The 15 Best Shackets of 2022

With so many of these stylish shackets on the market, it can be hard to narrow down which trendy jacket (or two… or three) is best for your closet. We spoke with stylists and did a deep dive on the best shackets of 2022 that you can shop now and reap the benefits of for the seasons to come.

“Shackets are meant to be a little oversized, and they are so versatile — they go with everything from jeans and a sweater to a dress,” says Sky Pollard, Head of Product at Nuuly . Whether you’re sporting this jacket to the pumpkin patch or p airing it with leggings like a Jenner or a Hadid, there are several ways to style this trendy piece and countless different fabrics and designs it comes in. Think leather shackets to edge up your going-out ‘fit or a corduroy version to throw on over light wash jeans and your favorite sweater to go grab an autumn-inspired coffee (you know the one we’re talking about).

The shacket : the marriage of a shirt and jacket, which has become the autumnal fashion staple that has infiltrated your social media feed and lined the walls of all of your favorite stores. You’ve probably seen them all over your Instagram feed and are pinning them to your “Fall 2022” Pinterest boards, but have you picked up one of your own yet?

Best Everyday: Good American Fleece Shirt Jacket Nordstrom View On Nordstrom View On Evereve.com View On Goodamerican.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants an easy, thin jacket to throw on that goes with everything. Who It's Not Good For Anyone on the hunt for a statement jacket. One essential item for anyone’s wardrobe is a simple, yet stylish jacket that can be thrown on any day, with any outfit. We’re big fans of Good American here at PEOPLE, and their Fleece Shirt Jacket ticks all of these boxes with its clean-cut design, neutral color options, and classic details like the button-up lapels and front-facing pockets. Its fleece fabric provides just enough warmth for those early fall days when there’s a slight chill in the air or even late spring, but you may need a few layers under (or over) this jacket if you want to wear it when the temps are a little lower. Its oversized design allows for a roomier fit so that you can layer it up underneath or wear the shacket as a top over boyfriend jeans, a skirt, or leggings — making this a versatile addition to your wardrobe that can be styled in several different ways and for many occasions. To us, a jacket that you can double as a top and dress both up or down is well worth the investment in our book. We’ll be finding ways to style this classic shacket year round! Price at time of publish: $129 Colors: Bone, Putty, Black, Grey | Sizes: XS-5XL | Material: Cotton

Best Budget: Shewin Women's Long Sleeve Plaid Shirt Amazon View On Amazon Who It's Good For The fashion-forward buyer who wants to be savvy with their spending. Who It's Not Good For Someone looking for a warm jacket. If you’re someone who likes to save a little cash or simply wants to try out this trend without committing to a big-ticket buy, then you’re in luck. This pick is an Amazon favorite and comes in 23 (yes, that many) plaid colorways, ensuring that you find the right shade to match your personal style. This cozy shacket features an oversized fit and front pockets to keep in line with the button-up shirt style, but with a flannel-like twist. This shacket is a blend of polyester and spandex, meaning that it’s on the thinner side as well (like most shackets are). Your best bet is to do some fun layering underneath with your favorite turtleneck or sweater and a skirt or pants when the weather starts to cool — but you can also wear the jacket as a layering piece itself, stacking an oversized blazer on top for a bit of edge or a puffer jacket in the heart of winter. In all, this Shewin shacket is the perfect way to try out this fun trend without spending too much cash. Price at time of publish: $37.98 Colors: Grey, khaki, red, black grey, blue, brown, deep pink, green, pink, purple, yellow | Sizes: S-XXL | Material: Polyester, Spandex

