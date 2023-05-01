Read on to discover the best scalp massagers that’ll take you one step closer to achieving a spa-like experience in your own bathroom.

In order to find the best scalp massager that relieves tension and helps hair treatments penetrate the scalp, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 24 of the most popular scalp massaging tools on the market. After scrubbing and rubbing our way through each device, we put our squeaky-clean heads together to come up with a comprehensive list of the nine best scalp massagers for a relaxing and stimulating hair treatment.

Scalp massagers can provide more than just a relaxing head scratch — they can also help promote blood circulation and stimulate hair growth, NYC-based trichologist Shab Caspara tells PEOPLE. Caspara explains two of her favorite ways to use a scalp massaging device in the shower: First, scrub the scalp directly after applying shampoo for “a deeper, more effective clean” and again after applying your conditioning treatment of choice “so you can relax and allow the conditioner to penetrate your hair cuticle in the meantime.”

One of the best parts about going to the hair salon (besides leaving with freshly covered roots) is the good old fashion scalp massage that usually accompanies a hair wash in the salon sink. And if you have felt the embarrassment of letting out an audible “ahhh” during a very public scalp treatment, then boy do we have good news: You can have a relaxing, stimulating massage at home with the help of a scalp massager.

Best Overall Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush 5 View On Leonorgreyl-usa.com View On Safeandchic.com Our Ratings Bristles 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Serum Penetration 5 /5 Pros Soft silicone bristles are gentle yet effective, even on our thick hair

Ergonomic handle allowed us to easily maneuver the massager across the scalp

Conditioning treatment penetrated hair better with this brush compared to just using fingers Cons We love everything about this scalp massager! We all wish that we could spend more time (okay, any time) relaxing at the spa, but unfortunately, that’s just not realistic for busy schedules. Luckily, we found the Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush, which makes us feel like we’re having a luxury treatment done in our own bathroom. There are a few things that set this brush apart from a lot of the rest: the soft yet gentle bristles to stimulate hair follicles, a thoughtfully designed handle grip, and the adorable storage box that it comes in. We were able to achieve a beautiful lather while applying shampoo with this brush, which left our scalp feeling cleaner compared to our usual finger application. This brush was also a game-changer when it came to massaging our conditioning treatment into our hair, and we noticed much more thorough absorption of product on the side of our scalp that we used the brush on. Plus, the brush didn’t tangle our hair at all. The entire experience of using the Leonor Greyl brush — from the pretty packaging to the relaxing massage to the swoon-worthy results — feels so luxurious that we were shocked to discover how affordable this scalp scrubber is for the quality. Price at time of publish: $28 Materials: Silicone and plastic | Hair types: All hair types

Best Budget Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Bristles 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Serum Penetration 5 /5 Pros Less expensive than most other tools we tested while still delivering great results

Left hair smoother and tangle-free

Handle grip is easy to hold on to and maneuver Cons Bristles might not be long enough to reach the scalp through thick or coarse hair This scalp scrubber is proof that you don’t have to spend the big bucks to get a relaxing, stimulating scalp massage. Priced around $10, the Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager feels much more luxurious than its price tag would suggest. The silicone bristles on the brush are evenly spaced and have a comfortable level of firmness to provide hair follicle stimulation without pain. We were pleasantly surprised that the slightly squishy silicone bristles didn’t snag or tangle our hair — it actually left our tresses feeling smoother and helped detangle the knots that already existed. The Maxsoft brush created a nice lather when used with shampoo, and we also found that it helped our leave-on hair mask absorb better compared to when we didn't use the brush. The brush is well-designed with an easy-to-grip handle and an intuitive, oblong shape with a thumb divot on the side that makes it easy to control in the palm of the hand. Our only gripe with this scalp scrubber is that the soft bristles might not penetrate very thick or coarse hair as easily as a brush with harder, longer bristles. But otherwise, this budget brush is absolutely worth its low price point. Price at time of publish: $6.98 (orig. $9.99) Materials: Silicone and plastic | Hair types: All hair types, especially fine to medium-thick hair The 13 Best Detanglers of 2023 That Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly

Best Stimulating Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager 4.8 Vegamour View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com Our Ratings Bristles 4.8 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Serum Penetration 4.5 /5 Pros Brush is ergonomically designed with an over-the-hand strap and finger ridges

