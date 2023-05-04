We researched dozens of shampoos for oily hair and put them to the real-world test to determine which shampoos work best at removing excess oil, product buildup, and more. As a result, we landed on these seven formulas.

“Choosing the right shampoo for your hair type is crucial since each hair type has different requirements,” says Dr. Michelle Henry, a board-certified dermatologist and founder of Skin & Aesthetics Surgery of Manhattan. “Oily hair requires a shampoo that regulates sebum production (the natural oil produced by the scalp) to avoid the hair feeling heavy and greasy,” she adds, noting that regular shampoos might not do an adequate job of addressing oily hair concerns and can lead to further issues. With this in mind, Dr. Henry recommends washing oily hair every day or every other day, depending on individual needs, lifestyle, and environmental factors, with a shampoo formulated for oily hair.

We all want hair that looks and feels shiny and well-nourished. But there is a line where hair starts to appear greasy with excess oil and product buildup — and those with oily hair types know all too well how frustrating it can be to wash your hair one day and wake up with oily strands the next morning. Whether you have hair that naturally leans toward the oily side of the spectrum or are dealing with some pesky product buildup, the right shampoo formula can make a major difference in your haircare woes.

If you have frizzy and oily hair, you need a product that can target the excess oil while also nourishing the strands — and we found it in the Living Proof Perfect Hair Day Triple Detox Shampoo. Upon testing this shampoo for oily hair, we first noticed that it has a really nice lather that allows you to use a little less product, so you get more bang for your buck. We also found that it did an amazing job of lifting away oily buildup while also keeping the hair silky and smooth to help combat frizziness. And, one of the most impressive things about this shampoo is that it actually allowed us to stretch our shampoo schedule by one extra day (which we already had stretched to around 4 days). The detox shampoo is also formulated to target mineral buildup from hard water use and even comes with a hard water testing kit, so you can have an idea of what you’re working with and use that to gauge your shampoo results.

Cap is hard to open and close, which we didn’t have trouble with on the other shampoos we tested

Oil and product build-up (especially dry shampoo ) can weigh the hair down a lot. For a shampoo formula that adds more pep to the roots, we recommend the Ouai Detox Shampoo, which works wonders on extremely oily strands. Formulated with apple cider vinegar, the shampoo lifts away excess oil and product build-up from the roots, which adds lots of amazing volume, especially when we gave ourselves a DIY blowout. When testing this product out, we tried both the shampoo and the conditioner and were pleased that, even with the conditioner, our hair didn’t feel too oily and still had a lot of volume (which we can’t say the same about other formulas). We also noticed results immediately and our hair not only looked amazing but felt super clean, too.

The Shaz & Kiks Balancing Clay Hair Cleanser looks more like a hair mask than a shampoo, but once you try it out, you’ll become just as obsessed as we are. Despite having a creamy clay formula, the shampoo lathers a lot more than expected and is super easy to apply all over from roots to ends. After testing the formula out for six weeks, we noticed a significant difference and found that the shampoo does an excellent job of balancing the hair, providing a good cleanse to the roots while deeply nourishing the ends. When using this shampoo on thick, curly hair, we found that it was so revitalizing that it helped add a stunning shape to our curls while also creating a silky smooth finish. While the clay-based formula might not be ideal for everyone (especially if you prefer a squeeze bottle vs. a jar), we cannot recommend this shampoo enough.

Clay-based formula might not be for everyone (but we totally think it’s worth a try!)

Does a fantastic job of balancing out the hair, especially if you have oily roots and dry strands

Product buildup is a contributing factor to oily hair and can often cause a lot of discomfort (hello, itchiness) and leave the scalp feeling anything but refreshed. To combat the effects of product buildup, we found that the Bumble and Bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo does just the trick. Before trying this clarifying shampoo, we struggled with product buildup on the scalp but, even after the first wash, noticed a major difference in how clean our scalp felt, which ultimately extended our shampoo schedule to between five and six days compared to the usual three to four days. This shampoo is also super easy to use and we were significantly impressed by how well the formula lathers and how a little goes a long way — you only need to use a dime size amount on long hair, which adds a lot of value to this shampoo. Our only hangup about this shampoo for oily hair is that it is not safe for color-treated hair — but that’s okay, because we recommend the Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Detox Shampoo for that.

Helps get rid of product build-up and leaves the scalp actually feeling clean even after the first use

Only need to use a dime size amount, even for long hair, which adds to its value

When testing this formula out, we were highly impressed by how much it lathers, which made spreading it all over so much easier, plus allowed us to use less formula. We also loved that the shampoo strikes a good balance between detoxing and moisturizing, which isn’t typically our experience with clarifying shampoos. And, with regular use, we found that our hair color remained fresh without a faded look — phew! Though it excelled at everything its meant for, we didn't notice a significant difference in shine or volume after using this shampoo, and we couldn't tell if it helped reduce frizz, either; however, this isn't a deal breaker for us. Overall, it’s a perfect hybrid between a deep cleansing and nourishing shampoo for those with color-treated hair.

Clarifying shampoo and color-treated hair don’t always go together. In fact, some clarifying shampoos are not recommended for color-treated hair — but not this one. The Redken Hair Cleansing Cream Clarifying Detox Shampoo is the best of both worlds, providing a safe cleanse for those who color their strands while also clarifying the scalp and hair to remove excess oil and product buildup.

While it did its job at removing oil and buildup, this shampoo didn't add a noticeable amount of shine or volume

If you have fine hair that gets a bit greasy (especially at the roots), the AG Hair Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo is our top recommendation. After testing this out for several weeks, we found that the apple cider vinegar formula worked fantastically at lifting away excess oil and providing a natural clarifying effect without stripping the strands. We love that this shampoo lathers really well and you don’t need to use a lot of the formula to cover your hair, which means a little goes a long way. One of the biggest things we noticed after using this shampoo for the testing period is that we could actually extend our shampoo schedule by a day and stretch it to a four-day wash instead of a two-day, which made a major difference in our routine. The shampoo is also formulated with lightweight argan oil , which provides nourishment to the strands and scalp without weighing it down (though, we recognize that this included oil still might not be ideal for all hair types), and helps prevent a stripping feeling so you can use this shampoo on a more regular basis.

Does a fantastic job at removing oil and even keeps the hair feeling fresher and cleaner for longer

Lathers really well and you don’t need a lot of formula to cover your head

After testing the shampoo formula for six weeks, we noticed results after the first three washes and continued to see our strands improve with how our hair felt and looked each time we used it. With that said, the shampoo isn’t very moisturizing, so if you have a combination hair type (especially dry ends), we recommend coupling it with a nourishing conditioner or even a hair mask.

Kristin Ess is a celebrity hairstylist with a client list that includes Lucy Hale , Lauren Conrad, and Jenna Dewan — and we loved our experience with her namesake brand's deep clean clarifying shampoo. This shampoo is formulated to remove mineral deposits, making it an excellent option for those who live in areas with hard water. We found that it does an effective job at removing excess oil and product buildup from the strands and is gentle enough to use more than once a week (which is not always the case with a clarifying formula). The shampoo also costs $13, which is much less compared to similar products we tested, and works just as well as its clarifying counterparts.

Since it’s a clarifying shampoo, it’s not very moisturizing; you may need to follow up with a conditioner

We recommend this formula for those looking for a shampoo they can use more regularly without worrying about stripping the scalp and leading to an increase in sebum production (a.k.a. excess oil).

During our testing, we found that the overall best shampoo for oily hair is The Shampoo from Nécessaire. Albeit not a clarifying shampoo, this formula actually works great as an everyday formula versus a treatment for product buildup and excess grease, since it provides a thorough cleanse without stripping the hair and scalp (even if you wash your hair every day, like we did). After testing this shampoo out for six weeks, we were blown away by how lightweight and fluffy our strands felt after air-drying. We were also amazed by how nourishing this is on the scalp, without causing excess oil. Before trying this out, we experienced extreme itchiness on a regular basis, and, with regular use of this shampoo, that itch completely went away.

Not a clarifying shampoo, so it works better as an everyday option versus something that will give you a deep cleanse every once in a while

Things to Consider Before Buying Shampoo for Oily Hair

Clarifying Ingredients

To lift away the excess oil from the scalp and hair, Dr. Henry says to choose shampoos with more clarifying ingredients, which can remove excess oil and buildup. These ingredients include tea tree oil, salicylic acid, and sulfur. Our top pick for the best detoxing shampoo is the Bumble and Bumble Sunday Clarifying Shampoo. This is an excellent clarifying shampoo because it features sodium laureth sulfate, which is a sulfur that helps remove all of the gunk (including product build-up) from your strands and scalp. This shampoo also features ginseng root extract, which elevates blood circulation and helps strengthen strands.

Apple cider vinegar is another clarifying ingredient, which can “restore the normal acidity of hair and resolve product buildup,” says Dr. Erum Ilyas, a board-certified dermatologist with Schweiger Dermatology Group. This pH-balancing ingredient can work wonders on an oily scalp and help it return to a restored and balanced environment. Our top pick for fine hair, the AG Hair Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo, is enriched with apple cider vinegar and argan oil (a lighter oil that works well with most oily hair types) to clarify and nourish the scalp and strands.

