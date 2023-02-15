Shopping People Tested The 8 Best Shark Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our favorite upright model is the Shark Navigator Freestyle By Camryn Rabideau Camryn Rabideau Instagram Website Camryn Rabideau is a freelance writer and product reviewer specializing in home, kitchen, and pet products. In her 6+ years of experience as a product tester, she's reviewed hundreds of items firsthand, and her work appears in publications such as PEOPLE, The Spruce, Homes & Gardens, and more. Camryn is also the proud owner of a small homestead in Rhode Island, where she spends her spare time gardening, tending her many animals, and working through a never-ending list of home improvement projects. People Editorial Guidelines Published on February 15, 2023 01:36 PM

If you're shopping for a new vacuum, Shark is one of the top brands that delivers on both performance and value. There are a wide range of Shark vacuums available today, including upright, canister, cordless, handheld, and robot vacuums at a range of price points. “Shark’s mission is to positively impact people’s lives every day in every home around the world,” explains Julien Levesque, Vice President, Global Product Development and Program Management at SharkNinja. “Shark delivers four consumer value points: speed, performance, quality, and value, which is what separates it from its competitors, along with product innovation, ease of use, and competitive pricing.” To find the best Shark vacuum for your needs, you’ll want to consider factors like the vacuum type, the size of your home, the vacuum’s features and accessories, and more. Naturally, a vacuum’s performance is one of the most important factors in your decision, so we tested a wide range of the brand’s top models, evaluating them on suction power, maneuverability, noise level, value, and more. The following are the best Shark vacuums PEOPLE Tested. Our Top Picks Best Upright: Shark Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Canister: Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Cordless Stick: Shark Vertex Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Handheld: Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Robot: Shark AI Robot Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best Self-Empty: Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Small Spaces: Shark Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Pet Owners: Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner at Target Jump to Review Best Upright Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Sharkclean.com Pros Good value Lightweight and easy to maneuver Easy to empty dustbin Performs well on pet hair Cons Runtime not listed Most upright vacuums are fairly heavy and cumbersome, but not the Shark Navigator Freestyle. This affordable upright vacuum actually has a cordless design, making it quick and easy to move between rooms, and it weighs less than 8 pounds, so virtually anyone can use it. In our testing, we loved its swivel steering and easy-to-empty dustbin, and we found that it does a superior job picking up pet hair from both carpeting and hard floors. The Navigator Freestyle has a two-speed brushroll, and it comes with a convenient charging stand for docking when it’s not in use. The brand doesn’t list the maximum runtime per charge of this cordless vacuum, but in testing, we were able to clean for 15 minutes without depleting the battery. Overall, we think this lightweight upright vacuum is ideal for small- to medium-sized homes, and you can’t beat its reasonable price point. Price at time of publish: $136.67 Type: Cordless upright | Dimensions: 9.6 x 10.5 x 46 inches | Weight: 7.5 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.64 quarts People / Rachel Marek Best Canister Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum 4.4 Shark View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Macy's Pros Powerful suction Easy to move Wand bends to clean under furniture Cons Not the best on high-pile carpet If you prefer a canister-style vacuum, the Shark Canister Pet is our top pick in this category. The corded vacuum is easy to drive around your home, thanks to its separate wand and main vacuum body, and unlike many other canister vacuums, it has a convenient bagless design that’s easy to maintain. In testing, this vacuum performed extremely well, having no problem picking up dog kibble or pet hair from a variety of surfaces. The only area it struggled with was the high-pile carpet, as the cleaner head doesn’t have a height adjustment option. The good news, however, is that it has a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents long hair from getting tangled, and the canister has an anti-allergen seal that captures 99.9% of dust, dander, and allergens inside the vacuum. The Canister Pet Vacuum has several other useful features, as well. For instance, its lightweight wand features the brand’s MultiFLEX technology, which allows you to bend it to clean under furniture more easily or even fold it in half for more compact storage. The cleaner head has LED lights that illuminate dust and debris as you clean, and its smart display allows you to easily select cleaning modes and suction levels. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Type: Canister | Dimensions: 17.7 x 14.2 x 49.2 inches | Weight: 17.8 lbs. | Runtime: Unlimited | Bin Volume: 1.9 quarts People / Rachel Marek Best Cordless Stick Shark Vertex Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins 4.8 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Best Buy Pros Effective suction Easy to maneuver Wand bends to clean under furniture Cons Heavy for a cordless vacuum Cordless stick vacuums are a popular cleaning tool for smaller homes or supplemental cleaning, and while Shark offers a few different models, our favorite was the Shark Vertex DuoClean. This battery-powered vacuum excelled in our testing, picking up a wide range of debris with ease thanks to its powerful suction. Plus, we found that the vacuum was extremely easy to maneuver, practically driving itself across the floor. This battery-powered vacuum can run for up to 50 minutes on its lowest setting, and it has a handy flexible wand that makes it easy to clean under furniture. You can remove the wand portion of the vacuum to transform it into a handheld model, and it comes with a crevice tool, pet multi-tool, and dusting brush for increased versatility. The only negative we found is that the Vertex DuoClean is a bit heavier than some cordless vacuums, weighing just under 9 pounds. Price at time of publish: $299.99 Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 15.35 x 10.24 x 47.05 inches | Weight: 8.93 lbs. | Runtime: 50 minutes | Bin Volume: 0.34 quarts Best Handheld Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.6 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Wayfair Pros Affordable Lightweight Useful accessories Cons Only one suction setting For little clean-ups around the house, the Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ is a budget-friendly handheld vacuum. It weighs less than 3 pounds, making it easy to carry around your home, and it comes with three handy attachments, including a crevice tool, scrubbing brush, and self-cleaning pet power brush. During testing, this handheld vacuum performed best on hard surfaces, easily sucking up both large and small pieces of debris. It did work on carpeting, but several additional passes were needed to pull up dirt and debris from the rug. The brand doesn’t list the vacuum’s runtime, but we found that it generally lasts for around 25 minutes per charge. There’s only one power setting available, but overall, we found it delivered impressive suction that’s more than enough for small cleaning jobs. Price at time of publish: $99 Type: Cordless handheld | Dimensions: 20.8 x 3.8 x 4.3 inches | Weight: 2.8 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.45 quarts People / Rachel Marek Best Robot Shark AI Robot Vacuum & Mop 4.8 Shark View On Amazon Pros Self-emptying dust bin Highly customizable map Effective mopping Cons Mop mode requires manual emptying You can embrace hands-free cleaning with the Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot. While it is fairly expensive, this robotic vacuum is extremely effective — it creates a map of your home, allowing you to label each specific room and create no-go zones, as well. In testing, the vacuum was able to pick up all sorts of dirt, dust, grass, and other debris with no problems, and its convenient self-empty base means that there’s very little maintenance needed on your part. However, this robot doesn’t just vacuum — it also has a mopping ability, which was surprisingly effective in our tests. The robot actually vacuums and mops simultaneously, so it’s not pushing dirt around the floor, and we found that after mopping, our floor looked just as clean as if we had used a steam mop on the area. The mopping attachment also includes two washable mop pads, allowing you to swap them out after each cleaning session. The only downside is that the vacuum must be manually emptied when using the mopping attachment — it isn’t able to self-empty into the base. Price at time of publish: $699.99 Type: Robot vacuum and mop | Dimensions: 21.4 x 14.96 x 5.69 inches | Weight: 14.5 lbs. | Runtime: 120 minutes | Bin Volume: 0.26 gal People / Henry Wortock The 10 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023 That Will Do All of the Hard Work for You Best Self-Empty Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Target View On Walmart Pros Easy to maneuver Good suction power Self-emptying stand Cons Louder than other cordless vacuums Small on-board dustbin If you regularly forget to empty your vacuum’s dustbin, the Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System takes this important maintenance step off your hands, ensuring your vacuum is always ready to start cleaning. The cordless stick vacuum is extremely lightweight, weighing just over 2 pounds on its own, and it docks in the self-empty charging base, which automatically empties the vacuum’s dustbin for you, capturing the debris in a HEPA-sealed bag. During testing, we had a few issues with the Wandvac at first, as it seemed to be struggling to maintain suction, but it performed quite well on subsequent uses, pulling up pet hair and debris without any issues. We like that its swivel head makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and other obstacles, and its lightweight form makes it ideal for cleaning stairs and other hard-to-reach areas. The brand doesn’t list this cordless vacuum’s maximum runtime, but it has no issues cleaning for 15 minutes straight in our tests. The self-cleaning brushroll doesn’t get hair wrapped around it, but we did notice that this model is a bit louder than other cordless vacuums and its on-board dustbin is fairly small. Price at time of publish: $229.99 (orig. $329.99) Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 8.75 x 11 x 43.5 inches | Weight: 13.85 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.13 quarts Best for Small Spaces Shark Wandvac System Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum HSN View On Amazon View On Hsn.com View On Staples Pros Lightweight Converts to handheld Self-cleaning brushroll Cons Some debris gets stuck in brushroll If you don’t necessarily want a self-emptying vacuum, the Wandvac System is also available in a standard model for a lower price. It comes in four different colors, and the cordless design is lightweight and versatile, making it useful for cleaning small spaces. In addition to its charging dock, the Wandvac comes with a duster crevice tool and pet multi-tool, and it can be converted into a compact handheld model, as well. Despite its small size, we were impressed by this vacuum’s suction power — it was able to pick up debris and pet hair from a variety of flooring types, but certain larger pieces, such as popcorn kernels, did get lodged in the brushroll, so if you find yourself vacuuming up large crumbs often, this may not be the vacuum for you. However, the cleaner head works extremely well on hard floors, and its self-cleaning brushroll won’t get tangled with pet hair. Overall, we