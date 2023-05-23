Keep reading for the best shapewear pieces we tested.

With so many different shapewear styles available, we decided it was high time for us to find our tried and true pieces — so the PEOPLE Tested team put dozens of designs to the real world test to find the best shapewear pieces across multiple categories.

“Shapewear is a beneficial item to have in your wardrobe because it can make a huge difference in what your final outfit will look like,” says Cami Raymond, the senior design director at Ruby Ribbon. “It helps the fit and smoothes your curves to give you a more defined waistline and the confidence you deserve,” she adds. Despite its name, shapewear isn’t just for contouring the body, it’s also beneficial for dealing with tricky fabrics and ensuring they drape properly on the body. “There are times with a clingy or very delicate, thin fabric that shapewear can help smooth over the body and add a little extra coverage,” says Alison Bruhn, a personal stylist and co-founder of The Style That Binds Us.

When we think of shapewear, we often think of restrictive and uncomfortable undergarments that sculpt the body but also pinch, poke, and, frankly, make us feel a little claustrophobic. With brands like Kim Kardashian’s Skims and, of course, the iconic Spanx creating more innovative designs, shapewear has come a long way and is actually really comfortable (you just have to know where to look) without sacrificing its purpose: to smooth, sculpt, and shape the body.

Best Bodysuit SKIMS Sculpting Bodysuit With Snaps 4.8 SKIMS View On Nordstrom View On Skims.com Our Ratings Fit 3.9 /5

Comfort 3.9 /5

Look 3.6 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Seamless design doesn’t show up under clothing, including lighter materials like T-shirts

Nylon and spandex material, coupled with the fit, make it very comfortable

Straps don’t dig into the skin, which adds to the comfort and invisibility under garments

Provides a good smoothing effect around the waist Cons We wish it had more compression, but that's ultimately a personal preference After testing dozens of styles, our top pick for the best bodysuit is the Skims Sculpting Bodysuit with Snaps. We love this suit because it has a seamless fits-like-a-glove design that is virtually invisible under clothing, including thinner garments like T-shirts. The nylon and spandex material is also super comfortable and aid the overall fit, plus we found that the straps don’t dig into the skin (which was much-appreciated). While the undergarment isn’t as compressive as we would have liked, it does a fantastic job at smoothing the waist. Plus, some may love that it’s comfortable enough for all-day wear due to it being less restrictive than a high-compression bodysuit. Plus, Skims shapewear has one of the most inclusive size and skin-tone color ranges on the market, so there's an option for nearly everyone. Price at time of publish: $68 Size Range: 2XS-5XL | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Smoothes the core, lifts the butt, supports the chest

Best Budget Bodysuit Maidenform Women's Wear Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Shapewear 4.3 Amazon View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Maidenform.com Our Ratings Fit 3.7 /5

Comfort 3.8 /5

Look 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Made from a super soft and slightly stretchy material that holds its shape well

We love that it has an open bust so that you can wear your own bra

Impressive smoothing effect

Material is a little thinner compared to similar styles, which made it a lot more comfortable and breathable

Bodysuit is crotchless, so it’s easy to go to the bathroom Cons Only comes in two colors, which won't suit everyone's skin tone or preference

We wish the size range was more inclusive The Maidenform Women's Wear Your Own Bra Singlet Fajas Shapewear is our top pick for the best budget bodysuit because, despite having a less than $30 price tag, it’s comparable to more luxe styles. This bodysuit is designed with super soft nylon and spandex material that stretches over the body well without losing its shape. We love that it has an open bust, which allows for a better fit and ensures you can wear your own bra for added support. After testing out this bodysuit, we were most impressed by how well it smoothes the body, especially on the hips, belly, butt, and thighs. We also liked that the material is thin, which makes it more breathable when worn under thicker fabrics. One of the worst things about wearing bodysuits is taking it off to use the bathroom. Since this bodysuit is crotchless, it made bathroom breaks so much easier, which was greatly appreciated. We only wish the color and size ranges were inclusive to more plus sizes and various skin tones. Price at time of publish: $24.50 Size Range: S-2XL | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Shapes tummy, hips, and thighs

Best Shorts Spanx Ahhh-llelujah Fit to You Everyday Shorts 4.9 Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Macy's Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 5 /5