Works well on both dry and wet scalps

Provides stimulating massage without tangling the hair Cons One of the more expensive silicone options we tested This aesthetically pleasing little brush does more than just look pretty on your shower shelf — the Gro Revitalizing Scalp Massager provides a deep stimulation massage and has a particular talent for foaming up shampoo. We used this brush on both dry and wet hair, both of which felt relaxing and absolutely painless. Vegamour is a big name in hair regrowth, backed by an expert team of dermatologists and hair stylists, so we trust their recommendations for increasing scalp blood flow to achieve a healthier-looking scalp. The brush was easy to hold in our hand and control with an over-the-hand strap and gentle finger ridges. Another plus: We really like the way the brush looks, and we don’t mind having it on display in our shower. The hand strap is also helpful if you want to hang the brush inside your shower. While on the expensive side of silicone-bristle massagers that we tested, we think the aesthetically pleasing design (and overall effectiveness) justifies the tad higher cost. Price at time of publish: $18 Materials: Silicone and plastic | Hair types: All hair types The 10 Best Hair Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed

Best Comb Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb 5 Credo View On Bloomingdales View On Credo Beauty View On Mountlai.com Our Ratings Bristles 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Serum Penetration 5 /5 Pros Intricate design looks beautiful sitting out on a vanity and feels luxurious in-hand

Comb glided easily through our hair without tangling or discomfort

Helps oils absorb into hair and left scalp feeling surprisingly clean Cons Most expensive tool on our list (though the jade stone material justifies the price) You may have heard of gua sha — the traditional Chinese practice of gliding a piece of jade over the skin which can provide benefits such as increased blood flow, reductions in puffiness, and promote the appearance of a chiseled face. But you may not know that gua shas can also provide a myriad of benefits that promote scalp health. The Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb is a hand-carved jade gua sha designed specifically to provide gentle scalp massage that can promote blood circulation and just generally make you feel so darn good. We worried that the firm, stone bristles might be uncomfortable to drag across the scalp, but we couldn’t have been more wrong. The climb glided easily across the scalp without tugging at our strands and didn't ever cause us any discomfort or pain (even on the bonier parts of the head). Oils sank into our hair quicker and more thoroughly than ever before, and the light exfoliation left our scalp feeling surprisingly clean. And while we have no shortage of positive things to say about Mount Lai Gua Sha, we also should note that it’s one of the most expensive tools that we tested. The weight of the hand-carved tool in the hand feels as luxurious as the results, so we would definitely recommend this tool as a splurge or even as an elegant gift. Price at time of publish: $52 Materials: Jade stone | Hair types: All hair types The 13 Best Hair Dryers for a Salon-Worthy Blowout, Tested and Reviewed

Best Absorption Jupiter Scalp Brush 4.2 Jupiter View On Amazon View On Hellojupiter.com Our Ratings Bristles 4 /5

Ease of Use 3 /5

Serum Penetration 5 /5 Pros Visibly helped hair treatment better absorb into the scalp and hair

Long, thin bristles work well for those with thick hair (and provide a relaxing head-scratching sensation)

Size and shape makes it easy to hold and maneuver around the head Cons Firm bristles may feel too rough for sensitive scalps Made from a tight clustering of fine-yet-firm bristles, the Jupiter Scalp Brush’s unique design differs from most of the others that we tried. The long, skinny bristles effectively exfoliate and stimulate the scalp, and we didn’t feel any pain in the process. Even on thick hair, this brush was able to reach through to the scalp and provide a relaxing and stimulating massage. Where we thought this brush really shined in our testing process was in aiding the absorption of hair oil into our scalp. We rubbed the treatment into one side of our hair with our fingers (and we really got in there good), but we found that the side which was applied with the Jupiter brush was noticeably better absorbed. The brush was slightly smaller than our palm, with a finger loop on the back which makes it easy to maneuver around the head. We also love that it comes with an extra chain loop to hang the brush conveniently for storage. Because the bristles on this brush are slightly firmer and pointier than others that we tried, it’s possible that it might not feel comfortable on particularly sensitive scalps. But because the bristles are long and thin, we also think that this would work well for those with thick hair. Price at time of publish: $20.99 Materials: Plastic | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair

Best for Thick Hair Flathead Products Scalp Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Bristles 4 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Serum Penetration 5 /5 Pros Long-bristled head easily reaches through thick and coarse hair

Great value since it includes two bristle heads, one with shorter bristles and one with longer bristles

Squishy silicone is gentle enough for sensitive scalps Cons Not everyone may want or need both heads that it comes with Why settle for one scalp massaging head when you could have two? That’s the question that the Flathead Hair Scalp massager begs us to ask. And, after thoroughly testing this massaging device, we can attest that this brush is worth it. The long, pointed bristle head is perfect for digging deep through thick hair to reach the scalp. Because the bristles are made from squishy silicone, the brush feels gentle enough for sensitive scalps. The massager helped us to get a fluffy lather with our shampoo, even on thick hair that usually has trouble getting a suds to develop. The shorter bristled brush is great for those with fine or thinning hair and provides an ultra-gentle and relaxing massage. Changing out the brush heads is simple: Just twist the head to remove and twist the new one on. Those with thick hair might find that the short-bristled head isn’t actually able to reach the scalp, but the price of both heads together is so reasonable that we think it’s worth a purchase even just for the long bristled head alone. Price at time of publish: $6.99 (orig. $9.99) Materials: Plastic, silicone | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair

Best Multi-Use Denman Palm Styler for Detangling, Massaging & Styling 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Bristles 4 /5

Ease of Use 3 /5

Serum Penetration 5 /5 Pros Provides relaxing scalp massage along with combing function

Noticeably helped us absorb hair oil more effectively

Firm yet flexible bristles hold up to regular use and are easy to clean Cons Stiff strap only fits three fingers comfortably, making this slightly more difficult to control compared to others that we tested

Scrubbing created some tangles in our hair which required us to brush out with the tool The Denman brand is well known for its masterful curly hair styling brushes, but we’re here to say that their scalp scrubbers are right on par with the rest of their high-quality hair tools. The scalp massaging bristles are firm yet flexible, with round ends to prevent scratching the scalp. We found the Denman scrubber’s bristles to be firmer than many of our other favorites, which makes it great for combing through the hair to detangle but can also create some snags at the root without enough combing. The massager is very lightweight, with a stiff plastic top handle that can fit three fingers under comfortably. We wish that the handle was a bit larger so that we could fit more of our fingers under the strap and have a little more control over the brush. The product absorption test is where the Denman really shone. After just one week of using the Denman brush to apply hair oil to one side of our scalp and using our fingers to apply it to the other, we noticed a clear difference in the side that benefited from the Denman tool. Our hair felt more nourished and looked healthier where we used the Denman brush. Safe to say, we’ll continue to reach for this brush to apply any scalp or hair treatments. Price at time of publish: $11.95 Materials: Plastic | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair Rice Water Shampoo Helps Strengthen and Shine Your Hair — These Are the 9 Best

Best Lightweight Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Briogeohair.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Bristles 5 /5

Ease of Use 5 /5

Serum Penetration 4 /5 Pros Feels super lightweight in-hand, so our arms didn’t get tired while scrubbing

Bristles pop off for convenient cleaning

Long bristles reach through thick and coarse hair without feeling painful

Helps evenly distribute hair treatments, oils, and shampoo Cons We didn't notice better hair oil absorption or hair growth with this scalp massager, just that it did a good job at spreading product around the scalp On wet hair or dry hair, the Briogeo Scalp Revival Therapy Massager impressed us on all fronts. The long, thick bristles are neither too soft nor too hard and provide a relaxing and stimulating massage without tangling our hair in the process. The handle is a comfortable size to either grasp in hand. We found this scrubber to be exceptionally easy to maneuver due to the fact that it’s very lightweight and didn’t tire out our arms in the scrubbing process. Because the silicone bristles are longer than many of the other scrubbers we tested, the Briogeo massager is especially well-suited for thick or coarse hair. In our tests, this brush helped us to effectively remove dry shampoo buildup from the scalp and helped to create a beautiful soapy lather with shampoo. And, when you’re ready to clean the brush, the bristles pop off conveniently to make wiping down the brush and removing any buildup from the brush super easy. In terms of aesthetics, we do wish the brand offered more color options so we can match it to our bathroom decor. Price at time of publish: $11.97 (orig. $16) Materials: Plastic, silicone | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair