“Self-tanner is a great way to obtain a sun-kissed glow without damaging your skin from UV exposure [and] there are many safe, healthy, and natural-looking self-tanners available,” Dr. Dendy Engelman, MD, FACMS, FAAD, a board-certified cosmetic dermatologist and Mohs surgeon tells PEOPLE. With this in mind, our PEOPLE Tested team put 43 of the most popular self-tanners to the test in order to find formulas that would truly give you that natural-looking sunny glow. And, after weeks of researching and trying the formulas out, we found that 18 are worthy of a spot in your summer rotation (and beyond!).

Taking care of the skin during the summer season means making decisions that impact the future health of your skin. And, while we love to frolic under the sun’s UV rays when the weather warms up, doing so can lead to more harm than good, causing everything from fine lines and wrinkles to dark spots to making us more vulnerable to health concerns such as melanoma. But, just because you practice sun safety by applying SPF and covering up with hats and UPF clothing doesn’t mean you have to give up your summer glow entirely — in fact, it’s quite the opposite, thanks to self-tanner.

The Typology Self-Tanning Serum with 10% DHA + Carob Pulp Extract is our top pick for the best self-tanning serum for its longevity and application process. Since it has an oily texture, it’s easy to apply directly to the skin for a deeper tan or mix it with your moisturizer if you want a more subtle glow. And, when testing it out, we found that it kept its integrity for seven days (and even once it started to fade, it still looked good). Despite having an oily texture, it absorbs quickly into the complexion and doesn’t transfer on clothing or sheets, either. While it is on the pricey side, we like the ease of application and the quality of the results with this serum.

You can use it alone or blend it into your moisturizer.

Tan-wise, the pigment is very subtle but buildable so you can customize based on your preference and skin tone. And, the wipe is large enough to cover every nook and cranny of your face for a more even and natural-looking application. Bonus: These wipes are convenient to carry and pack on trips.

The Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face is part self-tanner, part peel pad, thanks to its inclusion of AHAs and BHAs which exfoliate the complexion with one swipe. In addition to having chemical exfoliants, the wipes also feature active vitamin D to add a gorgeous glow to your complexion, too. When testing these out, we loved how easy they are to apply to the complexion and how quickly the formula dried on the skin in just one minute. The rough texture of the pad feels a little like a peel pad, which some might find irritating.

Although it did take some time for the self-tanner gel to dry on our skin, we found that this was much better than a lot of lotions we’ve tried, and loved how it gave way to a natural-looking finish.

If you prefer a self-tanner with a gel consistency, try the b.Tan Glow Your Own Way Tan Gel. This product has a thick consistency that’s easy to apply. Plus, its formula features hyaluronic acid and vitamin C for their skin-plumping benefits. While using this self-tanner, we found that the pump bottle made it easy to dispense the product, and the gel texture spread evenly across our skin without streaks or blotchiness. We also had no problems with the gel transferring to our sheets, towels, or clothes.

Tanning towelettes are an excellent, travel-friendly option for adding a sun-kissed touch on the go. We love the Tan Towel Body Tan Towelettes for their long-lasting formula and overall convenience — plus, the application process is so easy and fool-proof, even beginners can achieve an all-over even tan. These towelettes come in full-body sizes for an initial glow and half-body sizes for touch-ups, allowing you to choose which kind works best for your tanning needs. And, after the initial application, the tan can last up to seven days, which is one of the longest on our list. Albeit a little sticky at first, we found that the stickiness allowed us to see where the solution was applied for an even application. And, after a few minutes, it completely dried up, so it wasn’t an issue.

It’s a little sticky after application, though it does dry up after just a few minutes.

