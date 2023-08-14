The 22 Best Seamless Underwear for No Visible Panty Lines and All-Day Comfort

Old Navy's Soft-Knit No-Show Hipster Underwear is our favorite budget-friendly option

By
Jessie Quinn
Jessie Quinn Brides
Jessie Quinn
Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE.com who writes about beauty, fashion, home, pets, DIY, and more.
People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 14, 2023 07:15AM EDT

In This Article

Jump to a Section

We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more.

Composite of the Best Seamless Underwear to Buy inlcuding everlane The Invisible High-Rise Hipster

People / Marcus Millan

Buying underwear isn’t exactly the most glamorous activity. As much as we want to just buy a value pack of whatever undies and call it a day, being intentional about underwear shopping can actually make a difference in overall comfort, support, and function. This is especially true when shopping with a specific need in mind, such as the best underwear that doesn’t show lines — a.k.a. seamless underwear. 

“Seamless underwear is a type of underwear made with no bands or elastics and is meant to stay in place with no visible seams or stitching,” Dr. Somi Javaid, MD, FACOG, founder and Chief Medical Officer of HerMD tells PEOPLE. This type of underwear tends to be a little more forgiving and is less restrictive and binding and is a go-to option for those looking to eliminate the look of visible panty lines, no matter what underwear style they choose.

That being said, seamless underwear isn’t actually seamless, since underwear construction requires the use of seams to create shape and comfort. “When people say ‘seamless underwear,’ they are referring to underwear that minimizes the number of seams and eliminates the seams that are visible under clothing,” explains Noa Arias and Shaula Yemini, the co-founders of women's lingerie brand Bloomers Intimates. 

Since seamless underwear exists to eliminate panty lines and is therefore a go-to for many, it seems like nearly every underwear brand carries its own version — so, how do you know which seamless undies are actually worth it? With the help of experts, we researched dozens of seamless underwear options across all of the style categories to find the most high-quality options. 

Keep reading to learn more about our top picks for the best seamless underwear.

Our Top Picks
Best Budget:
Old Navy No-Show Hipster Underwear 3-Pack at Gap.com
Jump to Review
Best on Amazon:
Voenxe Seamless Thongs at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Cooling:
Uniqlo Seamless High-Rise Brief at Uniqlo.com
Jump to Review
Best Value:
Amazon Essentials Stretch Hipster Underwear at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Brief:
Shapermint Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best High-Waisted Thong:
EBY High Waisted Thong at Amazon
Jump to Review
Best Thong:
Gap No-Show Thong at Gap.com
Jump to Review
Best Shapewear:
Spanx Shaping Satin Brief at Spanx
Jump to Review
Best Recycled Fabric:
Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster at Everlane.com
Jump to Review
Best Bikini:
ThirdLove ComfortStretch Bikini at Thirdlove.com
Jump to Review

Best Budget

Old Navy Soft-Knit No-Show Hipster Underwear for Women 3-Pack

View On Gap.com
Who It’s Good For

  • This pack from Old Navy is perfect for anyone needing a budget-friendly seamless underwear bundle that is available in an inclusive size range.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • This only comes as a three-pack and not available to be individually bought if you're only needing one pair.

If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly seamless underwear option, we recommend the Old Navy Soft-Knit No-Show Hipster Underwear, which comes in a three-pack. These low-rise hipster undies cost less than $15 (on sale) for a pack of three and are constructed from a breathable and stretchy nylon spandex blend with a comfortable cotton gusset.

We love them for the completely seamless design and laser-cut raw edges that are invisible under clothing and stretch that hugs the body for a comfortable fit. The seamless hipsters also come in several skin tone colors, plus a pink, white, and black bundle if you want to switch it up.

While these are currently on sale for $10, you can get an extra 30 percent off at checkout, making them about $7 for a pack of three in some colors.

