that this was actually quite pleasant — more of a lightweight, slippery feel. She also enjoyed the functionality of its two pieces, as well as the flaps that go over your eyelids and mouth. It also bears mentioning that this mask is oil-free and non-comedogenic, important criteria for those with oily or acne-prone skin to seek out in a sheet masks, says Dr. Robinson.

Ringing in at almost $20 for just one mask, this is definitely a pricier pick, but our testers found it to be completely worth every penny. Rose hip oil and vitamin E add plenty of nourishing moisture; our tester called out how hydrated and smooth her skin felt after. And the actual mask and serum itself are standouts, too. “The liquid component is lightweight and not runny, and the mask stayed on during the 20 minutes and didn’t move as I moved around,” she said. The mask actually consists of a top and a bottom section, which, according to Dr. Yadav, is an attribute to look for in sheet masks if you want to ensure a better fit.

Consider this a good intro starter pack to sheet masks. With 13 different options (featuring both masks for the face and under-eye masks) that address a variety of different issues, there’s a little something for everyone. (The formulas contain everything from purifying charcoal to hydrating hyaluronic acid.) The addition of the under-eye specific masks is unique; our tester noted that while the shape was a bit big, they were very comfortable to wear, easy to apply, and felt secure, regardless.

Increasing the hydration in your skin is one of the fastest ways to help make it appear plumper and smoother, and this mask does exactly that. Credit the use of glycerin, a well-known humectant that attracts water to and traps it in the skin. There’s also bifidus extract in the mix, a probiotic that helps to strengthen the skin barrier so that that hydration can’t escape. Indeed, when it came to efficacy our tester gave it a perfect score, calling out that her skin was brighter and dewier and that the mask felt very hydrating. Where she dinged the rating a little bit was comfort and application; the cut of the mask didn’t fit perfectly, there was some bunching, and the edges rolled up even before it was dry, she said.

Our tester had zero complaints about this mask, which relies on ingredients such as aloe vera and rose extract to help calm and soothe the skin, while simultaneously delivering tons of hydration. She noted that the serum had more of a jelly-like consistency, which absorbed nicely into her skin, and called out how securely and snugly the mask fit for the entire 20 minutes its meant to be used. “This mask is super hydrating and feels luxurious,” she concluded.

Vitamin C is a standout ingredient in the skincare world, known for brightening skin, stimulating collagen production, and offering powerful antioxidant protection. It does all of the above in this sheet mask, coupled with ferulic acid (another protective antioxidant) as well as de-puffing caffeine. Point being, it’s a choice pick for sleepy mornings or days when your skin looks dull and lackluster. “My face is now very glowing and I look super moisturized. I also noticed my skin glistening from the moment I started rubbing in the product in after removing the sheet mask,” said our tester, who gave it top marks for efficacy. She also lauded the cooling feel and noted that it didn’t irritate her sensitive skin, though did lament that unrolling the mask itself was a little tricky.

Even the driest of skin doesn’t stand a chance against this mega-moisturizing, mega-nourishing formula. It touts jojoba oil, squalane, and ceramides, all emollient ingredients that work to soften and smooth the surface of the skin. Our tester gave it a perfect five out of five in every category, noting that even though there seemed to be a lot of serum in the package upon opening, it never got runny or messy as she applied the mask (always a win). The mask also stayed put: “I felt the sheet stayed on well and didn’t shift or move as I moved around or looked down at my phone,” she said, adding that it effectively nourished and hydrated her skin.

Things to Consider Before Buying Sheet Masks

Your Skincare Goals

“When choosing any mask (including a sheet mask), the first thing you should determine is the results you’re after,” suggests Dr. Yadav. She recommends checking the packaging for easy clues: If it says "detoxifying" or "clarifying", it will help decongest pores and fight oil production, she says. Brightening masks help combat dullness, while hydrating ones address dry skin. Similarly, check the ingredients as well. A few good items to look out for: charcoal and clay in detox masks, vitamin C and niacinamide in brightening iterations, and hyaluronic acid and glycerin in hydrating ones. And, as with all skincare, make sure that the ingredient list is free of any known allergens or irritants, adds Dr. Robinson. The good news: “Typically, sheet masks are pretty mild and soothing so there’s less of a risk of irritation than with other topicals,” she points out.

Mask Material

Some of the most common materials used in sheet masks include cotton, microfiber, and biocellulose. The first two are white and papery-looking, whereas biocellulose ones are often made of coconut fibers and are more effective at preventing drips, says Dr. Yadav. They also have a gel-like texture that’s better at trapping moisture, she adds. FYI, some sheet masks may be compostable; if the packaging says that’s the case, just make sure to rinse off any excess serum that’s on the material before putting it in the compost bin, Dr. Yadav says.

Design

Face sheet masks have eye and mouth holes that you can line up to your face and smooth on. Eye masks should fit snugly just underneath your lower lash line (but not too close that they risk touching your eye). Placing the thinner side under your inner corner so that the wider end can treat any fine lines near the outer corner. However, if you're trying to target puffiness and fine lines in the inner eye area, just reverse the positioning and place the thicker side of the eye patch in the inner corner. If sheet masks tend not to fit your face particularly well, Dr. Yadav recommends seeking out ones that come in two pieces, which will help to make for a more custom fit. (You can also cut sheet masks to better fit you — more on that below.)



People / Jessica Juliao

How We Tested

Our testers applied each sheet mask onto their freshly-cleaned faces and wore it for the amount of time indicated on the packaging. They took note of how it felt, how easy it was to apply, and how well it stayed on during the intended amount of time. Once the allotted amount of time was up, they removed the mask, rubbing in any remaining product into their skin, and assessed how their skin looked and felt. Taking all of this into account, they then ranked the product on a scale of one to five in the following three categories: comfort, application, and overall efficacy.



Frequently Asked Questions How is a sheet mask different from other face masks? Dr. Yadav suggests thinking of these as intensive serum treatments. The masks are saturated with a serum that’s meant to deliver particular benefits, and the mask itself holds it against your skin, improving the penetration of the product.

Who should use a face mask? In short, pretty much anyone and everyone can use a face mask (so long as you’re choosing the right one for your skin, per our point above). That being said, Dr. Robinson says that sheet masks tend to be very hydrating, making them especially beneficial for those with dry skin.

How often should you use a face mask? This depends on the active ingredients in the mask and the condition of your skin, says Dr. Robinson. “Someone with very dry skin might benefit from using one a few times per week, while others may want to use one on an ‘as-needed’ basis [which] could be once a week or just after travel or a late night out,” she says. Still, because these generally are fairly mild formulas, there’s very little risk of overusing a sheet mask.

What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

