From toners to serums and everything in between, exfoliation is a typical part of your skincare routine - your facial skincare routine that is. The skin on your scalp, on the other hand, oftentimes doesn’t receive the same kind of T.L.C. We get it. On top of regular shampooing, conditioning, and maybe some detangling , adding a scalp scrub to your hair care routine can feel like an extra step, but we promise it is worth it. Think of your scalp like topsoil and your hair like the blooming flowers growing on top. Healthy plants require healthy soil. The same goes for your hair. Much like facial exfoliators, scalp scrubs break down dead skin, remove product build-up, and flush out excess oil. This can help treat dandruff, relieve itchiness, and aid product absorption. In other words, they create a clean slate for your scalp. We researched the best scalp scrubs on the market, considering their exfoliation type and what hair types they worked best with.

Best Overall Briogeo Scalp Revival Charcoal + Coconut Oil Micro-Exfoliating Shampoo 4.2 Sephora View On Amazon View On Nordstrom View On Dermstore Who It's Good For Packed with high-quality ingredients like Binchotan charcoal, peppermint, and coconut oil, this sulfate-free formula is gentle yet effective. Who It's Not Good For Like most tubs, the application of this scrub can get a bit messy, When you think scrub, your mind may go straight to chunky goops or harsh beads. Never fear, you won’t find either of those here. Our top pick went to Briogeo for its gentle yet effective, ultra-fine exfoliating crystals. A quick rubdown with the Binchotan charcoal enriched formula loosens oil and product build-up. Since it functions as both a shampoo and a scrub, it does this without getting caught between strands. This sulfate-free formula helps your hair retain its natural moisture. It promises to soothe, hydrate, and refresh your scalp and includes peppermint and coconut oil in its invigorating formula. For extra tangly strands, we recommend using a coloring brush to ensure the first application makes it all the way to your roots. If we could change one thing about this talented twofer, we would add a targeted applicator instead of the jar. We admit this complaint is minor, but the dark gray goop can make a mess of your shower floor as well as the sides of the jar. Price at time of publish: $39.90 Size: 8 oz. | Exfoliant: Binchotan charcoal | Hair Type: All The 9 Best Scalp Massagers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Budget L'Oreal Paris EverPure Sulfate-Free Scalp Care + Detox Shampoo Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart View On Walgreens Who It's Good For Anyone looking for a relatively affordable option that effectively exfoliates without stripping the scalp, or those needing a scalp scrub thats safe to use on color-treated hair. Who It's Not Good For It does contain menthol, and not everyone may want an icy-hot sensation on their scalp. Chances are your beauty bag already includes a few items from L’Oréal Paris and for good reason, but it is time to make room for one more. This sulfate-free formula is suitable for color-treated hair. Crushed apricot seeds break out built-up dirt and unwanted debris without stripping the scalp, but the real star is the menthol. The cream finishes with a cooling shot that not only makes you feel refreshed but it also makes your follicles tingle. We love this product which is also a favorite of beauty professionals. Jerome Lordet, co-director of Pierre Michel Salon in New York City stands behind this affordable scrub as a worthy dupe for higher-end options. “In my experience, this scalp performs as well as other more luxury items in the category,” he tells PEOPLE. As much as we can't resist the icy hot effect, this scrub does come in a jar. In order to avoid consistent dipping, we wish that this came with a spatula to help prevent losing some product as we scoop it out. Price at time of publish: $8.10 (orig. $12.99) Size: 8 oz. | Exfoliant: Apricot seed | Hair Type: All

Best for Fine Hair The Inkey List Glycolic Acid Exfoliating Scalp Scrub Sephora View On Amazon View On Kohls.com View On Sephora Who It's Good For The targeted, hygienic nozzle allows you to place the product exactly where you need it, while the scrub has a lightweight texture with a chemical exfoliant. Who It's Not Good For Those with thick, oily hair may need something a bit more powerful. Fine hair gets easily weighed down, especially by styling products. Thick, chunky scrubs can get caught in strands and have a hard time escaping. Instead, for fine hair, we recommend choosing a scrub with a more lightweight texture as well as a chemical exfoliant. This scrub has both. Chicago-based professional colorist, Lorena Valdes loves this scrub for its versatility. “Consider it a step up from your run-of-the-mill scrub since it contains both chemical and physical exfoliating properties,” she says. “It helps remove build-up and balances the scraps microbiome. Plus, the gentle AHA (a.k.a. glycolic acid) is fantastic for sensitive scalps.” Use the targeted nozzle to place this product directly in your part and then massage it to clear your scalp of debris. It's also worth mentioning that this product is slightly smaller in volume than most others on this list; however, because the price point is relatively lower, you can justify if needing to rebuy more often. Price at time of publish: $15 Size: 5 oz. | Exfoliant: Glycolic acid and castor beads | Hair Type: All, especially fine hair

Best for Oily Hair Christophe Robin Purifying Scalp Scrub with Sea Salt 5 Blue Mercury View On Nordstrom View On Bloomingdales View On Bluemercury.com Who It's Good For For those with excess oil or product build-up, use this to get your scalp fully clean. Who It's Not Good For This thick formula can be hard to fully wash out of your hair. A favorite of stylists, this chunky (but in a good way), classic scrub earned a spot on our list for its thick texture and real results. The sea salt helps remove excess product buildup. Lordet uses it when he needs to pack a more powerful punch. “This is a bit more exfoliating than others on the list,” he says. “Use it when you need a deep scrub. The almond oil nourishes and prevents irritation.

