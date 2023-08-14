Keep reading to learn more about our top picks for the best seamless underwear.

Since seamless underwear exists to eliminate panty lines and is therefore a go-to for many, it seems like nearly every underwear brand carries its own version — so, how do you know which seamless undies are actually worth it? With the help of experts, we researched dozens of seamless underwear options across all of the style categories to find the most high-quality options.

That being said, seamless underwear isn’t actually seamless, since underwear construction requires the use of seams to create shape and comfort. “When people say ‘seamless underwear,’ they are referring to underwear that minimizes the number of seams and eliminates the seams that are visible under clothing,” explains Noa Arias and Shaula Yemini, the co-founders of women's lingerie brand Bloomers Intimates.

“Seamless underwear is a type of underwear made with no bands or elastics and is meant to stay in place with no visible seams or stitching,” Dr. Somi Javaid, MD, FACOG, founder and Chief Medical Officer of HerMD tells PEOPLE. This type of underwear tends to be a little more forgiving and is less restrictive and binding and is a go-to option for those looking to eliminate the look of visible panty lines, no matter what underwear style they choose.

Buying underwear isn’t exactly the most glamorous activity. As much as we want to just buy a value pack of whatever undies and call it a day, being intentional about underwear shopping can actually make a difference in overall comfort, support, and function. This is especially true when shopping with a specific need in mind, such as the best underwear that doesn’t show lines — a.k.a. seamless underwear.

Best Budget Old Navy Soft-Knit No-Show Hipster Underwear for Women 3-Pack View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For This pack from Old Navy is perfect for anyone needing a budget-friendly seamless underwear bundle that is available in an inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For This only comes as a three-pack and not available to be individually bought if you're only needing one pair. If you’re shopping for a budget-friendly seamless underwear option, we recommend the Old Navy Soft-Knit No-Show Hipster Underwear, which comes in a three-pack. These low-rise hipster undies cost less than $15 (on sale) for a pack of three and are constructed from a breathable and stretchy nylon spandex blend with a comfortable cotton gusset. We love them for the completely seamless design and laser-cut raw edges that are invisible under clothing and stretch that hugs the body for a comfortable fit. The seamless hipsters also come in several skin tone colors, plus a pink, white, and black bundle if you want to switch it up. While these are currently on sale for $10, you can get an extra 30 percent off at checkout, making them about $7 for a pack of three in some colors. Price at time of publish: $9.97 (orig. $22.99) Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Black jack, maple wood, cocoa mocha, dark walnut, frappe, pink | Material: Spandex, nylon, cotton lining | Features: Tag-free label, laser cut edges

Best on Amazon Voenxe Seamless Thongs Amazon View On Amazon Who It’s Good For This pack of five seamless thong underwear is affordably priced and available on Amazon, which adds an extra layer of convenience for Prime members. Who It’s Not Good For Someone looking for more style variety may appreciate other options on this list more. If you’re shopping for underwear on Amazon and looking for versatile thongs, we recommend the Voenxe Seamless Women Underwear Thongs, which come in a pack of five for under $20. Constructed from stretchy and breathable fabric, these thongs stretch comfortably around the body without digging into the sides and go undetected under tight garments, including the best leggings and bodycon dresses. With five stars from over 45,000 Amazon customers, the seamless underwear comes highly recommended for its comfort, breathable fabric, and fit. Price at time of publish: $15.99 (orig. $22.09) Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: Floral, pattern, basic, black, leopard print, apricot, bright color, white | Material: Polyamide, elastane

Best Cooling Uniqlo AIRism Ultra Seamless High-Rise Brief Uniqlo View On Uniqlo.com Who It’s Good For Uniqlo's Airism underwear is breathable, high-waisted, and great for warm or humid climates. Who It’s Not Good For Those who prefer mid to low-rise briefs or a different underwear style. The best underwear for summer weather — or if you live in year-round hot and humid climates — is the Uniqlo AIRism Ultra Seamless High-Rise Brief, which is one of our favorites for wearing under flowy sundresses and skirts. These high-waisted briefs are constructed from Uniqlo’s Airism fabric, which uses textile technology to wick away moisture and emit heat from the body for a more cooling sensation. They’re also super stretchy and have a buttery soft texture that feels amazing against the skin. Price at time of publish: $9.90 Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: White, black, pink, rose pink, light pink, red, beige, light brown, latte brown, dark brown, aqua blue, periwinkle, dark blue, purple | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: AIRism technology The 13 Best Cooling Clothes and Accessories of 2023