Whether you have sensitive skin or can’t stand the smell of self-tanner, the fragrance-free Tanologist Self Tan Mousse is worth trying. This mousse formula features hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and aloe vera for their nourishing and hydrating benefits. The self-tanning solution is designed with sensitive skin types in mind and is priced right, too. After testing this out, we were highly impressed by how easy the application process is (especially when using a tanning mitt) and how well it blends to create an even tan. We also love that it comes in four different shades — which is the largest range on this list — so you can get a more accurate tan for your skin tone. Our only complaint is that we wish this product came with a tanning mitt for easier application.

If you want a self-tan that lasts a long time, give the IL Makiage 85/66 Magic Moisturizing Sun Foam a try. This formula is designed to last for up to seven days and, even when it starts to fade, never appears blotchy so you still have an even, subtle tan up to a week (or longer). We love this foam formula because it’s easy to apply with the included velvet mitt and applicator brush, has a blendable yet "dry" texture that doesn’t transfer, and you don’t need a lot of product to achieve a gorgeous glow. The development process is also almost immediate, so it’s an effective express option that can give you a quick dose of color in a pinch. While it’s more pricey than some other options on this list, keep in mind that the cost includes applicator tools.

Whether you want to add a little glow to your complexion or don’t love a super noticeable tan, the Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop serum can help you achieve a subtle tan with just a few drops. Add it to your favorite face or body moisturizer and achieve buildable coverage that gives you that sun-kissed look without feeling too tan. In addition to subtleness, the drops don’t transfer easily so you don’t have to worry about ruining sheets or clothes — and, if you use them several days in a row, the tanning formula will stay put on your complexion for over a week. Although the self-tanning drops don’t come in different shades — which might be preferred by medium-dark skin tones — we love that you can build and add more drops for a deeper and more custom tan.

When applying self-tanner to the face, you want a formula that’s easy to apply and provides an even finish. After testing dozens of self-tanners, we found that the St. Tropez Self Tan Purity Face Mist is the best option for adding a nice glow to the complexion. This buildable self-tanning spray goes on clear, doesn’t transfer onto clothes, sheets, or towels, and is easy to achieve even coverage. It also features lots of refreshing skincare ingredients that hydrate and nourish the skin, including moisture-attracting hyaluronic acid, green mandarin water, and hibiscus extract. Since this is a buildable formula, you don’t notice a difference right away. However, with several uses, you start to build up a nice glow that looks natural.

From beginners to pros, this self-tanning mousse is a fantastic option for those looking for a formula that’s super easy to use, doesn’t take a lot of curing time, and results in a stunning glow.

The best mousse self-tanner is the Loving Tan 2 HR Express Self Tanning Mousse, which comes with an applicator mitt that makes achieving an even and natural-looking tan super easy. While testing this formula, we loved how quickly the results showed up, even on a fair-skinned tester, where sometimes sunless tanners read too orange or "fake". Although our skin looked slightly orange at first, that quickly dissipated and transformed into a deep, natural-looking tan by the two-hour mark. The product felt a bit sticky immediately after applying, but we appreciated how fast the formula dried down which helped prevent any streaks after application.

This self-tanner comes with a mitt, making it easier to achieve a more even-looking tan without having to purchase separately.

When applying this self-tanner, we found that it was easy to achieve an even and natural-looking tan if applied with the mitt, which you can purchase along with the self-tanner as a set. We even found that the more concentrated areas where we initially applied the product were easy to blend, too.

Foam formulas are some of the most user-friendly at-home self-tanners and, after testing a few, we were most impressed by the Coco & Eve Sunny Honey Bali Bronzing Foam, which has a green-gray base that is designed to keep orange tones at bay. We love this formula because it’s formulated with lots of ingredients that benefit the skin, including raw virgin coconut which nourishes the skin, and CellushapeTM, which is a lotus extract-based formula designed to firm the skin and target cellulite.

In addition to tanning the skin, the formula also doubles as skincare thanks to ingredients such as pomegranate extract, coconut water, passion fruit oil, vitamin E, and hyaluronic acid, which nourish and hydrate the skin, helping to support the skin’s overall glow factor.

