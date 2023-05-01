Shopping People Tested The 9 Best Scalp Massagers of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Our favorite device provides a relaxing massage that helps stimulate blood flow and remove buildup By Cai Cramer Cai Cramer Instagram Twitter Cai Cramer is a Commerce Writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. Previously, Cai worked on the Digital Platforms team at PEOPLE after graduating with a degree in Journalism from Northwestern University. Cai loves to spend time outdoors no matter the weather, and she'll try any craft twice. People Editorial Guidelines Published on May 1, 2023 05:05 PM Share Tweet Pin Email In This Article Expand Jump to a Section Our top picks Reviews Things to Consider How We Tested FAQ Why Trust Us? What is PEOPLE Tested? We independently evaluate all recommended products and services. If you click on links we provide, we may receive compensation. Learn more. People / Victoria Phillips One of the best parts about going to the hair salon (besides leaving with freshly covered roots) is the good old fashion scalp massage that usually accompanies a hair wash in the salon sink. And if you have felt the embarrassment of letting out an audible “ahhh” during a very public scalp treatment, then boy do we have good news: You can have a relaxing, stimulating massage at home with the help of a scalp massager. Scalp massagers can provide more than just a relaxing head scratch — they can also help promote blood circulation and stimulate hair growth, NYC-based trichologist Shab Caspara tells PEOPLE. Caspara explains two of her favorite ways to use a scalp massaging device in the shower: First, scrub the scalp directly after applying shampoo for “a deeper, more effective clean” and again after applying your conditioning treatment of choice “so you can relax and allow the conditioner to penetrate your hair cuticle in the meantime.” In order to find the best scalp massager that relieves tension and helps hair treatments penetrate the scalp, our PEOPLE Tested team tried out 24 of the most popular scalp massaging tools on the market. After scrubbing and rubbing our way through each device, we put our squeaky-clean heads together to come up with a comprehensive list of the nine best scalp massagers for a relaxing and stimulating hair treatment. Read on to discover the best scalp massagers that’ll take you one step closer to achieving a spa-like experience in your own bathroom. Best Overall: Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush Best Budget: Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Best Stimulating: Vegamour Scalp Massager Best Comb: Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb Best Absorption: Jupiter Scalp Brush Best for Thick Hair: Flathead Products Scalp Massager Best Multi-Use: Denman Palm Styler Best Lightweight: Briogeo Scalp Revival Therapy Massager Best Electric: Comfier Cordless Hair Scalp Massager

Best Overall Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush 5 View On Leonorgreyl-usa.com View On Safeandchic.com Our Ratings Bristles 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 5/5 Pros Soft silicone bristles are gentle yet effective, even on our thick hair Ergonomic handle allowed us to easily maneuver the massager across the scalp Conditioning treatment penetrated hair better with this brush compared to just using fingers Cons We love everything about this scalp massager! We all wish that we could spend more time (okay, any time) relaxing at the spa, but unfortunately, that’s just not realistic for busy schedules. Luckily, we found the Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush, which makes us feel like we’re having a luxury treatment done in our own bathroom. There are a few things that set this brush apart from a lot of the rest: the soft yet gentle bristles to stimulate hair follicles, a thoughtfully designed handle grip, and the adorable storage box that it comes in. We were able to achieve a beautiful lather while applying shampoo with this brush, which left our scalp feeling cleaner compared to our usual finger application. This brush was also a game-changer when it came to massaging our conditioning treatment into our hair, and we noticed much more thorough absorption of product on the side of our scalp that we used the brush on. Plus, the brush didn’t tangle our hair at all. The entire experience of using the Leonor Greyl brush — from the pretty packaging to the relaxing massage to the swoon-worthy results — feels so luxurious that we were shocked to discover how affordable this scalp scrubber is for the quality. Price at time of publish: $28 Materials: Silicone and plastic | Hair types: All hair types Best Budget Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager 5 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Bristles 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 5/5 Pros Less expensive than most other tools we tested while still delivering great results Left hair smoother and tangle-free Handle grip is easy to hold on to and maneuver Cons Bristles might not be long enough to reach the scalp through thick or coarse hair This scalp scrubber is proof that you don’t have to spend the big bucks to get a relaxing, stimulating scalp massage. Priced around $10, the Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager feels much more luxurious than its price tag would suggest. The silicone bristles on the brush are evenly spaced and have a comfortable level of firmness to provide hair follicle stimulation without pain. We were pleasantly surprised that the slightly squishy silicone bristles didn’t snag or tangle our hair — it actually left our tresses feeling smoother and helped detangle the knots