Shopping These Are the Self-Tanning Drops You Need for a Year-Long Sunless Glow You don’t need Ibiza to get a beach bronze By Alyssa Brascia Alyssa Brascia Instagram Website Alyssa Brascia is a commerce writer PEOPLE, covering beauty, fashion, home and lifestyle products. She has previously written commerce content for Dotdash Meredith brands such as InStyle, Shape, Southern Living and more during her time as the E-Commerce Editorial Apprentice while she was an undergraduate fashion student at Iowa State University. Her passions include fashion and beauty writing as well as makeup artistry and styling. You can find her on Instagram to follow along on her creative journey. People Editorial Guidelines Updated on August 24, 2022 01:41 PM Share Tweet Pin Email We independently research, test, review, and recommend the best products—learn more about our process. If you buy something through our links, we may earn a commission. Getty Images We all know the importance of layering up your skin with SPF, but you can’t deny how good a bronzy summer glow can look and feel. With the plethora of self-tanning products out there, you can safely warm up your complexion and body without setting foot outdoors. It’s easy to fall into the expensive trap of spray tans (or the harmful effects of tanning beds) when trying to achieve that Kardashian-level faux glow, which is why we’re all about finding a more convenient way to safely tan. One of the easiest ways to do so are through tanning drops which you can add to your favorite moisturizer or serum to develop a warm hue over the span of a few hours to leave your skin feeling nourished and looking bronzed. The true beauty of these drops are how customizable they are, as you can craft your perfect shade by controlling how few or how many drops you dispense. This prevents you from accidentally going too deep and being stuck having to exfoliate off the excess. “Making sure you find the perfect self-tanner that matches your skin tone and undertones is crucial in making sure your tan appears natural,” explains celebrity makeup artist Ariel Tejada, who glams the likes of Kim Kardashian, Kylie Jenner and Rosalía, to name a few. Oftentimes many self-tanning drops will react to the pH of your skin, crafting a shade that compliments your natural tone chemically, in addition to the amount of drops you add. Typically, a few drops will create a light tan while more will deepen the shade, as the moisturizer acts as a diluting agent and a customizable formula all in one. Added too many drops? Simply dilute with more lotion. The opposite goes for a crafting a deeper shade,. After talking to celebrity makeup artists, tanning experts, as well as conducting our own research, these are the 10 self-tanning drops that will give you a year-round glow. Our Top Picks Best Overall: St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops at Ulta Jump to Review Best Drugstore: SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Face and Body Serum at Target Jump to Review Best Splurge: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops at Sephora Jump to Review Best Tone-Evening: Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Sensitive Skin: St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Tan Boosting Facial Serum at Ulta Jump to Review Best Wash-Away: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops at Amazon Jump to Review Best Skin Care: Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops at Amazon Jump to Review Best for Dry Skin: James Read H2O Tan Drops Body at Dermstore Jump to Review Best Regenerative: Tanologist Face + Body Drops at Amazon Jump to Review Best Soothing: Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face at Ulta Jump to Review Best Overall: St. Tropez Luxe Tan Tonic Glow Drops St. Tropez View On Ulta View On Sephora Who It's Good For Someone who wants to shop for one product that can tan both the face and the body (and is vetted by professionals). Who It's Not Good For We can’t think of anyone who wouldn’t adore these drops. St. Tropez is well known for its tanning mousse, but the Tan Tonic Glow Drops stole the show when it came to our experts and editors. “When I want to add the appearance of [a] natural looking sun tan to my legs or arms I add a few drops of the St. Tropez tanning drops to my favorite body oil or lotion,” shares celebrity makeup artist Kindra Mann, who’s worked with stars such as Renée Zellweger and Glen Powell. PEOPLE’s director of commerce, Lindsey Metrus, also fell in love with the glow-from-within results that these drops created: “After trying these drops on my face, I was somehow still tan days later, even after showering and washing my face multiple times. I love them,” she praises, attesting to the product’s longevity. What separates these drops from the crowd is the inclusion of niacinamide and dual molecular weight hyaluronic acid, which pull their weight to even the skin tone, smooth over fine lines and give the skin a more youthful glow. This formula is also pumped with vitamin E and echinacea, two supplements that soothe the skin and provide topical care. It’s recommended that you add self-tanning drops to your daily moisturizer, but these drops are customizable enough where you can use a drop or two alone on the skin (and add more to deepen the shade – just add moisturizer to dilute the tone). Most self-tanning products