People.com Shopping People Tested These Makeup-Setting Sprays Lock Makeup in Place the Best No sliding or splotching By Madison Yauger Updated on August 5, 2022 02:32 PM People / Tamara Staples Applying makeup is a journey, and when you spend a good amount of time each day intricately beating your face, you want your masterpiece to stay in place. First created for theatre and film actors by cosmetic industries, setting spray has served as insurance for makeup to keep it safe from sweat, grease, and outside elements. And the formulas we know today have since evolved from stickier, hairspray-like liquids to those that work with your makeup to refresh it and give your complexion an overall glow-y finish. We gathered a team of beauty testers to spritz their faces with 28 setting sprays and see which stood the test of time. They wore their own makeup and set the look with each spray, considering how it felt on their skin and how well it performed. They even used water to simulate common hazards like rain, sweat, and anything else that might ruin your look. Using this data, we crafted a list of the seven best setting sprays. For further insight, we reached out to several celebrity makeup artists including Vasilios Tanis who made Jennifer Connelly glow onscreen in the recent Top Gun: Maverick film, and Ana Marie Rizzieri who’s worked with actors such as Amanda Seyfried, Rose Byrne, and Emma Roberts, to name a few. “Setting sprays work to help keep makeup from separating,” Rizzieri tells PEOPLE, adding that it also makes your skin look “luminous.” In working with actors who require long days on set, Tanis has found that the right kind of setting spray can increase the longevity of your makeup. Both experts agreed that while you can use spray at any point in your makeup routine, it’s most effective when used as the final step to lock your products in place. Out of all 28 setting sprays that PEOPLE Tested, the below were considered the best. RELATED: Shop Jessica Alba's Work Essentials Our Top Picks Best Overall: Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist at Amazon Jump to Review Best Budget: e.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Day Blue Light Micro-Setting Mist at Walmart Jump to Review Best Splurge: Tatcha Dewy Skin Mist at Amazon Jump to Review Best Water-Resistant: One/Size by Patrick Starr On ‘Till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Ultra-Fine Mist: Beauty Bakerie Spray Your Grace Baking Spray at Nordstrom Jump to Review Best Long Lasting: Urban Decay All Nighter Long Setting Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Smoothing Texture: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray at Amazon Jump to Review Best Overall: Rare Beauty Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist 5 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Rarebeauty.com Pros The Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist won us over with its light hydrating mist, water-resistance, and stellar performance in all of our tests. Cons You have to pump it a few times to get a solid spray (at least when first using it). It’s rare that a product checks every box, but Rare Beauty by Selena Gomez Always An Optimist 4-in-1 Prime & Set Mist did just that. This light mist pampered our tester, refreshing her skin as promised with its 4-in-1 technology (hydrate! prime! set! refresh!). “This spray melted into my foundation to create a natural, glowy look,” said our tester, adding that her pores even looked smaller after application. This setting spray is completely waterproof and kept our tester’s makeup looking pristine, even after splashing her face with water. “My makeup did not budge,” she said. There was also minimal transfer to the towel she used to dry off, which was quite impressive. While the initial spray was light, our tester “got more product after the next two pumps” and said the smell — made from a fusion of gardenias, lotuses, and waterlilies — was pleasant. The size of the bottle (almost 3 oz!) is also a plus, because you’re getting a good amount of product for a low price. “This spray would feel great as a primer or as a final step in your [makeup] routine,” our tester said, and we have to agree. Its versatility and reasonable price makes this setting spray ideal for a daily beauty routine. As Selena Gomez once said, “the heart wants what it wants”, and our heart (and skin!) says yes to this spray. Functions Priming, hydrating, setting Size 2.87 oz/85 mL Finish Dewy, radiant Best for Normal, dry, combination, and oily skin People / Tamara Staples Best Budget: e.l.f. Cosmetics Stay All Day Blue Light Micro-Setting Mist 4 View On Walmart View On Ulta View On Target Pros This low-budget setting spray is lightweight with a matte finish that leaves your skin soft and smooth. Cons It’s not entirely waterproof. A good setting spray doesn’t have to cost a fortune, and the e.l.f. micro-setting mist offers solid makeup protection and a refreshing layer of hydration for a budget-friendly price. “I didn’t think I’d like it so much,” our tester admitted, adding that it was “comfortable” and “lightweight” on her skin. Once the spray was applied, our tester said it almost felt too hydrating at first, but once it dried her skin and makeup were so smooth, without feeling cakey. The water-resistance test showed a minor hiccup — this spray isn’t completely waterproof. When water was splashed on our tester’s face, her lipstick came off a little bit, but her foundation stayed in place. Overall, we believe this is a good setting spray that accommodates smaller budgets (especially for long-term use) and leaves your skin hydrated and your makeup secure. As an added bonus, this spray also absorbs blue light so if you use a lot of screens in your day to day routine, this product is ideal. Functions Setting your makeup, hydration, protecting against blue light Size 2.7 oz Finish Matte, shine-free Best for Normal, dry, combination, and oily skin People / Jhett Thompson Best Splurge: Tatcha Luminous Dewy Skin Mist 4.5 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Tatcha.com Pros This luxurious mist will give you an at-home spa experience with its lightweight and dewy feel, and water-resistance. Cons The bottle is small considering the price. Tatcha is a premium skincare brand and its skin mist is no exception. “Its subtle smell reminds me of spa products,” said our tester, praising this light refreshing spray. She loved that it gives a slight glow to your skin after use, and said it’s “easy to spray, and just the right amount.” The mist created a solid barrier on our tester’s face, locking her makeup into place and keeping it from smudging or smearing throughout the day. It created a natural radiant glow on the face to the point where our tester said she didn’t even need highlighter. Enduring our splash test, this mist proved to be waterproof. Though she loved the packaging, our tester said the size of the bottle is rather small. “Tatcha products are typically on the more expensive side, but I'm a fan of the brand,” she said. “I currently use their skincare products and think this [mist] would be a nice addition.” Functions Hydrates, brightens Size 1.35 oz/40mL Finish Dewy Best for Normal, combination, dry, and sensitive skin People / Tamara Staples Best Water-Resistant: One/Size by Patrick Starr On ‘Till Dawn Mattifying Waterproof Setting Spray 4.7 View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Onesizebeauty.com Pros This waterproof spray locks in makeup, creating a smooth finish that lasts all day. Cons It has a fragrance which might be too strong for some. This spray is unique among competitors because it applies almost like a burst of damp air, rather than a moist spray where you feel the hydration instantly. Our tester said “it felt like there was nothing on my face,” but that she felt the effects when her skin tightened ever so slightly. This mist left no residue or moisture on her face, but completely blurred out her makeup to create a smooth surface. As a matte-finish product it also reduces the shine effect — a bonus for those with naturally oily skin. After the splash test, our tester said some makeup had transferred to the towel when drying off, but the appearance of her makeup hadn’t changed, smeared, or run at all. A potential con is the fragrance, which our tester noted, “doesn’t bother me personally, but can be a bit perfume-y for some.” In terms of longevity, she was pleasantly surprised that after taking her facial mask off at the end of the day, her makeup still looked nearly flawless, and she had minimal oil. We think this is a superb setting spray, and our tester agreed. She loved it so much, she went to Sephora after work and bought it! Functions Setting makeup Size 3.4 oz/143 mL Finish Matte Best for Oily, combination, and normal skin People / Tamara Staples Best Ultra-Fine Mist: Beauty Bakerie Spray Your Grace Baking Spray 4.8 View On Nordstrom View On Ulta View On Beautybakerie.com Pros This ultra-fine mist sets quickly, leaving a light and hydrated surface that protects your makeup. Cons It has a sweet vanilla scent that might not be for everyone. This setting spray is ultra light and barely lays on the skin, creating a thin barrier to protect your makeup. “It set quickly and didn’t feel sticky, heavy, or drying on my face,” said our tester, adding that the scent was quite pleasant. She appreciated the performance of the spray because it spread evenly over her face, and kept her makeup from smudging. During the splash test, the mist worked beautifully and prevented the makeup from running. Our tester also noticed minimal transfer to the towel when drying off. While the smell is quite sweet (might irritate those with sensitive noses!), we don’t think this is a deal breaker. Overall, this ultra-fine mist proved effective at keeping makeup intact during testing. Considering the cost, performance, and cute packaging, we believe this spray is a good value. Functions Priming, hydrating, setting Size 3.4 oz Finish Matte with slight glow Best for Normal, combination, dry, and oily skin People / Tamara Staples Best Long Lasting: Urban Decay All Nighter Long Lasting Makeup Setting Spray 4.7 View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros This rich formula provides long-lasting coverage that’s waterproof and light on the face. Cons It’s a little pricey. For makeup that lasts from day to night, look no further than this setting spray from Urban Decay. Earning a nearly perfect score in our tests, this spray absorbed quickly, protected makeup from daily wear, and even held up against a splash of water. Our tester said it “feels really light on my face, and makes my makeup pop. I love it!” This spray performed well throughout our tests, surpassing