Overall, we believe this is a high quality spray that will keep your makeup intact and refreshed. In fact, the only con we could come up with is price, and it’s not outrageous, just slightly higher than others on our list. Though our tester said she doesn’t normally use a ton of makeup, she “will recommend this product to other women because it makes [her] skin feel refreshed.”

This spray performed well throughout our tests, surpassing even our tester’s expectations. “It’s like I don’t have anything on top of my makeup,” she said, describing the lightweight feel of this mist. The spray proved highly waterproof, barely smudging our tester’s makeup after a splash of cold water to the face.

For makeup that lasts from day to night, look no further than this setting spray from Urban Decay. Earning a nearly perfect score in our tests, this spray absorbed quickly, protected makeup from daily wear, and even held up against a splash of water. Our tester said it “feels really light on my face, and makes my makeup pop. I love it!”

Her only criticism was that for a “pore-minimizing” setting spray, she’d hoped it would significantly blur her pores, and said, “I like setting sprays that help melt the makeup into the skin.” While this spray doesn’t entirely erase pores, it certainly smooths out texture and creates a radiant glow on your face.

Edging near a perfect score, this spray earned high marks in feel, performance, and water-resistance during testing. It set our tester’s makeup without smudging or running down her face, and during the water test, it proved mostly waterproof. “It was like a little rain jacket for my makeup—I gave it a good splash and it stayed intact,” said our tester, noting that the side of her face without the spray was harder to dry without smudges.

A spray so popular it’s available in most retail stores, the pore-minimizing spray from Benefit Cosmetics was a hit with our testers too. One tester said, “This truly is a microfine mist that feels nearly weightless on the face.” She loved the easy pump applicator and how cool the formula felt on her skin.

Things to Consider Before Buying Setting Sprays

Ingredients



What’s in the spray contributes to how it looks and feels on the face. “When choosing a setting spray, I highly recommend that it goes on easily and has no fragrance other than the scent of natural calming elements,” says Rizzieri, mentioning rose, lavender, camomile, and cucumber. “I look for key ingredients that will hydrate the skin for that extra glow,” she says, such as hyaluronic acid. There are also ingredients you might want to stay away from. “I’m not a fan of any sprays with silicone. I don’t think it lasts throughout the day,” says Tanis. He prefers ultra-fine mists that mix with the foundation you’re already wearing, illuminating and refreshing it in the process.

Finish



You should pay attention to the finish when shopping for setting sprays. The natural function of a spray is to add moisture to your skin, but if your skin type leans oily, they make matte sprays to reduce some of that shiny effect, while still providing hydration. For normal or dry skin types, a standard setting spray or mist should give that nice dewy glow.

Technique



For best results, Tanis suggests spraying after applying your makeup. “I hold the product about a foot from the face, and mist, moving my hand from top to bottom,” he tells PEOPLE. He says this creates a light distribution and even application of product across the face. “It has to look really natural on film, because we shoot with 4k resolution,” says Tanis. That’s the kind of high definition that lets no detail go unnoticed. He also recommends pairing a setting spray with a sheer waterproof foundation for a seamless blend that makes your skin look oh so smooth. “That worked well for Jennifer during the movie,” he says, and having seen it, we’d have to agree.

How We Tested Setting Sprays

We created a temporary glam room in our lab so six beauty testers could try 28 top-rated setting sprays and guide our best picks. Considering qualities like feel and comfort on the skin, overall performance of the spray, and whether it was waterproof (or not!), our team narrowed down this group of products to the highest performers.

The testers started by applying a full face of makeup and spraying one side of their face with each mist. Then they observed how the spray felt on their skin after it dried (breathable! light! sticky! heavy!). To test performance, our team examined their makeup after use to see if the spray had caused it to run or smudge at all, and for good measure, splashed their faces with water to see how well the sprays protected their made up faces. Some testers also observed how the sprays wore throughout the day, and sent more insights about long-term wear at the end of the day.



What Is People Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

