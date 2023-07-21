The 12 Best Deals on Best-Selling Storage Solutions at Amazon Right Now

Save up to 55 percent on top-rated space-savers

By
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Clara McMahon
Published on July 21, 2023 06:00AM EDT

Whether you're living in a small space or trying to clear clutter from a larger one, storage can be tricky. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of clever storage solutions that can whip any room into shape. 

We scoured Amazon’s list of best-selling storage and organization products to find helpful gems. The best part? So many of them are on sale — up to 55 percent off. Even better, Prime members can enjoy fast and free shipping on a ton of these finds, so you can declutter ASAP. If you’re not a member already, sign up for a 30-day free trial of Amazon Prime to access even more perks like Prime Video, Try Before You Buy, and discounted grocery deliveries.  

Keep reading to see our picks for handy storage solutions while they’re on sale — and prices start at just $10.

Amazon’s Best-Selling Storage Solution Deals

Lifewit Foldable Storage Bag 3-Pack, $14 (Save 55%)

Amazon Lifewit Clothes Storage Bag Foldable Storage Bin

Amazon

The steepest discount we found is on this three-pack of storage bags, which is great for organizing closets, using under furniture, and moving. Tons of shoppers have raved about the bags, including one reviewer who called them a “sturdy space-saver” for “extra towels and bedding.”

The bags are made from a durable fabric blend and have a secure zip closure that protects the clothes, shoes, and linens stored inside. Each bag is collapsible, so you can push excess air out before zipping them up, plus they won’t take up a ton of room when they’re not in use. For added convenience, the bags have double-sided handles and a transparent plastic panel that allows you to see the items inside. The 55 percent discount is just a bonus!

Songmics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $57 with Coupon

Amazon SONGMICS 43 Inches Folding Storage Ottoman Bench

Amazon

You’ll also find markdowns on sneaky storage, like an outdoor bench with a large compartment under its seat and a deck box for hoses, tools, and other garden essentials. There are also double discounts on this upholstered ottoman, which has a top that lifts off to reveal plenty of space to store items commonly lingering in a living room, entryway, or bedroom. Plus, the ottoman is available in four sizes and eight styles, so it can work for several different home aesthetics and setups. 

One reviewer raved, “[It] fits perfectly in my room and adds more storage for sweaters and coats when it's summer and can easily double as a bench.” Another shopper shared, “I needed something to hide a lot of the extra toys we have that cause chaos in our living room, and I couldn’t believe how much it fit without bulging.” They added, “It’s also very sturdy, especially when you have it filled.”

Kick clutter to the curb with these best-selling storage solutions at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some other helpful home finds that are on sale right now. 

Holikme Wall-Mounted Broom and Mop Holder, $10 (Save 41%)

Amazon Holikme Mop Broom Holder Wall Mount

Amazon

Heyhouse Hanging Closet Organizers 6-Pack, $14 (Save 30%)

Amazon HEYHOUSE Closet Organizers and Storage

Amazon

Kitsure Shoe Rack, $40 (Save 20%)

Amazon Kitsure Shoe Rack

Amazon

East Oak Deck Box, $49 (Save 29%)

Amazon EAST OAK Deck Box

Amazon

Homidec Cube Storage Organizer Shelf, $26 (Save 35%)

Amazon HOMIDEC Bathroom Organizer

Amazon

Keter Solana Outdoor Storage Bench, $172 (Save 14%)

Amazon Keter Solana 70 Gallon Storage Bench

Amazon

Youdenova Hanging Closet Shelf, $15 (Save 21%)

Amazon YOUDENOVA Hanging Closet Organizers

Amazon

Ctsnslh Basket Drawer 4-Pack, $34 with Coupon

Amazon CTSNSLH 4 Pack Folding Closet Organizer

Amazon

Cosy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, $20 (Save 33%) 

Amazon Cozy Essential Space Saver Vacuum Storage Bags 20-Pack

Amazon

Akro-Mils Hardware and Craft Cabinet, $34 (Save 9%)

Amazon Akro-Mils 10126, 26 Drawer Plastic Parts Storage Hardware and Craft Cabinet

Amazon

