The sustainability benefits are also noteworthy, with no bulky plastic packaging to toss after use. But since most of us have spent a lifetime using traditional bottled shampoos, this particular product switch can feel like a big one. To figure out which are most worthy of the swap, we tested 21 shampoo bars, evaluating products for ease of use, performance, comfort, and durability. We loved 6 of them enough to give them top honors in our testing — with two of the winners even earning a perfect score. Read on for our winners and get ready to raise the bar in your shower routine.

"Shampoo bars are easy to hold onto, they lather well, they last for as many washes as a traditional shampoo, and they leave your hair feeling clean, but not stripped after," L.A.-based beauty and lifestyle content creator Kaelyn Gutierrez tells PEOPLE Tested.

Shampoo is taking a different shape these days. Bar shampoos are gaining popularity, both for their performance and their eco-friendliness (and stars like Drew Barrymore even use it for shiny and tangle-free hair) so PEOPLE Tested hit the showers to test 21 varieties.

Since we have fine and oily hair, this particular product was not the best match (our tester felt more oily than usual the next day). However, it delivers on its promises for reviving dry, dehydrated hair and is clearly a good match for that hair type. We'd recommend it to anyone with dryness or damage. It's also a great value in that the creamy lather is intended for the body as well, so you can kill two birds with one stone. Price at time of publish: $22 Weight: 3.5 ounces | Scent: n/a | Hair Type: All; especially dehydrated, dull hair

Using the bar directly on the scalp, it lathered very easily and performed as well as traditional bottled shampoo; however, when trying to create suds on its own with running water, it was a bit tough to get a good lather. Ten washes in, this durable little bar looked brand new and even several washes after that, it did not change in shape or consistency. We feel confident in getting a few months of washes out of it.

We found that this bar delivers on its hydration promises. Formulated with aloe vera and five different oils (including coconut oil for supple hair and olive oil to soften hair and skin), it packs a moisturizing punch.

While it's advertised for all hair types, this bar is not the best match for oily hair

After using this unscented bar three or four times a week, the product looked like it had never even been touched. We're believers in the product's claim that it will last twice as long as bottled shampoo.

Our tester had nothing but rave reviews in regards to this shampoo bar, saying that it gave her hair “new life” and helped hydrate her typically dry scalp. As a funny anecdote, she said that while out and about one day, someone commented that she should be a spokesperson for hair products. Enough said.

Since our tester has thin, straight, dry hair, they were a little skeptical about how this product would work. However, she found it was extremely easy to use during the testing period. It produces more of a lather than a typical bar of soap and can also be rubbed directly onto the scalp for more targeted cleansing.

In addition to our overall winner, we gave this product a perfect score in our testing.

We found almost no wear and tear on the bar after two weeks of use

It's lightly scented with sweet amber and shea, and you can smell the richness of the castor oil. Our tester also tried it with the Kitsch conditioner bar and found it was the best conditioner bar they’ve ever used. When you get both as a bundle, you’ll also get two J-shaped mesh bags to hang both bars in your shower, which can also double as an exfoliating mitt.

With just four or five swipes across your hand, the Kitsch bar lathers up nicely and, like all shampoo bars, you can also apply it directly to your hair. The bar looks the same after prolonged use. We have used Kitsch shampoo bars in the past and they usually don't start to fall apart until 6 to 8 weeks in; in fact, we’ve had bars that last up to three months.

This shampoo bar stands out from the rest we tested in terms of its conditioning properties. Our tester has wavy, thick hair and noticed no stripping away of essential oils during the testing. Formulated with castor oil, this bar promises to hydrate and condition—and it delivers. It fits right in the palm of your hand and is great for a thorough clean. With thicker hair, however, our tester noted that on a particularly sweaty day, she felt as though she needed to lather, rinse, and repeat to thoroughly clean your roots and scalp.

If you have thicker hair, you might need to shampoo twice

It works exceptionally well alongside Kitsch conditioner bars (and when you buy it as a bundle, it comes with a mesh bag to hold each in the shower)

The scent of this bar is fairly neutral and earthy, in a way that our tester enjoyed. She noted that the bar was easy to use and held up well (even practically looking new after two weeks of use) but noted that she would prefer if there were finger grooves or a palm strap to make the shampooing process even more user-friendly.