require you to wash off the product after a certain amount of hours, but there’s no need for that with the Tan Tonic Glow Drops. Your tan will develop on its own over four to eight hours and can be used as is – no fuss, all glow. As a product that personalizes your bronze, nourishes your skin as your tan develops and works for the face and body, we can see why so many pros choose these drops as their favorite. Size: 1.01 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Niacinamide, vitamin E, echinacea, dual molecular weight hyaluronic acid | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 1-6 drops Best Drugstore: SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop Face and Body Serum Amazon View On Target View On CVS View On Walgreens Who it’s Good For The tan enthusiast who wants a quality bronze at a terrific value. Who it’s Not Good For Someone who only wants to add a few drops for a deep shade, as you need 11-15 for the deepest bronze. Nobody knows a faux bronze better than Tejada. When asked which self-tanning drops he recommends, the MUA shared that the SOL by Jergens Deeper By The Drop are a favorite. “They work with your skin to create a tan that is custom and perfectly suited to your unique skin tone so it always looks natural,” he explains. This serum is formulated for both the face and the body, so you can safely mix a few drops in with your moisturizer and slather from head to toe without worry of breakouts. This makeup artist to the stars loves a good contour, so it’s no surprise that Tejada uses these drops to add depth to the skin without a stitch of makeup. “I love to tan-tour with Deeper By The Drop — I mix a few drops of the tanning serum in my moisturizer, and I apply on the places that I want to have contoured (i.e. nose, cheeks, jaw, etc.),” the MUA explains. “It’s easily seamless and offers a natural, long-lasting (during the day) look.” Kardashian glam team-approved tanning drops at a drugstore price? Sign us up. Size: 1 fluid ounce | Key ingredients: Coconut water, winter cherry extract, acai palm fruit extract | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 3-15 drops Best Splurge: Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops Ulta View On Sephora View On Revolve Who it’s Good For Someone who is looking for a non-comedogenic self-tanner that doubles as skincare. Who it’s Not Good For A tan enthusiast who wants to be bronzed without spending the big bucks. What’s better than a non-comedogenic product that sinks seamlessly into the skin and delivers a year-round tan? The Tan-Luxe The Face Illuminating Self-Tan Drops are specifically formulated for use on the face, meaning that this serum is not only guaranteed to develop a rich tan but also hydrate and even the skin. These drops are packed with nourishing and regenerative properties thanks to the inclusion of antioxidant-rich raspberry seed oil and vitamin E with the soothing addition of aloe vera. You can craft a customizable tan (based on how many drops you add to your face oil or moisturizer) that also doubles as a skincare product thanks to the hydrating nutrients infused into this serum. And fear not for your skin type — no streaks or settling present here thanks to its ability to work seamlessly with normal, oily, dry, combination and sensitive skin. Along with “The Face” are the drops made for “The Body,” a serum just as hydrating but differentiated by the addition of Tan-Luxe’s Cellutone Complex. This serum aims to tighten the look of your skin and miraculously minimize the appearance of cellulite — a characteristic that almost everyone has, but can be masked if it helps you feel more confident. Between The Face and The Body drops, Tan-Luxe has an unbeatable quality that’s worth the splurge. Size: 1.01 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Raspberry seed oil, aloe vera and vitamin E | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 2-12 drops Best Tone-Evening: Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops 5 Byrdie/Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora Who it’s Good For Someone who has fair or cool skin tones and wants to glow without their tan looking too harsh. Who it’s Not Good For We truly feel that these drops are good for everyone. The ever-famous Isle of Paradise Self Tanning Glow Drops took TikTok by storm for a reason — their versatile tone-evening (and deepening) formula being why these drops have become a staple in tanners’ arsenals. The glorious (and totally non-orange) glow that these drops provide has been known to even the skin tone and prevent blotchiness while still giving you that golden look we all strive for. PEOPLE's senior vice president of Commerce, Dwyer Frame, recommends these nourishing drops to anyone who struggles with finding a shade that adds a bit of life to lighter skin. “I'm fair and self tanners can look harsh on me,” she shares, expressing her approval of the Glow Drops. “The fair version here works well for me and I use about two to four drops per body part. The color lasts a long time, even after swimming in the pool or ocean!” Frame raves about how effortless it is to use these drops, especially if you’re a beginner. “The application couldn't be easier with this product. I put a few drops in my moisturizer and I am left with a streak-free, sun-kissed glow,” she says. Getting a natural-looking glow has officially never