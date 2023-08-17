Amazon’s Best-Selling Weekender Bags Are Up to 43% Off Ahead of Labor Day

Whether you’re heading away for a long weekend or going on a quick work trip, there are times when a tote bag won’t cut it but a full suitcase is overkill. Enter the weekender bag, which, as the name suggests, is a champ for short getaways.

If you’re on the hunt for a travel bag, Amazon’s Best Sellers section has plenty of stylish picks, including leather duffels and canvas bags. Many of them are currently on sale, with prices starting at just $18. Click through the section and you’ll find the most popular items with hundreds — if not thousands — of five-star ratings from other shoppers. Plus, if you’re a Prime member, you’ll get free shipping and next-day delivery on select purchases.

Keep reading for 12 of the best-selling weekender bags you can buy at Amazon right now.

Best-Selling Weekender Bags at Amazon

Hycoo Travel Bag with Shoe Compartment, $34 (Save 15%)

Amazon

From the plethora of roomy pockets to the zippered waterproof section for toiletries, there’s a lot to love about this top-rated weekender bag. It has a built-in luggage sleeve that slides over the handle of your suitcase for easy carrying through the airport. But the real highlight is the separate shoe compartment where you can stash footwear so it doesn’t dirty the rest of your stuff. The bag comes in a rainbow of colors, including blush pink, olive green, and peacock blue.

With more than 24,000 five-star ratings, it’s one of the most popular weekender bags at Amazon. Many reviewers appreciate that it fits in an airplane overhead bin and under the seat. “It’s one of my favorite bags,” one shopper raved. “It's like a Mary Poppins bag… everything fits in it!”

Canway Travel Duffel Bag, $25 (Save 38%)

Amazon

Waterproof? Check. Lightweight? Check. Plenty of pockets? Check. This duffel bag hits every point on our checklist — and more. It holds up to frequent travel thanks to the durable tear-resistant fabric and reinforced stress points, like where the handle meets the bag. Inside, you’ll find assorted pockets for organization along with a vent to air out laundry. Good news for any overpackers: If the 65-liter bag is too small, it also comes in 85- and 115-liter sizes. Plus, it’s available in 13 colors.

The duffel comes highly recommended, with more than 12,700 shoppers giving it a five-star rating. Many note that it “feels extremely sturdy” and “packs away so small” that it’s easy to store when not in use. One person who used it on over 20 trips raved that “for the price and quality of the duffle it is definitely worth the money!”

Adidas Unisex Defender 4 Small Duffel Bag, $30 (Save 25%)

Amazon

Equal parts sporty and stylish, this Adidas duffel bag is as good for weekend getaways as it is for your daily trip to the gym. The zippered pockets keep things neatly organized while the adjustable shoulder strap makes for comfortable carrying. The duffel also features a water-resistant base to protect everything inside as well as an exterior pocket that lets you quickly grab small items like your phone and wallet. It comes in 29 color combinations, like classic black and white or shades of violet and lavender. The bag also has a lifetime warranty, should you need to replace it.

This weekender bag has racked up nearly 7,000 five-star ratings from Amazon shoppers who like that the bag is “spacious without being too big” and “very durable.” Many say their Adidas duffel holds up well with frequent use, with one reviewer writing that they just bought their second after owning the first for over 10 years.

Herschel Novel Duffel Bag, $57 (Save 43%)

Amazon

Herschel is a popular luggage brand known for its high-quality duffels — and the Novel bag is no exception. Made from a soft recycled material that has sturdy leather straps, the bag is both fashionable and functional. What really sets the Herschel duffel apart is the shoe compartment that conveniently keeps shoes separate from toiletries and clothes. It comes in 15 colors and prints, including deep navy, ash rose, and vintage floral.

More than 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the Herschel duffel bag a five-star rating. Reviewers express how roomy the bag is, with many writing that it “fits a lot.” One reviewer said: “I felt like I could keep stuffing things in it forever,” while another shopper added: ”I get compliments all the time.”

Keep scrolling to check out more deals on best-selling weekender bags at Amazon.

Dimayar Foldable Duffel Bag, $19

Amazon

Modoker Convertible Garment Bag with Toiletry Bag, $62

Amazon

Bago Large Duffel Bag, $29 with Coupon

Amazon

Seyfocnia Weekender Overnight Bag, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon

Ibfun Weekender Bag, $44 with Coupon

Amazon

MyMealivos Canvas Weekender Bag, $36 (Save 20%)

Amazon

XinblueCo Large Travel Tote Bag, $30

Amazon

Newhey Genuine Leather Weekender Bag, $40 with Coupon

Amazon

Do you love a good deal? Sign up for PEOPLE's Shopping newsletter to stay up to date on the latest sales, plus celebrity fashion, home decor and more.