Price at time of publish: $9.97 (orig. $22.99)

Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Black jack, maple wood, cocoa mocha, dark walnut, frappe, pink | Material: Spandex, nylon, cotton lining | Features: Tag-free label, laser cut edges 

Best on Amazon

Voenxe Seamless Thongs

Amazon voenxe Seamless Thongs

Amazon
View On Amazon
Who It’s Good For

  • This pack of five seamless thong underwear is affordably priced and available on Amazon, which adds an extra layer of convenience for Prime members.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone looking for more style variety may appreciate other options on this list more.

If you’re shopping for underwear on Amazon and looking for versatile thongs, we recommend the Voenxe Seamless Women Underwear Thongs, which come in a pack of five for under $20. Constructed from stretchy and breathable fabric, these thongs stretch comfortably around the body without digging into the sides and go undetected under tight garments, including the best leggings and bodycon dresses. With five stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers, the seamless underwear comes highly recommended for its comfort, breathable fabric, and fit. 

Price at time of publish: $15.99 (orig. $22.09)

Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: Floral, pattern, basic, black, leopard print, apricot, bright color, white | Material: Polyamide, elastane

Best Cooling

Uniqlo AIRism Ultra Seamless High-Rise Brief

Uniqlo AIRism Ultra Seamless High-Rise Brief

Uniqlo
View On Uniqlo.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Uniqlo's Airism underwear is breathable, high-waisted, and great for warm or humid climates.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Those who prefer mid to low-rise briefs or a different underwear style.

The best underwear for summer weather — or if you live in year-round hot and humid climates — is the Uniqlo AIRism Ultra Seamless High-Rise Brief, which is one of our favorites for wearing under flowy sundresses and skirts.

These high-waisted briefs are constructed from Uniqlo’s Airism fabric, which uses textile technology to wick away moisture and emit heat from the body for a more cooling sensation. They’re also super stretchy and have a buttery soft texture that feels amazing against the skin.  

Price at time of publish: $9.90

Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: White, black, pink, rose pink, light pink, red, beige, light brown, latte brown, dark brown, aqua blue, periwinkle, dark blue, purple | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: AIRism technology  

The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023

Best Value

Amazon Essentials Women's Seamless Bonded Stretch Hipster Underwear

View On Amazon
Who It’s Good For

  • These high-quality hipster underwear come with a budget-friendly price tag and are available on Amazon.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Someone shopping for more than four pairs of underwear or those looking for a different underwear style.

The Amazon Essentials Women’s Seamless Bonded Stretch Hipster Underwear is also worth considering, especially for those shopping with value in mind. This four-pack of hipster underwear costs under $20 and comes in several different color collections, including all black, earth tones, and cool pastels, giving you plenty of variety.

Plus, they’re constructed from breathable and lightweight nylon material with four-way stretch for long-lasting comfort and an excellent fit. With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, customers love these undies not only because they’re a good deal — they’re also made to last and keep their shape after many washes, too. 

Price at time of publish: $21.80 (orig. $22.90)

Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: Black, blue/pink, cool colors, earth tones, neutral tones, pale blue, warm tones | Material: Nylon, elastane | Features: Four-way stretch

Best Brief

Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief

Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief

Shapermint
View On Amazon View On Shapermint.com
Who It’s Good For

  • If you're looking for a pair of brief underwear with full coverage and a second-skin feel, you'll love this option from Shapermint.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • At around $21 for one pair. they are more expensive than most other options on this list.

We love the Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief for its ultra-comfy high-rise fit, breathable and stretchy nylon material, and flexibility. These undies also have a full-coverage design and feature laser-cut seamless edges to prevent visible panty lines, so they work really well under tight-fitting clothes, including yoga pants and bike shorts.

The fabric is also lightweight and thin enough to feel like a second skin while also providing enough coverage to remain functional and serve its purpose. Despite having a high-waisted design, these stay put and never roll or twist, even if you wear them while working out. 

Price at time of publish: $20.90

Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Black, latte | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Laser cut seamless edges, full coverage 

Best High-Waisted Thong

EBY High Waisted Thong

EBY High Waisted Thong

EBY
View On Amazon View On Join-eby.com
Who It’s Good For

  • These high-waisted thong underwear feel supportive but go undetected under jeans, leggings, and other tight-fitting garments.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Some may be looking for a pair of high-waisted thongs with more skin tone options.