Best Splurge: Monrow Plaid Snap-Front Shacket Monrow View On Nordstrom View On Bergdorfgoodman.com View On Neiman Marcus Who It's Good For The shopper looking to invest in a warm, high-quality shacket that will last for years to come. Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants to dabble in this trend or stick to a budget. If you’re looking for a shacket with a little bit more weight and warmth (and you don’t mind a good splurge), then you’re in the right place. The Plaid Snap-Front Shacket from Monrow is a smart mustard, gray, and white jacket that feels a bit more fall thanks to its cozy wool fabric. Its drop shoulder and oversized, yet structured fit allows for a multitude of styling options, making it super simple to dress up or down while still keeping a stylish air about your outfit. The buttons can be snapped up to the collar, should you choose to bundle up or wear it as a top, or you can leave the shacket open to reveal your outfit underneath. Its wool blend is a huge plus for chillier days when you don’t want to layer too much underneath, keeping you warm with its heat-retaining fibers (and looking good while doing so). Price at time of publish: $298 Colors: Black/Natural/Camel | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester, wool

Best Buffalo Plaid: Steve Madden Eldridge Coat Steve Madden View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve Who It's Good For Someone who wants to take a chic spin on a classic flannel. Who It's Not Good For The shopper who wants a plain shacket so as to not clash with other prints. The changing of the leaves, pumpkin spice lattes, and plaid-printed jackets seem to encompass the essence of fall — and that’s exactly the feeling we get when we see the Eldridge Coat from Steve Madden. This elevated take on a flannel jacket features an oversized plaid checker in three different colorways to tailor this shacket to the different seasons (think Cognac for fall and Light Taupe for winter and spring). The longer silhouette and sturdier fabric further refine this shacket, holding its structure thanks to a blend of polyester, acrylic, rayon, and wool, a combination that not only keeps its shape but keeps you warm, as well. This shacket is the perfect transition piece from those late summer nights to turn-of-the-leaves days and can add a bit of contrast to an otherwise simple outfit. Price at time of publish: $99 Colors: Cognac, Sage, Light Taupe | Sizes: XS-L | Material: Recycled polyester, acrylic, rayon, wool

Best Graphic: H&M Relaxed Fit Faux Shearling Overshirt H&M View On Hm.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants to take an unconventional approach to the typical texture and print of a shacket. Who It's Not Good For The shopper who’s looking for a lightweight shacket to wear in warmer weather. Who said that shackets have to be plain-colored or plaid? The Relaxed Fit Faux Shearling Overshirt from H&M takes a playful approach to your classic shacket, spicing up the texture with a fuzzy surface and artistic airbrush-like print — perfect for the trendy dresser. “I love how H&M incorporated the [shearling] trend into this colorful splatter-effect overshirt,” says Mickey Freeman, stylist to Hocus Pocus 2 star Lilia Buckingham and Us and 2019's Lion King alum Shahadi Wright Joseph. Freeman compares its colorful composition to the “decadent yet psychedelic look” from brands like Marni, except at a much more appealing price. Just as this look is cool, we recommend it for cool climates as well, since the shearling fabric will not be kind to wearers in warmer weather. Keep this graphic option for a splash of color in your autumnal wardrobe or as a transition piece into those chilly spring days. Price at time of publish: $39.99 Colors: White/Patterned, Cream | Sizes: XS-XXXL | Material: Polyester

Best Colorful: Wild Fable Women's Cozy Shacket Target View On Target Who It's Good For Someone who wants colorful print options at an affordable price. Who It's Not Good For Someone who is more a fan of neutrals. If you’re anything like us, then it’s easy for your autumn and winter color palette to become drab with gray, black, and brown hues taking over our outfits. Changing this narrative is the Women's Cozy Shacket from Target’s Wild Fable, a fuzzy and soft piece that is not unlike our favorite graphic shacket. It comes in several fun prints and colors to compliment your personal style and inject a bit of color into your cooler-climate wardrobe. Available in prints from leopard to orange tie-dye, you can add a healthy dose of color into your look with one of these statement jackets that are sure to help you stand out from the crowd (in the best way possible). This jacquard-knit shacket features the standard front pockets and a snap-button center to make this piece super simple to shrug on and off. If you feel like your winter wardrobe is in need of an increase in saturation, then we’ve found the shacket for you. Price at time of publish: $38 Colors: Brown Leopard Print, Dark Red, Dark Teal Green, Light Blue Landscape, Orange Tie-Dye | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Recycled polyester