been smoother! Size: 1.01 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Glycerin, avocado oil, chia seeds | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 2-12 drops Best for Sensitive Skin: St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Tan Boosting Facial Serum Ulta View On Ulta Who it’s Good For Someone who has skin that is easily irritated by new products, yet still wants to achieve a sunless tan. Who it’s Not Good For Someone needing a wider shade range. For those with sensitive skin, it can be extremely worrisome to try out a new skin product. However, there’s no need to fret about this when it comes to the St. Moriz Advanced Pro Formula Tan Boosting Facial Serum, a tanning drop bottle recommended by celebrity makeup artist to Reese Witherspoon and Kelsea Ballerini, Tarryn Feldman. “The formula is very gentle, so it’s a great pick if you have sensitive or acne-prone skin,” Feldman says. The serum is fragrance free and non-abrasive, leaving the formula absent of common skincare irritants like unnecessary scented oils. “It’s super easy to use [and] so great for beginners as well. It also doesn’t transfer so I don’t have to worry about it getting everywhere,” she adds. This non-transferable serum is the perfect place to start for those who are just starting to get into the self-tanning scene thanks to its streak-free formula. The physical drops are also tintless, so they won’t get onto your sheets or pillow if you like to apply them before going to bed. Not only is this a surefire way to gain a glow with breakout-prone skin, but it’s ideal for someone who’s just dipping their toes into the waters of self-tanning. Size: 0.5 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Citric acid, aloe vera leaf extract, glycerin | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 3-6 drops Best Wash-Away: Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Sephora Who it’s Good For The non-committal tanner who prefers a short-term bronze. Who it’s Not Good For Someone who is looking for a gradual, developing tan that lasts multiple days. You may know Drunk Elephant for its celebrity-loved skincare products, but did you know that they also make temporary tanning drops? The D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops are designed to be applied for an instantaneous glow and be washed away at the end of the day. This cocoa extract-heavy concoction is made to craft a shade that is unique to you with a pH-reactive formula that also nurtures the skin barrier while protecting your skin from environmental pollutants. With its skin-loving blend of platinum peptides for plumping, chronocyclin for antioxidant-level nourishment, and the aforementioned coca extract, these drops are engineered to not only instantaneously bronze, but improve the feel of your skin as well. To use, all you need to do is shake the bottle well and add a few drops to your face cream, oil, serum, foundation — whichever you prefer. These dark, gold-tinted drops will melt into the skin to create a buttery glow that serves as a great base for your makeup when you need that extra touch of (faux) sun. If you’ve found yourself indoors more than you’d like to or simply wish you could achieve a vacation glow (without the plane tickets and price tag), then these wash-away drops could be the perfect contender for you. Size: 1 fluid ounce | Key ingredients: Cocoa extract, platinum peptides, chronocyclin | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 1 drop/pump Best Skin Care: Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops Amazon View On Amazon View On Ulta View On Bondisands.com Who it’s Good For The person who wants an enriching facial serum and tanning product all rolled up into one. Who it’s Not Good For Someone who doesn’t want to let the product sit for six hours before applying makeup or skincare. If you’re a skincare fanatic and want a tanning product that can do it all, then you're going to fall in love with Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops. This colorless and fragrance-free formula is designed to steer clear of skin irritants and blend seamlessly with your moisturizer for customizable and gentle results. The serum is fortified with hyaluronic acid for supple skin, vitamin C for brightening, and vitamin E for soothing — a mixture when combined with the bronze that develops as the hours progress is game changing. Simply add 4-12 drops to your moisturizer (depending on how deep you want your tan to be), rub into the skin in a circular motion and wait for the dazzling results. We recommend doing your typical skincare routine before adding these tanning drops into the mix, as it’s advised to not add any other products on top of the serum until six hours have passed and the tint has completely developed. After this, you can wash your hands, face, and body as usual. However, don’t forget to wash your hands right after applying the serum to your face, because nothing is less fun than accidentally-orange hands. Size: 1.35 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, vitamin E | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 4-12 drops Best for Dry Skin: James Read H2O Tan Drops Body Amazon View On Dermstore View On Revolve Who it’s Good For Self-tan lovers who have a dry complexion or mature skin. Who it’s Not Good For These drops are compatible for every skin type, so we