It’s also a favorite of Erika Reals, PEOPLE’s senior commerce editor. After noticing her dandruff shampoo stopped providing its typical results of relieving itchiness and preventing flakes, Reals realized she may need a scalp detox in order to remove some product build-up allowing the shampoo to work from a clean slate. “The luxe texture of this scrub feels so good when massaging it into your scalp,” she says. “After using, my scalp feels so much cleaner and healthy since it instantly removes all the gunk, and as a result, my hair is the shiniest it’s been in months. I don’t know why it took me so long to start using this.” Furthermore, this is a great option for when your hair is especially oily or your normal shampoo treatments don’t seem to be working anymore. Reviewers praise this scrub’s lather, which makes it easy to bust through grime, oil, and buildup. Keep in mind, the rich texture may be hard to rinse out, so wash out thoroughly after massaging in. Price at time of publish: $53 Size: 8.4 oz. | Exfoliant: Sea salt | Hair Type: All, especially oily hair The 8 Best Shampoos for Oily Hair of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Sensitive Scalps Kerastase Scrub Apaisant Soothing Scalp Scrub Sephora View On Kerastase-usa.com View On Sephora Who It's Good For This nourishing scrub uses jojoba beads to slough off dead skin and also includes anti-inflammatories to calm itching and reduce redness. Who It's Not Good For Even though we would gladly splurge on this item, we wish that it was available at a more accessible price point (or at least in smaller sizes). If you have sensitive skin and are looking to splurge, we recommend giving this option from Kerastase a go. Jojoba beads gently slough off dead skin while orange peel dissolves excess dirt. These ingredients may be powerful, but we promise they will not irritate your skin. Another one of Lordet’s favorites, he recommends this scrub for those with sensitive skin. “Some scrubs can be harsh,” he explains. “However, for those with a more sensitive scalp, this one is one of the more gentle options out there.” After the beads and the orange peel lift away impurities, madecassoside acts as an anti-inflammatory to calm itching and scaling while vitamin B soothes redness for a fresh scalp. We loved the lightweight texture and fresh finish this scrub provided, but wish that it was available at a more affordable price point or at least have smaller sizes available to buy to cut down on the cost. Price at time of publish: $56 Size: 8.5 oz. | Exfoliant: Jojoba beads and sweet orange peel | Hair Type: All, especially sensitive scalps

Best Multitasker Ouai St. Barts Cleansing Scalp and Body Sugar Scrub Sephora View On Amazon View On Sephora View On Ulta Who it's Good For This scrub can be used on both your body and your scalp, making it a versatile addition to your shower. Who It's Not Good For While we think this scent is delightful, it could be overbearing for some. This talented twofer not only creates space in your shower but also sloughs away dead skin from head to toe. This Ouai sugar scrub simultaneously cleanses and gets rid of debris. Not to mention, it delivers probiotics to both the skin on your scalp and the skin on your body. Hello, healthy microbiome. “Ouai uses sugar as the physical exfoliating agent to remove build-up — this helps break down dead skin and dirt,” explains Valdes. “After, coconut oil swoops in to help moisturize the skin.” Exfoliating sugar crystals, hydrating coconut oil, and balancing probiotics make a good case for this scrub, but what stood out to us was the impressive lather. We had our doubts at first that a product could work equally well on the scalp and body, but were delighted by the quantity of satisfying bubbles, and the scent which smells like a vacation. Price at time of publish: $40 Size: 8.8 oz. | Exfoliant: Sugar | Hair Type: All The 6 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best for Curly Hair Ouidad Heavy Lifting Bubbling Scalp Mask Amazon View On Amazon View On Jcpenney.com View On Ouidad.com Who It's Good For It’s packed with hydrators including hyaluronic acid and pineapple extract to keep curls moisturized and shiny. Who It's Not Good For This scrub is formulated specifically for curly hair, so if that's not you, we recommend look to other options on this list. Calling all curly girls. If you know curly hair, you know that the most important thing for bouncy, healthy strands is moisture. Translation: You can’t wash and exfoliate daily. However, curly scalps get build-up like everybody else. For a curly girl-friendly scrub, try this one from Ouidad. We love that this mask — which comes out as a lightweight gel and transforms into a pillowy foam that washes out easily — doesn’t weigh down hair. Powerful white charcoal pulls out impurities without drying out the skin. Instead linseed oil, hyaluronic acid, pineapple extract, and vitamin E keep your skin and mane hydrated. Price at time of publish: $39 Size: 6.8 oz. | Exfoliant: White charcoal | Hair Type: Curly and coily