Best Value Amazon Essentials Women's Seamless Bonded Stretch Hipster Underwear View On Amazon Who It’s Good For These high-quality hipster underwear come with a budget-friendly price tag and are available on Amazon. Who It’s Not Good For Someone shopping for more than four pairs of underwear or those looking for a different underwear style. The Amazon Essentials Women’s Seamless Bonded Stretch Hipster Underwear is also worth considering, especially for those shopping with value in mind. This four-pack of hipster underwear costs under $20 and comes in several different color collections, including all black, earth tones, and cool pastels, giving you plenty of variety. Plus, they’re constructed from breathable and lightweight nylon material with four-way stretch for long-lasting comfort and an excellent fit. With thousands of positive reviews on Amazon, customers love these undies not only because they’re a good deal — they’re also made to last and keep their shape after many washes, too. Price at time of publish: $21.80 (orig. $22.90) Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: Black, blue/pink, cool colors, earth tones, neutral tones, pale blue, warm tones | Material: Nylon, elastane | Features: Four-way stretch

Best Brief Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief Shapermint View On Amazon View On Shapermint.com Who It’s Good For If you're looking for a pair of brief underwear with full coverage and a second-skin feel, you'll love this option from Shapermint. Who It’s Not Good For At around $21 for one pair. they are more expensive than most other options on this list. We love the Shapermint Truekind Seamless Stretch Mid-Waist Brief for its ultra-comfy high-rise fit, breathable and stretchy nylon material, and flexibility. These undies also have a full-coverage design and feature laser-cut seamless edges to prevent visible panty lines, so they work really well under tight-fitting clothes, including yoga pants and bike shorts. The fabric is also lightweight and thin enough to feel like a second skin while also providing enough coverage to remain functional and serve its purpose. Despite having a high-waisted design, these stay put and never roll or twist, even if you wear them while working out. Price at time of publish: $20.90 Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Black, latte | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Laser cut seamless edges, full coverage

Best High-Waisted Thong EBY High Waisted Thong EBY View On Amazon View On Join-eby.com Who It’s Good For These high-waisted thong underwear feel supportive but go undetected under jeans, leggings, and other tight-fitting garments. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for a pair of high-waisted thongs with more skin tone options. The Eby High Waisted Thong is one of the most comfortable pairs of underwear we own. We love the high-waisted style because it acts as a shield between our skin and high-waisted jeans, providing longer-lasting comfort for all-day wear. Additionally, the high-rise band feels ultra-supportive on the belly area and provides a light smoothing effect, making it a good option for those looking for underwear with some slight shapewear effects. While it’s not the most budget-friendly option on our list, we feel that the $19 price tag reflects its high quality and durability. If you are looking for a good deal, the brand has a subscription option, and you can get three high-waisted thong undies for $39. Price at time of publish: $16 Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Fallen rock, black, castle wall, nude, dusty rose | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Extra wide side band

Best Thong Gap No-Show Thong Gap View On Gap.com Who It’s Good For Gap's low-rise seamless thong come in lots of neutral and nude tones and are durable and high-quality. Who It’s Not Good For These are not available in as inclusive of sizing compared to some other options on this list. For thong underwear that is truly seamless, we cannot recommend the Gap No-Show Thong enough. This thong doesn’t have any stitching or elastic and features smooth edges to prevent visible panty lines when worn under tight garments. Available in lots of gorgeous neutral hues — including several nude shades, plus classic white and black — the thong features microfiber material that is soft-to-the-touch, breathable, and provides long-lasting comfort. Price at time of publish: $12.50 Size Range: XXS-XXL | Color Options: Brush beige, wispy pink, true black, pale warm pink, passion rose pink, mercury gray, mauve brown, optic white, clay brown, warm dark brown | Material: Microfiber | Features: No stitching or elastic

Best Shapewear Spanx Shaping Satin Brief Spanx View On Spanx View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales Who It’s Good For If you're wanting brief-style underwear with excellent shapewear benefits, you won't be disappointed with this pair by Spanx. Who It’s Not Good For This underwear is relatively expensive compared to others on this list, but they do have that added shapewear benefit. If you want the benefits of shapewear without fully committing to it, we love the Spanx Shaping Satin Brief. Constructed from a quick dry fabric with a silky satin finish, these brief undies are breathable, soft, and flexible and provide full coverage on the back and belly area. The seamless shapewear also features double-layer shaping panels to target and smooth the core. While it technically has a few seams, it’s seamless under clothing, including tight-fitting dresses and skirts. Price at time of publish: $34 Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Dijon, silver moon, linen, cafe au lait, very black, burnt rust | Material: Nylon, elastane, cotton | Features: Quick dry fabric, double layer shaping panels, full coverage

