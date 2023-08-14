7 of Amazon's Best-Selling Robot Vacuums Are on Sale for Up to 80% Off Right Now

If you’re reading this, then your current vacuum is probably due for a much-needed upgrade. With that said, Amazon is home to thousands of vacuums to make chore time even easier. And right now, a bunch of robot vacuums from the site’s best-sellers list are on sale — up to 80 percent off.

We’ve rounded up some of the best top-rated robot vacuum deals to help clean those common household messes whether that’s leftover crumbs, debris, or dust. Keep scrolling to see our favorites.

Robot Vacuums on Sale at Amazon

Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $90 (Save $260)

Amazon

Whether your dog has shed all over the carpet or your kiddo dropped some Cheerios on the floor, the Okp Life K2 Robot Vacuum Cleaner can get the job done in minutes. With a suction power of up to 1,800 pascals, this robot vacuum seamlessly cleans up messes on both hard floors and carpets.

You can choose between four modes (auto clean, spot clean, edge clean, and manual clean) and control the vacuum through an app or with voice commands via Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, it can run for up to 100 minutes on a full charge before self-docking itself to recharge.

One shopper called the Okp Life robot vacuum a “great little machine,” and added, “I'm pleasantly surprised at how good this baby works. It hugs corners and walls, [and] gets a lot of dirt and hair up off the floor.”



Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $146 (Save 80%)

Amazon

If you’re looking to get the best of both worlds, then the Zcwa Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo is the way to go. It comes with 1,400 pascals of suction power and a 230-milliliter water tank with two flow levels for mopping. The high-tech robot vacuum also has infrared sensors to detect obstacles and prevent falls, so it won’t bump into anything while it’s cleaning.

Still not convinced? Reviewers love how effective it is and its savvy features. One shopper simply said: “It does a very good job of cleaning the floor and is surprisingly quiet. I love that you can connect it through a mobile app, so that you can change the settings and command the vacuum even from a different room!”



Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum, $110 (Save $290)

Amazon

With over 4,000 five-star ratings, it’s safe to say that the Lefant M210 Robot Vacuum is a solid choice for your next cleaning device. The brushless suction picks up dirt, debris, and hair without snagging or getting tangled and its small height makes it ideal for cleaning under furniture whether that’s a nightstand, bed, or sofa.

The robot vacuum can cater to voice commands as it’s compatible with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant or be controlled on your phone. Plus, you can set up a cleaning schedule and choose from one of four modes — auto, spot, zig-zag, and edge.

One reviewer, who said it is “better than the Roomba,” wrote: “This guy cleans great and is better at navigating without getting stuck.” Another shopper added: “[It] works incredibly on our wood floors and area rugs. Maine Coon cat and cat hair approved!”

There are tons of other customer-loved robot vacuums on sale at Amazon. Keep on scrolling for more discounted models.



iRobot Roomba i4 EVO Robot Vacuum, $210 (Save 42%)

Amazon

Shark Ion Robot Vacuum, $150 (Save $80)

Amazon

Mamnv Robot Vacuum and Mop Combo, $140 (Save 65%)

Amazon

Ilife V3S Pro Robot Vacuum Cleaner, $120 (Save $40)

Amazon