even our tester’s expectations. “It’s like I don’t have anything on top of my makeup,” she said, describing the lightweight feel of this mist. The spray proved highly waterproof, barely smudging our tester’s makeup after a splash of cold water to the face. Overall, we believe this is a high quality spray that will keep your makeup intact and refreshed. In fact, the only con we could come up with is price, and it’s not outrageous, just slightly higher than others on our list. Though our tester said she doesn’t normally use a ton of makeup, she “will recommend this product to other women because it makes [her] skin feel refreshed.” Functions Hydrating, setting Size 4 oz/118 mL Finish Natural Best for Normal, combination, dry, and oily skin People / Tamara Staples Best for Smoothing Texture: Benefit Cosmetics The POREfessional: Super Setter Pore-Minimizing Setting Spray 4.7 Sephora View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Pros This widely available waterproof setting spray smoothes out texture and protects your face throughout the day. Cons It doesn’t completely erase pores, it just dulls their appearance. A spray so popular it’s available in most retail stores, the pore-minimizing spray from Benefit Cosmetics was a hit with our testers too. One tester said, “This truly is a microfine mist that feels nearly weightless on the face.” She loved the easy pump applicator and how cool the formula felt on her skin. Edging near a perfect score, this spray earned high marks in feel, performance, and water-resistance during testing. It set our tester’s makeup without smudging or running down her face, and during the water test, it proved mostly waterproof. “It was like a little rain jacket for my makeup—I gave it a good splash and it stayed intact,” said our tester, noting that the side of her face without the spray was harder to dry without smudges. Her only criticism was that for a “pore-minimizing” setting spray, she’d hoped it would significantly blur her pores, and said, “I like setting sprays that help melt the makeup into the skin.” While this spray doesn’t entirely erase pores, it certainly smooths out texture and creates a radiant glow on your face. Functions Minimizing pores, hydrating, setting Size 4 oz/120 mL, 1 oz/30 mL Finish Natural Best for Normal, combination, dry, and oily skin People / Tamara Staples Things to Consider Before Buying Setting Sprays Ingredients What’s in the spray contributes to how it looks and feels on the face. “When choosing a setting spray, I highly recommend that it goes on easily and has no fragrance other than the scent of natural calming elements,” says Rizzieri, mentioning rose, lavender, camomile, and cucumber. “I look for key ingredients that will hydrate the skin for that extra glow,” she says, such as hyaluronic acid. There are also ingredients you might want to stay away from. “I’m not a fan of any sprays with silicone. I don’t think it lasts throughout the day,” says Tanis. He prefers ultra-fine mists that mix with the foundation you’re already wearing, illuminating and refreshing it in the process. Finish You should pay attention to the finish when shopping for setting sprays. The natural function of a spray is to add moisture to your skin, but if your skin type leans oily, they make matte sprays to reduce some of that shiny effect, while still providing hydration. For normal or dry skin types, a standard setting spray or mist should give that nice dewy glow. Technique For best results, Tanis suggests spraying after applying your makeup. “I hold the product about a foot from the face, and mist, moving my hand from top to bottom,” he tells PEOPLE. He says this creates a light distribution and even application of product across the face. “It has to look really natural on film, because we shoot with 4k resolution,” says Tanis. That’s the kind of high definition that lets no detail go unnoticed. He also recommends pairing a setting spray with a sheer waterproof foundation for a seamless blend that makes your skin look oh so smooth. “That worked well for Jennifer during the movie,” he says, and having seen it, we’d have to agree. People / Tamara Staples How We Tested Setting Sprays We created a temporary glam room in our lab so six beauty testers could try 28 top-rated setting sprays and guide our best picks. Considering qualities like feel and comfort on the skin, overall performance of the spray, and whether it was waterproof (or not!), our team narrowed down this group of products to the highest performers. The testers started by applying a full face of makeup and spraying one side of their face with each mist. Then they observed how the spray felt on their skin after it dried (breathable! light! sticky! heavy!). To test performance, our team examined their makeup after use to see if the spray had caused it to run or smudge at all, and for good measure, splashed their faces with water to see how well the sprays protected their made up faces. Some testers also observed how the sprays wore throughout the day, and sent more insights about long-term wear at the end of the day. What Is People Tested? We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs. But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square. In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase. Want more product recommendations? Check out all of our People Tested content. 