Best Recycled Fabric Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster View On Everlane.com Who It’s Good For If you're shopping for a more sustainably-sourced pair underwear in a high-rise hipster style, you will appreciate this Everlane option. Who It’s Not Good For These are made from regenerated nylon — some may prefer a cotton or cotton-blend pair of underwear. The best sustainable seamless underwear is the Everlane Invisible High-Rise Hipster, which is constructed from a blend of recycled nylon and stretchy elastane to create a form-fitting undergarment that lays flat against the body and is invisible under clothing. This high-rise hipster underwear also features Bluesign-approved dyes, which are both better for the planet and safer for dyehouse workers. In addition to its sustainable construction, the underwear has an incredible fit that hugs the body in all of the right places, providing lightweight support in the belly area with a cheeky backside that doesn’t generate VPL, even if you wear them under a silky slip dress. Price at time of publish: $18 Size Range: XXS-2XL | Color Options: Light tan, black, dark tan, plum gray, ocean cavern | Material: Recycled nylon, elastane | Features: Econyl 100% regenerated nylon, Bluesign-approved dyes

Best Bikini ThirdLove ComfortStretch Bikini View On Thirdlove.com Who It’s Good For Thirdlove's seamless, flexible, and comfortable bikini underwear comes in several nude skin tones so you can find your match. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for bikini underwear in brighter colors or bold patterns. We love the ThirdLove ComfortStretch Bikini because it’s constructed from a lightweight and breathable stretchy nylon material that lays flat against the body with a four-way stretch. These flexible undies are designed to move with your body, so you don’t have to worry about them rolling or twisting under your clothing. Additionally, the underwear doesn’t have any elastic around the waistline or bulky stitches, so it remains invisible, even with its cheeky coverage. Price at time of publish: $20 Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Soft pink, taupe, mocha, Sienna, espresso, black | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Four-way stretch, no elastic or stitches

Best for Exercise Lululemon InvisiWear Mid Rise Thong Underwear lululemon View On Lululemon Who It’s Good For This three-pack of sweat-wicking seamless underwear by Lululemon is designed specifically for exercise. Who It’s Not Good For These only come in a pack of three, so you won't be able to buy one pair individually. The lululemon InvisiWear Mid-Rise Thong Underwear is our top pick for the best seamless underwear for exercise because it features a lightweight, sweat-wicking, and quick-drying material with added lycra for shape retention — and it comes in a three-pack for under $50. Designed for yoga and other low-impact exercises, these thongs form-fit to the body like a glove and have four-way stretch, so they actually move with the body instead of twisting and slipping. They’re also smooth enough to appear invisible under athleisure garments and workout sets, including leggings, cycling shorts, and onesies. Price at time of publish: $48 Size Range: XS-2XL | Color Options: Double dimension starlight black/meadowsweet pink/black, dark lavender/pistachio/bone, lip gloss/flush pink/summer glow, and more | Material: Nylon, lycra, elastane, cotton | Features: Shape retention, moisture-wicking, quick-drying, four-way stretch

Best Shorts Intimissimi Seamless Supima Cotton Shorts View On Intimissimi.com Who It’s Good For Anyone shopping for shorts in a seamless style will love this form-fitting pair by Intimissimi. Who It’s Not Good For Since these are great for wearing under dresses and skirts, some may need them in other nude color options or sizes. If you’re shopping for a pair of seamless shorts that you can wear under dresses and skirts to prevent chafing, we recommend the Intimissimi Seamless Supima Cotton Shorts. These comfortable and breathable undergarment shorts are constructed with lots of stretch so they form to the body and stay in place without any tugging and pulling. Although the shorts feature some seams at the waistband and down the back, all seams are strategically placed so that the undergarment remains invisible under clothing, and they even feature a raw edge trim so that the material lays flat against the skin without squeezing or pinching. Price at time of publish: $18 Size Range: S-XL | Color Options: Black, soft beige | Material: Supima® cotton, elastane | Features: Raw edge trim