Look 5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Provide lightweight compression but aren’t too tight, making them comfortable enough for all-day wear

Don’t roll down at the waist and stay put on the thighs all day long

Work best for slimming the tops of the thighs, but can also smooth the hips, too

Shapewear fabric and design make them feel like an elevated pair of bike shorts Cons Offer more lightweight compression, which isn’t always preferred with shapewear When searching for the best shapewear short, we want something comfortable enough for all-day wear with some shaping and smoothing capabilities. After testing the Spanx Ahhh-llelujah Fit to You Everyday Shorts, we can confidently say that these shorts are some of the best we’ve ever worn. While it might not be preferred by everyone, we love that they have lightweight compression because they are tight but not suffocating, making them comfortable enough for all-day wear. The shorts are more like elevated bike shorts that help protect against chafing under dresses, but also provide lightweight smoothing and shaping on the upper things, hips, and low belly, too. We also found that these Spanx shorts stay put, whether you’re at the office or running errands, so you don’t have to worry about them rolling down or twisting along the thighs. Price at time of publish: $36 Size Range: One size | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Benefits: Anti-chafe, no visible panty lines The 20 Best Bras for Large Busts of 2023 That Offer Ultimate Comfort and Support

Best Budget Shorts Yummie Bria Comfortably Curved Smoothing Short 4.3 Yummie View On Yummie.com Pros Super easy to pull on and off

Nylon and spandex material is very soft and stretchy, so it doesn’t pinch the skin

Best Budget Shorts Yummie Bria Comfortably Curved Smoothing Short 4.3 Yummie View On Yummie.com Pros Super easy to pull on and off

Nylon and spandex material is very soft and stretchy, so it doesn't pinch the skin

Provide light smoothing to the waist, stomach, and butt Cons Very light compression compared to others we tested For a budget-friendly shapewear short, we were most impressed by the Yummie Bria Comfortably Curved Smoothing Short, which is constructed from a super stretchy nylon and spandex blend that provides light shaping and smoothing on the butt and waist without pinching the skin or causing discomfort. Although the shorts have a super light compression — which might not be ideal for all preferences — we found that they did a fantastic job at smoothing the body and also felt supportive without being restrictive. The shorts are also easy to pull on and off, so you don't have to worry about bathroom breaks, and they come in several shades, including a few fun colorful options. For $20 a pop, we love these as light compressive bike shorts for wear under dresses and skirts. Price at time of publish: $12 (orig. $20) Size Range: S-XL | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Lightweight material that shapes the butt and waist

Best Everyday Commando Classic Control Short 4.7 Commando View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Saks Fifth Avenue Our Ratings Fit 4.7 /5

Comfort 4.9 /5

Look 4.3 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Works well under dresses and jumpsuits

Smooth out the stomach, hips, and legs

Aren’t super restricting so they are way more comfortable for everyday wear Cons The leg seams will show under jeans and certain pants The Commando Classic Control short is constructed from a nylon and spandex material and stretches perfectly over the body for a glove-like fit. We love these shorts because they have lighter compression so they are super comfortable and don’t feel very restrictive for everyday wear. Additionally, they work well under many different types of garments, including different dress silhouettes and jumpsuits (though, we don’t recommend wearing them under jeans because the leg seams will show). Despite having light compression, the shorts also work well to smooth out the body, especially in the hip, stomach, and leg areas. Price at time of publish: $58 Size Range: XS-3XL | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Moderate compression on thighs, butt, and waist

Best Lace Bali Women's Lace 'N Smooth Shapewear 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon View On Roamans.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Look 3.2 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Material is super stretchy and comfortable

Snap closures on the crotch makes it easier to remove when using the bathroom

Provides a good smoothing effect on the body Cons Work best for smoothing the body and don’t offer a lot of compression

