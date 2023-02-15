The 8 Best Shark Vacuums of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

To find the best Shark vacuum for your needs, you’ll want to consider factors like the vacuum type, the size of your home, the vacuum’s features and accessories, and more. Naturally, a vacuum’s performance is one of the most important factors in your decision, so we tested a wide range of the brand’s top models, evaluating them on suction power, maneuverability, noise level, value, and more.

“Shark’s mission is to positively impact people’s lives every day in every home around the world,” explains Julien Levesque, Vice President, Global Product Development and Program Management at SharkNinja . “Shark delivers four consumer value points: speed, performance, quality, and value, which is what separates it from its competitors, along with product innovation, ease of use, and competitive pricing.”

If you’re shopping for a new vacuum, Shark is one of the top brands that delivers on both performance and value. There are a wide range of Shark vacuums available today, including upright, canister, cordless, handheld, and robot vacuums at a range of price points.

Best Upright Shark SV1106 Navigator Freestyle Upright Stick Vacuum 4.2 Pros Good value

Lightweight and easy to maneuver

Easy to empty dustbin

Performs well on pet hair Cons Runtime not listed Most upright vacuums are fairly heavy and cumbersome, but not the Shark Navigator Freestyle. This affordable upright vacuum actually has a cordless design, making it quick and easy to move between rooms, and it weighs less than 8 pounds, so virtually anyone can use it. In our testing, we loved its swivel steering and easy-to-empty dustbin, and we found that it does a superior job picking up pet hair from both carpeting and hard floors. The Navigator Freestyle has a two-speed brushroll, and it comes with a convenient charging stand for docking when it’s not in use. The brand doesn’t list the maximum runtime per charge of this cordless vacuum, but in testing, we were able to clean for 15 minutes without depleting the battery. Overall, we think this lightweight upright vacuum is ideal for small- to medium-sized homes, and you can’t beat its reasonable price point. Price at time of publish: $136.67 Type: Cordless upright | Dimensions: 9.6 x 10.5 x 46 inches | Weight: 7.5 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.64 quarts People / Rachel Marek

Best Canister Shark Canister Pet Bagless Corded Vacuum 4.4 Pros Powerful suction

Easy to move

Wand bends to clean under furniture Cons Not the best on high-pile carpet If you prefer a canister-style vacuum, the Shark Canister Pet is our top pick in this category. The corded vacuum is easy to drive around your home, thanks to its separate wand and main vacuum body, and unlike many other canister vacuums, it has a convenient bagless design that’s easy to maintain. In testing, this vacuum performed extremely well, having no problem picking up dog kibble or pet hair from a variety of surfaces. The only area it struggled with was the high-pile carpet, as the cleaner head doesn’t have a height adjustment option. The good news, however, is that it has a self-cleaning brushroll that prevents long hair from getting tangled, and the canister has an anti-allergen seal that captures 99.9% of dust, dander, and allergens inside the vacuum. The Canister Pet Vacuum has several other useful features, as well. For instance, its lightweight wand features the brand’s MultiFLEX technology, which allows you to bend it to clean under furniture more easily or even fold it in half for more compact storage. The cleaner head has LED lights that illuminate dust and debris as you clean, and its smart display allows you to easily select cleaning modes and suction levels. Price at time of publish: $199.99 Type: Canister | Dimensions: 17.7 x 14.2 x 49.2 inches | Weight: 17.8 lbs. | Runtime: Unlimited | Bin Volume: 1.9 quarts People / Rachel Marek

Best Cordless Stick Shark Vertex Lightweight Cordless Stick Vacuum with DuoClean PowerFins 4.8 Pros Effective suction

Easy to maneuver

Wand bends to clean under furniture Cons Heavy for a cordless vacuum Cordless stick vacuums are a popular cleaning tool for smaller homes or supplemental cleaning, and while Shark offers a few different models, our favorite was the Shark Vertex DuoClean. This battery-powered vacuum excelled in our testing, picking up a wide range of debris with ease thanks to its powerful suction. Plus, we found that the vacuum was extremely easy to maneuver, practically driving itself across the floor. This battery-powered vacuum can run for up to 50 minutes on its lowest setting, and it has a handy flexible wand that makes it easy to clean under furniture. You can remove the wand portion of the vacuum to transform it into a handheld model, and it comes with a crevice tool, pet multi-tool, and dusting brush for increased versatility. The only negative we found is that the Vertex DuoClean is a bit heavier than some cordless vacuums, weighing just under 9 pounds. Price at time of publish: $299.99 Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 15.35 x 10.24 x 47.05 inches | Weight: 8.93 lbs. | Runtime: 50 minutes | Bin Volume: 0.34 quarts

Best Handheld Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ Cordless Handheld Vacuum 4.6 Pros Affordable