The N°12 Bronzing Face Drops are our top pick for a splurge-worthy at-home tan, thanks to its easy-to-apply formula, high-quality skincare ingredients, and customizable shade factor. These self-tanning drops are designed to mix into moisturizer or apply directly to the skin, depending on how deep you want your tan. It takes only about 15 minutes to see results and you can easily build upon your glow with daily use. While face drops might not be everyone’s top pick for a tanning solution, we found that these stood out amongst their counterparts thanks to their versatility.

You can mix it with a moisturizer or apply it directly onto the skin for a deeper tan.

For a drugstore-friendly self-tanning formula, we absolutely loved the L’Oreal Sublime Bronze Self-Tanning Water Mist, which is an easy-to-use, water-based formula that sprays evenly onto the skin without any streaks. After testing it out, we noticed results within the first day and were highly impressed by how well it adhered to the skin without transferring to the hands during the application process. It also lasted for up to five days, which is slightly less than the average seven days but a long time considering we showered twice per day during the testing period. The only drawback we noted is that the spray formula may be tricky for beginners to use.

While testing this self-tanner out, we were impressed by how well it stays put on the skin and doesn’t transfer to clothing or bedding — not even white sheets. And, as a bonus, it doesn’t have that self-tanner smell either. The mousse texture is easy to apply for new and experienced self-tanners alike and, although we wish it came with a mitt to make the process even easier, you can totally get by without one (or purchase the St. Tropez Double Sided Luxe Tan Applicator Mitt ).

To achieve the best even application, we recommend giving St. Tropez Self Tan Classic Bronzing Mousse a try. This formula is lightweight with a quick-drying finish that is blendable enough to create an even application without any streaks.

We wish it came with an applicator mitt for an even better application.

The mousse dries quickly but it’s still blendable so you can an even application without streaks.

Although the formula says it’s a 30-minute express self-tanner, we found that you actually need a couple of hours before really noticing a faux glow. However, that didn’t turn us away from the self-tanner, especially since two hours is still fast compared to spray tans and other self-tanning formulas.

After testing several formulas, we found that the Isle of Paradise Express 30-Minute Mousse is the best for beginners. Since this self-tanner features a mousse texture, it’s super easy to apply and to blend during the application process with the handy reusable mitt ( sold separately ) for an even, salon-worthy glow-up. And, despite having a mousse texture, the formula also dried incredibly fast (within 30 seconds) which made the curing process a lot more comfortable and prevented streaks from occurring.

Most self-tanners take time to cure and show results — but not the Sol by Jergens No Wait Tropical Tan. This self-tanning mousse is easy to apply with an applicator mitt (which must be purchased separately) thanks to its lightweight consistency that makes blending and creating a streak-free tan a total breeze. When testing this formula out, we were impressed by how quick and easy it is to use, especially for beginners. We also loved how glowy our skin looked post-application, giving us an instant natural glow. We were also pleased that the product dried quickly and did not transfer onto our sheets or clothes. The mousse has a light, pleasant scent, but it might not be a good fit for those with skin sensitivities.

It has a light scent so it might not be a fit for those with sensitive skin.

While you do need to mix the product with a moisturizer in order to apply this self-tanning formula, we found that this made the entire process a lot easier than other types of formulas, plus it hydrates the skin and helps support a faux glow. And, once applied, you don’t have to worry about it transferring to your sheets or clothes since the drop formula doesn’t budge.

Self-tanning can feel a bit daunting, but the Bondi Sands Pure Self-Tanning Drops make it super easy to apply and get an even finish, even if you’re a beginner. After testing this formula out, we were most impressed by how quickly it worked and how easy it is to customize since it is a drop-based formula. We also love that it features some skin-benefiting ingredients including hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E, so you can not only temporarily enhance your glow but improve your skin over time, too.

It works quickly so you can see results as early as the first day.