Avoid Heavy Formulas and Oils

“Oily hair is a byproduct of either oily scalp or using oily hair care products,” says Dr. Elaine F. Kung, a board-certified dermatologist based out of New York City and founder of Future Bright Dermatology. With this in mind, she recommends staying away from heavy oil-based ingredients like jojoba esters and olive oil, since this can weigh the hair down and add to the grease factor. Dr. Henry agrees and says to go for shampoo formulas that are more lightweight and help cleanse the hair without stripping it of its natural oils or adding unwanted oils.

Natural Balancing Ingredients

Washing oily hair is all about creating a good balance between a hydrated and nourished scalp and strands and getting rid of greasy buildup. With this in mind, Dr. Henry says to “choose a shampoo with natural ingredients such as chamomile, aloe vera, or green tea extract that can soothe and balance the scalp without causing dryness or irritation.”

For a shampoo with natural balancing ingredients consider AG Hair Balance Apple Cider Vinegar Sulfate-Free Shampoo, which is our top pick for fine hair. This shampoo is formulated with apple cider vinegar which can naturally balance and clarify strands. Our pick for the best shampoo for oily hair, overall, is the Nécessaire The Shampoo, which includes aloe vera juice to naturally hydrate and balance.

How We Tested

To establish a strategic methodology, we researched dozens of formulas, carefully considering everything from the ingredients to the price before narrowing down the list to the 15 shampoos we should test. From there, we conducted real-world testing over the course of six weeks to get the best idea of a formula’s performance and whether or not it lived up to the product's claims.

While testing the shampoos for oily hair, we kept track of how our hair felt before and after each wash, plus how well the shampoo performed and its oil absorption. After compiling all of our findings, we rated each product on a 1 to 5 scale (1 being the lowest and 5 being the highest) based on each testing category: feel, performance, and oil absorption. The shampoos with the highest overall ratings earned a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list.

Frequently Asked Questions Which shampoo is best for oily hair? Based on our testing, we found the best shampoo for oily hair is Nécessaire’s The Shampoo, which is formulated with balancing hyaluronic acid and aloe vera juice. The shampoo also features niacinamide, which boosts circulation on the scalp and can promote strong and healthy strands (plus a little bit of growth!). Panthenol is the other star ingredient in this shampoo from Nécessaire; this ingredient provides gentle nourishment to the scalp without adding to the oily factor. For a more budget-friendly option, we also loved the Kristin Ess Deep Clean Clarifying Shampoo, which costs $13 and is formulated with the brand’s proprietary Zip-Up Technology to strengthen strands and prevent split ends. The clarifying shampoo works well to remove mineral deposits, product build-up, excess oil, and silicones, too.

How often should you wash your oily hair? As far as how often to wash oily hair is concerned, Dr. Ilyas says it truly comes down to personal needs based on the condition of your hair. With that being said, there are some guidelines to follow based on the length of your hair (which can impact how greasy hair feels). “Once you wash your hair, the sebaceous glands at the base of the hair follicle resume adding natural oils to the hair that start at the base of the follicle and migrate down the hair shaft,” Dr. Ilyas explains. She notes that this “regreasing” period progresses at around 1 to 2 centimeters down the hair shaft per day. “This means if you have short hair that tends to run oily, it will feel like it needs to be washed every day or every other day, and if you have long hair it will take a few days to feel greasy.”

Why do I get greasy hair so fast? Greasy or oily hair can vary depending on a few factors, including the environment, hair products used, hair length, and even genetics. “Oil production is genetically predetermined,” explains Dr. Kung. She explains that, in addition to these factors, age can also play a role as some teenagers might experience more oily hair (similar to how they might also experience more oily or acne-prone skin). Another reason why hair might be extra oily is because it has been stripped of its natural oils which, like the skin, can cause the scalp to increase sebum production. This ultimately creates an imbalance with excess oil production on the scalp that reaches down the hair shaft, too, and can cause hair to look greasy quicker.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for well-known publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When curating this list of the best shampoos for oily hair, Jessie reviewed real-world testing insights on which shampoos impressed us most (and which ones didn’t). From there, she compiled a list of the shampoos that met or even exceeded expectations for the best shampoos for oily hair list. In addition to these findings, Jessie also reached out to top hair and scalp experts Dr. Michelle Henry, Dr. Erum Ilyas, and Dr. Elaine F. Kung, to learn more about why a shampoo formulated with oily hair in mind can make or break a rinse and repeat, how often you should wash oily hair, and what ingredients can benefit those with oily strands.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.