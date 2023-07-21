Lifestyle Home The 12 Best Deals on Best-Selling Storage Solutions at Amazon Right Now Save up to 55 percent on top-rated space-savers By Clara McMahon Clara McMahon Clara is an Amazon News and Deals Writer for People, where she covers all sorts of steals and deals for different product categories, including home, fashion, and beauty. People Editorial Guidelines Published on July 21, 2023 06:00AM EDT We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. Photo: People / Tyler Roeland Whether you're living in a small space or trying to clear clutter from a larger one, storage can be tricky. Luckily, Amazon is chock-full of clever storage solutions that can whip any room into shape. We scoured Amazon’s list of best-selling storage and organization products to find helpful gems. The best part? So many of them are on sale — up to 55 percent off. Amazon’s Best-Selling Storage Solution Deals Best Deal: Lifewit Foldable Storage Bag 3-Pack, $13.99 (orig. $31.99) Under $15: Holikme Wall-Mounted Broom and Mop Holder, $9.99 (orig. $16.95) Heyhouse Hanging Closet Organizers 6-Pack, $13.99 (orig. $19.99) Songmics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $56.69 with coupon (orig. $69.99) Kitsure Shoe Rack, $39.99 (orig. $49.99) East Oak Deck Box, $49.89 (orig. $69.99) Homidec Cube Storage Organizer Shelf, $25.99 (orig. $39.99) Keter Solana Outdoor Storage Bench, $172.41 (orig. $199.99) Youdenova Hanging Closet Shelf, $14.98 (orig. $18.99) Ctsnslh Basket Drawer 4-Pack, $33.99 with coupon (orig. $53.99) Cosy Essential Vacuum Storage Bags 20-Pack, $19.99 (orig. $29.99) Akro-Mils Hardware and Craft Cabinet, $33.67 (orig. $37) This Dish Rack That 'Holds More Than You Think' Is Climbing the Charts at Amazon — and It's Only $24 Lifewit Foldable Storage Bag 3-Pack, $14 (Save 55%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $32 $14 The steepest discount we found is on this three-pack of storage bags, which is great for organizing closets, using under furniture, and moving. Tons of shoppers have raved about the bags, including one reviewer who called them a “sturdy space-saver” for “extra towels and bedding.” The bags are made from a durable fabric blend and have a secure zip closure that protects the clothes, shoes, and linens stored inside. Each bag is collapsible, so you can push excess air out before zipping them up, plus they won’t take up a ton of room when they’re not in use. For added convenience, the bags have double-sided handles and a transparent plastic panel that allows you to see the items inside. The 55 percent discount is just a bonus! Songmics Upholstered Storage Ottoman, $57 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $57 You’ll also find markdowns on sneaky storage, like an outdoor bench with a large compartment under its seat and a deck box for hoses, tools, and other garden essentials. There are also double discounts on this upholstered ottoman, which has a top that lifts off to reveal plenty of space to store items commonly lingering in a living room, entryway, or bedroom. Plus, the ottoman is available in four sizes and eight styles, so it can work for several different home aesthetics and setups. The Best Summer Outdoor Gear of 2023, Tested and Reviewed One reviewer raved, “[It] fits perfectly in my room and adds more storage for sweaters and coats when it's summer and can easily double as a bench.” Another shopper shared, “I needed something to hide a lot of the extra toys we have that cause chaos in our living room, and I couldn’t believe how much it fit without bulging.” They added, “It’s also very sturdy, especially when you have it filled.” Kick clutter to the curb with these best-selling storage solutions at Amazon. Keep scrolling to see some other helpful home finds that are on sale right now. Holikme Wall-Mounted Broom and Mop Holder, $10 (Save 41%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $17 $10 Heyhouse Hanging Closet Organizers 6-Pack, $14 (Save 30%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $20 $14 Kitsure Shoe Rack, $40 (Save 20%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $50 $40 East Oak Deck Box, $49 (Save 29%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $70 $49 Homidec Cube Storage Organizer Shelf, $26 (Save 35%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $40 $26 Keter Solana Outdoor Storage Bench, $172 (Save 14%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $200 $172 Youdenova Hanging Closet Shelf, $15 (Save 21%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $19 $15 Ctsnslh Basket Drawer 4-Pack, $34 with Coupon Amazon Buy on Amazon $54 $34 Cosy Essential 20-Pack Vacuum Storage Bags, $20 (Save 33%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $30 $20 Akro-Mils Hardware and Craft Cabinet, $34 (Save 9%) Amazon Buy on Amazon $37 $34 