Our tester has thick hair and a sensitive scalp and was thoroughly impressed by this particular shampoo. During the trial, our tester noticed less dryness and flakiness on their scalp than usual. However, she noted that because it is so oil-forward, users with thinner hair may find that it is a bit too heavy for their hair type.

Formulated specifically for dry hair types, this shampoo bar from Black- and woman-owned business, Strands of Faith, is infused with baobab and castor oil to moisturize and smooth the hair. It’s also got kaolin clay to cleanse the scalp of impurities without being too drying.

The Ethique Professor bar dried quickly after use and still looked new after two weeks. The manufacturer advertises at least 80 uses, so it should be a long-lasting bar.

The lather was very easy to distribute throughout, and post-shower, it left our tester’s hair feeling soft and manageable — she noted that her waves and curls “popped” with minimal effort. She typically notices that her scalp gets oily pretty quickly, but even several days after washing with Ethique Professor Curl Curl-Defining Solid Shampoo Bar, she didn’t feel that she was in need of a wash or refresh. One note: her scalp was a bit drier than usual after several washes, though that could be due to more frequent hair washing for the sake of this test rather than a fault of the product itself.

During the two-week test, we found that this shampoo bar created a rich lather that easily refreshed our tester’s oily scalp. She even completed one of the test washes with styling oil in her hair and it efficiently removed the oil without drying out her hair or scalp.

The Ethique Professor Curl Curl-Defining Solid Shampoo Bar is pH-balanced to keep the cuticle layer sealed, thereby reducing frizz. It’s also got shea butter, cocoa butter, and coconut to help condition and soften the hair to help keep curls defined and healthy. To that last point, the coconut scent mixed with light citrus notes were found to be delightful in our testing.

While this bar isn’t marketed as being “scented,” it did have a light natural scent from the rose, lavender, and spearmint essential oils that actually enticed our tester to want to try other scented iterations from the brand.

Our only complaint: Both the shampoo bar and the conditioner are the same shape and color so it’s a bit hard to tell them apart. A different color or shape would help you to quickly decipher between the two.

This unscented bar was incredibly gentle and oil-balancing on her combination and flaky scalp (other bars have resulted in an itchy scalp and oily hair for our tester). After seven washes, the bar barely looked used. We think it would not only replace shampoo bottles but will ultimately require less frequent purchasing. Plus, it’s 100 percent biodegradable, which makes for an even more conscious purchase.

Our tester has thick, fine hair and a sensitive scalp, which typically requires a large amount of regular liquid shampoo. In our testing, she found that this bar solved the overuse problem beautifully. Not only was it easy to use, but rubbing it directly into her hair produced an impressive lather and effective clean. During testing, she even found that her scalp was much “happier” (read: less irritated and dry) with this bar than with anything she had ever tried before. She was even able to go more days without washing her hair than she usually does which is a win for preventing dryness and easing your routine.

This moisturizing, all-natural shampoo bar made from pure vegetable oils earned a perfect score in our testing. It's a good size and easy to hold (and, interestingly, is hand-cut, so no two bars are exactly the same).

We would have preferred the shampoo to either be shaped differently than the conditioner or be a different color so that it’s easier to tell them apart

Things to Consider Before Buying a Shampoo Bar

Price

Most shampoo bars are on par with or less expensive than moderately-priced bottled shampoos. However, since they are designed to last a whole lot longer, you really can't go wrong anywhere in the price range. Bars, quite simply, provide more bang for your buck, "as long as you keep them away from water between washes," adds L.A.-based beauty and lifestyle content creator Kaelyn Gutierrez.

Hair Type

Shampoo bars are generally less specific in targeting hair types than bottled shampoos. "Most shampoo bars cater to all hair types," notes beauty influencer Joy Villa. But as with any product, the proof is in the results you get after several washes. The keyword here is “several”—your hair will need time to adapt to the use of a shampoo bar, like any new product. So if your hair doesn't feel amazing after the first few washes, we suggest sticking it out for a week or two. Once your hair has adapted, you'll get a better sense of whether a product is a good fit for you. As with any shampoo, oily hair types should stay away from other oily ingredients, while dry hair will drink that right up. "Shampoo bars with extra conditioning ingredients would be good for curly or dry hair," adds Villa. "And one that’s more clear in appearance will be best for oily hair."