Best Return Policy Harper Wilde No-Show Bikini View On Harperwilde.com Who It’s Good For Someone shopping for a seamless bikini underwear option with a cheeky design and shaping feature will appreciate this pick. Who It’s Not Good For Albeit a no-show style, this bikini technically has a seam down the back for shaping, so it’s not ideal for someone looking for a pair of underwear that is completely no-show. The Harper Wilde No-Show Bikini is designed without elastic and constructed from buttery soft Oeko-Tex certified fabric, making this underwear virtually undetected under clothing. We love it because it has an edgeless style so you don’t run the risk of visible panty lines, and while it’s technically seamless, it actually has one seam down the back designed to give off a shaping effect. This is a pair that feels ultra comfy for all-day wear. In addition to this specific style and its design details, we love Harper Wilde, in general, because the brand has a generous return policy that makes shopping for underwear ultra-easy. Whether you choose these undies or another style from the brand, you have the opportunity to return your first pair of underwear (in each style) for a full refund within 90 days of fulfillment, even if you try it on. Price at time of publish: $12 Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Beige, tan, brown, black, comet, steel, nebula | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton lining | Features: Oeko-Tex certified materials

Best Size Range Yitty Smoothed Reality High Waist Brief Yitty View On Fabletics.com Who It’s Good For These smoothing high-waisted brief underwear come in sizes XS through 6XL, making them the most inclusive option on our list. Who It’s Not Good For While these offer light compression, some may prefer a pair with even more shapewear smoothing benefits. When it comes to inclusive sizing, we always turn to Lizzo’s intimates brand Yitty. Featuring sizes XS through 6XL, the Smoothed Reality High Waisted Brief is a fantastic everyday undergarment that provides just enough coverage — with a little cheekiness to it — and a high-waisted style designed to smooth the skin on the belly, hips, and butt. The underwear is also constructed from recycled materials plus features an antimicrobial SilverSeam technology to keep things fresh and odor-free. On top of that, they have light compression for all-day support under jeans, dresses, skirts, and more. Price at time of publish: $19.95 Size Range: XS-6XL | Color Options: Ivory, taupe, brown, black, seafoam green, firecracker, neon lime, pink tie-dye | Material: Recycled poly, elastane | Features: Antimicrobial SilverSeam technology, recycled material

Best Breathable Understance The BreatheEasy Seamless Cheeky View On Understance.com Who It’s Good For Anyone looking for breathable underwear will appreciate this pair for its not only breathable but cooling and sweat-wicking fabric. Who It’s Not Good For This style has a limited size range, offered only from small to XL. Many seamless underwear options feature a breathable cotton gusset, but the Understance BreatheEasy Seamless Cheeky underwear was designed specifically with cooling fabric to up the ante. These cheeky hipster undies are constructed from a moisture-wicking polyamide spandex blend with a four-way stretch to provide more flexibility and a better fit. They’re an excellent versatile option as they can easily work under jeans, dresses, and skirts on hot summer days, but the seamless and sweat-wicking component also makes them ideal for working out. However, we do wish they were available in a more expansive size range so even more people could enjoy them. Price at time of publish: $12 Size Range: S-XL | Color Options: Mauve, black, champagne pink, light gray, white | Material: Polyamide, spandex, cotton | Features: Four-way stretch, cooling fabric

Best for Leggings Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong View On Aloyoga.com Who It’s Good For These odor-resistant thong underwear are great for wearing under leggings and are designed in a lightweight version of the brand's popular Airbrush fabric. Who It’s Not Good For Some may be looking for a pair of underwear to wear under leggings that aren't a thong style or may be in need of a more extensive size range than what's offered. The best seamless underwear for wearing under leggings is, without a doubt, the Alo Airbrush Invisible Thong. These undies are constructed from a lightweight version of the brand's signature Airbrush fabric, which is constructed from polyester and spandex and features a buttery soft feel. To add to the invisible style, the thong has a raw edge finish that lays flat against the body and doesn’t appear visible under tight-fitting athleisure fabrics, including tight leggings and yoga pants. Price at time of publish: $18 Size Range: XXS-XL | Color Options: Smoky quartz, sand, black, champagne, cherry, candy pink, powder pink, cinnamon, toffee | Material: Airbrush fabric | Features: Odor-resistant, raw edge finish

Best With Lace Bloomers Her Highness Lace Brief View On Bloomersintimates.com Who It’s Good For We love this pair of lace seamless underwear because it's virtually invisible under clothing. Who It’s Not Good For The high-rise style may not be everyone's preference for lace underwear. When it comes to seamless underwear, lace isn’t typically something you see. However, if you want a lacey undergarment that is invisible under clothing, we found it in the Bloomers Intimates Her Highness Briefs. These high-waisted lace briefs are designed with full coverage and a four-way stretch material that form-fits to the body and stays in place without twisting or rolling as you move. To give the lace underwear a seamless feel, they feature scalloped edges that blend against the skin, making them a good seamless option for thicker clothing materials such as denim or cotton. Price at time of publish: $38 Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Onyx, ruby, amethyst, blue quartz, rose quartz, pearl, licorice, chocolate, caramel, latte, cornflower, dragonfruit | Material: Nylon, spandex, cotton | Features: Four-way stretch, full coverage