think they're good for everyone. It can be hard to find a self-tanner that works well on dry skin, as many products will settle into dry patches and accentuate those areas rather than smooth them over. This is why the James Read H2O Tan Drops are a must-have for anyone who has a dry complexion, as these drops are meant to be infused into your moisturizer and are enriched with hydrating properties of their own to further nourish the skin. The standout ingredients that truly satiate the skin are aloe vera for soothing, hyaluronic acid for skin elasticity, castor oil for nourishment, and water for hydration. This gentle serum is ideal for those with sensitive complexions and is beneficial for everyone with acne-prone skin to mature skin thanks to its clean, paraben- and sulfate-free makeup. While some self-tanners require multiple drops to achieve a deeper shade, a little goes a long way with our pick from James Read. All you need is 1-4 drops based on the amount of lotion you have in your hand, and this will help you achieve a customizable tan on the face. Ideal not only for those of us with dry skin, but blemish-prone, mature, combination, and just about every skin type you can think of, we’d say this is a great tanner to give a try. Size: 1.01 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Aloe vera, hyaluronic acid, castor oil, water | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 1-4 drops Best Regenerative: Tanologist Face + Body Drops Ulta View On Amazon View On Ulta Who it’s Good For Someone who wants an affordable product that can be used on both the face and body. Who it’s Not Good For Someone who wants tinted drops that provide color upon application. When you break down Tanologist’s Face and Body Drops, you’ll find a rich abundance of antioxidants in the formula, which are beneficial for the skin in terms of repairs and regeneration. Key ingredients like aloe vera, pink grapefruit, goji berry, and juniper come together to create a blend that is both soothing and protective for the skin barrier while also generating new cells thanks to collagen-stimulating vitamin C. Not to mention, it imparts a realistic, non-muddy color. "In the warmer months when my body is a bit darker from sunless tanner (or because I got some sun — I'm sorry to all the dermatologists reading this!) I like to mix a few drops of this self-tanning liquid with my moisturizer,” Metrus shares. “It gives off the most natural, non-orangey bit of warmth that makes it look like I was just on a Caribbean island.” Aside from the results being delightfully deep without the fear of being orange, Metrus loved how this tan tends to linger after just one application. Tanning products for the face will often fade since the face is being washed in the morning and night and feeling the effects of makeup, so the bronzed results can be lost quite quickly. However, this was not the case with this pick from Tanologist. “It lasts longer than most facial self-tanners (which seem to wash off my skin immediately),” Metrus added. "I’m hooked.” Size: 1.0 fluid ounce | Key ingredients: Aloe vera, pink grapefruit, goji berry, juniper | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 1-12 drops Best Soothing: Clarins Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for Face Ulta View On Ulta View On Clarinsusa.com Who it’s Good For Someone who wants a non-transferable self-tanner that calms the skin as it bronzes it. Who it’s Not Good For Those who don’t want to have to reapply multiple times a week. Let’s face it: our skin is often not (if ever) perfect. We have days with breakouts, sunburns, dryness, and more because we’re human, and Clarins understands this. The Radiance-Plus Golden Glow Booster for the Face is formulated with aloe vera extract as one of its main ingredients, which is one of the leading natural ingredients to soothe and hydrate irritated skin. It’s supplemented with Clarins’ self-tan complex, which is composed of two natural plant sugars, DHA and erythrulose, which create the golden glow that comes out of this dropper. Tejada recommends finding a tanner that matches your undertones, and these oils work with the pH of your skin to customize a tan that’s just right for you. While you don’t need much of the product (just two or three drops) to achieve a healthy-looking tan, you do need to reapply the tanner about three or four times per week to keep the color up consistently. You also can treat an uneven tan (hello, tan lines) by blending in these drops atop the skin to color correct and even the skin tone. With its ultra-hydrating and soothing properties, you can’t go wrong with this pick from Clarins. Size: 0.5 fluid ounces | Key ingredients: Aloe vera extract, DHA, erythrulose | Customizable: Yes | Drops needed: 2-3 drops How to Pick the Right Self-Tanning Drops Spending a day in the sun without proper protection is all fun and games until skin damage comes into play, which is why getting your bronze out of the bottle is a safer bet (and allows you to be tan all year long). Picking the drops that are right for you can be a tough feat, but we have a few criteria to keep in mind that will help solidify your search. Undertone Being able to identify the undertone of your skin is a tough job, but an important step in narrowing down the shade of drops that is right for you. Many tanners have color correctors in their products as