The Eby High Waisted Thong is one of the most comfortable pairs of underwear we own. We love the high-waisted style because it acts as a shield between our skin and high-waisted jeans, providing longer-lasting comfort for all-day wear. 

Additionally, the high-rise band feels ultra-supportive on the belly area and provides a light smoothing effect, making it a good option for those looking for underwear with some slight shapewear effects. While it’s not the most budget-friendly option on our list, we feel that the $19 price tag reflects its high quality and durability. If you are looking for a good deal, the brand has a subscription option, and you can get three high-waisted thong undies for $39.  

Price at time of publish: $16

Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Fallen rock, black, castle wall, nude, dusty rose | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Extra wide side band

Best Thong

Gap No-Show Thong

Gap No-Show Thong

Gap
View On Gap.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Gap's low-rise seamless thong come in lots of neutral and nude tones and are durable and high-quality.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • These are not available in as inclusive of sizing compared to some other options on this list.

For thong underwear that is truly seamless, we cannot recommend the Gap No-Show Thong enough. This thong doesn’t have any stitching or elastic and features smooth edges to prevent visible panty lines when worn under tight garments.

Available in lots of gorgeous neutral hues — including several nude shades, plus classic white and black — the thong features microfiber material that is soft-to-the-touch, breathable, and provides long-lasting comfort. 

Price at time of publish: $12.50

Size Range: XXS-XXL | Color Options: Brush beige, wispy pink, true black, pale warm pink, passion rose pink, mercury gray, mauve brown, optic white, clay brown, warm dark brown | Material: Microfiber | Features: No stitching or elastic

Best Shapewear

Spanx Shaping Satin Brief

Spanx Shaping Satin Brief

Spanx
View On Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales
Who It’s Good For

  • If you're wanting brief-style underwear with excellent shapewear benefits, you won't be disappointed with this pair by Spanx.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • This underwear is relatively expensive compared to others on this list, but they do have that added shapewear benefit.

If you want the benefits of shapewear without fully committing to it, we love the Spanx Shaping Satin Brief. Constructed from a quick dry fabric with a silky satin finish, these brief undies are breathable, soft, and flexible and provide full coverage on the back and belly area. The seamless shapewear also features double-layer shaping panels to target and smooth the core. While it technically has a few seams, it’s seamless under clothing, including tight-fitting dresses and skirts. 

Price at time of publish: $34

Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Dijon, silver moon, linen, cafe au lait, very black, burnt rust | Material: Nylon, elastane, cotton | Features: Quick dry fabric, double layer shaping panels, full coverage

Best Recycled Fabric

Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster

View On Everlane.com
Who It’s Good For

  • If you're shopping for a more sustainably-sourced pair underwear in a high-rise hipster style, you will appreciate this Everlane option.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • These are made from regenerated nylon — some may prefer a cotton or cotton-blend pair of underwear.

The best sustainable seamless underwear is the Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster, which is constructed from a blend of recycled nylon and stretchy elastane to create a form-fitting undergarment that lays flat against the body and is invisible under clothing.

This high-rise hipster underwear also features Bluesign-approved dyes, which are both better for the planet and safer for dyehouse workers. In addition to its sustainable construction, the underwear has an incredible fit that hugs the body in all of the right places, providing lightweight support in the belly area with a cheeky backside that doesn’t generate VPL, even if you wear them under a silky slip dress. 

Price at time of publish: $18

Size Range: XXS-2XL | Color Options: Light tan, black, dark tan, plum gray, ocean cavern | Material: Recycled nylon, elastane | Features: Econyl 100% regenerated nylon, Bluesign-approved dyes

Best Bikini

ThirdLove ComfortStretch Bikini

View On Thirdlove.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Thirdlove's seamless, flexible, and comfortable bikini underwear comes in several nude skin tones so you can find your match.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Some may be looking for bikini underwear in brighter colors or bold patterns.