We wish the nude color range was inclusive of more skin tones

Depending on what you wear over it, it could have some visible panty lines If you want something a little more lacey, we were impressed by our experience with the Bali Lace ‘n Smooth Firm-Control Body Shaper. This shapewear from Amazon is constructed from a nylon and spandex material that is super stretchy and comfortable, even with the lace finish. It also has snap closures on the crotch which make removing it to use the bathroom a lot easier compared to other bodysuit styles. Although we found that it’s not very compressive and the lace material might create visible panty lines under more lightweight fabrics, we do love the smoothing effect it offers. We just wish the color range included more skin tones other than light beige. Price at time of publish: $34.20 ($60) Size Range: 34B-40DD | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Smooths and shapes the tummy, waist, and butt

Best Targeted Compression Honeylove SuperPower Short 4.5 Honeylove View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Honeylove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Look 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros With built-in boning on the sides, these shorts help contour the body and provide impressive shaping

Despite the boning and the seams, it’s undetectable under clothing, including bodycon dresses

Best Targeted Compression Honeylove SuperPower Short 4.5 Honeylove View On Nordstrom View On Barenecessities.com View On Honeylove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Look 4.5 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros With built-in boning on the sides, these shorts help contour the body and provide impressive shaping

Despite the boning and the seams, it's undetectable under clothing, including bodycon dresses

Features toning compression on the waist and stomach to flatten and cinch the areas Cons Shorts are a little too long to wear under shorter dresses and skirts After trying the Honeylove SuperPower Short, we were blown away by its shaping abilities. The shapewear shorts are specifically designed with targeted compression on the waist, belly, hips, and thighs and feature lots of amazing design details that allow for a more sculpting fit. We love the built-in boning on the sides because they help cinch the body and provide a contouring effect, plus the boning is undetectable under clothing (including bodycon dresses) so you can achieve a shaping effect without seeing panty lines and seams. The shorts are also specially designed with toning compression on the belly and hips, which helps flatten and cinch the areas. Our only complaint is that these are a little too long to wear with mini dresses and skirts — other than that, we're obsessed. Price at time of publish: $89 Size Range: XS-3XL | Materials: Not listed | Benefits: Ultra-high waist, posture support, targeted compression, butt-lifting design

Best Plus Size Lane Bryant Shape By Cacique Open-Bust Thigh Shaper 4.5 Lane Bryant View On Lanebryant.com Our Ratings Fit 5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Look 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Despite being highly compressive, the shapewear is super comfortable

Nylon and spandex material is very breathable, so you don’t feel too restricted in it

Since it’s a full-bodysuit with shorts, there are no visible panty lines

Fabric has sweat-wicking technology Cons Bodysuit is comfortable for up to six hours (after that, it starts to feel too restrictive)

Since it’s so compressive, putting it on can be a little difficult The best shapewear for plus sizes is the Lane Bryant Shape By Cacique Open-Bust Thigh Shaper, which is a full bodysuit with shorts and provides maximum coverage while still allowing you to wear a bra of your choice. We loved this shapewear style because it is highly compressive yet still super comfortable (though we don’t recommend wearing it for longer than 6 hours — it can start to feel restrictive after long wear). Plus, since it has a bodysuit shorts design, the shapewear doesn’t show any visible panty lines when worn underneath garments. With so much compression, we also appreciated the sweat-wicking material which felt a lot more breathable compared to other comparable options. Price at time of publish: $69.50 Size Range: 14/16-34/36 | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Control from the torso through the mid-thigh The 20 Best Places to Buy Plus Size Swimsuits Online

Best Petite Honeylove Cami Bodysuit 4.4 Honeylove View On Nordstrom View On Honeylove.com Our Ratings Fit 4.4 /5

Comfort 4.2 /5

Look 4 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Straps are adjustable so you can achieve a more custom fit

Since it’s a bodysuit, it blends really well under clothing

Once on, it stays in place well so you don’t have to worry too much about adjustments Cons The cups could use a bit more stretch, especially for larger busts

We wish it cinched the waist a little more When shopping for shapewear for petite bodies, it’s important to not only go for a high-quality undergarment but also to choose an option designed with petite sizing for the right fit. Honeylove's Cami Bodysuit not only has a stellar petite size range, it also offers excellent coverage and support. When testing this shapewear style out, we loved how well it fits the body and how it was virtually seamless, even under thin fabrics. The bodysuit also has built-in cups for support (though we wish this area was a little stretchier) and adjustable straps so you can achieve a more custom fit and don’t have to worry about them digging into the shoulders. Overall, the bodysuit smoothed the bust, stomach, waist, and hips well and provided some light shaping, too. While we wish it was a little more waist-cinching, we think this is a good choice for petite sizes looking for that everyday piece. Price at time of publish: $99 Size Range: XS-4XL (regular and petite) | Materials: 62% nylon, 38% spandex body | Benefits: Smooths the bust, tummy, and butt