Best Bundle Girlfriend Collective The Underwear Mix 5-Pack View On Girlfriend.com Who It’s Good For We love this seamless underwear bundle that allows you to choose different style options to make it easy to round out your collection. Who It’s Not Good For While we love the quality of Girlfriend Collective's underwear, this isn't the most inexpensive bundle you can find. If you want to stock up on several pairs of underwear in different styles, we recommend building your own bundle with the Girlfriend Collective Underwear Mix. This bundle allows you to custom build a five-pack of seamless underwear with all different styles from the brand’s collection of comfortable, sweat-wicking undergarments. From the Classic Thong to the High Rise Brief, you can mix and match colors and styles to create a personalized bundle. We love Girlfriend Collective's seamless underwear because it is constructed from a breathable and sweat-wicking material derived from recycled plastic water bottles, has 20 percent stretch so it moves with you while you workout, and has a Coolmax liner to keep things feeling refreshed down there. Price at time of publish: $81 Size Range: XXS-6XL | Color Options: Varies, depending on the style | Material: Recycled plastic water bottles, spandex | Features: Recycled materials, Coolmax liner

Best Boyshort Parade Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort Parade View On Yourparade.com Who It’s Good For If you're in the market for a comfortable, seamless boyshort with full coverage, we can't recommend this pair by Parade enough. Who It’s Not Good For We wish this style was available in a wider range of nude color tones. For the best boyshort, we love the Parade Seamless Sculpt High Rise Boyshort, which is constructed from sustainably-sourced fabric featuring recycled yarns and has an edgeless design that makes it invisible under clothing. This high-waisted boyshort also has full coverage and doesn’t pinch or dig into the skin for a more comfortable fit. It’s also flexible enough to move with your body — even if worn for a workout — and adapts to the body without ever shifting, sliding, or rolling. Price at time of publish: $7 Size Range: XS-3XL | Color Options: Black, maple, Poseidon blue, dirty martini, lucky, amethyst | Material: Recycled yarns, cotton | Features: Sustainably-sourced fabric, edgeless design

Best Hipster Bombas Women's No-Show Hipster Bombas View On Bombas.com View On Dick's View On Saks Fifth Avenue Who It’s Good For This comfortable pair of hipster underwear is designed with a back seam that sculpts the body (and is actually invisible under clothing). Who It’s Not Good For Some shoppers may need more inclusive sizing beyond XXL. If you love the hipster cut, our top pick for this category is the Bombas Women’s No-Show Hipster. Constructed from a stretchy nylon and elastane material with a cotton gusset, this Bombas underwear is quick-drying, breathable, and stays in place, making it a good option for those with active lifestyles. What sets this underwear apart from other hipster styles, though, is the inner band, which features SensElast technology to keep the underwear in place without creating bulk or seams. As a result, the underwear doesn’t ever slide, twist, or roll and instead stays flat against the body. Price at time of publish: $20 Size Range: XS-XXL | Color Options: Slate, purple plum, indigo sapphire, prickly pear, purple haze, light sky, wine, black | Material: Nylon, elastane, cotton | Features: SensElast technology, quick-drying

Best Period Underwear Knix Leakproof Bikini Knix View On Knix Who It’s Good For This seamless medium-absorbency period underwear is designed in a breathable bikini style and comes in an inclusive size range. Who It’s Not Good For If you're looking for a different style of period underwear, such as a thong or boyshort, we recommend looking at other Knix styles. The Knix Leakproof Bikini is our top pick for the best seamless period underwear. This bikini underwear features a seamless design in a mid-rise style and features a thin gusset with medium absorbency for light days or for backup protection against leaks. The underwear is constructed from a breathable nylon and Lycra Xtra Life blend that keeps its shape while form-fitting to the body for a flexible yet secure fit. We love that, despite being period underwear, it’s actually quite versatile and can be worn for ultra-sweaty workouts to help keep you dry and fresh, thanks to the thin gusset and seamless material. Price at time of publish: $24 Size Range: XS-4XL | Color Options: Dune, midnight, leopard, berry, black, orchid, arabesque, dahlia, rose water, cavassa, warm sand, sable, sola | Material: Nylon, Lycra Xtra Life®, polyester, spandex, carbon | Features: Medium-absorbency period liner