Best Heavyweight: Everlane The Heavyweight Overshirt Everlane View On Everlane.com Who It's Good For Anyone who wants a transitional coat that can keep them warm during cooler months. Who It's Not Good For Someone who is looking for a light jacket to casually throw on and off. While the Heavyweight Overshirt from Everlane is no parka, we love this shacket as an option for that in-between time from early to late fall where you need to play around with your layers throughout the weeks to reach that perfect level of comfort. Though it looks like a light shirt, this shacket is made from a heavy cotton twill, which adds some density to the fabric and makes for a thicker layering piece. This overshirt is a great option for men who want to incorporate a shacket into their fall or spring wardrobes, or anyone who simply wants a dependable jacket that can provide a bit of warmth on chillier days. Layer up with a sweater or shirt underneath (depending on the temperature) or stack the shacket on top of another button-up for more warmth (and some seriously elevated looks). Price at time of publish: $98 Colors: Heathered Grey, Navy, Charcoal Heather, Heathered Green, Toasted Coconut, Golden Palm, Golden Brown / Parchment, Pewter Plaid | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Cotton 10 Cozy Fleece Jackets to Wear This Fall and Winter, Starting at $28

Best Leather: BlankNYC Faux Leather Shacket Zappos View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Revolve Who It's Good For The shacket-seeker who wants to add a little edge to their outfit. Who It's Not Good For Someone who seeks the soft comfort of a cotton or cotton-blend jacket. If your style leans a little edgy, then we have just the shacket for you. This style from BlankNYC is the perfect oversized piece to style as a top or wear open as a jacket during the fall (or truly anytime). Its faux leather fabric shakes up this button-down style in a fashionable way, adding texture and contrast to any outfit you may pair it with. It’s worth noting that a different texture elicits a different feel, so this shacket may be better suited for nights out on the town rather than chilling at home in something comfortable. Leather is a perfect way to take this casual style and upgrade it to something worthy of your Instagram grid. Price at time of publish: $98 Colors: Starting Over, Suspicious Mind | Sizes: XS-L | Material: Polyurethane, polyester

Best Croc: Open Edit Croc Texture Faux Leather Shirt Jacket Open Edit View On Nordstrom Who It's Good For The fashion-forward shopper who wants a leather shacket but with a bit more texture. Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants a simple (and soft) shacket. If you want to lean into your edgy side and separate yourself from the crowd with a chic take on the leather shacket, then an embossed croc option like this piece from Open Edit could be your new go-to. Freeman favors this option for days when you want to add a little drama to your outfit, especially as an accessory “to liven a boring black dress.” This design has all of the elements of a button-up shacket but with the sleek twist of a shiny, croc exterior and a single, structured front pocket. Perfect for transitioning an outfit from day to night and acting as the ideal fall accessory, this vinyl-like jacket is sure to stand out amongst the sea of plaid shackets that you’re sure to encounter this season. Price at time of publish: $99 Colors: Black | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Polyester, cotton, polyurethane

Best Corduroy: Maeve Corduroy Shirt Anthropologie View On Anthropologie View On Nuuly.com Who It's Good For The vintage-loving dresser who goes for a nostalgic style. Who It's Not Good For Someone seeking a patterned shacket. Corduroy reminds us of autumnal days and ‘70s style, a combination that comes together effortlessly in the Corduroy Buttondown Shirt Jacket. This style takes on a vintage version of today’s shacket, adding a bit of character to the button-down design with medium-thick corduroy material, two oversized front pockets, and a Western front yoke to pull everything together. This style features the classic button-down hemline but is differentiated from the rest by its elastic sleeves, which allows you to roll them up with ease or leave the gathered detail as an accent at the wrists. Though this jacket’s fabric reminds us of fall, its colorways allow you to wear it any time of year (and these shades are screaming spring). Price at time of publish: $148 Colors: Ivory, Moss | Sizes: XXS-XL | Material: Cotton, elastane, viscose, polyester