Others We Tested

Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Hydrating Self-Tan Mousse: If you’re worried about your self-tanner transferring to your clothes or sheets, consider giving the Tan-Luxe Hydra Mousse Tanning Mousse a try. When applied with a mitt applicator (which you would need to purchase separately), this tanning mousse goes on smoothly and evenly and is easy to blend so you don’t have to worry about streaks. And, despite how well it blends, it also doesn’t budge so you don’t ever have to worry about it transferring to your bedding or garments.

Additionally, the self-tanner fades nicely so you can either continue to re-apply or allow it to wear off completely without experiencing blotchiness. This mousse does have a mild scent, so it might not be ideal for those with sensitive skin.

Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Drops: To create a custom self-tanning experience, tanning drops are a good option. They come in three different shades and features a buildable application, allowing you to customize your shade to your preference. The formula is also enhanced with nourishing skincare ingredients to hydrate and tighten your skin. We love this product because it’s super easy to apply and blends easily into moisturizer for a more even and natural-looking glow.

Although this formula takes a little longer to cure compared to other self-tanning products on our list, we love that it dries immediately and doesn’t transfer onto your clothing or sheets so you can apply it at night and wake up with a nice, even tan without ruining your bedding.



Things to Consider When Buying Self-Tanners

Skincare Ingredients



When shopping for a self-tanner, Dr. Engelman says to look for “a self-tanning product that also doubles as skincare with ingredients that nourish and support the moisture barrier.” While not every self-tanner focuses on the inclusion of skincare ingredients, many top-rated formulas — including several on our list — boast hydrating benefits that contribute to that faux sun-kissed glow.

Our top pick for the best self-tanner overall, the Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops, features a blend of hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and vitamin E to moisturize, nourish, and protect. And, the best scentless self-tanner, Tanologist Self Tan Mousse, includes hyaluronic acid, vitamin C, and aloe vera for their hydrating, cooling, and glow-enhancing effects. To up the ante on multi-tasking, the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face features AHAs and BHAs for their exfoliation properties, promoting a natural-looking tan finish and smooth skin.

Texture and Type

A self-tanning product’s texture and application are also important to consider as this can make or break a formula. “You want a smooth and seamless application for the most natural and beautiful-looking result possible,” says Dr. Engelman. With this in mind, she says to consider the different types of formulas and application processes, including lotions, sprays, serum drops, and mousse.

In addition to these popular formula types, Rachel Lee Lozina, a New York State licensed esthetician and owner of Blue Water Spa in Oyster Bay, NY, says to consider tan towels which “are a quick and portable way to apply self-tanner” as you can use them to quickly wipe your face, chest, arms, and legs, for an on-the-go glow. Our top pick for the best self-tanning towelettes are the Tan Towel Body Tan Towelettes, which come in a 5-pack and are super easy to use. We also love the Dr. Dennis Gross Alpha Beta Glow Pad Intense Glow for Face as an option for the face thanks to its exfoliating properties.

Shade Range

“Self-tanners usually come in color choices, and you want to make sure you are choosing wisely,” says Lozina. She recommends starting with a lighter shade (especially if you’re new to self-tanner) since a shade that’s too dark for your skin tone won’t look natural and it’s always easier to build upon. “If you feel it’s too light, you can always re-apply, but if you choose a shade too dark to start with, you have to wait for it to fade.”

While some self-tanners feature a range of different shades, others focus on more buildable or customizable coverage. For example, tanning drops are often used for more custom self-tans since the number of drops added to your moisturizer can result in a range of light to medium to deep finishes. Our top pick for the best self-tanner overall, the Bondi Sands Pure Self Tanning Drops, is an ideal example of this as the instructions recommend adding 4 to 12 drops to moisturizer, depending on how deep you want your tan. The Isle of Paradise Self-Tanning Body Drops also come in a serum-like bottle and three different shades for an even more custom glow.