think it’s a versatile supplementary cleaning tool for small homes or apartments. Price at time of publish: $219.99 Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 11.6 X 11.2 X 44 inches | Weight: 5.9 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.13 quarts Best for Pet Owners Shark Pet Pro Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner 4.2 Wayfair View On Target View On Walmart View On Wayfair Pros Easy to maneuver Self-cleaning brushroll Long runtime Cons Falls over easily when unattended If you’re tired of dragging out a full-size vacuum to suck up pet hair every few days, the Shark Pet Pro Cordless Vacuum is a great option for your home. The battery-powered model has an impressive runtime of 50 minutes, and in our testing, we found that it could often last more than an hour without losing suction. Its main cleaner head has a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents pet hair from getting tangled around it, and the vacuum also comes with a crevice tool and pet multi-tool that’s ideal for cleaning upholstery. In testing, we found that this vacuum is extremely easy to maneuver around carpeting and hard floors, and its light weight makes it easy to carry around, too. However, because of its top-heavy design, we discovered the vacuum tips over very easily, even if it’s propped up against something, so be sure to stow it properly when it's not in use. The Pro Pro’s dustbin offers no-touch emptying, and the cleaner head has LED headlights to help illuminate hidden dust and debris for a more thorough clean. Price at time of publish: $349 Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 7.09 x 10.24 x 46.09 inches | Weight: 6.92 lbs. | Runtime: 50 minutes | Bin Volume: Not listed The 11 Best Pet Hair Vacuums for Sucking Up Fur, Dander, and Kibble Things to Consider Before Buying a Shark Vacuum Vacuum Type Shark currently offers a variety of different vacuum styles, including upright, canister, cordless stick, handheld, and robot models. Each type has its own benefits and drawbacks, so you’ll want to consider which type will work best for your lifestyle. For instance, upright and canister models typically offer more suction power, while stick and handheld options are lightweight and portable. Robot vacuums are autonomous, offering hands-free cleaning on a set schedule, but they don’t deliver the same level of cleaning as a full-size vacuum. Corded vs. Cordless Selecting a corded vs. cordless model is another important consideration as you shop. “Corded vacuums are better for those who need stronger suction, an unlimited run time, and are cleaning multiple floor surfaces,” explains Levesque. “Whereas cordless vacuums, such as the Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System, are a great fit for someone who is looking for a lightweight, portable vacuum that does not take up a ton of storage space.” Flooring Type Some vacuums perform better on certain types of flooring, so this is something to consider as you select a model for your home. For instance, the Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum performs well on both hard floors and carpeting, making it ideal for homes with a combination of both. On the other hand, the Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot can only be used to mop hard floors, so it might not be the best option if you have lots of carpeting in your house. When to Buy In general, the best time of year to purchase a new vacuum cleaner is in the spring, as many brands run sales with prices 20 to 30% off. Major sale holidays, such as Amazon Prime Day or Black Friday, are also some of the best times to purchase a Shark vacuum, as you’ll often find deep discounts on many of the brand’s top models. The 51 Best Presidents Day Sales You Can Shop Right Now How We Tested Shark Vacuums We put a wide range of Shark’s current vacuum models to the test over the course of several testing sessions, evaluating their performance both in our lab and in the homes of our testers. After assembling each vacuum, we used them to clean up several different types of debris, including large particles like dog kibble and cereal, as well as dirt and pet hair. We tested each vacuum on both hard floors and carpeting, and we also evaluated them on factors like maneuverability, ease of emptying, noise level, and value. We rated each vacuum according to its scores and used this data to sort them into categories. With all these factors considered, our top pick for an upright vacuum is the Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum, a canister vacuum is the Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum, and a cordless stick model is the Shark Vertex DuoClean Cordless Stick. Frequently Asked Questions Is Shark as powerful as Dyson? It’s hard to directly compare the power of Shark vs. Dyson vacuums, as Shark doesn’t list the suction of its vacuums. However, in general, most people agree that Dyson vacuums tend to have slightly more powerful suction — which, in part, results in a higher price tag. In our testing, we found that certain Shark models, such as the Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum, do deliver quite powerful suction and are more than sufficient for everyday cleaning needs. What is the newest Shark vacuum? Shark recently launched a few new vacuum models. The first is the Shark Rotator Pet Upright Vacuum, a corded model that’s designed to perform well on hair and has odor-neutralizing technology built in. The second is the Shark Rocket Pro DLX Corded Stick Vacuum, which offers the versatility and light weight of a stick vacuum but unlimited runtime thanks to its corded design. What is the Shark return policy? If you purchase a Shark vacuum directly from the brand, you can return it within 60 days of receipt for a full refund, minus shipping, handling, and restocking fees. However, if you purchase it through a third-party retailer, such as Amazon, you’ll have to follow the seller’s return guidelines. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don't stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we've awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.