We love the ThirdLove ComfortStretch Bikini because it’s constructed from a lightweight and breathable stretchy nylon material that lays flat against the body with a four-way stretch. These flexible undies are designed to move with your body, so you don’t have to worry about them rolling or twisting under your clothing. Additionally, the underwear doesn’t have any elastic around the waistline or bulky stitches, so it remains invisible, even with its cheeky coverage. 

Price at time of publish: $20

Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Soft pink, taupe, mocha, Sienna, espresso, black | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Four-way stretch, no elastic or stitches 

Best for Exercise

Lululemon InvisiWear Mid Rise Thong Underwear

lululemon InvisiWear Mid Rise Thong Underwear

lululemon
View On Lululemon
Who It’s Good For

  • This three-pack of sweat-wicking seamless underwear by Lululemon is designed specifically for exercise.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • These only come in a pack of three, so you won't be able to buy one pair individually.

The lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear is our top pick for the best seamless underwear for exercise because it features a lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying material with added lycra for shape retention — and it comes in a three-pack for under $50. 

Designed for yoga and other low-impact exercises, these thongs form-fit to the body like a glove and have four-way stretch, so they actually move with the body instead of twisting and slipping. They’re also smooth enough to appear invisible under athleisure garments and workout sets, including leggings, cycling shorts, and onesies.  

Price at time of publish: $48

Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: Double dimension starlight black/meadowsweet pink/black, dark lavender/pistachio/bone, lip gloss/flush pink/summer glow, and more | Material: Nylon, lycra, elastane, cotton | Features: Shape retention, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, four-way stretch

Best Shorts

Intimissimi Seamless Supima Cotton Shorts

View On Intimissimi.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone shopping for shorts in a seamless style will love this form-fitting pair by Intimissimi.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Since these are great for wearing under dresses and skirts, some may need them in other nude color options or sizes.

If you’re shopping for a pair of seamless shorts that you can wear under dresses and skirts to prevent chafing, we recommend the Intimissimi Seamless Supima Cotton Shorts. These comfortable and breathable undergarment shorts are constructed with lots of stretch so they form to the body and stay in place without any tugging and pulling.

Although the shorts feature some seams at the waistband and down the back, all seams are strategically placed so that the undergarment remains invisible under clothing, and they even feature a raw edge trim so that the material lays flat against the skin without squeezing or pinching. 

Price at time of publish: $18

Size Range: S-XL | Color Options: Black, soft beige | Material: Supima® cotton, elastane | Features: Raw edge trim 

Best Return Policy

Harper Wilde No-Show Bikini

View On Harperwilde.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Someone shopping for a seamless bikini underwear option with a cheeky design and shaping feature will appreciate this pick.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Albeit a no-show style, this bikini technically has a seam down the back for shaping, so it’s not ideal for someone looking for a pair of underwear that is completely no-show.

The Harper Wilde No-Show Bikini is designed without elastic and constructed from buttery soft Oeko-Tex certified fabric, making this underwear virtually undetected under clothing. We love it because it has an edgeless style so you don’t run the risk of visible panty lines, and while it’s technically seamless, it actually has one seam down the back designed to give off a shaping effect. This is a pair that feels ultra comfy for all-day wear.

In addition to this specific style and its design details, we love Harper Wilde, in general, because the brand has a generous return policy that makes shopping for underwear ultra-easy. Whether you choose these undies or another style from the brand, you have the opportunity to return your first pair of underwear (in each style) for a full refund within 90 days of fulfillment, even if you try it on. 

Price at time of publish: $12

Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Beige, tan, brown, black, comet, steel, nebula | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton lining | Features: Oeko-Tex certified materials 

Best Size Range

Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief

Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief

Yitty
View On Fabletics.com
Who It’s Good For

  • These smoothing high-waisted brief underwear come in sizes XS through 6XL, making them the most inclusive option on our list.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • While these offer light compression, some may prefer a pair with even more shapewear smoothing benefits.

When it comes to inclusive sizing, we always turn to Lizzo’s intimates brand Yitty. Featuring sizes XS through 6XL, the Smoothed Reality High Waisted Brief is a fantastic everyday undergarment that provides just enough coverage — with a little cheekiness to it — and a high-waisted style designed to smooth the skin on the belly, hips, and butt.