Best Shearling: If By Sea Longline Sherpa Shirt Jacket Anthropologie View On Anthropologie View On Nuuly.com Who It's Good For Someone who’s looking for a textured (and cozy) long jacket. Who It's Not Good For A shopper who wants to wear their shacket in warmer months. Some shackets can be worn year-round, but some have designated seasons — and that’s exactly where the Longline Sherpa Shirt Jacket falls. This ultra-stylish shearling shacket is just as cozy as it is chic, meaning that it's best to be worn during the late fall, winter, and early spring. The medium-thick, earth-toned polyester fabric is soft to the touch thanks to its plush, shearling surface and makes this coat a bit denser, which is perfect for cooler climates. This design stands out from the crowd thanks to its texture and warmth, which not only elevates your seasonal outerwear but adds an interesting contrast to the outfit worn underneath. The extended silhouette and long hemline preserves a bit more warmth as well, covering more of the legs on breezier days. We’d recommend keeping this piece as your autumnal shacket, as the fabric could be too hot for warmer days — but you’ll be itching for the weather to cool once you add this coat to your wardrobe. Price at time of publish: $168 Colors: Beige, Moss | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester 8 Cozy Oversized Sweaters for Fall, Starting at $38

Best Tweed: Forever 21 Frayed Tweed Shacket Forever 21 View On Forever21.com Who It's Good For Someone whose style toes the line between classic and trendy. Who It's Not Good For A shopper looking for a neutral jacket that can go with anything. Need a shacket that can do double duty between the office and weekends out on the town? Look no further than the Frayed Tweed Shacket from Forever 21, a piece that Freeman describes as the “perfect and relatively inexpensive example of deconstructed luxury.” Kelly green has never had such a moment as it does right now, making this a hot staple for the fall and several months to come. The luxe-looking fabric elevates this shacket even more, making this statement piece the perfect accessory for any work or weekend wear thanks to the “multithreaded tweed and wool knits [that] create a colorful and textural arpeggio,” according to Freeman. If you’re on the hunt for a versatile yet striking shacket that feels high-end (just without the luxury price tag), then you’ll want to consider this clover tweed pick. Price at time of publish: $49.99 Colors: Green/Multi | Sizes: XS-XL | Material: Polyester, acrylic, wool

Best Quilted: Madewell Airpuff Shirt-Jacket Amazon View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Madewell.com Who It's Good For Someone who wants an alternative to the popular puffer jacket. Who It's Not Good For Shoppers in warmer climates. We all know and love the classic puffy jacket — whether it’s cropped, long, a crazy color or texture (hello, celeb-loved metallic puffer), you most likely have a version of this coat in your closet. However, if you want to break the mold but still embrace this comfy fall coat, then the Airpuff Shirt-Jacket from Madewell could be your next favorite purchase. This jacket has the body and design of a shacket, but with a warm, nylon makeup and down-like insulation between its scalloped seams. The feather-alternative filling props up the structure of this jacket, making the fabric a bit denser and more fitting for cooler weather when regular shackets won’t keep you warm enough. If you love the look of a shacket too much to give up when the weather turns or if you just want to separate yourself from the puffer-adorned crowd, then this shacket could be just what you need. Price at time of publish: $150.99 Colors: Warm Coffee, Pale Thistle | Sizes: XXS-XXL | Material: Recycled nylon 12 Stylish Puffer Coats to Shop Now

Best Longline: H&M Long Shacket H&M View On Hm.com Who It's Good For Anyone who wants to switch up the classic shacket for a longer, chicer version. Who It's Not Good For Someone who wants the traditional shacket style. An easy way to instantly elevate an outfit is by throwing on a longline coat, which is why the Long Shacket from H&M is a great choice for someone who wants to wear the style but kick its elegance up a notch. This version has all of the traditional details of the regular shacket, but has a much longer hemline than the kind that ends at your hips — grazing the knees or a little past, depending on your height. This plaid shacket is another great option for fall, as the slightly-fuzzy fabric retains a bit of heat thanks to the polyester, and the long hemline keeps your legs protected from the wind. The pattern only solidifies this jacket’s place in the autumn or springtime, suiting these transitional seasons with ease and leaving room for layering with its unstructured frame. Price at time of publish: $64.99 Colors: Dark green/plaid, Dark red/plaid, Blue/plaid | Sizes: XS-XXL | Material: Polyester