Lightweight

Useful accessories Cons Only one suction setting For little clean-ups around the house, the Shark UltraCyclone Pet Pro+ is a budget-friendly handheld vacuum. It weighs less than 3 pounds, making it easy to carry around your home, and it comes with three handy attachments, including a crevice tool, scrubbing brush, and self-cleaning pet power brush. During testing, this handheld vacuum performed best on hard surfaces, easily sucking up both large and small pieces of debris. It did work on carpeting, but several additional passes were needed to pull up dirt and debris from the rug. The brand doesn’t list the vacuum’s runtime, but we found that it generally lasts for around 25 minutes per charge. There’s only one power setting available, but overall, we found it delivered impressive suction that’s more than enough for small cleaning jobs. Price at time of publish: $99 Type: Cordless handheld | Dimensions: 20.8 x 3.8 x 4.3 inches | Weight: 2.8 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.45 quarts People / Rachel Marek

Best Robot Shark AI Robot Vacuum & Mop 4.8 Pros Self-emptying dust bin

Highly customizable map

Effective mopping Cons Mop mode requires manual emptying You can embrace hands-free cleaning with the Shark 2-in-1 Vacuum and Mop Robot. While it is fairly expensive, this robotic vacuum is extremely effective — it creates a map of your home, allowing you to label each specific room and create no-go zones, as well. In testing, the vacuum was able to pick up all sorts of dirt, dust, grass, and other debris with no problems, and its convenient self-empty base means that there’s very little maintenance needed on your part. However, this robot doesn’t just vacuum — it also has a mopping ability, which was surprisingly effective in our tests. The robot actually vacuums and mops simultaneously, so it’s not pushing dirt around the floor, and we found that after mopping, our floor looked just as clean as if we had used a steam mop on the area. The mopping attachment also includes two washable mop pads, allowing you to swap them out after each cleaning session. The only downside is that the vacuum must be manually emptied when using the mopping attachment — it isn’t able to self-empty into the base. Price at time of publish: $699.99 Type: Robot vacuum and mop | Dimensions: 21.4 x 14.96 x 5.69 inches | Weight: 14.5 lbs. | Runtime: 120 minutes | Bin Volume: 0.26 gal People / Henry Wortock The 10 Best Robot Vacuums of 2023 That Will Do All of the Hard Work for You

Best Self-Empty Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System 4.3 Pros Easy to maneuver

Good suction power

Self-emptying stand Cons Louder than other cordless vacuums

Small on-board dustbin If you regularly forget to empty your vacuum’s dustbin, the Shark Wandvac Self-Empty System takes this important maintenance step off your hands, ensuring your vacuum is always ready to start cleaning. The cordless stick vacuum is extremely lightweight, weighing just over 2 pounds on its own, and it docks in the self-empty charging base, which automatically empties the vacuum’s dustbin for you, capturing the debris in a HEPA-sealed bag. During testing, we had a few issues with the Wandvac at first, as it seemed to be struggling to maintain suction, but it performed quite well on subsequent uses, pulling up pet hair and debris without any issues. We like that its swivel head makes it easy to maneuver around furniture and other obstacles, and its lightweight form makes it ideal for cleaning stairs and other hard-to-reach areas. The brand doesn’t list this cordless vacuum’s maximum runtime, but it has no issues cleaning for 15 minutes straight in our tests. The self-cleaning brushroll doesn’t get hair wrapped around it, but we did notice that this model is a bit louder than other cordless vacuums and its on-board dustbin is fairly small. Price at time of publish: $229.99 (orig. $329.99) Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 8.75 x 11 x 43.5 inches | Weight: 13.85 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.13 quarts

Best for Small Spaces Shark Wandvac System Ultra-Light Stick Vacuum Pros Lightweight

Converts to handheld

Self-cleaning brushroll Cons Some debris gets stuck in brushroll If you don’t necessarily want a self-emptying vacuum, the Wandvac System is also available in a standard model for a lower price. It comes in four different colors, and the cordless design is lightweight and versatile, making it useful for cleaning small spaces. In addition to its charging dock, the Wandvac comes with a duster crevice tool and pet multi-tool, and it can be converted into a compact handheld model, as well. Despite its small size, we were impressed by this vacuum’s suction power — it was able to pick up debris and pet hair from a variety of flooring types, but certain larger pieces, such as popcorn kernels, did get lodged in the brushroll, so if you find yourself vacuuming up large crumbs often, this may not be the vacuum for you. However, the cleaner head works extremely well on hard floors, and its self-cleaning brushroll won’t get tangled with pet hair. Overall, we think it’s a versatile supplementary cleaning tool for small homes or apartments. Price at time of publish: $219.99 Type: Cordless stick | Dimensions: 11.6 X 11.2 X 44 inches | Weight: 5.9 lbs. | Runtime: Not listed | Bin Volume: 0.13 quarts