The underwear is also constructed from recycled materials plus features an antimicrobial SilverSeam technology to keep things fresh and odor-free. On top of that, they have light compression for all-day support under jeans, dresses, skirts, and more. 

Price at time of publish: $19.95 

Size Range: XS-6XL | Color Options: Ivory, taupe, brown, black, seafoam green, firecracker, neon lime, pink tie-dye | Material: Recycled poly, elastane | Features: Antimicrobial SilverSeam technology, recycled material 

Best Breathable

Understance The BreatheEasy Seamless Cheeky

View On Understance.com
Who It’s Good For

  • Anyone looking for breathable underwear will appreciate this pair for its not only breathable but cooling and sweat-wicking fabric.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • This style has a limited size range, offered only from small to XL.

Many seamless underwear options feature a breathable cotton gusset, but the Understance BreatheEasy Seamless Cheeky underwear was designed specifically with cooling fabric to up the ante. These cheeky hipster undies are constructed from a moisture-wicking polyamide spandex blend with a four-way stretch to provide more flexibility and a better fit.

They’re an excellent versatile option as they can easily work under jeans, dresses, and skirts on hot summer days, but the seamless and sweat-wicking component also makes them ideal for working out. However, we do wish they were available in a more expansive size range so even more people could enjoy them.

Price at time of publish: $12

Size Range: S-XL | Color Options: Mauve, black, champagne pink, light gray, white | Material: Polyamide, spandex, cotton | Features: Four-way stretch, cooling fabric

Best for Leggings

Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong

View On Aloyoga.com
Who It’s Good For

  • These odor-resistant thong underwear are great for wearing under leggings and are designed in a lightweight version of the brand's popular Airbrush fabric.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Some may be looking for a pair of underwear to wear under leggings that aren't a thong style or may be in need of a more extensive size range than what's offered.

The best seamless underwear for wearing under leggings is, without a doubt, the Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong. These undies are constructed from a lightweight version of the brand's signature Airbrush fabric, which is constructed from polyester and spandex and features a buttery soft feel. To add to the invisible style, the thong has a raw edge finish that lays flat against the body and doesn’t appear visible under tight-fitting athleisure fabrics, including tight leggings and yoga pants. 

Price at time of publish: $18

Size Range: XXS-XL | Color Options: Smoky quartz, sand, black, champagne, cherry, candy pink, powder pink, cinnamon, toffee | Material: Airbrush fabric | Features: Odor-resistant, raw edge finish 

Best With Lace

Bloomers Her Highness Lace Brief

View On Bloomersintimates.com
Who It’s Good For

  • We love this pair of lace seamless underwear because it's virtually invisible under clothing.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • The high-rise style may not be everyone's preference for lace underwear.

When it comes to seamless underwear, lace isn’t typically something you see. However, if you want a lacey undergarment that is invisible under clothing, we found it in the Bloomers Intimates Her Highness Briefs.

These high-waisted lace briefs are designed with full coverage and a four-way stretch material that form-fits to the body and stays in place without twisting or rolling as you move. To give the lace underwear a seamless feel, they feature scalloped edges that blend against the skin, making them a good seamless option for thicker clothing materials such as denim or cotton. 

Price at time of publish: $38

Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Onyx, ruby, amethyst, blue quartz, rose quartz, pearl, licorice, chocolate, caramel, latte, cornflower, dragonfruit | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Four-way stretch, full coverage

Best Bundle

Girlfriend Collective The Underwear Mix 5-Pack

View On Girlfriend.com
Who It’s Good For

  • We love this seamless underwear bundle that allows you to choose different style options to make it easy to round out your collection.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • While we love the quality of Girlfriend Collective's underwear, this isn't the most inexpensive bundle you can find.

If you want to stock up on several pairs of underwear in different styles, we recommend building your own bundle with the Girlfriend Collective Underwear Mix. This bundle allows you to custom build a five-pack of seamless underwear with all different styles from the brand’s collection of comfortable, sweat-wicking undergarments.