Scent

You'll generally find fewer artificial fragrances in shampoo bars than bottled shampoo. We consider this a big plus, as fragrance (or "parfum" on an ingredient label) can be irritating to the scalp, just like it can be on the skin. Many of the shampoo bars we tested were unscented or contained natural rather than artificial fragrance. "I prefer no artificial fragrances. The closer to nature, the better!" says Villa. However, some natural essential oils, like citrus, can actually irritate the scalp, so it’s all about trial and error. And if you've spent a lifetime to date using bottled shampoos — which typically contain fragrance — the shift to a more natural scent in a shampoo bar can be a jarring one. Again, give it time. You might find that you prefer the more natural scent after several washes.

Key Ingredients

Anyone looking to moisturize should keep an eye out for certain oils and other hair-friendly ingredients. By many accounts, coconut oil, argan oil, and avocado oil are great for dry hair types, as are cocoa butter and shea butter. Villa recommends coconut oil specifically ("I love a creamy coconut bar") and adds that mint is a great ingredient for an invigorating wash. "Look for a bar that has the simplest ingredients," she says. Botanical extracts, proteins, and vitamins are all great for hair as well. Villa and other experts recommend avoiding shampoo bars that contain sulfates, which can strip the hair of essential oils.

How We Tested



Our testers evaluated 21 shampoo bars over a period of two weeks, ditching their regular shampoo in place of the bars. Before we even began washing our hair with the shampoo bars, we implemented a spot test where we rubbed the bars on our elbows and placed a bandaid over the area for 24 hours to ensure there was no allergic reaction to the ingredients. Once cleared, we then got to work cleansing our hair with just the bars, ensuring no other shampoos or hair masks were being used during the testing period. The testers also took photos of the bars before and after the two-week trial to evaluate the bars’ durability and longevity. After two weeks of washes, we rated each bar's ease of use, performance, comfort, and durability. Each attribute was given a score of 1-5 and the numerical scoring was taken into consideration along with the individual testers' comments. Our overall winner and our Best for Fine Hair winner both earned perfect scores across all the attributes.

Frequently Asked Questions How do you use a shampoo bar vs traditional bottled shampoo? To use a shampoo bar, you should first read the manufacturer’s instructions, as some bars differ from others. Generally speaking, though, run the bar on top of wet hair until it lathers, and then work it around in a lather on the rest of the hair. If you prefer, you can also lather the bar in your hands first and then apply it to your hair like you would with bottled shampoo. There is some trial and error involved here, but after several uses, you'll find the best way to get a great lather going.

What are the benefits of bar shampoo over bottled? Bar shampoo is easier to use, great for travel, and generally lasts longer than shampoo bottles. "A good bar can last you months, as opposed to a bottle which uses plastic and can add to environmental waste. They outlast most bottles," adds Villa. "The containers are usually made of recyclable materials, and they can even double as a body wash in a pinch. The environment will thank you tremendously if you switch to a shampoo bar!"

How long should a good bar shampoo last? A little goes a long way, the experts tell us. Gutierrez estimates you get about 60-80 washes out of a shampoo bar. To stretch the life of your shampoo bar, place it somewhere in your shower where it won't get wet between uses. Think of it like bar soap in that regard — if it's constantly getting spray from the showerhead, it won't last as long. Find a relatively dry spot to preserve the life of your bar.

Do you need conditioner after using a shampoo bar?

It depends on your hair type. Some of those who tested these products noted that they needed conditioner after using a shampoo bar, while others were satisfied with how clean and soft their hair felt after using a shampoo bar only. The experts tell us that, generally speaking, conditioner of some kind is necessary, just as with regular shampoo.

Can bar shampoos be used with all hair types? "Bar shampoos are extremely effective and very versatile,” says Villa. They can be used for textured hair, straight, thin, dry, or oily hair — it’s all about the ingredients you use.” She suggests looking for coconut oil or jojoba for dry or textured hair and no fragrances for sensitive skin. For oily hair, a deeper clean may be necessary, like kaolin clay as well as a lightweight moisturizer like aloe vera.

Why Trust PEOPLE?

Rennie Dyball is an award-winning author who began her career at PEOPLE in 2002 as a reporter and remained on staff until 2017; she now regularly freelances for the brand. She covers a wide range of topics from beauty to pets, to housewares.

For this story, she evaluated the insights from our testers, who collectively evaluated 21 shampoo bars for two weeks and considered each product for ease of use, performance, comfort, and durability. She also sought expertise from Kaelyn Gutierrez, a beauty and lifestyle creator, and Joy Villa, a beauty influencer.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