that already existed. The Maxsoft brush created a nice lather when used with shampoo, and we also found that it helped our leave-on hair mask absorb better compared to when we didn't use the brush. The brush is well-designed with an easy-to-grip handle and an intuitive, oblong shape with a thumb divot on the side that makes it easy to control in the palm of the hand. Our only gripe with this scalp scrubber is that the soft bristles might not penetrate very thick or coarse hair as easily as a brush with harder, longer bristles. But otherwise, this budget brush is absolutely worth its low price point. Price at time of publish: $6.98 (orig. $9.99) Materials: Silicone and plastic | Hair types: All hair types, especially fine to medium-thick hair The 13 Best Detanglers of 2023 That Will Help Your Comb Glide Seamlessly Best Stimulating Vegamour GRO Revitalizing Scalp Massager 4.8 Vegamour View On Sephora View On Vegamour.com Our Ratings Bristles 4.8/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 4.5/5 Pros Brush is ergonomically designed with an over-the-hand strap and finger ridges Works well on both dry and wet scalps Provides stimulating massage without tangling the hair Cons One of the more expensive silicone options we tested This aesthetically pleasing little brush does more than just look pretty on your shower shelf — the Gro Revitalizing Scalp Massager provides a deep stimulation massage and has a particular talent for foaming up shampoo. We used this brush on both dry and wet hair, both of which felt relaxing and absolutely painless. Vegamour is a big name in hair regrowth, backed by an expert team of dermatologists and hair stylists, so we trust their recommendations for increasing scalp blood flow to achieve a healthier-looking scalp. The brush was easy to hold in our hand and control with an over-the-hand strap and gentle finger ridges. Another plus: We really like the way the brush looks, and we don’t mind having it on display in our shower. The hand strap is also helpful if you want to hang the brush inside your shower. While on the expensive side of silicone-bristle massagers that we tested, we think the aesthetically pleasing design (and overall effectiveness) justifies the tad higher cost. Price at time of publish: $18 Materials: Silicone and plastic | Hair types: All hair types The 10 Best Hair Oils of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Best Comb Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb 5 Credo View On Bloomingdales View On Credo Beauty View On Mountlai.com Our Ratings Bristles 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 5/5 Pros Intricate design looks beautiful sitting out on a vanity and feels luxurious in-hand Comb glided easily through our hair without tangling or discomfort Helps oils absorb into hair and left scalp feeling surprisingly clean Cons Most expensive tool on our list (though the jade stone material justifies the price) You may have heard of gua sha — the traditional Chinese practice of gliding a piece of jade over the skin which can provide benefits such as increased blood flow, reductions in puffiness, and promote the appearance of a chiseled face. But you may not know that gua shas can also provide a myriad of benefits that promote scalp health. The Mount Lai Jade Massaging Comb is a hand-carved jade gua sha designed specifically to provide gentle scalp massage that can promote blood circulation and just generally make you feel so darn good. We worried that the firm, stone bristles might be uncomfortable to drag across the scalp, but we couldn’t have been more wrong. The climb glided easily across the scalp without tugging at our strands and didn't ever cause us any discomfort or pain (even on the bonier parts of the head). Oils sank into our hair quicker and more thoroughly than ever before, and the light exfoliation left our scalp feeling surprisingly clean. And while we have no shortage of positive things to say about Mount Lai Gua Sha, we also should note that it’s one of the most expensive tools that we tested. The weight of the hand-carved tool in the hand feels as luxurious as the results, so we would definitely recommend this tool as a splurge or even as an elegant gift. Price at time of publish: $52 Materials: Jade stone | Hair types: All hair types The 13 Best Hair Dryers for a Salon-Worthy Blowout, Tested and Reviewed Best Absorption Jupiter Scalp Brush 4.2 Jupiter View On Amazon View On Hellojupiter.com Our Ratings Bristles 4/5 Ease of Use 3/5 Serum Penetration 5/5 Pros Visibly helped hair treatment better absorb into the scalp and hair Long, thin bristles work well for those with thick hair (and provide a relaxing head-scratching sensation) Size and shape makes it easy to hold and maneuver around the head Cons Firm bristles may feel too rough for sensitive scalps Made from a tight clustering of fine-yet-firm bristles, the Jupiter Scalp Brush’s unique design differs from most of the others that we tried. The long, skinny bristles effectively exfoliate and stimulate the scalp, and we didn’t feel any pain in the process. Even on thick hair, this brush was able to reach through to the scalp and provide a relaxing and stimulating massage. Where we thought this brush really shined in our testing process was in aiding the absorption of hair oil into our scalp. We rubbed the treatment into one side of our hair with our fingers (and we really got in there good), but we found that the side which was applied with the Jupiter brush was noticeably better absorbed. The brush was slightly smaller than our palm, with a finger loop on the back which makes it easy to maneuver around the head. We also love that it comes with an extra chain loop to hang the brush conveniently for storage. Because the bristles on this brush are slightly firmer and pointier than