From the Classic Thong to the High Rise Brief, you can mix and match colors and styles to create a personalized bundle. We love Girlfriend Collective's seamless underwear because it is constructed from a breathable and sweat-wicking material derived from recycled plastic water bottles, has 20 percent stretch so it moves with you while you workout, and has a Coolmax liner to keep things feeling refreshed down there. 

Price at time of publish: $81

Size Range: XXS-6XL | Color Options: Varies, depending on the style | Material: Recycled plastic water bottles, spandex | Features: Recycled materials, Coolmax liner

Best Boyshort

Parade Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort

Parade Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort

Parade
View On Yourparade.com
Who It’s Good For

  • If you're in the market for a comfortable, seamless boyshort with full coverage, we can't recommend this pair by Parade enough.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • We wish this style was available in a wider range of nude color tones.

For the best boyshort, we love the Parade Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort, which is constructed from sustainably-sourced fabric featuring recycled yarns and has an edgeless design that makes it invisible under clothing.

This high-waisted boyshort also has full coverage and doesn’t pinch or dig into the skin for a more comfortable fit. It’s also flexible enough to move with your body — even if worn for a workout — and adapts to the body without ever shifting, sliding, or rolling. 

Price at time of publish: $7

Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Black, maple, Poseidon blue, dirty martini, lucky, amethyst | Material: Recycled yarns, cotton | Features: Sustainably-sourced fabric, edgeless design 

Best Hipster

Bombas Women's No-Show Hipster

Bombas Women's No-Show Hipster

Bombas
View On Bombas.com View On Dick's View On Saks Fifth Avenue
Who It’s Good For

  • This comfortable pair of hipster underwear is designed with a back seam that sculpts the body (and is actually invisible under clothing).

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Some shoppers may need more inclusive sizing beyond XXL.

If you love the hipster cut, our top pick for this category is the Bombas Women’s No-Show Hipster. Constructed from a stretchy nylon and elastane material with a cotton gusset, this Bombas underwear is quick-drying, breathable, and stays in place, making it a good option for those with active lifestyles. What sets this underwear apart from other hipster styles, though, is the inner band, which features SensElast technology to keep the underwear in place without creating bulk or seams. As a result, the underwear doesn’t ever slide, twist, or roll and instead stays flat against the body. 

Price at time of publish: $20

Size Range: XS-XXL | Color Options: Slate, purple plum, indigo sapphire, prickly pear, purple haze, light sky, wine, black | Material: Nylon, elastane, cotton | Features: SensElast technology, quick-drying

Best Period Underwear

Knix Leakproof Bikini

Knix Leakproof Bikini

Knix
View On Knix
Who It’s Good For

  • This seamless medium-absorbency period underwear is designed in a breathable bikini style and comes in an inclusive size range.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • If you're looking for a different style of period underwear, such as a thong or boyshort, we recommend looking at other Knix styles.

The Knix Leakproof Bikini is our top pick for the best seamless period underwear. This bikini underwear features a seamless design in a mid-rise style and features a thin gusset with medium absorbency for light days or for backup protection against leaks.

The underwear is constructed from a breathable nylon and Lycra Xtra Life blend that keeps its shape while form-fitting to the body for a flexible yet secure fit. We love that, despite being period underwear, it’s actually quite versatile and can be worn for ultra-sweaty workouts to help keep you dry and fresh, thanks to the thin gusset and seamless material.

Price at time of publish: $24

Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Dune, midnight, leopard, berry, black, orchid, arabesque, dahlia, rose water, cavassa, warm sand, sable, sola | Material: Nylon, Lycra Xtra Life®, polyester, spandex, carbon | Features: Medium-absorbency period liner

Best Colors

Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Brief

View On Nordstrom View On Harrods.com View On Net-a-Porter
Who It’s Good For

  • This pair of seamless shapewear underwear is available in nine nude skin tone colors and features tummy-control technology.

Who It’s Not Good For

  • Although they do include shapewear benefits, they are relatively pricey compared to others on this list.