Gradual and Buildable Shades

For those new to self-tanner or who are fair-skinned and nervous about not getting your shade right, Lozina says to consider lotions that gradually deepen over time or formulas with a more buildable process. “If your skin is very fair and you’re apprehensive about getting too dark too quickly, gradual creams are the best,” she explains. “Apply daily until you reach your desired tan and then wait three to four days to reapply to maintain your perfect glow.”

Our top pick for the best subtle tan, the Sol by Jergens Deeper By The Drop, is an excellent buildable option. The N°12 Bronzing Face Drops and Isle of Paradise Express 30-Minute Mousse both also feature buildable shades that allow you to customize your glow over time.

How We Tested

Our PEOPLE Tested team researched the most popular self-tanners and trialed 43 self-tanning formulas across a variety of categories such as mousse, drops, foam, and towelettes to find the best self-tanners. Over a two-week period, we made note of everything, including the application process, how well the formulas blended, whether or not they appeared streaky, how quickly they dried, and if they transferred to clothing, towels, and bedding.

We also considered the self-tanning formulas’ longevity and how often we needed to reapply the product to achieve a continuous sun-kissed glow. After the testing period was up, we further assessed the experience, considering how natural the tan looked at its peak and how well it faded, too. Out of the 43 self-tanners we tested, 19 formulas met our standards and left lasting impressions, earning themselves a spot on this PEOPLE Tested list of the best self-tanners.



Frequently Asked Questions How does self-tanner work? “Self-tanner mimics a tan by temporarily darkening dead skin cells,” says Dr. Engelman. The active ingredient in self-tanner is called dihydroxyacetone, or DHA, which is a safe and FDA-approved ingredient that “interacts with amino acids on the epidermis to temporarily darken it, giving the appearance of a tan,” she adds.

How long does self-tanner last? How long a self-tanner lasts depends on several factors, including the formula and the aftercare. For the most part, self-tanning products will give you a nice glow for between five and seven days, though you might be able to extend the life of your self-tan by keeping your skin hydrated or by adding a few tanning drops to your moisturizer for maintenance.

Is self-tanner safe for sensitive skin? This all depends on the formula and ingredients as well as your personal preferences. If you have sensitive skin, experts recommend always doing a patch test to see how your skin reacts before applying it all over. If fragrance is your biggest concern, it’s also best to look for a scent-free self-tanner such as the Tanologist Self Tan Mousse, which is fragrance-free and designed for sensitive skin types.

Is it better to put a self-tanner on clean or dirty skin? The best surface for self-tanner is clean, dry skin that is free from lotion, deodorant, and perfumes, says Lesly Frawley, owner of Namaste Tan in King of Prussia, PA. “This will allow no barriers between the skin and sunless product to guarantee a natural finish,” she explains, noting that clean skin can also help prevent any blotchiness. However, if you tend to have too much color collect on areas of thick skin such as your knees, elbows, and heels, you can apply moisturizer there first to help dilute the color.

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. When covering the best self-tanners, Jessie reviewed and researched the PEOPLE Tested team’s insights, paying close attention to how well each self-tanning solution held up throughout the testing process. For further insight, Jessie also reached out to top skincare and self-tanning experts, dermatologist Dr. Dendy Engelman, esthetician Rachel Lee Lozina, and spray-tan salon owner Lesly Frawley to learn more about what to look for in a self-tanner, the different types of self-tanners to consider, and what makes a self-tanning formula the best.

What Is PEOPLE Tested?

We created the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval to help you find the very best products for your life. We use our unique methodology to test products in three labs across the country and with our network of home testers to determine their effectiveness, durability, ease of use, and so much more. Based on the results, we rate and recommend products so you can find the right one for your needs.

But we don’t stop there: We also regularly re-review the categories in which we’ve awarded the PEOPLE Tested seal of approval — because the best product of today might not be the best of tomorrow. And by the way, companies can never buy our recommendation: Their products must earn it, fair and square.

In short, PEOPLE Tested provides recommendations you can trust — every day, every purchase.