others that we tried, it’s possible that it might not feel comfortable on particularly sensitive scalps. But because the bristles are long and thin, we also think that this would work well for those with thick hair. Price at time of publish: $20.99 Materials: Plastic | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair Best for Thick Hair Flathead Products Scalp Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Walmart Our Ratings Bristles 4/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 5/5 Pros Long-bristled head easily reaches through thick and coarse hair Great value since it includes two bristle heads, one with shorter bristles and one with longer bristles Squishy silicone is gentle enough for sensitive scalps Cons Not everyone may want or need both heads that it comes with Why settle for one scalp massaging head when you could have two? That’s the question that the Flathead Hair Scalp massager begs us to ask. And, after thoroughly testing this massaging device, we can attest that this brush is worth it. The long, pointed bristle head is perfect for digging deep through thick hair to reach the scalp. Because the bristles are made from squishy silicone, the brush feels gentle enough for sensitive scalps. The massager helped us to get a fluffy lather with our shampoo, even on thick hair that usually has trouble getting a suds to develop. The shorter bristled brush is great for those with fine or thinning hair and provides an ultra-gentle and relaxing massage. Changing out the brush heads is simple: Just twist the head to remove and twist the new one on. Those with thick hair might find that the short-bristled head isn’t actually able to reach the scalp, but the price of both heads together is so reasonable that we think it’s worth a purchase even just for the long bristled head alone. Price at time of publish: $6.99 (orig. $9.99) Materials: Plastic, silicone | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair Best Multi-Use Denman Palm Styler for Detangling, Massaging & Styling 4.2 Amazon View On Amazon Our Ratings Bristles 4/5 Ease of Use 3/5 Serum Penetration 5/5 Pros Provides relaxing scalp massage along with combing function Noticeably helped us absorb hair oil more effectively Firm yet flexible bristles hold up to regular use and are easy to clean Cons Stiff strap only fits three fingers comfortably, making this slightly more difficult to control compared to others that we tested Scrubbing created some tangles in our hair which required us to brush out with the tool The Denman brand is well known for its masterful curly hair styling brushes, but we’re here to say that their scalp scrubbers are right on par with the rest of their high-quality hair tools. The scalp massaging bristles are firm yet flexible, with round ends to prevent scratching the scalp. We found the Denman scrubber’s bristles to be firmer than many of our other favorites, which makes it great for combing through the hair to detangle but can also create some snags at the root without enough combing. The massager is very lightweight, with a stiff plastic top handle that can fit three fingers under comfortably. We wish that the handle was a bit larger so that we could fit more of our fingers under the strap and have a little more control over the brush. The product absorption test is where the Denman really shone. After just one week of using the Denman brush to apply hair oil to one side of our scalp and using our fingers to apply it to the other, we noticed a clear difference in the side that benefited from the Denman tool. Our hair felt more nourished and looked healthier where we used the Denman brush. Safe to say, we’ll continue to reach for this brush to apply any scalp or hair treatments. Price at time of publish: $11.95 Materials: Plastic | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair Rice Water Shampoo Helps Strengthen and Shine Your Hair — These Are the 9 Best Best Lightweight Briogeo Scalp Revival Stimulating Therapy Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Briogeohair.com View On Dermstore Our Ratings Bristles 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 4/5 Pros Feels super lightweight in-hand, so our arms didn’t get tired while scrubbing Bristles pop off for convenient cleaning Long bristles reach through thick and coarse hair without feeling painful Helps evenly distribute hair treatments, oils, and shampoo Cons We didn't notice better hair oil absorption or hair growth with this scalp massager, just that it did a good job at spreading product around the scalp On wet hair or dry hair, the Briogeo Scalp Revival Therapy Massager impressed us on all fronts. The long, thick bristles are neither too soft nor too hard and provide a relaxing and stimulating massage without tangling our hair in the process. The handle is a comfortable size to either grasp in hand. We found this scrubber to be exceptionally easy to maneuver due to the fact that it’s very lightweight and didn’t tire out our arms in the scrubbing process. Because the silicone bristles are longer than many of the other scrubbers we tested, the Briogeo massager is especially well-suited for thick or coarse hair. In our tests, this brush helped us to effectively remove dry shampoo buildup from the scalp and helped to create a beautiful soapy lather with shampoo. And, when you’re ready to clean the brush, the bristles pop off conveniently to make wiping down the brush and removing any buildup from the brush super easy. In terms of aesthetics, we do wish the brand offered more color options so we can match it to our bathroom decor. Price at time of publish: $11.97 (orig. $16) Materials: Plastic, silicone | Hair types: All hair types, especially thick hair Best Electric Comfier Cordless Hair Scalp Massager 4.7 Amazon View On Amazon View On