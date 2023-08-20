Amazon's Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting Adds 'Ambiance' to Porches and Patios for as Little as as $18

Get lit this fall with motion-activated bulbs and string lights

By
Amy Schulman
At PEOPLE, Amy covers all the most enticing home and kitchen deals from Amazon, showcasing the likes of robot vacuums, nonstick skillets, cozy bed sheets, discounted furniture, and more.
Published on August 20, 2023 06:00AM EDT

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services.

Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Statues Turtle with Succulent 7 LED Lights Tout
Photo:

Amazon

With cooler nights on the horizon, it may finally be time to enjoy lounging on your patio furniture without absolutely roasting. And what better way to spend time out there than decorating your outdoor space with sparkly outdoor lighting? 

Right now, you can head straight to Amazon to scoop up all the best-selling outdoor lighting, which you can find all in one handy place. The section is filled with a mix of string lights, motion-activated lights, and even statues decked out with colorful hues. Prices start at just $18, and many options are seriously discounted right now, allowing you to save up to 44 percent.

Keep reading to check out all the best-selling outdoor lighting at Amazon.  

Best-Selling Outdoor Lighting at Amazon

Tonulax Solar Garden Lights, $19 with Coupon

TONULAX Solar Garden Lights

Amazon

These adorable lights can be placed directly in the dirt amongst plants and flowers. The solar lights sway in the breeze thanks to the soft and flexible wires — as if fireflies were buzzing nearby. They don’t require cables or plugs; all you have to do is plant them and flip on the switch to enjoy the light. Plus, you don’t have to worry about inclement or hot weather, since they’re waterproof and heat-resistant. 

The lights have picked up nearly 4,000 perfect ratings from shoppers. Many shoppers say they “bring a smile to my face at night” and add that they’re a “great garden addition.” Another user wrote, “Looking outside after dark, there’s a bouquet of cute little lights on my patio.”  

Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Turtle Statue, $23 with Coupon 

Amazon Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Statues Turtle with Succulent and 7 LED Lights

Amazon

Add some fun to your garden or porch with this cute turtle that lights up. Its small size means you can place it just about anywhere, like a balcony, patio, or yard. The statue doesn’t require any maintenance — it will charge in the sunlight during the day and automatically light up at night. The LED lights are encased in flowers made from resin and hand-painted in bright colors. Plus, it’s waterproof, so you can leave it outside without worry.   

Over 5,000 Amazon shoppers have given the turtle statue a five-star rating, with users saying it makes a “really cute gift” and the lights are brighter than they expected. Another shopper shared: “I got it for my mom for her birthday, and she loved it.”

Solpex Solar Deck Lights, $26 with Coupon

SOLPEX Solar Deck Lights Outdoor 16 Pack

Amazon

These solar lights can be added just about anywhere. Place them on patio fencers, underneath outdoor steps, and across balconies to illuminate a walking path or simply add some more light to your outdoor space. The lights don’t have a switch; instead, they’ll charge in the sunlight during the day and automatically turn on at dusk. Thankfully, you won’t have to worry about the weather, as the lights are waterproof and designed to withstand wind and snow.

The solar deck lights have earned more than 7,000 perfect ratings, with users saying they “create the perfect outdoor ambience” and calling them “mighty little lights” in their reviews. Another shopper appreciated that they’re “so much easier” to install compared to “string lights that constantly are breaking.”

Keep reading to check out more best-selling lights from Amazon

Ktebo Solar Firefly Garden Lights, $8 (Save $2)

Amazon KTEBO 2 Pack Solar Firefly Garden Lights Decor, Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

Gigalumi Solar Outdoor Lights, $26 with Coupon

Amazon GIGALUMI Solar Outdoor Lights,12 Pack LED Solar Lights Outdoor Waterproof, Solar Walkway Lights

Amazon

Eyrosa Solar Outdoor Lights, $18 (Save $12)

Amazon Eyrosa Solar Outdoor Lights, 10 Pack Waterproof Stainless Steel Solar Stake Lights

Amazon

Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights, $30 with Coupon

Kurifier Solar Outdoor Lights

Amazon

Peasur Solar Motion Lights, $34 (Save $12)

Amazon Peasur 8Pack Solar Outdoor Lights [140 LED /500 Lumen], Solar Motion Lights

Amazon

Urago Outdoor Pathway Garden Lights, $28 with Coupon 

Amazon URAGO Super Bright Solar Lights

Amazon

Nupostai Bright Solar Pathway Lights, $42 with Coupon

Bright Solar Pathway Lights 6 Pack

Amazon