Best Ultra-High Waist Shapermint Essentials All Day Every Day High-Waisted Shaper Shorts 4.3 Shapermint View On Shapermint.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.5 /5

Look 3.8 /5

Durability 4.5 /5 Pros Works well under most garments, including jeans

Feel super supportive and secure once pulled on

Provide an amazing smoothing effect on the tummy, thighs, and butt

Inclusive size range up to 4X Cons We wish the band was a little wider and stronger for cinching the waist The Shapermint High Waisted Body Shaper Shorts is one of the best shapewear pieces we’ve ever tried. After testing this shapewear out, we were most impressed by how easy they were to pull on, despite having more of a snug fit. Once pulled on, we loved how supportive and secure they felt and thought they worked phenomenally at smoothing the tummy, thighs, and butt. We tried these on with a variety of clothing options and, although we think they would work best on a high-waisted skirt, they paired well under most garments, including jeans. They also come in a wide range of sizes (up to 4X) and five neutral options to better match your skin tone. Despite their comfort and smoothing effects, we’d love to see these shorts come with a wider and stronger band to cinch the waist better. Since the shorts have a smaller waistband, we feel like they miss out on a big shapewear opportunity. However, the ultra-high-waisted style makes up for this. Price at time of publish: $21.99 ($52) Size Range: XS-4XL | Materials: Nylon, spandex | Benefits: Smooths tummy, butt, and thighs

Best Thong Bodysuit Pinsy Scoop Tank Hourglass Shapewear Thong Bodysuit 4.5 Pinsy View On Wearpinsy.com Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 4.3 /5

Look 4.3 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Bodysuit feels a little tight at first, but once pulled all the way on, it fits like a glove

Material provides good coverage but remains seamless with no visible panty lines

Provides a smoothing effect to the stomach and hips Cons We wish it came in a lighter-weight material

Hook and eye closures were a little loose, which made it tricky to snap on and off After testing dozens of bodysuits, we recommend the Pinsy Scoop Tank Shapewear Bodysuit which features a thick material that provides really good coverage while remaining virtually invisible with no noticeable panty lines under most garments. While we wish it came in a lighter-weight material for wearing under thin fabrics, the bodysuit does a phenomenal job at smoothing the stomach and hips and providing some slight cinching at the waist, too. To make bathroom breaks easier, the bodysuit is designed with a hook and eye closure at the crotch. In our experience, we felt like these hooks were a little loose and, therefore, made it trickier to snap on and off; however, this didn’t take away from the fit or the experience. Price at time of publish: $79 (orig. $94) Size Range: S-3XL (regular and long) | Materials: Not listed | Benefits: Medium shaping in the waist and tummy area with a built-in wire-free bra

Best Open Bust Spanx OnCore Mid-Thigh Bodysuit 4.2 Spanx View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Our Ratings Fit 3.5 /5

Comfort 4 /5

Look 3.8 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Made from a nylon and elastane material that fits like a glove

Provides lightweight compression that smooths and shapes the tummy, waist, and butt

Adjustable straps so you can achieve a better fit Cons You have to take the bodysuit off completely to go to the bathroom, which can be inconvenient

We wish there was a more inclusive size range The Spanx OnCore Open-Bust Mid-Thigh Shaper Bodysuit is constructed from a stretchy nylon and elastane material that provides lightweight compression for smoothing and shaping the tummy, waist, and butt. We love how comfortable this bodysuit is and, after testing, thought it did a great job of smoothing and slimming the body while providing an open bust silhouette so you can wear a bra that fits better and feels more supportive (which is definitely not always the case with bodysuits). The most annoying thing about this bodysuit, however, is that you have to fully remove it to use the bathroom, which can get challenging depending on where you are and what you’re wearing over the bodysuit. Price at time of publish: $82.99 (orig. $98) Size Range: S-XL | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Benefits: Tummy, waist, and butt shaping with adjustable straps

