Amazon’s Best-Selling Outdoor Decor for Fall Will Transform Porches and Patios — and It's Up to 61% Off Right Now

Prices start at $7 for Halloween decorations, hummingbird feeders, and flameless candles

By
Amy Schulman
Amy Schulman is a Shopping Editor and Strategist for PEOPLE with over seven years of experience in the digital media industry.
Published on September 6, 2023 06:30AM EDT

Whether you’re excited about drinking pumpkin spice lattes and curling up under a cozy blanket or devastated to say adieu to summer swimsuits, fall is right around the corner. 

To celebrate, we’ve plucked out some of the best-selling fall outdoor decor from Amazon that’s sure to transform your porch, patio, and balcony into a space with plenty of seasonal ambiance. Right now, Amazon’s Best Sellers section is packed with must-have decor, like flameless candles, bird feeders, solar lights, and Halloween decorations — and prices are as little as $7. That’s right: Shoppers can score tons of outdoor pieces for up to 61 percent off. 

Keep reading to check out all the best-selling outdoor decor at Amazon.    

Best-Selling Outdoor Decor at Amazon

Homemory Flickering Flameless Candles, $7 (Save 59%)

Amazon Homemory 12Pcs Flickering Flameless Candle

Amazon

These flameless candles are a surefire way to light up the patio and porch, without relying on lighting a match. The candles offer a warm, flickering glow that will transform any space into one that’s super cozy. The set comes with 12 lights, all of which offer up to 200 hours of battery life. The best part? They can be placed anywhere, from tables to the porch floor, without having to worry about someone accidentally knocking them over.

Over 40,000 Amazon shoppers have given the flameless candles a five-star rating, with users noting they offer “great mood lighting” and the “perfect flicker.” Another reviewer added: “As soon as I got them, I put one inside the pumpkin and I haven't turned it off once.” 

Ocato Halloween Spider Web, $18 (Save 10%)

Amazon OCATO 200" Halloween Spider Web + 59" Giant Spider Decorations Fake Spider with Triangular Huge Spider Web

Amazon

On the hunt for Halloween decorations? Opt for this massive fake spider web that will make a statement. The best-selling web comes with a 59-inch spider designed with scary red eyes and a hairy body; it can be placed directly on the web to finish off the scene. The web can be used over and over and placed either indoors or outside. 

The decoration has picked up over 2,400 perfect ratings, with shoppers saying it’s “so easy to put up” and adding that it “stood up well to the weather.” Another reviewer wrote: “It was the perfect addition to our outdoor setup.” 

Mademax Solar Bird Bath, $14 

Amazon Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 6 Nozzle

Amazon

Bring all the birds to the backyard with this solar-powered bird bath. The device needs just three seconds to charge in direct sun to function, and it comes with six different nozzles, allowing you to customize the water spraying to your liking. Plus, it’s super easy to use: Just add water, place it in direct sunlight, and it’ll begin to operate. 

Over 7,000 Amazon shoppers have given the bird bath a five-star rating. Users say that it “makes the perfect bird bath,” with one saying, “This small but mighty solar shower will definitely delight you as well as your winged friends.” 

Keep reading to check out more of Amazon’s best-selling outdoor decor, then make sure to check out quickly since there’s no guarantee how long these deals will last. 

Tns Outdoor Embroidered American Flag, $10 (Save $3)

Amazon TNS 3x5 FT Outdoor Embroidered American Flag

Amazon

Erligpowht Flameless Candles with Magic Wand Remote, $27 with Coupon 

Amazon Erligpowht Flameless Candles with Magic Wand Remote for Halloween Decor, 6.6" Floating Candles Battery Operated Hanging Window Candles

Amazon

Aootek New Solar Lights, $26 with Coupon

Aootek New Solar Lights 120 LEDs with Lights Refle

Amazon

Nourison Essentials Indoor/Outdoor Rug, $133 (Save 54%)

Amazon Nourison Essentials Indoor/Outdoor Ivory Beige 9' x 12' Area Rug

Amazon

Sewanta Hummingbird Feeder, $23 

Amazon SEWANTA Hummingbird Feeder 10 oz [Set of 2] Plastic Hummingbird Feeders for Outdoors, with Built-in Ant Guard

Amazon

IkeeRuic Solar Torch Lights, $32 with Coupon

Amazon IkeeRuic Solar Lights for Outside, Solar Torch Light with Flickering Flame

Amazon

Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Turtle Sculpture with LED Lights, $22 (Save 45%)

Amazon Nacome Solar Garden Outdoor Statues Turtle with Succulent and 7 LED Lights

Amazon

Seiiruue Firefly Halloween Solar Lights, $20 with Coupon 

Amazon Seiiruue Outdoor Halloween Decorations, 6Pack Firefly Halloween Solar Lights for Halloween Decor

Amazon

