All of These Customer-Favorite Handheld Vacuums Are Under $50 at Amazon Right Now

Save on best-sellers from Bissell, Black+Decker, and more brands

Published on July 23, 2023 07:30AM EDT

Car Vacuums
Photo:

People / Jaclyn Mastropasqua

Whether you’re hauling out a bulky upright vacuum or a clunky dustpan and brush to clean small messes, consider investing in a handheld vacuum cleaner. 

Not sure where to start? There are plenty of customer-favorite handheld vacuums available at Amazon. If you’re on a budget, we rounded up a handful of best-selling handheld vacuums under $50. Even better, some of the cordless cleaning devices are on sale (up to 57 percent off!) right now.

Keep reading to check out affordable top-selling handheld vacuums from Bissell, Black+Decker, and other popular brands at Amazon. 

Best Handheld Vacuums Under-$50 at Amazon 

Iminso Handheld Vacuum, $44 (Save $59)

Amazon Prime Day IMINSO Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum

Amazon

The best deal we spotted is on the Iminso Handheld Vacuum. Normally, the cleaning gadget costs $103, but it’s marked down to $44 right now. Equipped with two suction modes, the compact vacuum readily cleans everything from dust along baseboards to crumbs between seat cushions for up to 30 minutes on a full charge. It even has LED lights to illuminate dark areas. 

More than 3,800 customers have given the vacuum a five-star rating, and have called it “lightweight” and “powerful” in their glowing reviews. One shopper wrote: “This vacuum has become an essential part of our household. I use it every day.” And another customer shared, “It picks up everything around the house: bits of dust, furballs, puppy's kibble that escapes the bowl, food crumbs, and even spiders!”

Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Handheld Vacuum, $25 (Save $5)

Amazon PD BLACK+DECKER dustbuster QuickClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Customers also love the Black+Decker Dustbuster QuickClean Handheld Vacuum that’s currently on sale for $25. The 1.4-pound vacuum, which has racked up nearly 18,000 perfect ratings, has strong suction and a built-in crevice tool that works to readily tackle tight areas around the house or in the car. Plus, it has a clear dirt bowl, so you can see when it needs to be emptied. 

Shoppers have left rave reviews for the vacuum, with one writing, “I’ve had it for over a year now and it still works like it’s brand new,” They also added, “The battery life is great and the power is phenomenal.”

Lipuws Mini Handheld Vacuum, $28 

Amazon LIPUWS Mini Protable Car Vacuum Cordless,

Amazon

To tackle crumbs, pet hair, dirt, and dust in tight spaces like car cup holders and kitchen drawers, consider scooping up the Lipuws Mini Handheld Vacuum. The compact vacuum weighs just one pound, making it easy to hold. It comes with a washable HEPA filter, a crevice nozzle, and a brush nozzle to clean dust off carpets and upholstery. One shopper, who gave it a five-star rating, shared, “This has a very strong suction for such a small vacuum.”

Below, check out more best-selling handheld vacuums under $50 at Amazon. The deals won’t last forever, so be sure to head to check out to score savings. 

VacLife Handheld Vacuum, $45 (Save $5)

Amazon VacLife Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Black+Decker Dustbuster Flexi Handheld Vacuum, $43 (Save $7)

Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

Blestan Handheld Vacuum, $40 (Save $10)

Amazon Blestan Handheld Vacuum Cordless Car Vacuum

Amazon

Bissell AeroSlim Lithium Ion Handheld Vacuum, $41

Bissell AeroSlim Hand Vacuum

Amazon

Sakold Mini Handheld Vacuum, $40

Amazon SAKOLD Handheld Vacuum Mini Portable Rechargeable Car Vacuum

Amazon

Black+Decker Dustbuster AdvancedClean Handheld Vacuum, $30 (orig. $40)

Amazon BLACK+DECKER dustbuster AdvancedClean Cordless Handheld Vacuum

Amazon