If you’re shopping for a pair of nude underwear and want more skin tone color options to choose from, the Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Brief has the most impressive selection of nudes. Additionally, they’re one of the most comfortable shaping briefs ever. 

Designed with strong compression and a breathable and soft nylon-spandex blend, the high-rise shapewear undies target the tummy area for a smoother, more accentuated look under clothing. Additionally, these undies feature a silicone band at the waist to help keep everything in place and prevent the seamless material from rolling or twisting. 

Price at time of publish: $32

Size Range: XXS-4XL | Color Options: Sand, mica, clay, ochre, Sienna, bronze, jasper, cocoa, espresso, black | Material: Nylon, spandex | Features: Strong compression

How to Pick the Right Seamless Underwear 

Fabric 

When shopping for seamless underwear, Ginny Parks, the director of merchandising and design for underwear and socks at Gildan, says to start by looking at the material to ensure comfort, breathability, and fit. “The wide range of seamless underwear fabric options include breathable cotton and cotton blends, buttery soft modals, quick-drying performance blends, and sustainable fibers such as recycled polyesters,” she explains. 

Our top pick for the best seamless underwear for exercise, the Lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear, features breathable and sweat-wicking material that pairs well with leggings and is designed to move with your body. The Harper Wilde No-Show Bikini — which is our top pick for the best overall seamless underwear style — features a buttery soft nylon and spandex blend with a cotton gusset which is flexible enough for everyday wear. 

Style 

Seamless underwear comes in so many different styles, including thongs, briefs, bikinis, hipsters, and high-waisted options, too. You can even find seamless shorts to wear under dresses and skirts to prevent chafing and seamless shapewear underwear, too. The beauty of seamless underwear — regardless of the coverage—is that it’s constructed specifically with invisibility in mind, so if you aren’t into thongs, you can still avoid them without running the risk of visible panty lines. 

Our list of the best seamless underwear features a variety of underwear styles to choose from. For the best briefs, consider the Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief. If you want a high-waisted thong style, we recommend the Eby High Waisted Thong. And, if boyshorts are more your vibe, consider the Parade Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort.

Fit

In order for seamless underwear to really work its magic, it needs to fit properly. When shopping for seamless underwear in any style, consider the size range, fit chart, and browse the customer reviews to get a good idea of how well a pair of undies fits. And, when it comes time to try on, make sure that the underwear fits flat against the body in a snug and supportive way that doesn’t dig or pinch the skin. 

For added fit benefits, consider special features like an inner silicone band, which creates the benefits of an elastic waist without actually using elastic. The Skims Seamless Sculpt Mid Waist Brief and Bombas Women's No-Show Hipster both feature an inner silicone lining that helps keep everything in place. 

Features and Benefits 

Parks also recommends looking for additional features and benefits to help you narrow down your search. “The women’s seamless market now offers a wide array of wearable solutions, including moisture wicking, cooling, odor management, knit-in breathable mesh zones, and laser cut edges,” she explains. These perks serve a variety of purposes and can come in handy, especially if you plan to wear seamless styles to exercise in. 

Frequently Asked Questions
  • What material is best for seamless underwear?

    “Seamless underwear comes in a variety of fiber contents, a few of which include nylon-spandex, polyester-spandex, cotton-spandex, and more unique blends such as bamboo,” explains Parks. “Each of these blends provides soft, lightweight, and nearly invisible coverage.” With that said, Parks says that the best material for seamless underwear really depends on your specific needs and preferences.

  • How can you tell if underwear is truly seamless?

    Seamless underwear isn’t without seams. Instead, it has minimal seams — especially in areas that could cause visible panty lines like the leg holes. “When shopping for a seamless product, look for fewer seams, 360-degree stretch, and a lightweight, soft fabrication,” says Parks. She adds that the panty gusset and crotch panel require a moderate degree of construction, so it’s normal to see a lot more seams in this area. And, in some cases, seamless underwear might feature a discreet waistband.

  • How do you wash seamless underwear?

    Since seamless underwear typically consists of more delicate fabrication, Parks says it should be washed with care. “The knit structure makes the product more prone to picks and snags,” she explains, noting that because of this, seamless underwear should be washed separately from garments with velcro or zippers. 