well, which is useful to know once you have an idea of your skin tone. “When you use a self-tan with a color corrector, purple will cancel out orange tones, green will cancel out red tones but it will also cancel out orange, yellow hues as well,” St. Tropez celebrity self tanner, Sophie Evans explains. “As soon as the tan fully develops and your first shower has taken place, you are left with a color that has been derived from your own pigmentation and body chemistry, with the idea that any color correctors will block any fake, orange-looking hues.” You can leave aggressively-orange tans in the past thanks to these tips. Ingredients As with any beauty product, the ingredients that make up the gorgeous glow you are adding to your skin will want to be taken into consideration before you make that purchase. Many brands have chosen to move towards “cleaner” beauty, which usually involves the usage of natural oils and sources of pigmentation. Oftentimes many natural (and temporary) dyes like cocoa extract and soothing agents like aloe vera are used to create a plant-derived tanning experience — two ingredients you’ll find in several of these drops. As a product that’s made to sink into the skin, you’ll want to make sure that you know what you’re absorbing. Compatibility The best way to self-tan with drops is by mixing a few in with a moisturizer, face serum, or oil. However, you’ll want to make sure that the drops you are using are not only compatible with the products that you already use, but that they work for your skin type as well. But be warned — tanning drops will not prevent sunburn, so if you choose to wear them before going out for the day, make sure you add them to your SPF for a bit of color (while blocking your skin from the actual sun). In order to avoid breakouts or dryness, be sure to look into the type of skin that each drops work best with in order to find your perfect fit. Your tan should both feel and look good, so paying attention to both compatibility with your previously owned skincare and your personal skin type is key. Frequently Asked Questions How do you use self-tanning drops? There’s no right or wrong way to use self-tanning drops, but there are some ways that are recommended by beauty experts. Most products instruct you to add a few drops of the potion to your daily moisturizer, but that’s not the only way to get a glow. “I like to add tanning drops to my face oil at night. It works great and I wake up looking like I just got back from the beach,” shares Feldman, who’s crafted bronzed looks for many celebrities in her time as a makeup artist. However, Evans advises you to take caution when it comes to certain types of moisturizers that you use in tandem with your drops. “If you choose to mix with a moisturizer, try to avoid moisturizers that are true oils as they can interfere with self-tan development,” Evans explains. And if you prefer a more direct approach, you can take another page out of Evans’ book and apply it directly to your skin for a robust tan. “I apply any eye serums/creams then I add a few drops directly onto a clean makeup brush and smooth over my face ensuring every area is covered. I even fade out at my earlobes and always apply under and over the eye area,” she shares. How do self-tanning drops work? Self-tanning drops work like any other self-tanner, but the special part about this type of product are the customizable aspects of it. Most of these drops are made to develop over the span of a few hours, but some are more immediate and wash away after a day of wear, like the Drunk Elephant D-Bronzi Anti-Pollution Sunshine Drops. “How you get an area lighter or darker is all to do with how many drops you use to cover, [as] the self-tan is in a concentrated form,” Evans explains. Depending on what the instructions detailed on your drops’ bottle indicates, you should dispense as little or as much (as the packaging recommends) into your moisturizer or serum. Then, you simply blend into your skin like your normal moisturizer, or buff out with a brush like Evans. How long do self-tanning drops last? Depending on the product, your tan should last between one and three days without needing reapplication. However, some are more long-wearing, like the Tanologist Face and Body Drops, as opposed to the Drunk Elephant wash-away drops, which are removed after a singular wash. Most drops are made to last for a day or two at least, though washing your face, removing your makeup, and sweating will all play a part in how long and how well your tan remains on the skin.As always, be sure to do a patch test before trying the product all over your body. “The only way to really tell how good a self-tan will be is to do a patch test; a good self-tan will look good on the skin from initial application,” Evans says. “I would always avoid a self-tan if it feels sticky. It should be formulated with premium ingredients that absorb effortlessly into the skin without causing any transfer.” No breakouts or reactions happening here! Take Our Word For It Alyssa Brascia is a commerce staff writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as InStyle, Shape, and Real Simple. We consulted with celebrity makeup artists, tanning experts and editors to combine the most comprehensive list of the best self-tanning drops on the market, while conducting our own research to provide the best possible recommendations.