Best Mid-Thigh Bodysuit Spanx Suit Your Fancy Strapless Cupped Mid Thigh Bodysuit 4.2 Nordstorm View On Nordstrom View On Spanx View On Bergdorfgoodman.com Our Ratings Fit 4.1 /5

Comfort 3.7 /5

Look 4.3 /5

Durability 4.7 /5 Pros Adjustable and removable straps makes it more versatile

Material is thick enough to smooth and cinch the waist, hips, tummy, butt, and upper thighs Cons Short bra band makes it really hard to put it on yourself

We wish the color range was inclusive to more skin tones

Not as wide of a size range as others on this list Our top recommendation for a mid-thigh bodysuit is the Spanx Suit Your Fancy Plunge Low-Back Mid-Thigh Bodysuit, which is constructed from a thick elastane and nylon material and provides excellent compression on the thighs as well as the waist, hips, and tummy. We also love that it has adjustable straps that are also removable, so you could easily wear this with a variety of necklines, including strapless styles. When testing this shapewear out, our biggest complaint was how tricky it is to get in and out of. Due to the thicker and compressive material and short bra strap band in the back, you may need some extra assistance getting in and out of it which isn’t ideal for those who live alone. Plus, we with the color and size ranges were a bit more inclusive. Price at time of publish: $148 Size Range: XS-XL | Materials: Elastane, nylon | Benefits: Shapes the tummy, waist, butt, and upper thighs with a built-in bra

Best Waist-Cincher Squeem Women's Firm Control Strapless Waist Cincher 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Fit 4.5 /5

Comfort 3.5 /5

Look 3.8 /5

Durability 5 /5 Pros Fits really well and comes in more inclusive sizing

Stays in place and doesn’t twist around or slip down Cons Takes a long time to get into because of all the hooks

Not seamless, so may show underneath clothing A waist cincher isn’t ideal under many materials; however, it’s an excellent option for gowns (especially wedding dresses and ball gowns) made from thicker material if you're wanting to get that hourglass look. Our top pick for the best waist cincher is the Squeem Perfect Waist Contouring Cincher, which is made from a comfortable cotton and rubber material and is super comfortable. We loved this cincher because, in addition to its shaping abilities, the undergarment fits really well and is available in an inclusive size range that includes plus sizes. While it was a bit of a hassle to get into (there are so many hooks!) and isn’t seamless unless worn under a thicker garment, the cincher does a great job of staying put without twisting or falling down, which is the most important thing you can ask for with one of these. Price at time of publish: $55 Size Range: 2XS-3X Plus | Materials: Rubber, cotton | Benefits: Cinches the waist without sacrificing comfort

Best Underwire Bodysuit TC Fine Intimates Extra Firm Control Convertible Bodysuit 4.2 Bare Necessities View On Barenecessities.com Our Ratings Fit 4 /5

Comfort 3.9 /5

Look 4 /5

Durability 4.8 /5 Pros Cinches the waist well and provides a smoothing effect on the tummy and hip area

Built-in, supportive underwire bra that comes in sizes 32B to 40DD

Straps are adjustable and removable

Features snaps at the crotch so you don’t have to completely undress to use the bathroom Cons We love that the bodysuit goes by band and cup size, but wish the sizing also considered the rest of the body (such as waist and hips) Shapewear can provide a ton of amazing support to the tummy, waist, hips, and butt, however, that’s not always the case with the bust. If you want something that has more support, we recommend trying an underwire bodysuit. Our top pick is the TC Fine Intimates Black Magic Strapless Bodybriefer, which is constructed from a durable nylon and elastane material that stretches over the body well and fits like a glove to provide extra firm control. The bodysuit features a built-in and supportive underwire bra that comes in sizes 32C to 40DD, plus has adjustable and removable straps that allow you to customize the neckline to match your support and styling needs. While we like that you can get a more custom fit since you can purchase based on cup and band size, we wish it also considered other parts of the body, such as hip and waist size. Price at time of publish: $88 Size Range: 32B-40DD | Materials: Nylon, elastane | Benefits: Extra firm control that shapes the tummy and waist and has a built-in, seamless underwire bra