Comfier.com Our Ratings Bristles 5/5 Ease of Use 5/5 Serum Penetration 4/5 Pros Electric nodes provided an effortlessly relaxing massage with the press of a button Waterproof design can be used in the shower to lather shampoo or to massage in conditioning treatment Didn’t pull at our tangle our hair at all when used on both dry and wet hair Can also be used on other parts of the body in addition to the scalp Cons One of the most expensive options we tested Needs to be recharged between uses Getting a relaxing scalp massage just got easier. The Comfier Cordless Hair Scalp Massager is a handheld electric scalp massager with four silicone-bristled massaging arms that rotate both clockwise and counterclockwise with the press of a button. The tips of the bristles felt soft against our scalp, but the weight of the device was sturdy enough to provide a relaxing massage without the need to press down hard. The Comfier massager is also waterproof, which means that you can safely use it on wet hair — which we did. We noted that the massager helped to accurately and evenly apply oil to the scalp and also helped to massage shampoo into the scalp without pulling or tangling our hair. While this is one of the most expensive scalp massagers that we tested, the rechargeable, multi-setting device also offers so much more than the standard scalp massager. If you’re looking for a basic device to stimulate the scalp and lather up shampoo, then any of our other top picks will do the job. But if you want a little extra relaxation without the extra work, then this electric massager is worth the cost. Price at time of publish: $39.96 (orig. $49.99) Materials: Plastic, silicone, rechargeable lithium-ion battery | Hair types: All hair types The 6 Best Shampoo Bars of 2023, Tested and Reviewed Things to Consider Before Buying a Scalp Massager Material Scalp massagers are not one-size-fits-all — they come in a variety of materials that work best for different scalp types and concerns. If you have a more sensitive scalp, then softer bristles made from silicone, like those used in the Leonor Greyl Massaging Scalp Brush, tend to be gentler and have less potential for irritation. If you’re looking for something that will provide a nice scratching sensation, then thin plastic bristles will give you more of what you’re looking for. Bristle Length Another important factor in choosing the right scalp brush for you is considering your hair density, which can determine how well a scalp massager is able to make contact with your hair. If you have thick, fine and dense, or coarse hair textures, then a brush with longer bristles is more likely to reach your scalp to provide adequate stimulation. If you have shorter or finer hair, then a brush with shorter bristles should get the job done. Price You don't need to save up a ton of money to buy a quality scalp massager. Luckily, scalp massagers are available across most price points, with the more expensive options costing around $50. The priciest option we tested, the Mount Lai Jade Massaging Gua Sha Comb, is made from real jade stone, which contributes to its higher cost. However, there are more budget-friendly options that still delivered great results, including the Maxsoft Hair Scalp Massager Shampoo Brush that you can snag for just $7. How We Tested To find the best scalp massagers among the multitude available on the internet, we tested 24 of the best-selling scalp massaging tools on the market — first in the PEOPLE Tested lab and then we took them home so we could integrate them into our daily routines, too. For the first test, we took each scalp massager into the shower and used them to scrub shampoo into the scalp with small, circular movements. We continued the massage while we rinsed out the product to ensure we were left with a completely clean scalp. After washing our hair with the aid of the scalp scrubbers, we then used them to massage dry hair in small, circular motions. When then applied oils and conditioning treatments to the scalp using the scalp massager, then washed out the chosen treatment after a few minutes of massaging. We continued using each scalp massager at least twice a week for four weeks. At the end of our testing period, we rated each scalp massager on a scale of 1 to 5 for the feel of the bristles, ease of use, serum penetration, and effectiveness. We came away with nine of the best scalp massagers to provide a relaxing and invigorating massage. Frequently Asked Questions What does a scalp massager do? Scalp massagers can provide a number of benefits to your scalp health, which can correlate to hair health. According to NYC trichologist Shab Caspara, some of the benefits of regularly massaging the scalp include “relaxing and relieving tension in your head, promoting blood circulation and stimulating growth, breaking down scalp build-up, and can aid in applying any scalp topical by increasing product absorption.” Are there any risks to using a scalp massager? Scalp massagers are generally safe for home use; however, you can overuse them. "As with too much of anything, over-stimulating your scalp by either massaging too rigorously and applying too much pressure could cause irritation to the scalp and damage hair follicles in the long run," Caspara says. To avoid overdoing it, make sure to be gentle with your scalp, using light pressure and stopping if you ever feel pain. Why Trust Us? Cai Cramer is a commerce writer at PEOPLE, covering the best and buzziest products across the beauty, fashion, health, and lifestyle spaces. To inform this story, Cai used real-world insights from the PEOPLE Tested labs and spoke with Shab Caspara, NYC trichologist and founder of hair care platform Leona, who provided insight into the benefits of scalp massaging and how to most effectively use a scalp massager. 