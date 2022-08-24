We all know the importance of layering up your skin with SPF, but you can’t deny how good a bronzy summer glow can look and feel. With the plethora of self-tanning products out there, you can safely warm up your complexion and body without setting foot outdoors.

It’s easy to fall into the expensive trap of spray tans (or the harmful effects of tanning beds) when trying to achieve that Kardashian-level faux glow, which is why we’re all about finding a more convenient way to safely tan. One of the easiest ways to do so are through tanning drops which you can add to your favorite moisturizer or serum to develop a warm hue over the span of a few hours to leave your skin feeling nourished and looking bronzed. The true beauty of these drops are how customizable they are, as you can craft your perfect shade by controlling how few or how many drops you dispense. This prevents you from accidentally going too deep and being stuck having to exfoliate off the excess.

“Making sure you find the perfect self-tanner that matches your skin tone and undertones is crucial in making sure your tan appears natural,” explains celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who glams the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rosalía, to name a few. Oftentimes many self-tanning drops will react to the pH of your skin, crafting a shade that compliments your natural tone chemically, in addition to the amount of drops you add. Typically, a few drops will create a light tan while more will deepen the shade, as the moisturizer acts as a diluting agent and a customizable formula all in one. Added too many drops? Simply dilute with more lotion. The opposite goes for a crafting a deeper shade,.

After talking to celebrity makeup artists, tanning experts, as well as conducting our own research, these are the 10 self-tanning drops that will give you a year-round glow.