    When washing seamless underwear, it’s best to launder based on the manufacturer’s care instructions for best results. However, if you don’t have access to this information, placing seamless undies in a delicates bag can help ensure they stay protected in a washing machine. “Since heat will destroy delicate fabrics and elastic, air dry your underwear rather than throwing it in the dryer,” Arias and Yemini add. 

Take Our Word For It

Jessie Quinn is a contributing commerce writer for PEOPLE and has written for publications such as Byrdie, InStyle, The Spruce, NYLON, and more. To find the best seamless underwear, Jessie began by researching dozens of options across all styles, including briefs, thongs, hipsters, bikinis, and shorts. She carefully examined the different types of material available, sizes, color options, and fabric content while also looking at any special features such as sweat-wicking and four-way stretch, too. 

Additionally, Jessie reached out to Dr. Somi Javaid, MD, FACOG, founder and Chief Medical Officer of HerMD, Ginny Parks, the director of merchandising and design for underwear and socks at Gildan, and Noa Arias and Shaula Yemini, the co-founders of women's lingerie brand Bloomers Intimates, to learn more about seamless underwear, including what to look for in a high-quality pair, how to wash seamless underwear, and more. 

The 10 Best Thermal Underwear of 2023
Related Articles
Early Fall Fashion Deals Tout
Fall Fashion Is Already Trending at Amazon, Where Shackets, Leggings, and More Are Up to 60% Off
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free tout
Blake Lively, Martha Stewart, and I All Use These Stylish Crossbody Phone Cases to Go Hands-Free
Amazon ZESICA Top Tout
This Newly Released Knit Top That ‘Feels Luxurious’ Is Trending at Amazon — and It’s Only $28
Oprah-Loved Deal Dearfoam Slip-On Sneakers Tout
These ‘Cute and Comfy’ Slip-On Sneakers from an Oprah-Loved Brand Are Up to 55% Off at Amazon
AUTOMET Casual Plaid Shacket Tout
This Best-Selling Plaid Shacket Is ‘Perfect for Fall,’ and It’s on Sale for Just $25 Right Now
Maidenform Bra tout
Droves of Shoppers Are Buying This ‘Comfortable’ Bra That ‘Looks Great Under a T-Shirt,’ and It’s 58% Off
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RXA in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Bra Instagram 08 08 23
Pregnant Rihanna Breastfeeds Son RZA, 1, in New Savage X Fenty Maternity Underwear
One of Barbie's Halloween Costumes on a model on the left and on Margot Robbie on the right.
Dance the Night Away with the Best Barbie-Inspired Halloween Costumes of 2023
Roundup: Amazon Celeb Get the Look Chrissy Teigen tout
Chrissy Teigen’s Black Jumpsuit Is a Summer-to-Fall Staple Celebrities Love — Similar Options Start at Just $23
Kate Middletonâs Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates tout
Kate Middleton’s Lululemon Sneakers Are Even More Comfortable Now Thanks to These New Updates
Flared Leggs tout
These Best-Selling Flare Leggings Keep Ending Up in Shoppers' Carts, and Now They're on Sale for $25
Taylor Swift Concert Friendship Bracelets Tout
Make the Friendship Bracelets: Shop Custom Kits for Taylor Swift's Concert Starting at $10
Collage of Best Men's Underwear to Buy
The 15 Best Men’s Underwear of 2023 Start at Less Than $4 a Pair
Various Wedding Guest Dresses arranged on a colorful background
Need a Wedding Guest Dress? These Are the 30 Best Places to Shop Online
Composite of the Best Places to Buy Underwear in 2023 inclduing skims ESSENTIALS MULTI 5-PACK, cosabella Never Say Never Cutie Lr Thong 7 Pack, and lively The Must-Have Undie Trio
The 22 Best Places to Buy Underwear of 2023
Jennifer Lawrence with gold dumpling bag
Dumpling Bags Are Trending — Shop This Celeb-Loved Style Starting from $17 on Amazon